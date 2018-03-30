Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed (2345 Views)

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has threatened to take the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to court for including his name in the alleged list of looters released by the minister on Friday.



The minister had alleged that Secondus collected N200 million from the immediate past National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), who is still being detained by the government.



In a statement issued by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, the PDP chairman said Mohammed should be ready to establish his allegations in court.



The statement reads: “The attention of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has been drawn to a press conference addressed by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Friday claiming that the National Chairman collected N200m from the purse of the National Security Adviser (NSA).



“Prince Secondus is challenging Mr. Mohammed to be ready to establish his allegations in court immediately.”



The PDP chairman said the agenda of the minister is to damage his reputation and distract him from serving his party but that he has failed woefully.



“For the purposes of some gullible public Prince Secondus never collected any money from the NSA under any guise,” the statement added.





http://thenationonlineng.net/alleged-looting-secondus-threatens-sue-mohammed/

Why waste your time on Lienus Muhammed











The Aboki's have decided to insult Niger-Delta fingers feeding them











Very soon this food chain will be cut









Let's see how they feed on kulikuli and onions 10 Likes

Sue him

Waiting for list of looters in APC,including those behind the 36m and 70m swallowed by snake and monkey. 7 Likes

Sue him already



Don't threaten



If u think he is lying 4 Likes 1 Share

Sue him already



Don't threaten



If u think he is lying 4 Likes 1 Share

He should go ahead, as if he didn't steal. 3 Likes 1 Share

This is a ping pong game!



Like Nike



don't threaten



JUST DO IT!! 6 Likes

PDP

The target 1 Like





I concur.

That list is slanderous and a grand attempt at calumny.



How come Yusuf Buhari's name is not there.

How was he able to acquire a multi million Naira superbike? I concur.That list is slanderous and a grand attempt at calumny.How come Yusuf Buhari's name is not there.How was he able to acquire a multi million Naira superbike? 8 Likes 2 Shares



this is the clear picture of anti-corruption war in Nigeria...it's totally stupid

Corruption has come to stay let's embrace it with open arms this is the clear picture of anti-corruption war in Nigeria...it's totally stupidCorruption has come to stay let's embrace it with open arms

Na wash 2 Likes

I wonder how we arrived at lie Mohammed as a minister.



An old man whose job is to keep telling lies in defense of his paymasters.



I am very sure his children will be so ashamed of him.



Voter registration is ongoing, if you want Buhari back to Daura, the only way to do it is through your PVCs. 1 Like

Looters and Lootees

. Apc wan finish secondus 200 million . Apc wan finish secondus 200 million 2 Likes





Looter here, looter there





Abeg see my signature This is what we keep hearing everyday..Looter here, looter there

Naija politics

That list is incorrect

I didn't see my name

When you are asked to name just one project pa buhari initialised and completed apart from dAPChi girls abduction n triumphant returning.. 1 Like

They will settle.

But lai is a fool o!

How can you tag people with still undecided cases in court as looters!

Lai has lost his common sense due to his lying spirit. 5 Likes

Ok

Lai Muhammed has bitten more than he can chew 2 Likes

Do the needful and stop this drama at once . 2 Likes

prince Uche, ignore that agbaya of a clown and focus on how to wrestle power from the herdsman. is obvious oga Lie lie is deterred by ur intimidating personality



we the sane Nigerians are much ready..........

doctokwus:

But lai is a fool o!

How can you tag people with undecided cases in court as looters!

Common sense has been lost due to his lying spirit I an amazed at the rate you wail...





Welcome to PDP BRO I an amazed at the rate you wail...Welcome to PDP BRO 2 Likes

He should be sued. 3 Likes

no need to threaten, just sue him please if your hands are clean.



Then APC please give us details of how much Amaechi and other APC (former PDP members) contributed to your electioneering campaigns.







Meanwhile, see the brand ambassador of YAWA news. What a great choice, d man is yawa himself no need to threaten, just sue him please if your hands are clean.Then APC please give us details of how much Amaechi and other APC (former PDP members) contributed to your electioneering campaigns.Meanwhile, see the brand ambassador ofnews. What a great choice, d man is yawa himself 1 Like

Mr. Secondus go to court first thing on Tuesday...wetin be threaten to sue? It's only in a poo hole that someone can seat in a hotel room and convict another of crime! 2 Likes 1 Share



