|Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by lalasticlala(m): 10:27pm
Earlier today, British supermodel, Naomi Campbell, shared some photos with President Buhari with caption that says she was invited to the launch of Eko Atlantic City in Lagos. She wrote:
Was a pleasure to be invited by His Excellency The President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to the private launch of Eko Atlantic. �����
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bg82hbzHsHY/?hl=en
But, the presidency denied inviting her via a tweet by Bashir Ahmad who wrote:
”For the sake of clarity, President @MBuhari didn’t invite Ms. Naomi Campbell to any event during his 2-day visit to Lagos State. They only met at the Eko Atlantic City while Mr. President was touring the project, and she requested to take photos with him”.
https://mobile.twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/979751031486799872?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
Now a look at Naomi Campbell's instagram page shows that she has edited her earlier caption. See the new caption:
Was a pleasure to meet His Excellency The President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to the launch of Eko Atlantic. HERE FOR ARISE FASHION WEEK �������
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bg82hbzHsHY/
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:29pm
So Buhari and APC wasted taxpayers money just to invite a modeller for launching of Eko Atlantic City after wasting a billion+ on fake MLK's award?
When will some Nigerians have sense to see that this man meant no good to Nigeria and her citizens?
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by CodeTemplar: 10:29pm
She does not want to be associated with blood diamond or oil.
Is that not Femi Adesina behind them flashing his teeth? When is he going to release the next statement about recovered PDP loot?
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by three: 10:32pm
And this same Buhari is fighting corruption but is hobnobbing with Kola Aluko's galfriend
The same Kola Aluko that is linked with Diezani!
Anyway, shay they say "Show me your friends....." See the 'friends weh full d picture!
They also say "The friend of my friend is my friend"
Buhari and Diezani are friends be dat
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by arinzeejikonye(m): 10:32pm
This is a tact in psychological warfare, it is crystal clear that she wanna cash in on her inadvertent meet up with the c in c abinitio, but she got served unceremoniously what she ain't bargained for.
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by YorubaAssasin: 10:33pm
Won ti ri didirin abi... abeg commot joor.
So an ordinary model na him dey meet our own president team anyhow when lots of 9ja with numerous achievements nvr even get the chance.
9ja and the dumb mentality... rich or poor.. it's all the same afterall..
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by Codyt(m): 10:33pm
What's all the fuzz about this now sef. Ehn!
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by GloryIsaac: 10:33pm
Lies everywhere.
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by makydebbie(f): 10:33pm
Buhari dey pout.
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by Perspectives(m): 10:34pm
Hmmmm. Food for elders, they didn't train her well not to talk too much. Aisha is somewhere looking at them like
If you know, you know
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by Cadillac15(m): 10:34pm
This fake thief girl. Always looking for opportunities to snap with African presidents.
Hope she has returned the Liberian diamonds she got from Charles Taylor after the knacking of her kpekus.
Oloshi oloriburuku
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by TroubleMaker47(m): 10:34pm
No shame again!
So even with buhari's erectile dysfunction he still has d luxury of inviting a model for sexual romp?
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by stephany007: 10:34pm
God punish anyone one that has contributed in bringing us to our current situation as Nigerians
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by Humility017(m): 10:34pm
Codyt:APC lie about everything..they've become scared of their own shadows.
don't be surprised soon to read one of buhari media aid deny the president visit to Lagos...led to shutting down of some roads...
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by Mbamifeanyi(m): 10:34pm
So its true
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by NwaAmaikpe: 10:34pm
They've paid her heavily to help them save face.
We all know just how much Camilla Marks loves money.
APC is the worst mistake Nigerians ever made.
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by ChineseBuggati3(m): 10:35pm
(APC) always contradicting themselves...
anyway I don't give a
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by midehi2(f): 10:35pm
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by Corrinthians(m): 10:35pm
The presidency keeps stumbling from one embarassing situation to another, like a drunk Heeeebow Jhew.
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by RexTramadol1(m): 10:36pm
Ds gehl must accomplish her mission
jes lyk Indians n Abacha
JK.....Just Kidding
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by RuddyFusion(m): 10:36pm
Please i'm looking for her.....she's my model
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by myariks(m): 10:36pm
who did Tinubi get pregnant for. His wife or who?
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by 28Toronto1: 10:36pm
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by flokii: 10:36pm
How come she's in front row with the president if not invited?
Na one big man fish she be.. They are not telling us the truth.
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by enemyofprogress: 10:36pm
makydebbie:hi
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by BabaRamota1980: 10:36pm
If this was Jonathan regime that girl go depart with 50million dollars from NSA coffers. Just for the photoshoot alone!
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by BabatCargo(m): 10:37pm
Any body can come out and say anything in this country and it would easily be denied...
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by Jarus(m): 10:37pm
Hmmnn.
Lol
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by koolguy88(m): 10:38pm
baba no nor the koko for this one
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by flokii: 10:38pm
enemyofprogress:
Yes.. how can she help you?
|Re: Buhari In Lagos: Naomi Campbell Changes The Caption Of Her Photos With President by Okoroawusa: 10:38pm
This wailing is becoming insulting not just for Nigerians but for our visitors.
The King's family is still in Nigeria and so also is Naomi Campbell.
Must we always embarrass and quote our celebrity visitors out of context?
