Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by Angelanest: 9:05pm
A man identified as Chief Joshua Ekpo was allegedly killed by his nephew on Sunday 25th March, 2018, at Eyosio - Osung Village in Udung Uko local government area of Akwa Ibom state. The man was allegedly attacked and beheaded by his nephew after a disagreement.
Sunday Esu who didn't reveal what actually transpired between the suspect and the deceased. Below is what he wrote;
What do you wish a young man that did this to his Uncle on Sunday 25th March, 2018, at Eyosio - Osung Village in Udung Uko LGA? "Do not pay back evil for evil"
I suggest he should be forgiven completely. Rest in peace Chief Joshua Ekpo.
I will ever miss those moments we joked together with your son Kolobee.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/man-beheads-his-uncle-after-gruesome-attack-in-akwa-ibom-graphic-photo.html
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by HungerBAD: 9:06pm
This is sad.
Everything going wrong with the family today. Once upon a time, families had " FAMILY MEETINGS" to settle family disputes, but now family visit violence on each other like strangers.
Two biological brothers In a post that made FP, took their fights over a parcel of land to the road.
There was a time in Nigeria when an OLDER brother meant something. And there was also a time UNCLE meant something.
Families getting more dysfunctional by the day.
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by Toosure70: 9:09pm
akwa ibom herdsman.
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by thorpido(m): 9:12pm
Abasi mbok! Iyammi.
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by OrestesDante(m): 9:15pm
☣ ☠
∆ See decapitation. What could a man have done to warrant this?
The crime rate and gruesome acts in Akwa Ibom recently is alarming. They've taken the baton from Rivers state. ∆
☣ ☠
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by SOFTENGR: 9:27pm
Toosure70:AkwaIbom headsman you mean?
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by nNEOo(m): 9:28pm
He appear deader than that deathly looking dead man frm daura.
...oh buhari!
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:37pm
I agree with the poster.
They should forgive the offender, he was obviously annoyed.
By the way; who else sees that bulge in between the man's legs?
Is it an erection or his kodo is just naturally big?
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by pweshboi(m): 9:37pm
Jesus... The man nephew no be human being o.
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by Queenext: 9:38pm
On judgment day,even the devil won't allow some people stay with him in hell,to avoid coup.
The devil will give them autonomy to start their own hell on another land elsewhere.
Wicked people everywhere.
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 9:38pm
whenever I see viewers discretion
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by IME1: 9:38pm
An elderly neighbour of mine just told me how they fear Akwa Ibom men because his wife's friend was beheaded by their Akwa Ibom domestic help because she shouted on him.
I know cutlass is part of their traditional outfit
But as I say,
Violence exists in every tribe sadly
Secondly why are the mods pushing only bad news from some states to fp like Akwa Ibom, why
Lastly we should stop putting gory pictures on NL or other social media
It's not necessary
It offends many
Upsets many
Makes many throw up
Scares many
Numbs much more
Now people will see death and dead bodies as nothing,
but it is something
All "life" is sacred, yes all.
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by Emekus92(m): 9:38pm
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by mhisbliss(f): 9:38pm
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by dkronicle(m): 9:39pm
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by bedspread: 9:39pm
Toosure70:CONFIRMED
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by wwwtortoise(m): 9:39pm
Cutting off head = behead
Chopping off d!ck = ?
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by Fernandowski(m): 9:39pm
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by Radicalface: 9:39pm
This could be because of one useless woman, his uncle has been warning him to stay off the lady, but the t0 t0 no let the guy get sense, he took the girl out to a night club on Friday night, getting to know by his uncle he approached him on Saturday and ask him to stay off the woman, but the t0t0 has taken the nephew senses away, so the thought of beheading his uncle came to him at dream on a Saturday night so he can have the woman's t0t0 all to himself, after he has gone to church on Sunday and on his way returning home he met his uncle in a lonely road and beheaded him..
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by dannytoe(m): 9:39pm
igbo's doing worst than fulani herdsmen.
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by YorubaAssasin: 9:39pm
And come to think of it... these are some of the folks that call Yoruba pple skull miners. Really? Just imagine the savagery act, over what? Unnecessary anger, abi? So typical of them.
Well, guess what guys... a new 'Sherriff' is in town. I hereby warn y'all against any form of crime or atrocities against any Yoruba on this forum. It's our God-given property and you'll have to trudge carefully. .
And for that okoro savage that committed this crime.. you shall never go Scotts-free... I shall perform an ethnic cleansing against these SE savages for the sake of illegal migration into the SW-states in Yoruba-land. Remain blessed!
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by EVILFOREST: 9:40pm
I thought TODAY is GOOD FRIDAY...?
OR has it changed...?
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by Deltayankeeboi: 9:40pm
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by matgold(m): 9:40pm
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by porshnuel(m): 9:41pm
so shall everybody dat vote for APC 2019 ........
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by heendrix(m): 9:41pm
pls that man need a massive standing ovasion. he's one of the world's most humble man we'd didn't know quickly. so his hands were not tied neither were his legs yet he was humble to receive the beheading in good faith.
No No this man is just to much
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by Dearlord(m): 9:42pm
Wonders shall never end
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by kokkubabboni421(m): 9:44pm
Truly,it is finished
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by HamzaAbdullahi8(m): 9:44pm
southern pple they all have militant blood in their vein I'm not surprised
Re: Man Beheads His Uncle In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photo) by Mekanus(m): 9:44pm
Akwa Ibom Don join skull mining too?
