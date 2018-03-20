₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 9:00pm
This Twitter user Ezenwa Gentle has indicated interest in marrying Big Brother Naija contestant, Cee-C once she leaves the house.
Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/bbnaija-meet-the-man-who-wants-to-marry-cee-c/
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 9:01pm
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by jdluv(f): 9:03pm
with Her 45m abi?
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by Mizsuccess2018(f): 9:08pm
with that your shaped head..I hope you can handle cee well? I dnt think so..I trust her..madam take no nonsense
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by taylor89(m): 9:09pm
Oga first cut ur front hair
Abi devil kiss u for forehead
Cee-Cee looks scary to me
I rather marry my crush Alex
Cee-Cee be like who go poison her mother inlaw food
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by Fredmatic(m): 9:12pm
After six months of marriage, the man right now
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by Blackfire(m): 9:13pm
How can i marry that cee-c?
Am serious.
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by Papanwamaikpe: 9:17pm
mumu
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by emperor94(m): 9:29pm
YEAH! Real man indeed... My advice to him,if he doesn't want to bald faster that he is right now, he better ditch that ambition. In fact, He'll lose both hair and head
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:29pm
No right thinking man will want to wife a problem like Cee-C.
I don't trust this man, he apparently wants to use her hymen for money rituals.
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by taylor89(m): 9:29pm
;Dyy
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by asuustrike2009: 9:30pm
By force fame
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by IambackPro: 9:30pm
Cee C accept it while offer last o.
But I am still wondering about her virgin story o
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by Monaco2(m): 9:30pm
Lol
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by pweshboi(m): 9:31pm
Hehehe.. all I see is your village people at work bros
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 9:31pm
And this made front page
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by matgold(m): 9:31pm
Ok
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by Pidginwhisper: 9:32pm
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by nairalandtruthr: 9:32pm
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by ZombieTAMER: 9:32pm
Everybody now wants to trend
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by penance(m): 9:33pm
He looks like an owl hehhe make God Forgive me
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by jaxxy(m): 9:33pm
Funny man has no idea who Cee c is
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by Mutemenot: 9:34pm
By the time CEE C FINISHES You, this your barehead go reach your neck
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by Chikita66(f): 9:34pm
Why does his head look like vulture mouth?
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by Mzsolmi(f): 9:34pm
taylor89:lmaoo....its unfair nahhhh
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by millomaniac: 9:35pm
BrainnewsRadio:
Ok bro. Join the queue
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by taylor89(m): 9:35pm
Mzsolmi:
Fine girl
|Re: BBNaija – "I Want To Marry Cee-C" - Ezenwa Gentle (Photo) by Stanleyville(m): 9:36pm
RIP
