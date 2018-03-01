₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Easter: FRSC Mobilises Special Patrol Operation by AutoReportNG: 6:22pm
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has mobilised all its field and sector commands for the nationwide 2018 Easter Special Patrol operations.
The exercise, according to the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, is scheduled to run from March 28 to April 3 with focus on 39 corridors across the country.
Kazeem told newsmen in Abuja on Monday that the special operation was aimed at a drastic reduction in road traffic accidents and attendant deaths, among other objectives.
The public holiday expected to be declared by the Federal Government will definitely cause an increase in vehicular movement across the nation’s highways.
As such it is expedient that the corps prepare ahead of time to curtail the situation in order to ensure smooth travel experience by motorists.
The associated risk involved in the upsurge of traffic are the occurrences road traffic crashes, road obstruction among others, which the Corps must strategies to mitigate and we are doing that already.
This falls in line with the 2018 Corporate Strategic goal of improved enforcement and rescue services to reduce road traffic crashes by 15 percent and fatalities by 30 percent.’’
Kazeem outlined other objectives of the exercise to include effective traffic management to ensure free traffic flow, high visibility of FRSC personnel on the highways and robust public enlightenment.
Others are strict enforcement of traffic laws and regulations, prompt response to road traffic crashes, adequate supervision, surveillance and monitoring of commands’ activities.
The identified critical corridors, according to him, include Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi, Maiduguri-Biu-Numan-Jalingo-Wukani, Abuja-Lokoja-Okene, Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja-Mfum, Ibadan-Ife-Akure-Owo-Ifon-Benin and Benin-Warri-Patani-Sagbama-Ahoada-Port Harcourt highways, among others.
The FRSC spokesman said over 22 traffic gridlock areas had been identified nationwide and adequate personnel deployed to ensure a free flow of traffic.
He listed the areas to include Asaba by Bridge Head, Upper Iweka Road in Onitsha, Ore by construction area, Gwagwalada by the bridge in the FCT, Katsina-Ala by the bridge in Katsina, among others.
According to him, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has instructed all field commands to deploy personnel alongside special marshals and other relevant stakeholders on all the designated corridors and areas.
Re: Easter: FRSC Mobilises Special Patrol Operation by AutoReportNG: 6:23pm
Happy Easter, drive safely
Re: Easter: FRSC Mobilises Special Patrol Operation by Homeboiy: 6:45pm
Re: Easter: FRSC Mobilises Special Patrol Operation by bolt000(m): 7:13pm
Re: Easter: FRSC Mobilises Special Patrol Operation by NwaAmaikpe: 7:13pm
FRSC and bribes.
They just want to extort motorists down in the South.
How many times have they flagged off special patrol operations during Sallah in the North?
Drivers there don't even use seatbelts.
They don't even drive with licences or have spare tyres.
Yet no one disturbs them.
Try and drive with a faulty trafficator in the East and see how those wicked people will punish you like you were the one who bombed the World Trade Center.
Re: Easter: FRSC Mobilises Special Patrol Operation by chyckxx(m): 7:14pm
Re: Easter: FRSC Mobilises Special Patrol Operation by HamzaAbdullahi8(m): 7:14pm
it's just easter there ar other beta tinz to do
Re: Easter: FRSC Mobilises Special Patrol Operation by Olalan(m): 7:15pm
FRSC not really adding much value to ensuring safe driving on Nigerian roads especially as regards commercial vehicles and their drivers
Re: Easter: FRSC Mobilises Special Patrol Operation by nairaman66(m): 7:16pm
Re: Easter: FRSC Mobilises Special Patrol Operation by naijjaman(m): 7:17pm
Re: Easter: FRSC Mobilises Special Patrol Operation by maxwell767(m): 7:37pm
Re: Easter: FRSC Mobilises Special Patrol Operation by greatbuc(m): 8:00pm
Olalan:you mean they are proud to obey traffic rules because everyone know what frsc means. You want them to spoon feed you and your brothers. Don't obey traffic rules o, they are ever ready to pack severed body parts off hot tars.
Re: Easter: FRSC Mobilises Special Patrol Operation by cocodante: 8:09pm
Re: Easter: FRSC Mobilises Special Patrol Operation by Sagay212: 8:25pm
THESE BUNCH OF ID.IOTS WHO DON'T KNOW THEIR JOB FUNCTIONS. ROAD SAFETY CORPS THAT DO NOT KNOW THAT THE MOST IMPORTANT THING ABOUT THEIR JOB IS ENSURING THAT THERE ARE NO SINGLE POT HOLES ON OUR ROAD.
HOW CAN ANYBODY BE SAFE ON THE ROAD WITH HUGE HOLES LOOKING LIKE WELLS TO FETCH WATER FORM. THE ONLY THING THE AIRHEADS ARE INTERESTED IN IS CHECKING FOR FIRE EXTINGUISHER, TIRES AND OTHER RUBBISH BECAUSE THEY WANT TO COLLECT BRIBE.
