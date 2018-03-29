₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,035 members, 4,162,565 topics. Date: Friday, 30 March 2018 at 03:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections (2061 Views)
|Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by aminulive: 2:18pm
@POLITICSNGR
The Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, has lauded the present administration for implementing various economic policies that have helped shore up the nation’s foreign reserves which presently stands at over $40 billion.
Ovia made this known in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2018 which held in Davos, Switzerland between January 23-26.
Established in 1971, the World Economic Forum is an “independent international organisation committed to improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.”
He said, “Only very recently, the government got thumped up by the World Bank in the area of ease of doing business. It has never been done before for several years. Various government regulatory agencies are playing tremendous roles, particularly the Central Bank Governor. They are doing so excellently well in this regard.”
Ovia allayed the fears within the international community over the 2019 presidential elections in the country, noting that Nigeria will continue to make appreciable progress economically while bolstering its democratic institutions.
“The Nigerian economy in an election year will remain practically the same. We have had several elections in the past 20 years. It is (usually) calm and well-handled, well-organised and well-articulated. Information is also well disseminated. Nigeria is not the kind of country that people used to think about 40, 50 years ago during the military era. We are now in a full-fledged democratically-structured government with processes. Election will come and go,” he said.
He expressed Zenith Bank’s readiness to continue to lead the change in digitising banking operations and by extension digitising the nation’s economy.
Read full interview below:
The Nigerian delegations are upbeat because the economy has bounced real back and for the very first time in four years, the international foreign reserve has hit $40 billion. It has never been so for the past four years. So, we are right up there again. We want to take full advantage of that in terms of accelerating the economy, inviting foreign investors… in terms of what the government is doing to provide an enabling environment.
Only very recently, the government got thumped up by the World Bank in the area of ease of doing business. It has never been done before for several years. Various government regulatory agencies are playing tremendous roles, particularly the Central Bank Governor. They are doing so excellently well in this regard.
Nigeria has just come out of recession and there is a big election coming in 2019. What are the prospects for the economy?
The Nigerian economy in an election year will remain practically the same. We have had several elections in the past 20 years. It is (usually) calm and well-handled, well-organised and well-articulated. Information is also well disseminated. Nigeria is not the kind of country that people used to think about 40, 50 years ago during the military era. We are now in a full-fledged democratically-structured government with processes. Election will come and go. There won’t be any street fighting. It used to happen before I was born, but there are no more street-fighting in elections. It comes and is done successfully. We have had successive, through democratic process, handing over from one civilian government to another civilian government. Nigeria is probably one of the very few African countries that have done that successfully. The one for 2019 is going to be exactly that.
What are investors at the World Economic Forum asking you? Obviously, the foreign exchange crisis that Nigeria suffered recently did a lot of damage to Nigeria’s international reputation. Do you believe that has passed you now?
The issue of foreign exchange crisis in Nigeria two or three years ago is a phenomenon (that happens) all over the world – different emerging markets, world economies. It will always happen. It is not when you fall that things go terribly wrong but when you are unable to get up. Nigeria dropped down a little bit but also go up and we are now back running. The price of oil has hit $70 – Brent crude. It will remain there for the next foreseeable future – I do hope it will happen that way. For the fact that the financial system is very stable: there are no bank failures; banks are making profit and are doing well. It is also good for banks to make profit because it is an indication of how solid or strong the economy is. Those are the indicators that attract foreign investors to come to Nigeria to do business. Stable foreign reserve – $40 billion – I think we should give kudos to the Central Bank Governor again.
We are in the third day of World Economic Forum annual meeting here at Davos. What has been the most exciting for you and are you achieving Zenith Bank’s agenda?
Definitely! What has been the most exciting for me has to do with financial inclusion. For the past third to five years all over the world, in various economic fora or discussions, inclusion has been a major topic because you don’t want to leave out the poor, the un-included, the unbanked and the voiceless. We have to bring them into the fold, into the proper, well-structured digital economy. And the most important thing that Zenith Bank together with, of course, all the Nigerian banks are doing is digitising the banking system. In that process, we are also indirectly digitising the economy. It is we who are in the private sector that will continue to digitise our economy and we are in the forefront of deploying appropriate technology in bringing Nigeria’s economy to the digital world, information age. Information technology, ICT deployment, that is what we have been doing and what we will continue to do to grow Nigeria’s economy.
Watch video below:
Founder/Chairman, ZenithBank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia spoke on Nigeria's economic rebound at the 2018 World Economic Forum. He talks on the stability of financial institutions, the success of the oncoming 2019 presidential elections & digitising Nigeria's economy https:///bNpnmFnXVO
— Zenith Bank (@ZenithBank) March 29, 2018
https://politicsngr.com/zenith-chairman-lauds-nigerias-economic-rebound-forecasts-peaceful-2019-elections/
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by etebefia: 2:26pm
Attention seeker, so sorry but Bill Gate has already done the damage, if buhari like let him pay all economic experts to appraise his outdated economic policies it still won't change the fact that he is a total failure.
13 Likes
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by NwaAmaikpe: 2:26pm
APC desperately trying to get credibility for the dullàrd's woefully failed government.
