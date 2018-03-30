Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President (8225 Views)

Was a pleasure to be invited by His Excellency The President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to the private launch of Eko Atlantic. �����



https://www.instagram.com/p/Bg82hbzHsHY/?hl=en



But, the presidency denied inviting her via a tweet by Bashir Ahmad who wrote:



”For the sake of clarity, President @MBuhari didn’t invite Ms. Naomi Campbell to any event during his 2-day visit to Lagos State. They only met at the Eko Atlantic City while Mr. President was touring the project, and she requested to take photos with him”.

https://mobile.twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/979751031486799872?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet





Now a look at Naomi Campbell's instagram page shows that she has edited her earlier caption. See the new caption:



Was a pleasure to meet His Excellency The President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to the launch of Eko Atlantic. HERE FOR ARISE FASHION WEEK �������

So Buhari and APC wasted taxpayers money just to invite a modeller for launching of Eko Atlantic City after wasting a billion+ on fake MLK's award?





When will some Nigerians have sense to see that this man meant no good to Nigeria and her citizens? When will some Nigerians have sense to see that this man meant no good to Nigeria and her citizens? 2 Likes

She does not want to be associated with blood diamond or oil.

Is that not Femi Adesina behind them flashing his teeth? When is he going to release the next statement about recovered PDP loot? 4 Likes 1 Share

And this same Buhari is fighting corruption but is hobnobbing with Kola Aluko's galfriend



The same Kola Aluko that is linked with Diezani!



Anyway, shay they say "Show me your friends....." See the 'friends weh full d picture!



They also say "The friend of my friend is my friend"



Buhari and Diezani are friends be dat 6 Likes 1 Share

This is a tact in psychological warfare, it is crystal clear that she wanna cash in on her inadvertent meet up with the c in c abinitio, but she got served unceremoniously what she ain't bargained for. 3 Likes 1 Share

Won ti ri didirin abi... abeg commot joor.



So an ordinary model na him dey meet our own president team anyhow when lots of 9ja with numerous achievements nvr even get the chance.



9ja and the dumb mentality... rich or poor.. it's all the same afterall.. 2 Likes

What's all the fuzz about this now sef. Ehn! 2 Likes

Lies everywhere.

Buhari dey pout.





If you know, you know Hmmmm. Food for elders, they didn't train her well not to talk too much. Aisha is somewhere looking at them likeIf you know, you know 4 Likes

This fake thief girl. Always looking for opportunities to snap with African presidents.



Hope she has returned the Liberian diamonds she got from Charles Taylor after the knacking of her kpekus.



Oloshi oloriburuku 3 Likes



So even with buhari's erectile dysfunction he still has d luxury of inviting a model for sexual romp? No shame again!So even with buhari's erectile dysfunction he still has d luxury of inviting a model for sexual romp? 3 Likes

God punish anyone one that has contributed in bringing us to our current situation as Nigerians 1 Like

Codyt:

What's all the fuzz about this now sef. Ehn! APC lie about everything..they've become scared of their own shadows.

don't be surprised soon to read one of buhari media aid deny the president visit to Lagos...led to shutting down of some roads... APC lie about everything..they've become scared of their own shadows.don't be surprised soon to read one of buhari media aid deny the president visit to Lagos...led to shutting down of some roads...

So its true 1 Like







They've paid her heavily to help them save face.

We all know just how much Camilla Marks loves money.



APC is the worst mistake Nigerians ever made. They've paid her heavily to help them save face.We all know just how much Camilla Marks loves money.APC is the worst mistake Nigerians ever made. 4 Likes 2 Shares



(APC) always contradicting themselves...

anyway I don't give a (APC) always contradicting themselves...anyway I don't give a 1 Like 1 Share

The presidency keeps stumbling from one embarassing situation to another, like a drunk Heeeebow Jhew. 2 Likes











jes lyk Indians n Abacha











JK.....Just Kidding Ds gehl must accomplish her missionjes lyk Indians n AbachaJK.....Just Kidding

Please i'm looking for her.....she's my model

who did Tinubi get pregnant for. His wife or who?

How come she's in front row with the president if not invited?



Na one big man fish she be.. They are not telling us the truth.

makydebbie:

Buhari dey pout. hi hi

If this was Jonathan regime that girl go depart with 50million dollars from NSA coffers. Just for the photoshoot alone! 5 Likes

Any body can come out and say anything in this country and it would easily be denied...





Hmmnn.



Lol

baba no nor the koko for this one

enemyofprogress:

hi



Yes.. how can she help you? Yes.. how can she help you?