|Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by Irukkanews: 1:56pm On Mar 30
Nollywood actor cum politician, Yul Edochie today took to his Instagram handle to commend actress Queen Nwokoma for dressing modestly and still looking beautiful. Coming at at time when almost all female entertainers are practically going Unclad with their dressing, Yul is probably throwing some shots at some people. Read what he said below;
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by ClintonEmex: 2:08pm On Mar 30
When you dress responsibly, responsible people will approach you as a woman. Yul is right.
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by Fuadeiza(m): 3:54pm On Mar 30
ClintonEmex:
Well said. Bruv.
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by Muzanga(f): 4:44pm On Mar 30
Well said. Make e pepper Halimar abubakar and the rest.
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by Neimar: 5:06pm On Mar 30
buh I wanna si her ass nd boobs like daniella
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by EVILFOREST: 5:24pm On Mar 30
Neimar:.
Don't be surprised when this same Lady will disappoint and post the WORST.....
Never Never Never TRUST a Lady.....
If you study your BIBLE closely, you will understand better.
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 7:30pm On Mar 30
Some people cannot just mind their business is it your dressing? As long as they are comfortable with the way they dress I don't see why others would drink panadol for their headache,people should learn to mind their businesses
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by Jochabed(f): 7:42pm On Mar 30
ClintonEmex:Raw Truth!!
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by leggo: 4:24am
ClintonEmex:
Such a ridiculously stupid thing to say. You are a pathetic person for conjuring up a subjective definition of 'responsible', and expecting all women to meet up to that. Face your life and let others face theirs.
You don't seem responsible from the way you type online.
See how stupid that sounds?
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by NwaAmaikpe: 10:20am
Yul rightly said it,
Covering up makes her unapproachable.
That's not a plus for a lady who is in showbiz.
She should learn to expose everything if she must become an A-lister.
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by Amirullaha(m): 10:22am
Muzanga:Her friend... "Tonto"
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by ifeanyija(m): 10:23am
Ladyhippolyta88:see them
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by Simeony007(m): 10:23am
Afro candy nko
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by styless(f): 10:23am
And who asked him?
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by ifeanyija(m): 10:24am
leggo:what are you saying
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by ifeanyija(m): 10:25am
styless:who ask you to comment?
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by filcast(m): 10:25am
All comments above are
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 10:27am
ifeanyija:FYI,I am conservative in my dressing because I defended them does not equate to me drssing like that.That is a wrong mentality to say that I dress such because I defended people to dress on their own freewill.
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by YorubaAssasin: 10:29am
Shey no be say dis guy dey use style dey toast d babe sha...
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by kikiwendy(f): 10:30am
This is so true
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by Ifebaby16(m): 10:46am
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by Luukasz(m): 10:46am
When a woman dress unclad and raunchy I will definitely see her as a sex object
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by moshino(m): 10:49am
Neimar:
Go and see your mother's and sister's own.
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by Tex42(m): 10:52am
Muzanga:ur Monika though...
I want to change my own Monika to Zamunda.
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by Houseofglam7(f): 10:53am
Hmmmmm
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by pweshboi(m): 10:54am
Ladyhippolyta88:Why can't you dress half Unclad to church since you feel comfortable in it most times... Hypocrisy is just our major problem in Naija. What is bad is bad, don't sugar-coat it.
|Re: Yul Edochie Hails Queen Wokoma Over Her Modest Dressing by Princedapace(m): 10:58am
Ladyhippolyta88:
I don't think so my dear. Some of these dressings have caused issues in our society. Women are attractive enough. When they now dress to expose sensitive parts, it becomes extremely bad. Why do u think schools don't accept ladies wear sexy outfits? U can imagine what would be going on in the minds of the young male students.
No matter how we want to hide the truth, immoral dressing has done more good than harm to the society.
