₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,089 members, 4,162,805 topics. Date: Friday, 30 March 2018 at 06:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) (18684 Views)
Aisha Buhari Launches ‘leave Our Daughters Alone’ Campaign / President Buhari Launches Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Tomorrow / Aisha Buhari Launches Nigerian Women Against Corruption (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by myboy2111: 1:49pm
PMB Visits Eko Atlantic
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by myboy2111: 1:50pm
PMBL
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by myboy2111: 1:50pm
PMB
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by myboy2111: 2:01pm
Eko Atlantic
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by urahara(m): 2:07pm
At long last......FTC
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by sirusX(m): 2:08pm
I thought he wanted to commission the sand there...cz they aint done with the project yet
23 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 2:11pm
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by Mogidi: 2:22pm
Naomi Campbell is old now, I think she's in her late 40s.
If only she was younger, around that kind age 10 to 13, Bubu woulda been interested.
56 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by SarkinYarki: 2:46pm
Nothing to commission so he goes to see the Sea.. Buhari God punish you deep
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by Omololu001: 2:49pm
Mogidi:
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by scribble: 2:53pm
Naomi campbell that was dating the guy aluko dat raped nnpc dry is now consorting with APC
Why are nigerian leaders dull
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by dadark: 2:56pm
look at this smile....the guy is smiling all along....
its like holidays to him....
blaimy...
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by UNIZIK1stSon: 2:57pm
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by dadark: 2:59pm
am proud of you black women....you challenged white women and defeated her in her games....
kudos....
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by dadark: 3:01pm
black women are very sought after in the world today.....
i was stunned to hear men from other races talking actualy nice over black women....
i didnt await that....
kudos....
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by 0monnak0da: 3:06pm
Aisha must hear this. Buhari shaking hands in Lagos.
Hian. Is there Another room in Lagos
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by dadark: 3:18pm
Mogidi:
what are you talking about....??
are you mad....??
7 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by dadark: 3:20pm
we shall inprison all easterners.....you people just dont know how to behave....
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by frizzy092(m): 3:20pm
Awon oniranu
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by ednut1(m): 3:35pm
Most of those who bought plots der used proceeds from GEJ looting era. They are scared to come develop it now
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by arinzeejikonye(m): 3:39pm
ednut1:
Yeah Yeah
Money speaks and ish happens, money accentuates development, and no one gives a hoot where it is coming from,
As it stands gidi is on its path to internationalization,
It is up for those with the wherewithal of its affordability.
That is the gospel truth.
The dangote petrochemical plant has workers who got the skills to deliver, it ain't about tribe, the adjoining communities of the ibeju - lekki-ajah axis of the sea port is swelling with development at all corners,
Declassified info, has it that the chagouri brothers were poster boys of abacha embezzlement, and we all know where that points to.
If anything, Instead of taking the stolen money outside, they should bring it inside.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by bamidelee: 3:48pm
SarkinYarki:God punish you and your generations deep
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by SarkinYarki: 4:05pm
bamidelee:
God will only bless me more because I am a good and I don't support terrorism unlike your hero who goes about arming herdsmen to kill innocent people
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:09pm
NICE ONE MR PRESIDENT.
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by Victorakats(m): 4:09pm
news
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by dukeprince50(m): 4:10pm
beautiful
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by lestat(m): 4:11pm
dadark:
Must you respond to him in such a Savage manner ?
Now no one can tell one Savage from the other as you allowed yourself fall to his level
Wise up
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 4:11pm
Beautiful site !
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by sekundosekundo: 4:11pm
sirusX:
This is pure damage control. Just to make it look like he's not in Lagos to commission bus stop
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by bayaar(m): 4:12pm
Man Launched Unfinished Business
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by NwaNimo1(m): 4:14pm
Where is Aisha?
|Re: President Buhari Launches Eko Atlantic, Lagos (Photos) by Machinegun91(m): 4:14pm
where is Lagos? Is Lagos the name of a city in Nigeria or America? Somebody answer me please oo
Fashola Woos Foreign Investment Partners For Lagos Light Rail Project / Celebrations In Kaduna As El-Rufai Wins Governorship / No Data Shows Kaduna Has Gold More Than South Africa
Viewing this topic: Scarpon(m), ECMAG, Marvelous101, diasporaman(m), octal2003(m), stigmond(m), oshiokpu(m), pheemmii, kniceport1, Thomaths(m), Samusu(m), Oluwabenj, ibotic(f), ademusiwa3r, tflourish9, CaptainFM1, donkelz(m), niyisky, akosh005, jabojafa(m), idulius(m), hemartins(m), dy4life, GREENLIGHTLAW(m), correct7, iRyan(m), hustleranthem(m), MisteerConcord(m), handsomeyinka(m), davidyoung17, Krucifax(m), Mipee(m), ojobamigbose(m), Obinkita(m), daveP(m), Bamz(m), adisaigbo1(m), rhef(m), pyrex23(m), chiatimothy, gtboy2626, secretsuccess, Playbeatznation, omoobi(m), abarry001, Godex12, Felixitie(m), 7lives, scobyhybrid(m), josef1(m), Kkola, sheunflexy(m), Juniorangel(m), femioruns(f), HugeDan(m), Dentux(m), Dracula07(m), ifekayodee(m), musa1010 and 127 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6