More Photos; Nollywood actor cum politician, Yul Edochie today took to his Instagram handle to commend actress Queen Nwokoma for dressing modestly and still looking beautiful. Coming at at time when almost all female entertainers are practically going Unclad with their dressing, Yul is probably throwing some shots at some people. Read what he said below;More Photos; http://www.irukkanews.com/actor-yul-edochie-hails-actress-queen-wokoma-over-her-modest-dressing/ 2 Likes

When you dress responsibly, responsible people will approach you as a woman. Yul is right. 14 Likes 2 Shares

ClintonEmex:

Well said. Bruv. Well said. Bruv.



Well said. Bruv. Well said. Bruv. 3 Likes

Well said. Make e pepper Halimar abubakar and the rest. 7 Likes 1 Share

buh I wanna si her ass nd boobs like daniella

Neimar:

buh I wanna si her ass nd boobs like daniella .

Don't be surprised when this same Lady will disappoint and post the WORST.....



Never Never Never TRUST a Lady.....

Don't be surprised when this same Lady will disappoint and post the WORST.....

Never Never Never TRUST a Lady.....

If you study your BIBLE closely, you will understand better.

is it your dressing? As long as they are comfortable with the way they dress I don't see why others would drink panadol for their headache,people should learn to mind their businesses Some people cannot just mind their businessis it your dressing?As long as they are comfortable with the way they dress I don't see why others would drink panadol for their headache,people should learn to mind their businesses 4 Likes

ClintonEmex:

Raw Truth!!

ClintonEmex:

When you dress responsibly, responsible people will approach you as a woman. Yul is right.

Such a ridiculously stupid thing to say. You are a pathetic person for conjuring up a subjective definition of 'responsible', and expecting all women to meet up to that. Face your life and let others face theirs.







You don't seem responsible from the way you type online.







Such a ridiculously stupid thing to say. You are a pathetic person for conjuring up a subjective definition of 'responsible', and expecting all women to meet up to that. Face your life and let others face theirs.

You don't seem responsible from the way you type online.

See how stupid that sounds?









Yul rightly said it,

Covering up makes her unapproachable.



That's not a plus for a lady who is in showbiz.

She should learn to expose everything if she must become an A-lister. Yul rightly said it,Covering up makes her unapproachable.That's not a plus for a lady who is in showbiz.She should learn to expose everything if she must become an A-lister. 1 Like 1 Share

Muzanga:

Her friend... "Tonto"

Ladyhippolyta88:

see them

Afro candy nko

And who asked him?

leggo:



Such a ridiculously stupid thing to say. You are a pathetic person for conjuring up a subjective definition of 'responsible', and expecting all women to meet up to that. Face your life and let others face theirs.







You don't seem responsible from the way you type online.







what are you saying

styless:

who ask you to comment?

All comments above are

ifeanyija:

FYI,I am conservative in my dressing because I defended them does not equate to me drssing like that.That is a wrong mentality to say that I dress such because I defended people to dress on their own freewill.

Shey no be say dis guy dey use style dey toast d babe sha...

This is so true 1 Like

When a woman dress unclad and raunchy I will definitely see her as a sex object

Neimar:

buh I wanna si her ass nd boobs like daniella

Go and see your mother's and sister's own.

Muzanga:

Well said. Make e pepper Halimar abubakar and the rest. ur Monika though...



ur Monika though...

I want to change my own Monika to Zamunda.

Hmmmmm

Ladyhippolyta88:

Why can't you dress half Unclad to church since you feel comfortable in it most times... Hypocrisy is just our major problem in Naija. What is bad is bad, don't sugar-coat it.