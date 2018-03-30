Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Officer Smashes Woman's Phone In Lagos (Photos) (11400 Views)

Female Police Officer Brutalizes Lady, Bites Her Ear, Smashes Her Phone / Young Man Kills His Mother In Benin City, Smashes Her Head Open. Graphic Pics / Soldier Smashes Windscreen Of Man Listening To Radio In Port Harcourt (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@POLITICSNGR



A policeman might be facing disciplinary action after allegedly beating up a woman and smashing her mobile phone. The incident occurred in Dopemu Area of Lagos state.



According to the woman, Anne Bibi, who shared the story online, she was detained for hours after the incident. She posted;



"Inspector Lawal Murtala of the Dopemu division Lagos, Nigeria, beat me up today just because i recorded him beating up an innocent man and was dragged to the police station.



I was detained for hours, and the video forcefully deleted of which unknowing to them, i had already forwarded one successfully to my sister via WhatsApp.



Then my phone was smashed and seized. Imagine going to report an assault by a policeman and i get detained instead saying a policeman can do whatever he likes and that videoing a policeman is an offence.



The dpo, a woman was in full support of the policeman, ordered that i get detained saying i wanted to video to post and she will not let that happen. I was detained from 2pm till 7pm. This is INJUSTICE !!!



The police who should protect us are the ones victimising is and this should change. It is not just fair. We all should say no to police brutality."



Below is a footage of the incident;



https://politicsngr.com/police-officer-attacks-woman-smashes-phone-lagos-photos-video/



Watch video A policeman might be facing disciplinary action after allegedly beating up a woman and smashing her mobile phone. The incident occurred in Dopemu Area of Lagos state.According to the woman, Anne Bibi, who shared the story online, she was detained for hours after the incident. She posted;"Inspector Lawal Murtala of the Dopemu division Lagos, Nigeria, beat me up today just because i recorded him beating up an innocent man and was dragged to the police station.I was detained for hours, and the video forcefully deleted of which unknowing to them, i had already forwarded one successfully to my sister via WhatsApp.Then my phone was smashed and seized. Imagine going to report an assault by a policeman and i get detained instead saying a policeman can do whatever he likes and that videoing a policeman is an offence.The dpo, a woman was in full support of the policeman, ordered that i get detained saying i wanted to video to post and she will not let that happen. I was detained from 2pm till 7pm. This is INJUSTICE !!!The police who should protect us are the ones victimising is and this should change. It is not just fair. We all should say no to police brutality."Below is a footage of the incident;Watch video HERE

Foolish police. 15 Likes

and fear won't even allow him to touch the tail of a cow.

nonsense 27 Likes 1 Share

stephleena:

he dares not to touch the tail of a cow.

nonsense



5 Likes 1 Share

They should make him buy the latest model for her!

Chikena!! 5 Likes







The DPO is right;

This is Nigeria.

A policeman can do whatever he likes and videoing a policeman is an offence.



For all I know,

She was videotaping the policeman's face to send to thugs so that he will be waylaid and hurt.

She should be grateful that they even let her go.



If she wants to video things.

She should go and join NTA or join her church's media team because she won't be so lucky when next she tries video taping a policeman. The DPO is right;This is Nigeria.A policeman can do whatever he likes and videoing a policeman is an offence.For all I know,She was videotaping the policeman's face to send to thugs so that he will be waylaid and hurt.She should be grateful that they even let her go.If she wants to video things.She should go and join NTA or join her church's media team because she won't be so lucky when next she tries video taping a policeman. 8 Likes 1 Share

See what buhari has caused



Buhari must be voted out next year. Like if you agree 34 Likes

And this beating was 'effectively' endorsed and supervised by a fellow woman. Too bad for a country without bearing or moral. Were these officers trained on civilized policing? It is in doubt in a country of impunity and lawlessness. 6 Likes

stephleena:

he dares not to touch the tail of a cow.

nonsense

�







Police is not your friend. Police is not your friend.

The Nigerian police put on a uniform of brutality and stupidity! Is there any law in this God forsaken country?



This might be anyone is there any end in sight of police brutality?? 1 Like

Sad, but would you mind someone filming you in your place of work to publish ii online or anywhere, without your permission? 3 Likes 2 Shares

Women are each other's enemies.

