|Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by wakabobo: 7:35pm
Nollywood Actress Rukky Sanda posted a cleavage bearing photo earlier this morning, though she immediately deleted after few minutes.
Rukky Sanda got to her consciousness that today is good Friday and immediately deleted the cleavage bearing photo,
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by KendrickAyomide: 7:39pm
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by stephleena(f): 7:40pm
jamil abubakar,is done with those boobs.
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by joeaz58(m): 7:45pm
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by ozoebuka1(m): 7:47pm
Two slippers you are calling massive.
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by ShadowFighter: 8:03pm
Please, I'm looking for the massive cleavage, has anyone seen it? Please notify me.
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by OkpaAkuEriEri: 9:19pm
Bros nwaama where r u?
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by S3ttingz: 9:19pm
I. See nothing but pairs of slippers
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by ct2(m): 9:19pm
idiot
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by vicky6: 9:19pm
massive ko passive ni
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by PigMeat: 9:19pm
After rubbing ground-nut oil on her burst for the world to see she realised it was a good Friday and deleted it. who is fooling who? this woman sense dey for palm leg true true. See her face like dog wet dey leak shittt.
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by victorjoe(m): 9:19pm
ShadowFighter:
I was about to post the same thing. Abeg where d massive?
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by Lomprico2: 9:20pm
Massive?
I see two grain of beans
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by NwaAmaikpe: 9:20pm
Hahahaha.
All I see is Rukky Sanda and her pair of flat Sandals.
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by calddon(m): 9:20pm
This made FrontPage..which way Nairaland?
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by PotatoSalad(m): 9:20pm
See how they expose and make themselves sex objects. Tomorrow they'll say "Men are Scum"
How?
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:20pm
The bo.oobs are kinda appealing to the eye sha. I will svck if she give me to do so.
Who no like better tin
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:21pm
How art thou fallen o great Olympus...
R.I.P
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by yeman1(m): 9:21pm
Softy boobs
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by ChineseBuggati3(m): 9:22pm
I don't give a
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by Ilefoaye(m): 9:22pm
Massive Wat?
Oh! U mean Massive Slippers ?
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by adisabarber(m): 9:23pm
E no go beta for this OP
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by Olalan(m): 9:24pm
Was she drunk when she posted the pics on her page, cause I don't understand why she delected it so quick
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by iammarvellux(m): 9:24pm
Oh my gosh.....
This is bleached slippers
That's all I can see
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by holyidol: 9:25pm
Baby I need to suck this your apples. I think I love them.
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by MrImole(m): 9:26pm
Prostitute!
It is high time you registered with the association of harlots.
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by Spidermon: 9:26pm
What is that cleavage under her cleavage exactly? Stomach folds?? Or has her poosie been bleeped out of between her legs to her abdomen?
I ask because i know boys are vexing. Even big men don dey vex now
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by kikiwendy(f): 9:26pm
Cute
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by porshnuel(m): 9:26pm
boobs dat I cannot put my joystick inbetween
is dat one boobs?
|Re: Rukky Sanda Bares Massive Cleavage In New Photo by Radicalface: 9:27pm
The tires are flatten, but still manageable for the journey.
