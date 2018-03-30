Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / 15 Amazing Things To Know About Good Friday (3581 Views)

Today Is Good Friday: How To Celebrate Good Friday / Opinion; Is It Not A Sin To Call The Day That Jesus Died "A Good Friday" ? / What’s So Good About Good Friday? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Today is celebrated as Good Friday globally, Suanu's Blog brings you fifteen interesting global facts about this unique day in Christianity.



1. Good Friday commemorates crucifixion of Jesus Christ and His death at Calvary.

2. It is a public holiday in most countries including Nigeria.

3. Dancing from 4a.m to 9pm is prohibited in Germany.

4. In Ireland, it is believed that eggs laid on Good Friday will never rot, hence everlasting.

5. It marked the end of the Lent (a 40 day period of fasting)

6. Good Friday has no valid-evidenced origin.

7. It is given multiple names in different countries.

8. The Christian Scholar, Bede, claimed in his book, De Rations Temporum that Easter was named after "Eostre", a Pagan goddess of the Saxon People in Northern Europe.

9. Church bells toll 33 to commemorate Jesus Christ's death.

10. Good Friday was first celebrated on Friday, April 3, A.D 33

11. It is believed superstitiously that buns baked on Good Friday never went mouldy and their crumbs could cure diarhhoea.

12. It is believed that a haircut on Good Friday prevents headaches for a year.

13. It is also believed that brewing on a Good Friday could cause the house to burn down.

14. In medieval Europe and few other places, Christians would abstain from eating eggs and meat.

15. Good Friday always falls between March 20 and April 23.



Happy Good Friday!!! 3 Likes 1 Share

.

Ftc.

Upritman:

it is believed that eggs laid on Good Friday will never rot, hence everlasting.



11. It is believed superstitiously that buns baked on Good Friday never went mouldy and their crumbs could cure diarhhoea.



12. It is believed that a haircut on Good Friday prevents headaches for a year.



13. It is also believed that brewing on a Good Friday could cause the house to burn down.





Happy Good Friday!!! Ok





I just dey weak ! OkI just dey weak !

Jesus is lord 3 Likes

ah ah.. fight for FTC is real

Well done

16. Good Friday is always a Friday 4 Likes

Happy good Friday.

check my signature for cool freebies and deals!

Also a day to renew your commitment to God. 1 Like

He will return with a shout !

Nigerians believing a Jew died for their misdemeanors when the Jews themselves don't believe that nonsense. its akin to a Nigerian travelling to America to see Americans worshipping Murtala Mohammed saying he died for their sins



Nigerians read a book and concluded the Jews were wrong, a slavery endorsing book that was given to them by their slavemasters



Nigerians need to get sense ASAP 7 Likes 1 Share

no 4....na waooo....people and strange believe

H

Let me go and barb my hair now now! 1 Like

Its the first Friday after the firth full moon following the spring solstice (march 21st)



Its a pagan tradition.....adopted by Christianity.



Ps: after 3 days should be Monday and not easter Sunday. 1 Like

Happy Good Friday!

that no. 3 tho..... so I no fit dance my shaku shaku in peace that no. 3 tho..... so I no fit dance my shaku shaku in peace 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmm



This number one no follow naa:

1. Good Friday commemorates crucifixion of Jesus Christ and His death at Calvary. Not true



Between Friday and Sunday morning is not up to three days and three nights that Christ spent in the grave so how can you say that.



The bible already hinted at the day, but people are too dogmatic to believe, they rather agree with some concocted date...

CuteMadridista:

Nigerians believing a Jew died for their misdemeanors when the Jews themselves don't believe that nonsense. its akin to a Nigerian travelling to America to see Americans worshipping Murtala Mohammed saying he died for their sins



Nigerians read a book and concluded the Jews were wrong, a slavery endorsing book that was given to them by their slavemasters



Nigerians need to get sense ASAP shut up, everyone have right to believe in whatever they want to blv . shut up, everyone have right to believe in whatever they want to blv . 4 Likes

We nor go eat meat.

U have been WARNED severally.....

If you are a THIEF or an intending one....

Please, Avoid UYO, ABA, ONITSHA and CALABAR.



U may be shocked at what you may get in return.



Be warned..! Be warned..!! 1 Like

CuteMadridista:

Nigerians believing a Jew died for their misdemeanors when the Jews themselves don't believe that nonsense. its akin to a Nigerian travelling to America to see Americans worshipping Murtala Mohammed saying he died for their sins



Nigerians read a book and concluded the Jews were wrong, a slavery endorsing book that was given to them by their slavemasters



Nigerians need to get sense ASAP I doubt your OK upstairs. Confused Satanist. I doubt your OK upstairs. Confused Satanist. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Upritman:

Today is celebrated as Good Friday globally, Suanu's Blog brings you fifteen interesting global facts about this unique day in Christianity.



1. Good Friday commemorates crucifixion of Jesus Christ and His death at Calvary.

2. It is a public holiday in most countries including Nigeria.

3. Dancing from 4a.m to 9pm is prohibited in Germany.

4. In Ireland, it is believed that eggs laid on Good Friday will never rot, hence everlasting.

5. It marked the end of the Lent (a 40 day period of fasting)

6. Good Friday has no valid-evidenced origin.

7. It is given multiple names in different countries.

8. The Christian Scholar, Bede, claimed in his book, De Rations Temporum that Easter was named after "Eostre", a Pagan goddess of the Saxon People in Northern Europe.

9. Church bells toll 33 to commemorate Jesus Christ's death.

10. Good Friday was first celebrated on Friday, April 3, A.D 33

11. It is believed superstitiously that buns baked on Good Friday never went mouldy and their crumbs could cure diarhhoea.

12. It is believed that a haircut on Good Friday prevents headaches for a year.

13. It is also believed that brewing on a Good Friday could cause the house to burn down.

14. In medieval Europe and few other places, Christians would abstain from eating eggs and meat.

15. Good Friday always falls between March 20 and April 23.



Happy Good Friday!!!



Lies

It is not the celebration of Christ

Its a pagan religion

Myth has it that nimrod the son of Isis who married is mother

Was killed and he rose on the third day

This was all brought into the church by the roman Catholic church to make it pleasing to the sun worshippers LiesIt is not the celebration of ChristIts a pagan religionMyth has it that nimrod the son of Isis who married is motherWas killed and he rose on the third dayThis was all brought into the church by the roman Catholic church to make it pleasing to the sun worshippers

mayorkent:

. na wa o na wa o

teebaxy:

shut up, everyone have right to believe in whatever they want to blv .

and everyone has the right to criticise any idea they want to and everyone has the right to criticise any idea they want to 2 Likes 1 Share

Good Friday: Christians COMMEMORATE the crucifixion. Nobody said Lord Jesus was actually crucified on a Friday in March or April.

CuteMadridista:

Nigerians believing a Jew died for their misdemeanors when the Jews themselves don't believe that nonsense. its akin to a Nigerian travelling to America to see Americans worshipping Murtala Mohammed saying he died for their sins



Nigerians read a book and concluded the Jews were wrong, a slavery endorsing book that was given to them by their slavemasters



Nigerians need to get sense ASAP tanks for yah opinion,









now shitft one side abeg tanks for yah opinion,now shitft one side abeg 3 Likes 1 Share

No 2 is not true

marunga:

I doubt your OK upstairs. Confused Satanist.

I don't believe in your imaginary enemy either I don't believe in your imaginary enemy either

CuteMadridista:





and everyone has the right to criticise any idea they want to And everyone has the ryt to b stupid but the first dude abused his privilege And everyone has the ryt to b stupid but the first dude abused his privilege