[/quote



Whatcha say? [quote author=NwaAmaikpe post=66290283][/quoteWhatcha say? 1 Like

I will never blame the police man until I hear both sides of the story. Some Nigerians behave like animals and must be treated as such.







The FG needs to give more power to the police.

This is Buhari's fault...

Sue the idiots and make them pay for the troubles they caused you.

Happy B-Day..





He is done for He attacked Funmi Adewola?He is done for 1 Like

I have never sounded this 'irrational' (if you say so) and violent like this in my life, but I must say that until citizens start carrying out jungle justice on police, army and other arms of our military for their lawlessness and impunity, this will continue.



Something has to be done by citizens to check these monsters whose inhumane actions are daily emboldened by our irresponsible govt. 5 Likes 2 Shares

congrats if you still have the video intact. just post it online till it will get to well meaning Nigerians and the police authority

stephleena:

he dares not to touch the tail of a cow.

nonsense

Are u a cow Are u a cow



ur mumu don do

Leetunechi:

See what buhari has caused



Buhari must be voted out next year. Like if you agree police was ur friend under jonathan abiur mumu don do

Yankiss:

And this beating was 'effectively' endorsed and supervised by a fellow woman. Too bad for a country without bearing or moral. Were these officers trained on civilized policing? It is in doubt in a country of impunity and lawlessness. are you willing to stand up for the law,the bearings and the morals or do you think it falls from heaven

petenweke:

Sad, but would you mind someone filming you in your place of work to publish ii online or anywhere, without your permission?

shut the mess up. Is the police right in beating up somebody? Is she not supposed to arrest the culprit and take her to the station and probably charge the culprit to court? shut the mess up. Is the police right in beating up somebody? Is she not supposed to arrest the culprit and take her to the station and probably charge the culprit to court? 3 Likes

@POLITICSNGR



A policeman might be facing disciplinary action after allegedly beating up a woman and smashing her mobile phone. The incident occurred in Dopemu Area of Lagos state.



According to the woman, Anne Bibi, who shared the story online, she was detained for hours after the incident. She posted;



"Inspector Lawal Murtala of the Dopemu division Lagos, Nigeria, beat me up today just because i recorded him beating up an innocent man and was dragged to the police station.



I was detained for hours, and the video forcefully deleted of which unknowing to them, i had already forwarded one successfully to my sister via WhatsApp.



Then my phone was smashed and seized. Imagine going to report an assault by a policeman and i get detained instead saying a policeman can do whatever he likes and that videoing a policeman is an offence.



The dpo, a woman was in full support of the policeman, ordered that i get detained saying i wanted to video to post and she will not let that happen. I was detained from 2pm till 7pm. This is INJUSTICE !!!



The police who should protect us are the ones victimising is and this should change. It is not just fair. We all should say no to police brutality."



Below is a footage of the incident;



https://politicsngr.com/police-officer-attacks-woman-smashes-phone-lagos-photos-video/



Watch video [url=





d problem with Nigerian police is d uniform. in yoruba movies black stands for evil while white is for good. just my own opinion tho. [quote author=aminulive post=66288901]A policeman might be facing disciplinary action after allegedly beating up a woman and smashing her mobile phone. The incident occurred in Dopemu Area of Lagos state.According to the woman, Anne Bibi, who shared the story online, she was detained for hours after the incident. She posted;"Inspector Lawal Murtala of the Dopemu division Lagos, Nigeria, beat me up today just because i recorded him beating up an innocent man and was dragged to the police station.I was detained for hours, and the video forcefully deleted of which unknowing to them, i had already forwarded one successfully to my sister via WhatsApp.Then my phone was smashed and seized. Imagine going to report an assault by a policeman and i get detained instead saying a policeman can do whatever he likes and that videoing a policeman is an offence.The dpo, a woman was in full support of the policeman, ordered that i get detained saying i wanted to video to post and she will not let that happen. I was detained from 2pm till 7pm. This is INJUSTICE !!!The police who should protect us are the ones victimising is and this should change. It is not just fair. We all should say no to police brutality."Below is a footage of the incident;Watch video [url= https://politicsngr.c d problem with Nigerian police is d uniform. in yoruba movies black stands for evil while white is for good. just my own opinion tho. 1 Like

Truth be told, should all the police officers undergo psychological assessment only few will be mentally fit enough to be in the force! 2 Likes 1 Share

Thank Goodness for the share option...... 1 Like 1 Share