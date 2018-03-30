₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by salvationproject(m): 5:02pm
When celebrities talks about entering politics, Kenneth Okonkwo is one who never hides his aspirations as well.
Recently his governorship campaign billboard was spotted in enugu with the inscriptions "When Jesus Says Yes, No Man Can Say No".
This simply means the Nigerian actor is really interested in the race for the Enugu government house under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).
http://www.jagabanxclusive.com.ng/2018/03/30/when-jesus-says-yes-kenneth-okonkwo-for-governor-billboard-spotted-in-enugu/
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by nNEOo(m): 5:15pm
He'll save more lives ACTING AS A DOC
1 Like
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by Onijagidijagan(m): 6:02pm
They will rather vote for an slowpoke in a dead party than this formidable candidate
1 Like
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by partnerbiz4: 6:33pm
This guy dey learn.
He can only be a governor in 2039 ie next 21yrs.
The current governor will finish 2nd tenure, then hand over to other zones before it gets back to Enugu North where Kenneth is from..
Again he is in APC..
Lmao..
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by otuekong1(m): 7:03pm
Imagine,what Does JESUS name got to do,i think this mumu idiot called kenneth okonkwo that acts occultic movie role be talked to,rubbish.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by gerald09(m): 7:39pm
I don get it, am not a religious person but I tot it was suppose to be "when God says yes?" No respect sef he could even put Jesus Christ sef, dem know say Jesus na ordinary name without the "Christ" in it.
1 Like
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by NwaAmaikpe: 8:34pm
God forbid bad thing.
Our Enugu is not a movie.
It is not for unserious jokers like Yahaya Bello.
Kenneth Okonkwo should stick to acting.
Enugu is too big for him.
He will be worse than Dave Umahi the asslicker.
This same guy who denounced Nnamdi Kanu when he visited his court trial.
No person with a true 042 spirit will endorse a joker like Kenneth who doesn't know that Enugu is more than a state.
He made his joke even funnier by joining APC.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by amani63(m): 8:34pm
Nothing is impossible
He can likewise you and let me use this opportunity to tell una that comes 2027 I will contest for Imo state Governorship Election
#Dreambigandnevergiveup
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by passyhansome(m): 8:34pm
Good
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by nwachinemelu(m): 8:35pm
goodluck buddie...but ur party no follow
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by Olalan(m): 8:35pm
Bringing religion into politics in a society filled with gullible people is a masterpiece
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by Danelo(m): 8:35pm
Want to go into politics and using Christianity as a baseline.........
Baba......this isn't nollywood ooooo
Which one is when Jesus says yes??
Did Jesus tell him to go into politics?
He's even an APC member.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by Number999: 8:36pm
NwaAmaikpe:Oya Spill it
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by labelle123(f): 8:36pm
And na even APC
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by momodub: 8:36pm
Hum Andy
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by Mesutlewy(m): 8:37pm
am trying all my best to visualise him as Enugu state governor come 2019 but I can't get it right
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by enemyofprogress: 8:37pm
Dis one go thief una money die
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by dynicks(m): 8:38pm
lol
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by Mowoe(m): 8:38pm
APC again!
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by deji17: 8:38pm
Onijagidijagan:Their case no be ordinary eye..
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by curvilicious: 8:38pm
Under APC? Goodbye
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by IambackPro: 8:39pm
Hj
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by Nonnyflex(m): 8:39pm
n
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by cocodante: 8:40pm
politics!
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by Chloe88(f): 8:41pm
hope he won't use them for rituals.
check my siggy
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by osteenbush(m): 8:41pm
I support his ambition but coming out under APC is a wrong move
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 by room089: 8:41pm
People lying with the name of Jesus, when did He say yes?
(0) (Reply)
