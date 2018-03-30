Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ambode To Buhari: Lagos Truly Deserves A Special Status (2685 Views)

Governor Ambode, who spoke at a State Dinner in honour of President Buhari at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, as part of activities to commemorate his two-day official visit to the State, expressed concerns that 26 years after the Federal Capital was relocated from Lagos to Abuja, the State has been left to strive for development without much Federal support.



The Governor said that despite the strategic position the State plays in the nation’s economy, there was still much untapped potentials and opportunities for economic, social and cultural growth in the State, which he said his administration was doing its best to explore by strategically focusing on improving the ease of doing business, entertainment, sports and tourism.



He, however, said that for these potentials to be realised, the State requires Federal Support, adding that several attempts by some eminent personalities to push for a Special Status for Lagos as well as a bill seeking to accord the State same was turned down by the Senate.



“Mr. President, it has become glaring that Lagos State cannot achieve this alone. Mr. President, 26 years after the Federal Capital was relocated from Lagos to Abuja, the State has been left without much Federal support.



“Your Excellency, despite all these, Lagos State needs more and Lagosians deserve more. Eminent Nigerians have called on the Federal Government to grant our State a Special Status. I recall that a bill seeking to accord it a Special Status has been rejected three times in the Senate. Lagos deserves a Special Status if we want the State to continue to serve as the major driver of the nation’s economy,” Governor Ambode said.



Thanking President Buhari for magnanimously yielding the State’s request to reconstruct the Oshodi International Airport Road into a 10-lane world-class road and transform the Presidential Lodge Marina into a monument and cultural legacy, Governor Ambode also seized the occasion to request the President to cede the ownership and management of the National Stadium, Surulere and the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu to the State Government to enable it revive them for the benefit of all.



“Mr. President your word has been your bond as far as your promises to Lagos State are concerned. You approved the reconstruction of the Oshodi to Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road into a 10-lane world-class road that will be ready by the end of this year. You gladly released for our kind use, your Presidential Lodge in Marina because you believe in our vision to transform the lodge into a monument and cultural legacy as part of the Onikan-Marina cultural and architectural regeneration.



“In addition, as part of our drive to use entertainment and sports to drive tourism and economic growth, we again ask of Your Excellency to consider ceding the ownership and management of the National Stadium Surulere and the National Arts Theatre Iganmu to Lagos State. These two edifices have been left to decay and our government is in the best position to revive these assets and make them viable again for the benefit of all Nigerians.



“This is not too much to ask but we are reassured that our President is a listening father who understands the yearnings of Lagosians. We are confident that he would listen and respond positively to the demands of about one-eighth of the nation’s population resident in Lagos,” Governor Ambode said.



Speaking on Friday after conducting President Buhari round the Eko Atlantic City (EAC) which is a multi-billion dollar project expected to accommodate over 150,000 people who would reside there and another 250,000 who would work and commute within the city on a daily basis, Governor Ambode said the project was a practical example of how the private sector could partner with government to boost the economy.

He recalled that the project, which was conceived and initiated during the tenure of former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was a brilliant engineering display which had saved the whole of Victoria Island from ocean surge and other threats.



“This project has actually saved the whole of Victoria Island and is standing on over 750 square kilometres bigger than Victoria Island itself when it is eventually completed. This is just an example of what the private sector can really do to the Nigerian economy and that is why we have made it possible that Mr President should take a practical tour of how we can really move the Nigerian economy when we partner with the private sector,” Governor Ambode said.



Responding, President Buhari commended the initiators of the EAC, saying he was extremely impressed with the potentials of the project, which according to him, would create jobs and boost Nigeria’s economy.



“I have just gone round to see the Eko Atlantic City. I’m impressed with the potentiality of this project and the amount of jobs and positive effect which this project is capable of having on the economy.



“I’m really grateful for those who agreed to invest so much in our country to get a secured area for operations capable of handling big businesses and investments throughout Africa,” the President said.



They don come again











Okoroawusa now in Lagos









Anytime i hear the word status my mind will fly out and the other mind will be telling me to mention Rochas







Ambode am pro PDP But i like u







Please leave everything status to that governor in Imo state that has sacrificed his right leg to the gods 4 Likes

The governor is right on this. 3 Likes

Following

Few months to election , baba isn't touring abroad again, when it is election time local lo ja wo.

Karma is when Buhari single-handedly derailed the Lagos light rail project, a major project that would have set Lagos on a path to addressing the transportation problem in the state in 1983 but comes back after 35 years later to Lagos to commission a Bus Stop.



What a tragedy!!! 1 Like

WHEN AMBODE SHOULD BE OFFERING HIS APOLOGY FOR THE DISCOMFORT HE CAUSED YESTERDAY, THIS IS COMING FROM A MAN WHO SACRIFIED THE COMFORT AND WELFARE OF HIS PEOPLE JUST TO WELCOME A TERRORIST PRESIDENT. JUST FOR ONE MAN WITH BLOOD AND SKIN LIKE WE ALL DO! YOU SACRIFIED THE COMFORT OF MILLIONS OF PEOPLE.

NO APOLOGY STATEMENT COULD EVEN COME FROM AMBODE OR THE PRESIDENT HIMSELF. #NO CONCERN FOR YOUR OWN PEOPLE AT ALL #TYRANNY AT ITS PEAK. I WILL BE DAMNED IF BUHARI WINS LAGOS AGAIN NEXT YEAR. LAGOSIANS WISE UP #BYEBYEBUHARI2019 1 Like

GavelSlam:

Ambode just trolling some people.

