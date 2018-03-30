₦airaland Forum

Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by Islie: 9:57pm
Posted By: Gbade Ogunwale




The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has threatened to take the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to court for including his name in the alleged list of looters released by the minister on Friday.

The minister had alleged that Secondus collected N200 million from the immediate past National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), who is still being detained by the government.

In a statement issued by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, the PDP chairman said Mohammed should be ready to establish his allegations in court.

The statement reads: “The attention of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has been drawn to a press conference addressed by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Friday claiming that the National Chairman collected N200m from the purse of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

“Prince Secondus is challenging Mr. Mohammed to be ready to establish his allegations in court immediately.”

The PDP chairman said the agenda of the minister is to damage his reputation and distract him from serving his party but that he has failed woefully.

“For the purposes of some gullible public Prince Secondus never collected any money from the NSA under any guise,” the statement added.



http://thenationonlineng.net/alleged-looting-secondus-threatens-sue-mohammed/
Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by taylor89(m): 9:57pm
Why waste your time on Lienus Muhammed





The Aboki's have decided to insult Niger-Delta fingers feeding them





Very soon this food chain will be cut




Let's see how they feed on kulikuli and onions

Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by purem(m): 9:59pm
Sue him
Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by Evablizin(f): 10:11pm
Waiting for list of looters in APC,including those behind the 36m and 70m swallowed by snake and monkey.

Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by Okoroawusa: 10:17pm
Sue him already

Don't threaten

If u think he is lying

Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by Okoroawusa: 10:18pm
Sue him already

Don't threaten

If u think he is lying

Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by CoolFreeday(m): 10:31pm
He should go ahead, as if he didn't steal.

Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by three: 10:47pm
This is a ping pong game!

Like Nike

don't threaten

JUST DO IT!!

Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by Sweetcollins: 10:48pm
PDP
The target

Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by NwaAmaikpe: 10:48pm
shocked

I concur.
That list is slanderous and a grand attempt at calumny.

How come Yusuf Buhari's name is not there.
How was he able to acquire a multi million Naira superbike?

Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by ChineseBuggati3(m): 10:48pm

this is the clear picture of anti-corruption war in Nigeria...it's totally stupid
Corruption has come to stay let's embrace it with open arms

Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by babyfaceafrica: 10:48pm
Na wash

Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by fahren(m): 10:49pm
I wonder how we arrived at lie Mohammed as a minister.

An old man whose job is to keep telling lies in defense of his paymasters.

I am very sure his children will be so ashamed of him.

Voter registration is ongoing, if you want Buhari back to Daura, the only way to do it is through your PVCs.

Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by fadedan: 10:49pm
Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by pejuakinab: 10:49pm
Looters and Lootees
Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by medolab90(m): 10:49pm
grin grin grin. Apc wan finish secondus 200 million

Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by Sarang(f): 10:50pm
This is what we keep hearing everyday.. cry

Looter here, looter there


Abeg see my signature
Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by Dieselvin: 10:50pm
Naija politics
Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by Sweetcollins: 10:50pm
That list is incorrect
I didn't see my name
Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by LastSurvivor11: 10:50pm
When you are asked to name just one project pa buhari initialised and completed apart from dAPChi girls abduction n triumphant returning..

Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by Chubhie: 10:50pm
They will settle.
Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by doctokwus: 10:50pm
But lai is a fool o!
How can you tag people with still undecided cases in court as looters!
Lai has lost his common sense due to his lying spirit.

Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by yeyeboi(m): 10:51pm
Ok
Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:51pm
Lai Muhammed has bitten more than he can chew

Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by babdap: 10:51pm
Do the needful and stop this drama at once .

Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by fakeprophet(m): 10:52pm
prince Uche, ignore that agbaya of a clown and focus on how to wrestle power from the herdsman. is obvious oga Lie lie is deterred by ur intimidating personality

we the sane Nigerians are much ready..........
Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:52pm
doctokwus:
But lai is a fool o!
How can you tag people with undecided cases in court as looters!
Common sense has been lost due to his lying spirit
I an amazed at the rate you wail...


Welcome to PDP BRO

Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by AK481(m): 10:52pm
He should be sued.

Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by Felixalex(m): 10:52pm
grin no need to threaten, just sue him please if your hands are clean.

Then APC please give us details of how much Amaechi and other APC (former PDP members) contributed to your electioneering campaigns.



Meanwhile, see the brand ambassador of YAWA news. What a great choice, d man is yawa himself cheesy grin cheesy grin grin cheesy

Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by Juciano1(m): 10:53pm
Mr. Secondus go to court first thing on Tuesday...wetin be threaten to sue? It's only in a poo hole that someone can seat in a hotel room and convict another of crime!

Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by frank4242: 10:53pm
Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by alphaconde(m): 10:53pm
this one weak me

