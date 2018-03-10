₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Femi Otedola With Naomi Campbell At Arise Fashion Meet And Greet by FlirtyKaren(f): 10:03pm
Supermodel Naomi Campbell who is currently in Nigeria is pictured below with billionaire Femi Otedeola and most sought after stylist Swankyjerry at the meet and greet for Arise Fashion week.
From March 30th to April 2nd at the Lagos Continental Hotel, ARISE Fashion Week 2018 will once again showcase the best and brightest fashion designers from around the world. See more photos below.
Earlier on today, the presidency had to issue a disclaimer that they didn't invite Naomi Campbell to NIgeria after the supermodel sent out a tweet thanking the Presidency for inviting her to Nigeria.
Noami had tweeted:
Was a pleasure to be invited by His Excellency The President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to the private launch of Eko Atlantic.
Minutes later, President Buhari’s media aide, Bashir Ahmad issued a disclaimer that Naomi Campbell only met President Buhari when he was touring the Eko Atlantic project, and requested to take photos with him.
Bashir's tweet read;
For the sake of clarity, President @MBuhari didn’t invite Ms. Naomi Campbell to any event during his 2-day visit to Lagos State. They only met at the Eko Atlantic City while Mr. President was touring the project, and she requested to take photos with him.
|Re: Femi Otedola With Naomi Campbell At Arise Fashion Meet And Greet by HungerBAD: 10:04pm
Nice.
When you are a Billionaire,everything comes to you.
|Re: Femi Otedola With Naomi Campbell At Arise Fashion Meet And Greet by Chubhie: 10:12pm
Farouk otedollars.
|Re: Femi Otedola With Naomi Campbell At Arise Fashion Meet And Greet by mayweather145: 10:14pm
this stylist thou..
|Re: Femi Otedola With Naomi Campbell At Arise Fashion Meet And Greet by delishpot: 10:27pm
Nigeria govt sef. lie no sweet for their mouth again. Naomi will fire back with proof of presidential invitation soon and maybr state howmuch it cost the govt to bring her down to naija
|Re: Femi Otedola With Naomi Campbell At Arise Fashion Meet And Greet by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:45pm
This girl pu.na go hot before she comot naija
If u know u know
|Re: Femi Otedola With Naomi Campbell At Arise Fashion Meet And Greet by Sphilip1(m): 10:45pm
Why is that guy not putting on shirts??
|Re: Femi Otedola With Naomi Campbell At Arise Fashion Meet And Greet by DonPiiko: 10:46pm
Swanky Jerry wan dey behave like gay
|Re: Femi Otedola With Naomi Campbell At Arise Fashion Meet And Greet by NwaAmaikpe: 10:46pm
Femi Otedola has not learnt from the Matharoo sisters.
The mumu will still try to fvck this one.
No wonder his whack DJ daughter doesn't have sense. It is genetic.
|Re: Femi Otedola With Naomi Campbell At Arise Fashion Meet And Greet by Naturalobserver(m): 10:47pm
Whos that guy with transparent black top?
That guy needs two dozens of slap to rebooth his system
|Re: Femi Otedola With Naomi Campbell At Arise Fashion Meet And Greet by IamAirforce1: 10:47pm
She no allow Swank jerry touch her
|Re: Femi Otedola With Naomi Campbell At Arise Fashion Meet And Greet by TroubleMaker47(m): 10:47pm
Dis faggòt!
|Re: Femi Otedola With Naomi Campbell At Arise Fashion Meet And Greet by Willexmania: 10:48pm
this stylist be looking like the mad man that raped nkechi last week
|Re: Femi Otedola With Naomi Campbell At Arise Fashion Meet And Greet by blazer2018: 10:49pm
Whenever i see her, the role she played in ' Empire; comes to mind
One of the opportunists in the 'Empire' ...Camilla Marks-Whiteman
Nearly formatted Hakeem's brain
|Re: Femi Otedola With Naomi Campbell At Arise Fashion Meet And Greet by fadedan: 10:49pm
|Re: Femi Otedola With Naomi Campbell At Arise Fashion Meet And Greet by sabbiboi: 10:50pm
But who is this hegirl beside Naomi nw.
|Re: Femi Otedola With Naomi Campbell At Arise Fashion Meet And Greet by AryaSand(f): 10:50pm
Swanky is just disgusting. What is he wearing bikonu? And why is he posing like a cat?
|Re: Femi Otedola With Naomi Campbell At Arise Fashion Meet And Greet by Dieselvin: 10:51pm
Femi aka Otedollar with the money
|Re: Femi Otedola With Naomi Campbell At Arise Fashion Meet And Greet by Sweetcollins: 10:52pm
Naomi...trending
Another attention diversion
|Re: Femi Otedola With Naomi Campbell At Arise Fashion Meet And Greet by fiercehillz(m): 10:53pm
E money and Otedola resemble o
|Re: Femi Otedola With Naomi Campbell At Arise Fashion Meet And Greet by akeentech(m): 10:55pm
Who's Naomi Campbell? I only know Sol Campbell
|Re: Femi Otedola With Naomi Campbell At Arise Fashion Meet And Greet by frank4242: 10:55pm
|Re: Femi Otedola With Naomi Campbell At Arise Fashion Meet And Greet by Earthbound(m): 10:56pm
fadedan:
Will I get my 1 kobo change?
|Re: Femi Otedola With Naomi Campbell At Arise Fashion Meet And Greet by enemyofprogress: 10:58pm
See as dat guy stand like an slowpoke