From the fake MLK award to Jim Ovia's fake prophecy of bliss.
It's an expected speech.
Jim Ovia is one man everyone should wish to be.
As the most influential man in the Ika Nation
and his company posting a profit of 177.9 billion naira plus his boy as CBN Governor,
Nigeria is in his palms.
It is in his best interest that the 2019 elections are peaceful.
It's also in his best interest to kiss ass now.
Unfortunately it is not in our best interest. The dullàrd must be sent back to Daura by any means necessary.
Just like Bill Gates has implied;
Nigeria can only progress without Buhari as it's President.
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:26pm
Good forecast.....
in other news:
If not that I don't like Italians and their product what is *Ferrari* that i cannot buy?
Mtchew
�������
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by SarkinYarki: 2:27pm
Jim Ovia is just being a petty lying sycophant to save his neck because he know how much he has benefited with his side kick remaining there as CBN governor
1 Like
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by wilsonm(f): 2:28pm
okay
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by 4dor: 2:29pm
He is one of the folks cashing out from this economy.
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by Dolapo873: 2:30pm
ok
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by fk001: 2:30pm
All credit goes to PMB and his team......
PMB till 2023
7 Likes
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by Flexherbal(m): 2:31pm
We all want a peaceful 2019.
1 Like
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by Edoloaded: 2:31pm
You dey mad na because you get money na I'm make you dey talk this rubbish, I dey uniben hunger wan finish me here living from hand to mouth people wey me think say fit help me for skull their case come worse pass my own My guy better talk well
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by naijjaman(m): 2:31pm
ok
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by BabaAlabi: 2:31pm
This thief has benefited immensely from Nigeria's recession. His former boy-boy now CBN governor rewarded his company with tremendous profits last year. He is now scared that Nigerians have decided to vote the incompetent lot out so he is celebrating nonexistent achievements.
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by GavelSlam: 2:34pm
4dor:
I hope you are doing the same.
1 Like
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by GavelSlam: 2:35pm
Edoloaded:
Na school you call skull so?
1 Like
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by kolaaderin: 2:37pm
Watch as his hatred filled brothers would invade this thread, calling him all sort of names for not been biased against the policies of this government. Jim is now officially an OSU outcast . Jim now mean Jimoh housa ars licker.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by 4dor: 2:37pm
GavelSlam:
Of course, I am.
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by Olalan(m): 2:38pm
Elections will be peaceful if incumbents will accept their fate if defeated.
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by GavelSlam: 2:38pm
4dor:
Good.
Encourage others too.
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by Sarang(f): 2:38pm
Please see my signature
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by Deltayankeeboi: 2:41pm
JIM OVIA dey Bleep up. mtcheww. the man has not done anything for delta igbos particularly ika and anioma- his hometown region. whenever i go to zenith bank i always see more yorubas than igbos(deltans). i get very angry. How can you be employing more people from other regions and not helping your own region. THE BEST HE COULD DO WAS TO BUILD A SCHOOL WHERE THEY PAY OVER 100K FOR SCHOOL FEE. HOW CAN THAT KINDDA SCHOOL HELP AN AVERAGE DELTA MAN'S CHILD. Jim ovia be careful o. the gods are very angry with you
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by sanpipita(m): 2:41pm
Its easy to know when rent and patronage seeking businessmen talk, they talk with their interests at heart and never about the nations collective interest, nobody uses foreign reserves as a sign of economic prosperity, worst ignoramuses think its a saved money you can withdraw anytime
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by scribble: 2:41pm
One of the great men in Nigeria today. Jim ovia for president
Zenith bank is making remarkable progress as far as banks in the emea region
1 Like
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by KanwuliaExtra: 2:44pm
Nigerians have no choice but to have peaceful 2019.
Cowards and malnourished cannot fight socio-economic injustice.
Don’t forget DA’ TRAITORS too!
Shyte Holes have no hope but to eat MORE SHYTE!
Edo pipo FUGGGGGGLY sha!
See face like . . . . ?
Even witi ALL THE MONEY? ? ?
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by Stanleyville(m): 2:45pm
Don't worry sir...we've heard you...and we'll work towards it!
1 Like
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by Deltayankeeboi: 2:49pm
NwaAmaikpe:. "SECONDED!". that stupid man has done nothing in delta igbo region. he is not even recognised in his hometown lga ika south. He is now somewhere in lagos spitting out rubbish with his big fat pu.ssy lips
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by GuntersChain(m): 2:52pm
Agip=any government in power.
|Re: Jim Ovia Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Rebound, Forecasts Peaceful 2019 Elections by datola: 3:02pm
That's good
(0) (Reply)
Be A Bid Time Exporter With Little Capital / Lpo Finance & Trade Finance Available / 50kmt Of Ago Needed
Viewing this topic: ClassicMG, dotfam2104(m), vizboy(m), Nurtay(m), etebefia, benuejosh(m), Ruhegertyp, Emusan(m), rankinduff, Chevinsmedia, abnot, Onufedo(m), Alabamagnate, nemesis4u, Buffalowings3, Waley23, miftpulse and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25