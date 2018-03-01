Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Uche Uwaezeapu Marries Lauren Agokei, They Met On Facebook (Wedding Photos) (8289 Views)

Bovi Celebrates Rita Dominic Birthday As He Remembers The 1st Time They Met / Couple Who Met On The Day Efe Won BBNaija Wed (Photos) / Prince James Uche Is Dead! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Sharing their love story, the excited beautiful bride Lauren wrote;



OUR STORY…



LAUREN….One day I was going through my Facebook page and then I saw this cute guy on a group that I belonged to, and then I slid into his dm, and he replied I’m sure he was wondering why a pretty girl was saying hi, but I just wanted to be friends. We got chatting and chatting and then we stopped chatting for months and one day he slid into my dm…and from then, Facebook chats and calls continued for a year, we finally met, started a relationship, and fell in love and I’m so happy I slid into his dm first lol.



UCHE…. I was on Facebook one lovely day and then I got a message from a girl, checked her profile first, and wow she was so beautiful…I wanted to ignore but I couldn’t it was hard…and we got chatting on Facebook for about a year, we were so close….At some point, we lost contact for a few months… but we found each other again… we met and we became lovers and best friends. I’m so glad I didn’t dull myself.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Bg4RkjiAGUW/ Former Guilder ultimate search winner Uche has tied the knot with a beautiful lady that slid into his DM on Facebook.Sharing their love story, the excited beautiful bride Lauren wrote;OUR STORY…LAUREN….One day I was going through my Facebook page and then I saw this cute guy on a group that I belonged to, and then I slid into his dm, and he replied I’m sure he was wondering why a pretty girl was saying hi, but I just wanted to be friends. We got chatting and chatting and then we stopped chatting for months and one day he slid into my dm…and from then, Facebook chats and calls continued for a year, we finally met, started a relationship, and fell in love and I’m so happy I slid into his dm first lol.UCHE…. I was on Facebook one lovely day and then I got a message from a girl, checked her profile first, and wow she was so beautiful…I wanted to ignore but I couldn’t it was hard…and we got chatting on Facebook for about a year, we were so close….At some point, we lost contact for a few months… but we found each other again… we met and we became lovers and best friends. I’m so glad I didn’t dull myself. 1 Like 2 Shares



This is to say not every guy is gonna see it as an act of desperation, and to me, the bride's first move is very commendable as she's shown confidence in herself and a high self-esteem.

Wish you both a very happy married life, cheers



P.s: before I forget, em Uche, I'd advice you stop using your wife's cream you know, abeg leave women to do their thing alone Awesome love story, moreorless an Eye-opener and an encouragement to girls still finding it hard to profess their love to the guys they're interested in.This is to say not every guy is gonna see it as an act of desperation, and to me, the bride's first move is very commendable as she's shown confidence in herself and a high self-esteem.Wish you both a very happy married life, cheersP.s: before I forget, em Uche, I'd advice you stop using your wife's cream you know, abeg leave women to do their thing alone 12 Likes 2 Shares

I pray it lasts!!! So tired of divorce.

you all can see the reason for the marriage. ..no one should come back to cry that he/she isn't this is that.....know what you want....

Wishing them marital bliss. But why do girls only DM rich guys? Just asking 3 Likes

Someone should make the first move on me, I am desperately searching for wife, but you must have plenty money 9 Likes





It worked for her, doesn’t mean it’ll work for you ooo It worked for her, doesn’t mean it’ll work for you ooo

Intrepid01:

you all can see the reason for the marriage. ..no one should come back to cry that he/she isn't this is that.....know what you want....

I pray social media will not break what social media joined together. I pray social media will not break what social media joined together.

You Should Pay Some Tithes To Mark Zuckerberg

It's cos the girl is beautiful. If she was ugly, I'm 1000% sure he won't reply her message. Well, what am I even saying sef. This na common sense na 1 Like

But what has happened to GUS now.. I've missed this reality show gidigan! Gulder should bring it back oo

Ok

The girl is not young 1 Like

I saw this two yesterday at Ikoyi Registry, funny enough I don't recognize him to be the first GUS winner but he was the person in line to take photograph before my brother... My brother also tied the knot at the Registry yesterday too...



You want confirmations, come to 27, Adeniyi Jones street, ikeja Lagos, that's the wedding venue tomorrow 31st March, everything full ground. 5 Likes

space booker

DonPiiko:

Someone should make the first move on me, I am desperately searching for wife, but you must have plenty money

Kolo.. see your bear bear



Btw, some girls and I have been arguing on my FB timeline all day. I fink Yoruba pepper soup is the worst. But they choose to oppose.



Am currently outnumbered. Sombori should comman join me. If you're here and don't believe then you need to see what Yoruba pepper soup did to this innocent man.



>> See the video here << Kolo.. see your bear bearBtw, some girls and I have been arguing on my FB timeline all day. I fink Yoruba pepper soup is the worst. But they choose to oppose.Am currently outnumbered. Sombori should comman join me. If you're here and don't believe then you need to see what Yoruba pepper soup did to this innocent man.

Love is a beautiful thing

Many girls should Emulate the Simplicity, humbleness and Wisdom of this girl.

Uyiii:

Awesome love story, moreorless an Eye-opener and an encouragement to girls still finding it hard to profess their love to the guys they're interested in.

This is to say not every guy is gonna see it as an act of desperation, and to me, the bride's first move is very commendable as she's shown confidence in herself and a high self-esteem.

Wish you both a very happy married life, cheers



P.s: before I forget, em Uche, I'd advice you stop using your wife's cream you know, abeg leave women to do their thing alone

Babes will easily profess their love to a guy who is popular or hold side. This is common knowledge Babes will easily profess their love to a guy who is popular or hold side. This is common knowledge 1 Like

BABA GOD! please answer my call, I need a wife.

I belong to comment readers association of nigeria (CRAON).

our duty is to read,hit like,smile and pass. we no dey find trouble oo also try to be very brief so we can move to other comments tnx.

please if you are a member of this association, #hitlikeandpass# no find trouble o 9 Likes 2 Shares

Beautiful dresses. The groom's suit and sense of styling is flawless too. Lovely couple 1 Like 1 Share

Hmm

Intrepid01:

you all can see the reason for the marriage. ..no one should come back to cry that he/she isn't this is that.....know what you want....

Don't try this with NL guys.



Nice!!!



Very respectful and beautiful girl.

HML to you both. Lauren!!Nice!!!Very respectful and beautiful girl.HML to you both. 1 Like

hmm

Teflon9137:

I saw this two yesterday at Ikoyi Registry, funny enough I don't recognize him to be the first GUS winner but he was the person in line to take photograph before my brother... My brother also tied the knot at the Registry yesterday too...



You want confirmations, come to 27, Adeniyi Jones street, ikeja Lagos, that's the wedding venue tomorrow 31st March, everything full ground.

I for borrow you my glasses but I don't use one. I for borrow you my glasses but I don't use one.



Happy married life to the latest couple in town IssokayHappy married life to the latest couple in town