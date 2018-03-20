₦airaland Forum

BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 9:00pm
This Twitter user Ezenwa Gentle has indicated interest in marrying Big Brother Naija contestant, Cee-C once she leaves the house.

According to him, Cee -C needs a real men can marry a queen like Cee C.

Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/bbnaija-meet-the-man-who-wants-to-marry-cee-c/



Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 9:01pm
More Photos at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/bbnaija-meet-the-man-who-wants-to-marry-cee-c/
Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by jdluv(f): 9:03pm
with Her 45m abi?

Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by Mizsuccess2018(f): 9:08pm
with that your shaped head..I hope you can handle cee well? I dnt think so..I trust her..madam take no nonsense

Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by taylor89(m): 9:09pm
Oga first cut ur front hair





Abi devil kiss u for forehead




Cee-Cee looks scary to me




I rather marry my crush Alex



Cee-Cee be like who go poison her mother inlaw food

Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by Fredmatic(m): 9:12pm
After six months of marriage, the man right now grin grin grin

Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by Blackfire(m): 9:13pm
How can i marry that cee-c?



Am serious.
Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by Papanwamaikpe: 9:17pm
mumu
Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by emperor94(m): 9:29pm
YEAH! Real man indeed... My advice to him,if he doesn't want to bald faster that he is right now, he better ditch that ambition. In fact, He'll lose both hair and head

Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:29pm
shocked


No right thinking man will want to wife a problem like Cee-C.
I don't trust this man, he apparently wants to use her hymen for money rituals.

Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by taylor89(m): 9:29pm
;Dyy
Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by asuustrike2009: 9:30pm
By force fame undecided
Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by IambackPro: 9:30pm
Cee C accept it while offer last o.
But I am still wondering about her virgin story o
Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by Monaco2(m): 9:30pm
Lol
Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by pweshboi(m): 9:31pm
Hehehe.. all I see is your village people at work bros

Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 9:31pm
And this made front page

Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by matgold(m): 9:31pm
Ok
Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by Pidginwhisper: 9:32pm
grin
Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by nairalandtruthr: 9:32pm
Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by ZombieTAMER: 9:32pm
Everybody now wants to trend
Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by penance(m): 9:33pm
grin He looks like an owl hehhe make God Forgive me
Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by jaxxy(m): 9:33pm
Funny man has no idea who Cee c is
Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by Mutemenot: 9:34pm
By the time CEE C FINISHES You, this your barehead go reach your neck

Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by Chikita66(f): 9:34pm
Why does his head look like vulture mouth?
Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by Mzsolmi(f): 9:34pm
taylor89:
Oga first cut ur front hair





Abi devil kiss u for forehead




Cee-Cee looks scary to me




I rather marry my crush Alex



Cee-Cee be like who go poison her mother inlaw food
lmaoo....its unfair nahhhh
Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by millomaniac: 9:35pm
BrainnewsRadio:


Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/bbnaija-meet-the-man-who-wants-to-marry-cee-c/




Ok bro. Join the queue
Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by taylor89(m): 9:35pm
Mzsolmi:
lmaoo....its unfair nahhhh

Fine girl
Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by Stanleyville(m): 9:36pm
RIP cry cry

