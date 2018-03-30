Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kenneth Okonkwo For Enugu Governor Billboard Spotted Ahead Of 2019 (1921 Views)

Recently his governorship campaign billboard was spotted in enugu with the inscriptions "When Jesus Says Yes, No Man Can Say No".



This simply means the Nigerian actor is really interested in the race for the Enugu government house under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).



He'll save more lives ACTING AS A DOC 1 Like

They will rather vote for an slowpoke in a dead party than this formidable candidate 1 Like

This guy dey learn.



He can only be a governor in 2039 ie next 21yrs.





The current governor will finish 2nd tenure, then hand over to other zones before it gets back to Enugu North where Kenneth is from..





Again he is in APC..





Lmao..

Imagine,what Does JESUS name got to do,i think this mumu idiot called kenneth okonkwo that acts occultic movie role be talked to,rubbish.

I don get it, am not a religious person but I tot it was suppose to be "when God says yes?" No respect sef he could even put Jesus Christ sef, dem know say Jesus na ordinary name without the "Christ" in it. 1 Like







God forbid bad thing.

Our Enugu is not a movie.

It is not for unserious jokers like Yahaya Bello.



Kenneth Okonkwo should stick to acting.

Enugu is too big for him.



He will be worse than Dave Umahi the asslicker.

This same guy who denounced Nnamdi Kanu when he visited his court trial.



No person with a true 042 spirit will endorse a joker like Kenneth who doesn't know that Enugu is more than a state.

Nothing is impossible



He can likewise you and let me use this opportunity to tell una that comes 2027 I will contest for Imo state Governorship Election



#Dreambigandnevergiveup

Good

goodluck buddie...but ur party no follow

Bringing religion into politics in a society filled with gullible people is a masterpiece







Baba......this isn't nollywood ooooo



Which one is when Jesus says yes??

Did Jesus tell him to go into politics?





NwaAmaikpe:

Oya Spill it Oya Spill it

And na even APC

Hum Andy

am trying all my best to visualise him as Enugu state governor come 2019 but I can't get it right

Dis one go thief una money die

lol

APC again!

Onijagidijagan:

Under APC? Goodbye

Hj

n

politics!

hope he won't use them for rituals.

check my siggy

I support his ambition but coming out under APC is a wrong move