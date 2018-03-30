₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,035 members, 4,162,565 topics. Date: Friday, 30 March 2018 at 03:10 PM

Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) (6236 Views)

Flood At Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos Lobby During Rainfall / Murtala Mohammed International Airport Undergoes Change / My Horrible Experience At Murtala Mohammed Airport::::::(see pictures):::::::::: (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by autojosh: 1:38pm
Murtala Mohammed was Nigeria’s former military head of state. He became president on July 30, 1975.

During his brief stint as Nigeria’s leader, he acquired a reputation as a leader who traveled about without the fanfare typically associated with leaders in Nigeria. He hardly traveled in a convoy of attached vehicles. He was not known to blare sirens whenever he traveled in his car. He often travels incognito.

On February 13, 1976, while on his way to his office at Dodan Barracks, Lagos, a group of soldiers ambushed his car.

Murtala Muhammed, aged 37, was shot and killed, along with his Aide-De-Camp (ADC), Lieutenant Akintunde Akinsehinwa, in his black Mercedes Benz saloon in an abortive coup attempt led by Lt. Col Buka Suka Dimka,

The black Mercedes Benz saloon is kept at the National Museum, Lagos. The well-maintained car still has over 20 bullet holes on its.

The assassinated President's car attracts 2000 tourists monthly.

The car is perhaps the most well-maintained car in Nigeria today.

What do you think?

https://autojosh.com/is-murtala-mohammeds-car-the-most-well-maintained-car-ever-in-nigeria-see-photo/

Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by HungerBAD: 1:40pm
This Autojosh sef?

So you want to rub it in that a car gets better maintenance than the country?

Murtala was 37 and President?I am still blaming myself for supporting Buhari.

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by KendrickAyomide: 1:41pm
.
Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by sirusX(m): 1:41pm
Murtala Muhammed, aged 37
Bubu...age X

There was a country undecided

In other news, Dino should go put his G-wagon in a museum, he might bring additional revenue to the nation grin

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by NaijaMutant(f): 2:51pm
Buhari's car will break his record undecided
Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by phantonce(m): 2:51pm
Dw
Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by Corrinthians(m): 2:52pm
Rumours have it that Autojosh has bought Nairaland from Seun. angry

4 Likes

Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by CriticMaestro: 2:52pm
Good people no dey last for this country....look at bubu still chilling at 85

1 Like

Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by ednut1(m): 2:52pm
cheesy cheesy saw this car in 1995, exursion tins.
Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by felzylix(m): 2:52pm
Obasanjo has his in his Library...
with bullet holes too
Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by Danny287(m): 2:53pm
I think for this one I give kudos to them. Even with our lack of maintenance culture they've tried for this one

1 Like

Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by bjayx: 2:53pm
Indeed
Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by Stanleyville(m): 2:54pm
Hmm...

and Nwamaipke has nothing to say undecided

2 Likes

Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by Blurayfilner: 2:54pm
How much


ARE u into football betting and can u stake high on a SINGLE SURE game?? 

This is genuine and no scam so only serious people should hit me up

A single SURE game of SMALL ODDS but with 100percent Guarantee is available now for pay only AFTER WIN

Only those who can stake atleast 4 000 AND ABOVE should add me up on what.sapp for it with 080, 876, 30,218

Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by stevecantrell: 2:54pm
I saw this car last in 1987 with the bullet holes intact...why cover them ?
Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by fk001: 2:54pm
Murtala was a hero in the eyes of Nigeria...




He means a lot to the Yoruba's and Northerner's




May his Soul rest in peace

Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by noble71(m): 2:55pm
lipsrsealed
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked



The sight of that bullet-riddled car brings closure and untold joy to my heart and the hearts of family members of victims of the Asaba Massacre which was spearheaded by this monster.


We will never forget.
Murtala Muhammed you shall forever rot in hell.

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by Danny287(m): 2:55pm
I think for this one I give kudos to them. Even with our lack of maintenance culture they've tried for this one
Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by GuntersChain(m): 2:55pm
The only head of state that wanted to liberate the nation from the grip of the western world.
Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by Blurayfilner: 2:55pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked



The sight of that bullet-riddled car brings closure and untold joy to my heart and the hearts of family members of victims of the Asaba Massacre which was spearheaded by this monster.


