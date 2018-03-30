₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by ijustdey: 7:05pm
by Chinedu Asadu
https://www.thecable.ng/video-i-helped-pdp-rig-elections-ibrahim-mantu-confesses
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by taylor89(m): 7:06pm
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by Jochabed(f): 7:08pm
With all the rigging the lost.
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by cooldipo(m): 7:13pm
Has he been invited for investigation yet?
Anything that derides PDP almost get a pass these days..... 2019 hmmm
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by stephleena(f): 7:15pm
Mr confessor, APC go need ur help cum ,2019.
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by seunmsg(m): 7:28pm
Some wailers will still call his confession APC propaganda. Some may even say he was bribed by Buhari to indict PDP. To them, everything is conspiracy.
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by Amaso99(m): 7:40pm
We all know there is no free and fair election in Nigeria. Once you have inec and security you are good to go
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by kitaatita: 7:44pm
Jochabed:Jonathan did more than that, but still lost. It helped his figures though. Rigging gives you an advantage, sometimes not enough to guaranty victory.
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by Remimadrid(m): 7:48pm
Most elections in Nigeria are rigged. In the future someone in this government will come out and claim to help APC rig the 2015 elections.
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by BabatCargo(m): 7:51pm
Since 1999 no election has been won Free and Fair...
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by timwudz(m): 8:19pm
I laffta..
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by NwaAmaikpe: 8:19pm
In advanced climes,
With this confession to electoral crimes, he will take his born-again stealing ass to jail.
We all know PDP rigged elections, but they did theirs with guns and thugs not like the underage voters and money being used by APC.
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by NaijaMutant(f): 8:20pm
Its already an open secret even though also now born again Saint Obj won't agree with you
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by priceaction: 8:20pm
He is a saint now. Country full of evil actors and unrepentant comedians
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by Daviddson(m): 8:20pm
It's only in Nigeria, I suppose, people come to the media to confess to having been involved in bribery or corruption and nothing happens afterwards. Former Ekiti state PDP henchman did same last year. Mantu just did it. Everyone can DID it without consequences; isn't?
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by danduj(m): 8:20pm
Are kidding me?
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by Standardcosting: 8:20pm
Good thing you are indirectly advertising your skills
Your services would be required in APshit by 2019
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by Einl(m): 8:21pm
The idiot was also sponsoring the religious crisis in Jos.
He sold he's people to Hausa people and watched them be slaughtered.
He was even indicted by a commission that was investigating the religious crisis. He is wicked and cruel.
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by gurunlocker: 8:22pm
Lol.... That's a Nigeria thing and not a party thing.
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by room089: 8:22pm
Which church hin join?
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by SarkinYarki: 8:22pm
What is the law waiting for they should swoop on this old idiot and take him to court
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by nwakibie3(m): 8:22pm
He should be arrested immediately and be charged to court
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by Bizibi(m): 8:22pm
seunmsg:shuuuu!!! Every politician is guilty of rigging even in your apc camp so this is not new.
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by haconjy(m): 8:22pm
Laughing
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by Danelo(m): 8:23pm
This guy needs his brain checked by.....
A road side mechanic.
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by nwakibie3(m): 8:24pm
kitaatita:
And buhari and APC didn't rig
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by musa234(m): 8:25pm
Lol! And Apc didn't rig?.I was marveled at the number of underage voters who took part in the 2015 general elections here in kano
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by ozoebuka1(m): 8:26pm
They should arrest this man for failing to do his work properly, now we are left with Buhari
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by Willexmania: 8:26pm
NwaAmaikpe:
When Nairalanders finally catch nwaamaikpe
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by CeeJay9ja(m): 8:26pm
Rubbish
Born again Muslim?
Uncle, tell us another story
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by AK6464(m): 8:27pm
Are you now trying to submit your CV to APC?
|Re: "I Helped PDP Rig Elections" — Ibrahim Mantu Confesses, 'Born Again' Politician by nonoski: 8:29pm
Keep quiet
