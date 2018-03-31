₦airaland Forum

A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by manz(m): 10:40pm On Mar 30
I bought this fish to mark the joy and libration of my soul(Easter) I thus invite the good people of nairaland to come join me.
Special invitation to Lala.

Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by Mhizrohzz(f): 10:48pm On Mar 30
shocked
like Dis is very big
Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by decatalyst(m): 10:56pm On Mar 30
This land is really blessed.


We are just bedevilled by terrible decision makers cry


But wait, nah only you wan chop this humongous fish?

Lalasticlala, Oya commandeer the platoon that will go for this very special assignment.

Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by decatalyst(m): 11:00pm On Mar 30
Mhizrohzz:
shocked
like Dis is very big

Bolded is an understatement fa.


This is large!
Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by Mhizrohzz(f): 11:02pm On Mar 30
decatalyst:

Bolded is an understatement fa.

This is large!
lolzz As in...
Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by dollyjoy(f): 11:02pm On Mar 30
decatalyst:
This land is really blessed.


We are just bedevilled by terrible decision makers cry


But wait, if nairaland no dey, nah only you wan chop this humongous fish?
As nairaland con dey wetin happen?
Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by bizza45: 11:03pm On Mar 30
lala abeg come carry ur bro make una chop shark for easter
Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by manz(m): 11:08pm On Mar 30
decatalyst:
This land is really blessed.


We are just bedevilled by terrible decision makers cry


But wait, if nairaland no dey, nah only you wan chop this humongous fish?

Really blessed my dear, you can imagine this kind of fish from the natural water.
Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by mumureloaded(m): 11:18pm On Mar 30
this is massive not like passive cleavage some mumu are calling ******. bro abeg DM Me your address
Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by manz(m): 11:28pm On Mar 30
mumureloaded:
this is massive not like passive cleavage some mumu are calling ******. bro abeg DM Me your address

Just find your way to KD you'll eat enough of this. Very natural sir.
Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by NwaAmaikpe: 2:49pm
shocked


That is someone's girlfriend you killed.

Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by maticdamian: 2:50pm
Mosalah, Mosalah, Mosalah, I adore thee
Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by Chikita66(f): 2:50pm
You say what??shocked
Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by Boyooosa(m): 2:50pm
Bought or caught? Look much of a fisherman than one that could buy that luxury for easter.
Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by chibike69: 2:50pm
Mhizrohzz:
shocked
like Dis is very big

shocked

VERY BIG LIKE MANDINGO'S D






dis ur excitement get as it be ooo

e be lyk wen gal see huge dangling snake in between...
Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by Narldon: 2:51pm
Ok
Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by Mintayo(m): 2:51pm
Na fish be that? shocked
O yes, na fish!
Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by naijjaman(m): 2:51pm
manz:
I bought this fish to mark the joy and libration of my soul(Easter) I thus invite the good people of nairaland to come join me.
Special invitation to Lala.

shocked

Bros. But this is not fair at all. Nice one though cheesy grin
Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by binsanni(m): 2:51pm
okokobioko shocked shocked shocked


OP nah happy celebration tongue tongue tongue

Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by OSUigbo: 2:51pm
Nice
Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by BabatCargo(m): 2:52pm
Cool,yum yum yum
Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by benebaby77: 2:52pm
How can you say we should join you without putting down your residential address....

Kindly drop it, we are on my ways.....
Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by Pavore9: 2:52pm
manz:
I bought this fish to mark the joy and libration of my soul(Easter) I thus invite the good people of nairaland to come join me.
Special invitation to Lala.

Invitation without address? shocked
Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by 2morogobeta(f): 2:52pm
Bleep jesus he is a cunt
Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by IMASTEX: 2:53pm
Happy celebration.
Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by udemzy101(m): 2:53pm
manz:
I bought this fish to mark the joy and libration of my soul(Easter) I thus invite the good people of nairaland to come join me.
Special invitation to Lala.

To come and join you and you didn't post your address