Buhari is a mad cow









Buhari is a maggot Buhari is a mad cowBuhari is a maggot 1 Like

As if Buhari can even remember what Status looks like















A president his brain is on relegation 1 Like

Responding, Buhari completely ignored him. 2 Likes

.

Buhari to Ambode GFY my Katsima is better 2 Likes

Lagos the economic capital of west africa 1 Like

Lagos is just another place jare, like any other place in Nigeria. Let us hear word. I even thing by now Buhari go son grant the status. They made it look like it was Jonathan that was blocking the request then. 3 Likes

Ambode just trolling some people.

If u give Lagos special status be ready to give Kano also because Kano people are already looking for ways to continue the tilt in religious freedom. They need special status also.



I will advice the Lagos state govt to think like Israel and start investing in farming in states with land, building of power plants that can power industries more reliably, invest in technology further and lastly make good us of its proximity to Ogun state to lobby more lands. If Delta and Ogun could trade lands or Bayelsa and Rivers could I see no reason why Lagos cant. They say to whom much is given much is expected.

These same Igbo senators were part of those that voted against the bill of special status for lagos I watched it live and later dem go say na Yoruba no dey cooperate.. Honestly the government and people of Lagos should be really hostile to these people and treat them like enemies but yoruba people just dont care first they gathered themselves like Titus fish and voted against ambode still he won they out of badbelle sprit which lives in them they'll not let Lagos get special status...who's the enemy here?.who's the traitor.Yet they'll pack their family members like IDP and come to Lagos to benefit from a system they never supported they all over Lagos like bugs. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Lagos is a state, just like, Zamfara, Ekiti, IMO and all other states... Fine, the fact that it was a capital city of the country means its special but ARENT U ALREADY MAKING TAXES and the likes off the big companies resident in lag??

Olalan:

Lagos the economic capital of west africa

No argument. No argument.

taylor89:





Buhari is a mad cow









Buhari is a maggot

Codeine, Tramadol, Weed and alcohol .



Welcome science student.

oluoni:

These same Igbo senators were part of those that voted against the bill of special status for lagos I watched it live and later dem go say na Yoruba no dey cooperate.. Honestly the government and people of Lagos should be really hostile to these people and treat them like enemies first they gathered themselves like Titus fish and voted against ambode still he won they out of badbelle sprit which lives in them they'll not let Lagos get special status...who's the enemy here?



You're correct.. These Okoro pple are all ingrates, despite the fact that we feed and harbor them, still despise us their masters.. You're correct.. These Okoro pple are all ingrates, despite the fact that we feed and harbor them, still despise us their masters.. 4 Likes 1 Share

This man had received sense.

oluoni:

These same Igbo senators were part of those that voted against the bill of special status for lagos I watched it live and later dem go say na Yoruba no dey cooperate.. Honestly the government and people of Lagos should be really hostile to these people and treat them like enemies but yoruba people just dont care first they gathered themselves like Titus fish and voted against ambode still he won they out of badbelle sprit which lives in them they'll not let Lagos get special status...who's the enemy here?.who's the traitor.Yet they'll pack their family members like IDP and come to Lagos to benefit from a system they never supported they all over Lagos like bugs. You don start. If we fire una now una go say na Igbos dey start.

A yoruba man was president when Niger Delta militants where fighting for resourse control. Wat he gave them as reply was killings.

The Niger delta that has the oil....does it not deserve speacial status. Mumu ppl You don start. If we fire una now una go say na Igbos dey start.A yoruba man was president when Niger Delta militants where fighting for resourse control. Wat he gave them as reply was killings.The Niger delta that has the oil....does it not deserve speacial status. Mumu ppl 2 Likes 1 Share

Lagos should just acquire Nigeria or half of it.



Some landmass called states in Nigeria are mere L.G.A in Lagos

Even daura too. check my siggy

They should demand for restructure not this lazy request, FG has done more for Lagos than any Nigerian state, asking for special status is just silly when other states haven't benefited half of what they got from FG.

oluoni:

These same Igbo senators were part of those that voted against the bill of special status for lagos I watched it live and later dem go say na Yoruba no dey cooperate.. Honestly the government and people of Lagos should be really hostile to these people and treat them like enemies but yoruba people just dont care first they gathered themselves like Titus fish and voted against ambode still he won they out of badbelle sprit which lives in them they'll not let Lagos get special status...who's the enemy here?.who's the traitor.Yet they'll pack their family members like IDP and come to Lagos to benefit from a system they never supported they all over Lagos like bugs.





maclatunji:

Buhari just left Lagos unceremoniously,unlike the day he arrived. Travellers trekked to catch their flights because major roads were blocked. The holiday was really not necessary,the road block as well. Someone said the holiday was declared for asiwaju's birthday. Please can we proof Donald Trump wrong. Buhari just left Lagos unceremoniously,unlike the day he arrived. Travellers trekked to catch their flights because major roads were blocked. The holiday was really not necessary,the road block as well. Someone said the holiday was declared for asiwaju's birthday. Please can we proof Donald Trump wrong.

good there is always room for more

Bede2u:

You don start. If we fire una now una go say na Igbos dey start.

A yoruba man was president when Niger Delta militants where fighting for resourse control. Wat he gave them as reply was killings.

The Niger delta that has the oil....does it not deserve speacial status. Mumu ppl Ode..Jonathan was there for five years what did he do read and comprehend before typing idiotic comments cos i know ure one of those developers on Lagos roads hawking gala who's just fortunate to save enough money to buy phone and subscribe for 10mb data.