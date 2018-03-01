Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) (15214 Views)

Sunday Esu who didn't reveal what actually transpired between the suspect and the deceased. Below is what he wrote;



What do you wish a young man that did this to his Uncle on Sunday 25th March, 2018, at Eyosio - Osung Village in Udung Uko LGA? "Do not pay back evil for evil"



I suggest he should be forgiven completely. Rest in peace Chief Joshua Ekpo.



I will ever miss those moments we joked together with your son Kolobee.



This is sad.



Everything going wrong with the family today. Once upon a time, families had " FAMILY MEETINGS" to settle family disputes, but now family visit violence on each other like strangers.



Two biological brothers In a post that made FP, took their fights over a parcel of land to the road.



There was a time in Nigeria when an OLDER brother meant something. And there was also a time UNCLE meant something.



Families getting more dysfunctional by the day. 7 Likes 1 Share

akwa ibom herdsman. 11 Likes

Iyammi. Abasi mbok!Iyammi. 4 Likes 1 Share





☣ ☠





∆ See decapitation. What could a man have done to warrant this?



The crime rate and gruesome acts in Akwa Ibom recently is alarming. They've taken the baton from Rivers state. ∆







☣ ☠ 16 Likes

Toosure70:

akwa ibom herdsman. AkwaIbom headsman you mean? AkwaIbom headsman you mean? 8 Likes

He appear deader than that deathly looking dead man frm daura.







...oh buhari! 1 Like







I agree with the poster.

They should forgive the offender, he was obviously annoyed.



By the way; who else sees that bulge in between the man's legs?

Is it an erection or his kodo is just naturally big? I agree with the poster.They should forgive the offender, he was obviously annoyed.By the way; who else sees that bulge in between the man's legs?Is it an erection or hisis just naturally big? 2 Likes 3 Shares

Jesus... The man nephew no be human being o. 8 Likes

On judgment day,even the devil won't allow some people stay with him in hell,to avoid coup.



The devil will give them autonomy to start their own hell on another land elsewhere.



Wicked people everywhere. 12 Likes 2 Shares



whenever I see viewers discretion whenever I see viewers discretion 1 Like 1 Share



An elderly neighbour of mine just told me how they fear Akwa Ibom men because his wife's friend was beheaded by their Akwa Ibom domestic help because she shouted on him.

I know cutlass is part of their traditional outfit

But as I say,

Violence exists in every tribe sadly

Secondly why are the mods pushing only bad news from some states to fp like Akwa Ibom, why

Lastly we should stop putting gory pictures on NL or other social media

It's not necessary

It offends many

Upsets many

Makes many throw up

Scares many

Numbs much more

Now people will see death and dead bodies as nothing,

but it is something

All "life" is sacred, yes all. An elderly neighbour of mine just told me how they fear Akwa Ibom men because his wife's friend was beheaded by their Akwa Ibom domestic help because she shouted on him.I know cutlass is part of their traditional outfitBut as I say,Violence exists in every tribesadlySecondly why are the mods pushing only bad news from some states to fp like Akwa Ibom, whyLastly we should stop putting gory pictures on NL or other social mediaIt's not necessaryIt offends manyUpsets manyMakes many throw upScares manyNumbs much moreNow people will see death and dead bodies as nothing,but it is somethingAll "life" is sacred, yes all. 2 Likes 1 Share

Teeth?

this Is so devilish WTFthis Is so devilish

Chaii 1 life gone

Toosure70:

akwa ibom herdsman. CONFIRMED CONFIRMED 1 Like

Cutting off head = behead



Chopping off d!ck = ?

Akpuruapumbem!!!!!! 1 Like





This could be because of one useless woman, his uncle has been warning him to stay off the lady, but the t0 t0 no let the guy get sense, he took the girl out to a night club on Friday night, getting to know by his uncle he approached him on Saturday and ask him to stay off the woman, but the t0t0 has taken the nephew senses away, so the thought of beheading his uncle came to him at dream on a Saturday night so he can have the woman's t0t0 all to himself, after he has gone to church on Sunday and on his way returning home he met his uncle in a lonely road and beheaded him.. This could be because of one useless woman, his uncle has been warning him to stay off the lady, but the t0 t0 no let the guy get sense, he took the girl out to a night club on Friday night, getting to know by his uncle he approached him on Saturday and ask him to stay off the woman, but the t0t0 has taken the nephew senses away, so the thought of beheading his uncle came to him at dream on a Saturday night so he can have the woman's t0t0 all to himself, after he has gone to church on Sunday and on his way returning home he met his uncle in a lonely road and beheaded him..

igbo's doing worst than fulani herdsmen. 2 Likes

Unnecessary anger, abi? So typical of them.



Well, guess what guys... a new 'Sherriff' is in town. I hereby warn y'all against any form of crime or atrocities against any Yoruba on this forum. It's our God-given property and you'll have to trudge carefully. .



And for that okoro savage that committed this crime.. you shall never go Scotts-free... I shall perform an ethnic cleansing against these SE savages for the sake of illegal migration into the SW-states in Yoruba-land. Remain blessed! And come to think of it... these are some of the folks that call Yoruba pple skull miners. Really? Just imagine the savagery act, over what?, abi? So typical of them.Well, guess what guys...I hereby warn y'all against any form of crime or atrocities against any Yoruba on this forum. It's our God-given property and you'll have to trudge carefully.And for that okoro savage that committed this crime.. you shall never go Scotts-free... I shall perform an ethnic cleansing against these SE savages for the sake ofinto the SW-states in Yoruba-land. Remain blessed! 1 Like

I thought TODAY is GOOD FRIDAY...?



OR has it changed...? 1 Like

Ok

so shall everybody dat vote for APC 2019 ........





pls that man need a massive standing ovasion. he's one of the world's most humble man we'd didn't know quickly. so his hands were not tied neither were his legs yet he was humble to receive the beheading in good faith.



No No this man is just to much pls that man need a massive standing ovasion. he's one of the world's most humble man we'd didn't know quickly. so his hands were not tied neither were his legs yet he was humble to receive the beheading in good faith.No No this man is just to much

Wonders shall never end

Truly,it is finished

southern pple they all have militant blood in their vein I'm not surprised 2 Likes