During his brief stint as Nigeria’s leader, he acquired a reputation as a leader who traveled about without the fanfare typically associated with leaders in Nigeria. He hardly traveled in a convoy of attached vehicles. He was not known to blare sirens whenever he traveled in his car. He often travels incognito.



On February 13, 1976, while on his way to his office at Dodan Barracks, Lagos, a group of soldiers ambushed his car.



Murtala Muhammed, aged 37, was shot and killed, along with his Aide-De-Camp (ADC), Lieutenant Akintunde Akinsehinwa, in his black Mercedes Benz saloon in an abortive coup attempt led by Lt. Col Buka Suka Dimka,



The black Mercedes Benz saloon is kept at the National Museum, Lagos. The well-maintained car still has over 20 bullet holes on its.



The assassinated President's car attracts 2000 tourists monthly.



The car is perhaps the most well-maintained car in Nigeria today.



What do you think?



So you want to rub it in that a car gets better maintenance than the country?



Murtala was 37 and President?

aged 37

Bubu...age X



There was a country



In other news, Dino should go put his G-wagon in a museum, he might bring additional revenue to the nation

Buhari's car will break his record

Rumours have it that Autojosh has bought Nairaland from Seun.

Good people no dey last for this country....look at bubu still chilling at 85 1 Like

saw this car in 1995, exursion tins.

Obasanjo has his in his Library...

with bullet holes too

I think for this one I give kudos to them. Even with our lack of maintenance culture they've tried for this one 1 Like

and Nwamaipke has nothing to say







I saw this car last in 1987 with the bullet holes intact...why cover them ?

Murtala was a hero in the eyes of Nigeria...









He means a lot to the Yoruba's and Northerner's









May his Soul rest in peace

The sight of that bullet-riddled car brings closure and untold joy to my heart and the hearts of family members of victims of the Asaba Massacre which was spearheaded by this monster.





We will never forget.

Murtala Muhammed you shall forever rot in hell. 1 Like 2 Shares

I think for this one I give kudos to them. Even with our lack of maintenance culture they've tried for this one

The only head of state that wanted to liberate the nation from the grip of the western world.

The sight of that bullet-riddled car brings closure and untold joy to my heart and the hearts of family members of victims of the Asaba Massacre which was spearheaded by this monster.





We will never forget.

Murtala Muhammed you shall forever rot in hell.

Please I want to suck ur dick Please I want to suck ur dick 1 Like

Please where is national museum located? I want to visit that place

Reason he was killed anyhow

I remember Dat black day like yesterday. Sleep well sir

Hide the truth,

Hate the truth.

Hide the truth,
Hate the truth.
The truth always prevails.