₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,176 members, 4,163,149 topics. Date: Friday, 30 March 2018 at 11:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed (2345 Views)
|Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by Islie: 9:57pm
Posted By: Gbade Ogunwale
http://thenationonlineng.net/alleged-looting-secondus-threatens-sue-mohammed/
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by taylor89(m): 9:57pm
Why waste your time on Lienus Muhammed
The Aboki's have decided to insult Niger-Delta fingers feeding them
Very soon this food chain will be cut
Let's see how they feed on kulikuli and onions
10 Likes
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by purem(m): 9:59pm
Sue him
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by Evablizin(f): 10:11pm
Waiting for list of looters in APC,including those behind the 36m and 70m swallowed by snake and monkey.
7 Likes
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by Okoroawusa: 10:17pm
Sue him already
Don't threaten
If u think he is lying
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by Okoroawusa: 10:18pm
Sue him already
Don't threaten
If u think he is lying
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by CoolFreeday(m): 10:31pm
He should go ahead, as if he didn't steal.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by three: 10:47pm
This is a ping pong game!
Like Nike
don't threaten
JUST DO IT!!
6 Likes
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by Sweetcollins: 10:48pm
PDP
The target
1 Like
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by NwaAmaikpe: 10:48pm
I concur.
That list is slanderous and a grand attempt at calumny.
How come Yusuf Buhari's name is not there.
How was he able to acquire a multi million Naira superbike?
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by ChineseBuggati3(m): 10:48pm
this is the clear picture of anti-corruption war in Nigeria...it's totally stupid
Corruption has come to stay let's embrace it with open arms
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by babyfaceafrica: 10:48pm
Na wash
2 Likes
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by fahren(m): 10:49pm
I wonder how we arrived at lie Mohammed as a minister.
An old man whose job is to keep telling lies in defense of his paymasters.
I am very sure his children will be so ashamed of him.
Voter registration is ongoing, if you want Buhari back to Daura, the only way to do it is through your PVCs.
1 Like
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by fadedan: 10:49pm
You Are Specially Invited To This Most Anticpated Singles Connect & Hookup Event
It is specially packaged and its happening Live Tomorrow, Easter Saturday! It's all about love!
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by pejuakinab: 10:49pm
Looters and Lootees
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by medolab90(m): 10:49pm
. Apc wan finish secondus 200 million
2 Likes
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by Sarang(f): 10:50pm
This is what we keep hearing everyday..
Looter here, looter there
Abeg see my signature
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by Dieselvin: 10:50pm
Naija politics
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by Sweetcollins: 10:50pm
That list is incorrect
I didn't see my name
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by LastSurvivor11: 10:50pm
When you are asked to name just one project pa buhari initialised and completed apart from dAPChi girls abduction n triumphant returning..
1 Like
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by Chubhie: 10:50pm
They will settle.
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by doctokwus: 10:50pm
But lai is a fool o!
How can you tag people with still undecided cases in court as looters!
Lai has lost his common sense due to his lying spirit.
5 Likes
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by yeyeboi(m): 10:51pm
Ok
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:51pm
Lai Muhammed has bitten more than he can chew
2 Likes
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by babdap: 10:51pm
Do the needful and stop this drama at once .
2 Likes
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by fakeprophet(m): 10:52pm
prince Uche, ignore that agbaya of a clown and focus on how to wrestle power from the herdsman. is obvious oga Lie lie is deterred by ur intimidating personality
we the sane Nigerians are much ready..........
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:52pm
doctokwus:I an amazed at the rate you wail...
Welcome to PDP BRO
2 Likes
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by AK481(m): 10:52pm
He should be sued.
3 Likes
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by Felixalex(m): 10:52pm
no need to threaten, just sue him please if your hands are clean.
Then APC please give us details of how much Amaechi and other APC (former PDP members) contributed to your electioneering campaigns.
Meanwhile, see the brand ambassador of YAWA news. What a great choice, d man is yawa himself
1 Like
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by Juciano1(m): 10:53pm
Mr. Secondus go to court first thing on Tuesday...wetin be threaten to sue? It's only in a poo hole that someone can seat in a hotel room and convict another of crime!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by frank4242: 10:53pm
Hello, wanna know something cool about bitcoin.
Bitcoin Mining has never been easier than this With the BITMAIN ANTMINER S9 Software Are you interested in Btc Mining
You can mine at up to 0.2btc every 11.6HRS, inbox me to get started
Requirements:
1) Empty blockchain wallet
2) your mobile phone or computer with access to the internet.
Btc
NOTE: Anyone who tells you to send money to them to help you mine bitcoin is a scam, be cautious
WhatsApp me on 080--3836--5644 To know more, we also sell bitcoins at cheaper rate, this is the best time to buy btc, an old saying goes, buy when there is blood in the street
|Re: Looters' List: Secondus Threatens To Sue Lai Mohammed by alphaconde(m): 10:53pm
this one weak me
Wole Soyinka Described The Nigeria Legislatorshydropus Corrupt Peoples / Sss Arraigns Boko Haram/al-qaeda Link / 5 Steps To Better Leadership Charisma
Viewing this topic: chronique(m), olex88, benueguy(m), Lescalier, dominion001(m), Remix10(m), usomine2014, Iko5000, ngeneukwuewuGOAT, Felixalex(m), COOLHOMIE(m), emydot(m), elexoko, Odioko1(m), safarigirl(f), bomibomi, folaolumike(m), Oblang(m), jadyclem(m), Osquarefryo(m), kaycrystal(m), Whobedatte(m), Saintp231, Giddyprance(m), uy001(m), Johnrake69, donterry, rayblings(m), murphyola, Adezanoti, Kenito4u, bot101(m), horluwashegun(m), Josnac(m), patchsk(f), nelvz(m), tobeson(m), bobman(m), origima, Kabalokwu, colossus91(m), sheffy87, naturalmikky(m), onyeka205(m), xandy84, COFOLAND(m), blazer2018, Deltayankeeboi, bubu2019, naijawho, bigerboy200, lagosrd, dynicks(m), onozy, rickyrex(m), benarex(m), blacknp(m), billgatexp(m), teehbouy001(m), CID11, Askmewhy, foghifote, Dezzx(m), busky101(m), Onyemaonwu, Lacoolmley, Festy4u(m), krasican(m), nwakibie3(m), Beedude(m), Claroo(m), Parisbee5(m), bmos, Sheffilee, mikaelzX(m), kayla12(f), eevich, Donald1987, olubams, ClintonNzedimma(m), ebuk4real, gabialonso and 127 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20