by Chinedu Asadu







Ibrahim Mantu, a former deputy senate president, has confessed that he helped his party — the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — rig elections in the past.



Mantu said this when he was being interviewed by Maupe Ogun-Yusuf of Channels Television.



He said he helped the party rig the elections by bribing officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as security agents.



The presenter had asked him to confirm his earlier comments hinting that he helped rig elections, to which he replied: “Let me tell you one thing, yes I did. I am now confessing the truth.”



“What do I need? I don’t have to go and change election… but you know, when you provide money; you give money to INEC boys to help you, if they see any chance, that they should favour you. You (also) provide money to the security.



Mantu’s confession comes some months after he said he “is now a born again”.



He served as deputy senate president between 1999 and 2007.





Esther Ogun-Yusuf

@MaupeO

Senator Mantu tells me very frankl he helped rig elections @CTVHard He says he's now a 'born again' politician. Watch tonite at 8.30pm

12:02 PM - Mar 30, 2018

507 821 people are talking about



https://www.thecable.ng/video-i-helped-pdp-rig-elections-ibrahim-mantu-confesses

With all the rigging the lost.

Has he been invited for investigation yet?





Anything that derides PDP almost get a pass these days..... 2019 hmmm 5 Likes

Mr confessor, APC go need ur help cum ,2019. 6 Likes

Some wailers will still call his confession APC propaganda. Some may even say he was bribed by Buhari to indict PDP. To them, everything is conspiracy. 14 Likes 2 Shares

We all know there is no free and fair election in Nigeria. Once you have inec and security you are good to go 2 Likes

Jochabed:

With all the rigging the lost. Jonathan did more than that, but still lost. It helped his figures though. Rigging gives you an advantage, sometimes not enough to guaranty victory. Jonathan did more than that, but still lost. It helped his figures though. Rigging gives you an advantage, sometimes not enough to guaranty victory. 6 Likes

Most elections in Nigeria are rigged. In the future someone in this government will come out and claim to help APC rig the 2015 elections. 2 Likes

Since 1999 no election has been won Free and Fair...





I laffta..







In advanced climes,

With this confession to electoral crimes, he will take his born-again stealing ass to jail.



We all know PDP rigged elections, but they did theirs with guns and thugs not like the underage voters and money being used by APC. In advanced climes,With this confession to electoral crimes, he will take his born-again stealing ass to jail.We all know PDP rigged elections, but they did theirs with guns and thugs not like the underage voters and money being used by APC. 8 Likes 1 Share

Its already an open secret even though also now born again Saint Obj won't agree with you

He is a saint now. Country full of evil actors and unrepentant comedians

It's only in Nigeria, I suppose, people come to the media to confess to having been involved in bribery or corruption and nothing happens afterwards. Former Ekiti state PDP henchman did same last year. Mantu just did it. Everyone can DID it without consequences; isn't?

Are kidding me?

Good thing you are indirectly advertising your skills



Your services would be required in APshit by 2019 1 Like

The idiot was also sponsoring the religious crisis in Jos.

He sold he's people to Hausa people and watched them be slaughtered.



He was even indicted by a commission that was investigating the religious crisis. He is wicked and cruel.

Lol.... That's a Nigeria thing and not a party thing.

Which church hin join?

What is the law waiting for they should swoop on this old idiot and take him to court

He should be arrested immediately and be charged to court

seunmsg:

Some wailers will still call his confession APC propaganda. Some may even say he was bribed by Buhari to indict PDP. To them, everything is conspiracy. shuuuu!!! Every politician is guilty of rigging even in your apc camp so this is not new. shuuuu!!! Every politician is guilty of rigging even in your apc camp so this is not new.

Laughing

This guy needs his brain checked by.....

























A road side mechanic.

kitaatita:



Jonathan did more than that, but still lost. It helped his figures though. Rigging gives you an advantage, sometimes not enough to guaranty victory.

And buhari and APC didn't rig And buhari and APC didn't rig 1 Like

Lol! And Apc didn't rig?.I was marveled at the number of underage voters who took part in the 2015 general elections here in kano

They should arrest this man for failing to do his work properly, now we are left with Buhari

NwaAmaikpe:







In advanced climes,

With this confession to electoral crimes, he will take his born-again stealing ass to jail.



We all know PDP rigged elections, but they did theirs with guns and thugs not like the underage voters and money being used by APC.



When Nairalanders finally catch nwaamaikpe 1 Like 1 Share





Born again Muslim?



Uncle, tell us another story RubbishBorn again Muslim?Uncle, tell us another story

Are you now trying to submit your CV to APC?