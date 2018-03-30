₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Is Murtala Mohammed's Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by autojosh: 1:38pm
Murtala Mohammed was Nigeria’s former military head of state. He became president on July 30, 1975.
During his brief stint as Nigeria’s leader, he acquired a reputation as a leader who traveled about without the fanfare typically associated with leaders in Nigeria. He hardly traveled in a convoy of attached vehicles. He was not known to blare sirens whenever he traveled in his car. He often travels incognito.
On February 13, 1976, while on his way to his office at Dodan Barracks, Lagos, a group of soldiers ambushed his car.
Murtala Muhammed, aged 37, was shot and killed, along with his Aide-De-Camp (ADC), Lieutenant Akintunde Akinsehinwa, in his black Mercedes Benz saloon in an abortive coup attempt led by Lt. Col Buka Suka Dimka,
The black Mercedes Benz saloon is kept at the National Museum, Lagos. The well-maintained car still has over 20 bullet holes on its.
The assassinated President's car attracts 2000 tourists monthly.
The car is perhaps the most well-maintained car in Nigeria today.
What do you think?
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by HungerBAD: 1:40pm
This Autojosh sef?
So you want to rub it in that a car gets better maintenance than the country?
Murtala was 37 and President?I am still blaming myself for supporting Buhari.
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by KendrickAyomide: 1:41pm
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by sirusX(m): 1:41pm
Murtala Muhammed, aged 37
Bubu...age X
There was a country
In other news, Dino should go put his G-wagon in a museum, he might bring additional revenue to the nation
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by NaijaMutant(f): 2:51pm
Buhari's car will break his record
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by phantonce(m): 2:51pm
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by Corrinthians(m): 2:52pm
Rumours have it that Autojosh has bought Nairaland from Seun.
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by CriticMaestro: 2:52pm
Good people no dey last for this country....look at bubu still chilling at 85
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by ednut1(m): 2:52pm
saw this car in 1995, exursion tins.
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by felzylix(m): 2:52pm
Obasanjo has his in his Library...
with bullet holes too
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by Danny287(m): 2:53pm
I think for this one I give kudos to them. Even with our lack of maintenance culture they've tried for this one
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by bjayx: 2:53pm
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by Stanleyville(m): 2:54pm
and Nwamaipke has nothing to say
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by Blurayfilner: 2:54pm
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by stevecantrell: 2:54pm
I saw this car last in 1987 with the bullet holes intact...why cover them ?
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by fk001: 2:54pm
Murtala was a hero in the eyes of Nigeria...
He means a lot to the Yoruba's and Northerner's
May his Soul rest in peace
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by noble71(m): 2:55pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by Danny287(m): 2:55pm
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by GuntersChain(m): 2:55pm
The only head of state that wanted to liberate the nation from the grip of the western world.
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by Blurayfilner: 2:55pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by sweerychick(f): 2:57pm
Please where is national museum located? I want to visit that place
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by RogueX: 2:57pm
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by blazer2018: 2:57pm
Reason he was killed anyhow
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 2:57pm
I remember Dat black day like yesterday. Sleep well sir
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by aybabz101: 2:58pm
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:58pm
Hide the truth,
Hate the truth.
The truth always prevails.
|Re: Is Murtala Mohammed’s Car The Most Well-maintained Car In Nigeria? (see Photo) by MILITO12345(m): 2:58pm
