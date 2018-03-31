₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by manz(m): 10:40pm On Mar 30
I bought this fish to mark the joy and libration of my soul(Easter) I thus invite the good people of nairaland to come join me.
Special invitation to Lala.
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by Mhizrohzz(f): 10:48pm On Mar 30
like Dis is very big
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by decatalyst(m): 10:56pm On Mar 30
This land is really blessed.
We are just bedevilled by terrible decision makers
But wait, nah only you wan chop this humongous fish?
Lalasticlala, Oya commandeer the platoon that will go for this very special assignment.
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by decatalyst(m): 11:00pm On Mar 30
Mhizrohzz:
Bolded is an understatement fa.
This is large!
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by Mhizrohzz(f): 11:02pm On Mar 30
decatalyst:lolzz As in...
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by dollyjoy(f): 11:02pm On Mar 30
decatalyst:As nairaland con dey wetin happen?
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by bizza45: 11:03pm On Mar 30
lala abeg come carry ur bro make una chop shark for easter
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by manz(m): 11:08pm On Mar 30
decatalyst:
Really blessed my dear, you can imagine this kind of fish from the natural water.
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by mumureloaded(m): 11:18pm On Mar 30
this is massive not like passive cleavage some mumu are calling ******. bro abeg DM Me your address
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by manz(m): 11:28pm On Mar 30
mumureloaded:
Just find your way to KD you'll eat enough of this. Very natural sir.
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by NwaAmaikpe: 2:49pm
That is someone's girlfriend you killed.
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by maticdamian: 2:50pm
Mosalah, Mosalah, Mosalah, I adore thee
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by Chikita66(f): 2:50pm
You say what??
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by Boyooosa(m): 2:50pm
Bought or caught? Look much of a fisherman than one that could buy that luxury for easter.
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by chibike69: 2:50pm
Mhizrohzz:
VERY BIG LIKE MANDINGO'S D
dis ur excitement get as it be ooo
e be lyk wen gal see huge dangling snake in between...
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by Narldon: 2:51pm
Ok
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by Mintayo(m): 2:51pm
Na fish be that?
O yes, na fish!
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by naijjaman(m): 2:51pm
manz:
Bros. But this is not fair at all. Nice one though
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by binsanni(m): 2:51pm
okokobioko
OP nah happy celebration
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by OSUigbo: 2:51pm
Nice
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by BabatCargo(m): 2:52pm
Cool,yum yum yum
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by benebaby77: 2:52pm
How can you say we should join you without putting down your residential address....
Kindly drop it, we are on my ways.....
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by Pavore9: 2:52pm
manz:
Invitation without address?
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by 2morogobeta(f): 2:52pm
Bleep jesus he is a cunt
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by IMASTEX: 2:53pm
Happy celebration.
|Re: A Nairalander Bought This Big Fish To Celebrate His Easter by udemzy101(m): 2:53pm
manz:
To come and join you and you didn't post your address
