From March 30th to April 2nd at the Lagos Continental Hotel, ARISE Fashion Week 2018 will once again showcase the best and brightest fashion designers from around the world. See more photos below.



Earlier on today, the presidency had to issue a disclaimer that they didn't invite Naomi Campbell to NIgeria after the supermodel sent out a tweet thanking the Presidency for inviting her to Nigeria.



Noami had tweeted:



Was a pleasure to be invited by His Excellency The President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to the private launch of Eko Atlantic.



Minutes later, President Buhari’s media aide, Bashir Ahmad issued a disclaimer that Naomi Campbell only met President Buhari when he was touring the Eko Atlantic project, and requested to take photos with him.



Bashir's tweet read;



For the sake of clarity, President @MBuhari didn’t invite Ms. Naomi Campbell to any event during his 2-day visit to Lagos State. They only met at the Eko Atlantic City while Mr. President was touring the project, and she requested to take photos with him.



https://lailasnews.com/femi-otedola-naomi-campbell-swankyjerry-arise-fashion-week/



Nice.



When you are a Billionaire,everything comes to you.

Farouk otedollars.

this stylist thou..

Nigeria govt sef. lie no sweet for their mouth again. Naomi will fire back with proof of presidential invitation soon and maybr state howmuch it cost the govt to bring her down to naija





If u know u know This girl pu.na go hot before she comot naijaIf u know u know

Why is that guy not putting on shirts?? 1 Like

Swanky Jerry wan dey behave like gay 8 Likes







Femi Otedola has not learnt from the Matharoo sisters.

The mumu will still try to fvck this one.



No wonder his whack DJ daughter doesn't have sense. It is genetic. Femi Otedola has not learnt from the Matharoo sisters.The mumu will still try to fvck this one.No wonder his whack DJ daughter doesn't have sense. It is genetic. 2 Likes 2 Shares



That guy needs two dozens of slap to rebooth his system Whos that guy with transparent black top?That guy needs two dozens of slap to rebooth his system 1 Like

She no allow Swank jerry touch her

Dis faggòt!





this stylist be looking like the mad man that raped nkechi last week this stylist be looking like the mad man that raped nkechi last week





One of the opportunists in the 'Empire' ...Camilla Marks-Whiteman



Nearly formatted Hakeem's brain Whenever i see her, the role she played in ' Empire; comes to mindOne of the opportunists in the 'Empire' ...Camilla Marks-WhitemanNearly formatted Hakeem's brain

But who is this hegirl beside Naomi nw.

Swanky is just disgusting. What is he wearing bikonu? And why is he posing like a cat?

Femi aka Otedollar with the money

Naomi...trending

Another attention diversion

Naomi...trending

Another attention diversion

E money and Otedola resemble o 1 Like

Who's Naomi Campbell? I only know Sol Campbell



fadedan:

Will I get my 1 kobo change? Will I get my 1 kobo change?