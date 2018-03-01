₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by Ladyamosun: 2:08pm On Mar 30
Former Guilder ultimate search winner Uche has tied the knot with a beautiful lady that slid into his DM on Facebook.
Sharing their love story, the excited beautiful bride Lauren wrote;
OUR STORY…
LAUREN….One day I was going through my Facebook page and then I saw this cute guy on a group that I belonged to, and then I slid into his dm, and he replied I’m sure he was wondering why a pretty girl was saying hi, but I just wanted to be friends. We got chatting and chatting and then we stopped chatting for months and one day he slid into my dm…and from then, Facebook chats and calls continued for a year, we finally met, started a relationship, and fell in love and I’m so happy I slid into his dm first lol.
UCHE…. I was on Facebook one lovely day and then I got a message from a girl, checked her profile first, and wow she was so beautiful…I wanted to ignore but I couldn’t it was hard…and we got chatting on Facebook for about a year, we were so close….At some point, we lost contact for a few months… but we found each other again… we met and we became lovers and best friends. I’m so glad I didn’t dull myself.
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by Uyiii: 2:15pm On Mar 30
Awesome love story, moreorless an Eye-opener and an encouragement to girls still finding it hard to profess their love to the guys they're interested in.
This is to say not every guy is gonna see it as an act of desperation, and to me, the bride's first move is very commendable as she's shown confidence in herself and a high self-esteem.
Wish you both a very happy married life, cheers
P.s: before I forget, em Uche, I'd advice you stop using your wife's cream you know, abeg leave women to do their thing alone
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by Jochabed(f): 7:47pm On Mar 30
I pray it lasts!!! So tired of divorce.
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by Intrepid01(m): 8:55pm On Mar 30
you all can see the reason for the marriage. ..no one should come back to cry that he/she isn't this is that.....know what you want....
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by Olalan(m): 8:56pm On Mar 30
Wishing them marital bliss. But why do girls only DM rich guys? Just asking
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by OSUigbo: 11:51pm On Mar 30
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by DonPiiko: 11:52pm On Mar 30
Someone should make the first move on me, I am desperately searching for wife, but you must have plenty money
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by Pilot4Airbus(m): 11:52pm On Mar 30
It worked for her, doesn’t mean it’ll work for you ooo
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by kennygee(f): 11:52pm On Mar 30
Intrepid01:
I pray social media will not break what social media joined together.
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by castrokins(m): 11:53pm On Mar 30
You Should Pay Some Tithes To Mark Zuckerberg
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by pxjosh(m): 11:54pm On Mar 30
It's cos the girl is beautiful. If she was ugly, I'm 1000% sure he won't reply her message. Well, what am I even saying sef. This na common sense na
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by BrosMayowa(m): 11:55pm On Mar 30
But what has happened to GUS now.. I've missed this reality show gidigan! Gulder should bring it back oo
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by Samanza89(m): 11:56pm On Mar 30
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by crackhouse(m): 11:57pm On Mar 30
The girl is not young
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by Teflon9137: 11:59pm On Mar 30
I saw this two yesterday at Ikoyi Registry, funny enough I don't recognize him to be the first GUS winner but he was the person in line to take photograph before my brother... My brother also tied the knot at the Registry yesterday too...
You want confirmations, come to 27, Adeniyi Jones street, ikeja Lagos, that's the wedding venue tomorrow 31st March, everything full ground.
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by ellee(m): 11:59pm On Mar 30
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by Sphilip1(m): 11:59pm On Mar 30
DonPiiko:
Kolo.. see your bear bear
Btw, some girls and I have been arguing on my FB timeline all day. I fink Yoruba pepper soup is the worst. But they choose to oppose.
Am currently outnumbered. Sombori should comman join me. If you're here and don't believe then you need to see what Yoruba pepper soup did to this innocent man.
>> See the video here <<
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by autotrader014(m): 12:01am
Love is a beautiful thing
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by livinus009(m): 12:01am
Many girls should Emulate the Simplicity, humbleness and Wisdom of this girl.
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by Earthbound(m): 12:02am
Uyiii:
Babes will easily profess their love to a guy who is popular or hold side. This is common knowledge
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by cassidy1996(m): 12:03am
BABA GOD! please answer my call, I need a wife.
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by favourmic(m): 12:03am
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by peacettw(f): 12:06am
Beautiful dresses. The groom's suit and sense of styling is flawless too. Lovely couple
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by difference5050: 12:08am
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by 28Toronto1: 12:10am
Intrepid01:
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by rheether(f): 12:11am
Don't try this with NL guys.
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by AntiBrutus(f): 12:11am
Lauren!!
Nice!!!
Very respectful and beautiful girl.
HML to you both.
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by yomalex(m): 12:12am
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by Earthbound(m): 12:14am
Teflon9137:
I for borrow you my glasses but I don't use one.
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 12:14am
Happy married life to the latest couple in town
Re: Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) by ibietela2(m): 12:15am
Congratulations