We will never forget.
Murtala Muhammed you shall forever rot in hell.

Please I want to suck ur dick

1 Like

Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by sweerychick(f): 2:57pm
Please where is national museum located? I want to visit that place kiss
Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by RogueX: 2:57pm
:D7
Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by blazer2018: 2:57pm
Reason he was killed anyhow
Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 2:57pm
sad I remember Dat black day like yesterday. Sleep well sir
Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by aybabz101: 2:58pm
k
Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:58pm
shocked

Hide the truth,
Hate the truth.
The truth always prevails.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by MILITO12345(m): 2:58pm
maybe

(0) (1) (Reply)

Ring Back Tune Codes For Emajo On Mtn Is Only N50. / Bags + Jotters And All Kinds Of Souvenirs / Nigerian Parties Keep Dubious Financial Records, Says Inec Report

Viewing this topic: flinder, NewBea, OdikwaRisky, Yomidee(m), apomo, KingGBsky(m), lemmyt(m), chiiraq802(m), MILITO12345(m), RuddyFusion(m), handbagss(f), miosorfunyintele(m), helpee(m), Sammysolution, Optional09, Mynd44, Adols4real(m), usmandaddy(m), Amejay, infinitygod87, Flintstone06(m), OPA6IX(m), slotA4(m), sheubaba2013, papascode, idowuolusola92, jesusislor(m), koolib, LushGreenz, EazyMoh(m), Largas, hadjipapiey(m), lekzwyc(m), eghiae(m), chelsea4su(f), cecilgee(m), PapaBrowne(m), jampro123(m), ademonaco1, EPIJOE, Ify9999, ATM624(m), Christane(m), SmartMugu, sotall(m), Iammercy2018(f), Iykecollins(m), pope191, UnimkeAk(m), Afolorunshor(m), AnnaBelleW(f), Agunne, Dembuk2009, austino677(m), Nemzy(f), sustained, Abbey2sam(m), BossLaifay(f), TheAdvocate(m), Adebammm(m), naijaman0817(m), Kimcutie(m), ibroopeyemi(m), oooopss(m), jopedom, kadil(m), aniweta12, Ore000, Beboy23(m), Topol99, kenmaro(m), Adefaloye(m), gaby(m), alani74(m), irekez, ariyibiolatunji, rionel(m), Tabbaz(m), deborsky(m), Harshirama(m), IamZod(m), doublecheif, gracefoundmme(m), validman7(m), AkinseteK(m), ecruz01, ak76(m), dheaven, madamGift(f), oyedun82(m), Babgee01(m), Gabrinas(m), Barthley, qossey, Accipetex(m), Doxi(m), yhermmie(f), Abbeyme, Seenyo, maverick24(m), nuggarito, femtopyy(m), PefHouse, Onugbu, Yippsy(m), oviedike, drawingbook, Generalkaycee(m), yemibayo(m), mayordadon(m), aleeyus(m), Scottx(m), deeozi, Jbsky, Moheat(m), sarcoma, Davesen2222, mikhe2(m), depost, olufemijason, Ator008(m), luckaz(m), dapiahno(m), Ramaa(m), Davidson5(m), YSPON, javalove(m), Luqas, pattybf(f), royalamour(m), Tejiriseth(m), richiepolymer(m), Simulator(m), Donlittle(m), abfemi163, PapalsBull, ekmike(m), autojosh, henryboyspaco(m), Rootprof, Waley23, FrankFrenzy(m), calculusx(m), Wfaluse, olatunji21(m), Stephandeswardt, funkyfrevy(f), deomelo, imhotep, master2000, DTTECH, Judolisco(m), dhestiney(m), briliantsak(m), Dondbuzor, larkz(m), EmmyMaestro(m), neutrotoba(m), Donpre(m), himclfgud(m), samzzycash(m), bjolat(m), ebby9z(m), ibolomo(m), Madcow(m), themonk(m), nanakgh(m), Totleowi(m) and 292 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.