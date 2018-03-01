₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,342 members, 4,163,748 topics. Date: Saturday, 31 March 2018 at 10:56 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos (3734 Views)
2 Iceland Cultists Killed In Imo During Shootout In A Forest (Graphic Pics) / 4 Cattle Rustlers Arrested In Ogun / Killers Of Landlord In Benin Caught While Sharing Loot (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 6:44am
Six suspected cattle rustlers in Taraba State were unlucky on Friday as they were arrested in the bush while they were busy sharing the cows they had rustled. They were arrested in Nyogor forest by a military patrol team from the 20 Mechanised Battalion, Serti, operating in Mambilla, Taraba State.
The Commanding Officer of the Battalion, Lt.-Col. Sani Adamu, gave the names of the suspects as: Hammanjulde Yahya, 50; Umaru Yahya, 40; Paul Samuel, 35; Juli Adamu, 30; Ibrahim Yusufa, 27; and Usumanu Buba, 25.
While parading them at Mayo-Ndaga in Sardauna Local Government Area of the state, Adamu said 30 cows were recovered from the suspects.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Adamu said the soldiers were on patrol of the troubled area, where several persons had been killed and hundreds of cows stolen earlier in the month.
He noted that the soldiers invaded the forest when they got information that the cattle rustlers were in the forest.
The village head of Mayo-Ndaga, Alhaji Auwalu Mansur, had told the officers that his subjects had not been able to recover cows stolen from them during the recent crisis. The suspects were handed over to the Taraba State Police Command for further action.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/six-cattle-rustlers-arrested-by-troops-in-nyogor-forest-in-taraba-state.html
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 6:45am
see more; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/six-cattle-rustlers-arrested-by-troops-in-nyogor-forest-in-taraba-state.html
2 Shares
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by EvilChild: 6:47am
Buhari is a mad dog with no iota of wisdom and a certified slowpoke
8 Likes
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by IeatPussy: 6:48am
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by madridguy(m): 6:50am
Good update.
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by Stemkay: 6:53am
Easter meat don ready for dem.......seize all d meats.
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by CaptJeffry: 6:56am
You let killers of men be but go after killers of cows, aren't you fools
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by bonechamberlain(m): 6:56am
may God punish the Nigerian army, their main duty now is to protect herdsmen from rustlers and arrest rustlers immediately, but can't arrest Fulani terrorist killing everywhere.
9 Likes
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by Angelparadise(f): 7:08am
This is what happen when the country blindly put cow sympathizers as the first family to represent humans .
6 Likes
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by Evablizin(f): 7:11am
bonechamberlain:Easy dear is not really thier fault,they are following orders from the superiors.
2 Likes
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:40am
That is not the full cow. did the soldiers confiscate pert of the cow? Let us know
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by OrestesDante(m): 7:46am
☣ ☠
∆ Who will now eat the meat? That's my Question ∆
☣ ☠
1 Like
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by Mutemenot: 7:49am
So na this meat sharing men you fit catch. Those that butcher men haven't bn found yet
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by delishpot: 10:33am
They touched bubus annointed.
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by fk001: 10:33am
So na the meat be their problem
Evil people every where
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by BornAgainMay: 10:33am
They no shoot them at sight like they killed IPOB youths?
God must have touched them....
How did they get the security alert of where they r sharing meat but has not gotten any about armed herdsmen entering to invade the village??
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by yeyeboi(m): 10:33am
Ok
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by gocac(m): 10:33am
madridguy:you are as daft as your Shithole president buhari.......
What is good about Nigerian army going into forest in search of missing cows?
An army that is funded by taxi payers money, is now working for cows, how many herdsmen have they caught? You are very silly and uneducated like buhari.
Idiota!
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by denkyw(m): 10:34am
Fulani military. This is the same forest the Fulani terrorist herdsmen retreat to after each bloody attack they carry out. And for once we have never heard of any arrest made by the nizooria army.
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by chyckxx(m): 10:34am
Hunger!
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by dokiOloye(m): 10:34am
Na wa oo.
Cattle rustlers can be arrested but not even one arrest for the murderous herdsmen.
Truly,under Buhari, cows matter more than human lives.
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by 1sttruth: 10:35am
The same people.
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by gcof(m): 10:35am
WELcome to Nigeria where is easier and of more importance to arrest a cow thief than to arrest a murderer
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by overlord77: 10:37am
madridguy:
They can easily and quickly capture cow rustlers but can't trace herdsmen terrorizing communities. Interesting
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by victorazyvictor(m): 10:37am
Angelparadise:
In zoo, animal is superior than human life.
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by Beedoc: 10:37am
So the Millitary are now meant to catch meat thieves?
Woooooooooooooooooooooooow..Buuuuuuuuhaaaaaaaariiiiiiiiiiiiiii
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by Ifebaby16(m): 10:38am
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by PrecisionFx(m): 10:40am
Evablizin:
I mean of a person's superior in the army tells them to go to their bill village and slaughter people, they should do it?
Then good men there should quit if ur opinion is the case.
U cant perpetrate evil n blame ur superiors.
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by Proudlyngwa(m): 10:41am
Nairaland is really becoming dumb and a dumpsite. Cattle rustlers are mostly fulani, and most of them are the ones that perpetrate this criminal acts on innocent citizens, now they have been caught and you people are making jest of the army.
I just want to know if dislike for a person really wipes out every atom of reasoning, if posts on Nairaland is really a reflection of Nigerian youths mentality, I am really afraid for the future of this country and will actively fight for recolonisation.
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by cardoctor(m): 10:42am
Party don spoil for them bad pple
|Re: Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos by bonechamberlain(m): 10:42am
Evablizin:hmmm, Superiors? u mean buhari, el rufai and co?
The Nigerian Senate Passes Bill For Cyber Crime [yahoo Yahoo] / Woman Accuses Fellow Woman Of Killing Her Hubby / Army Chief Speaks On Chibok Girls
Viewing this topic: DrHighchief(m), westside6, QuotaSystem, sunday478(m), ola1982(m), Sunnky23, Samtowo(m), juok, Flyingngel(m), overhypedsteve(m), olubabajc(m), ahiarah, Kpilo101, Asonite, BabaO2, emmaattack, Tolams16, alushkimo(m), bekpo(m), Saintp(m), overdrive(m), gocac(m), Adebowale89(m), Seedorffay, circler(m), akosh005, iguita, missionmex(m), Mbabula, amebovillage(m), Eboski(m), Johnayoola(m), meetbalo(m), jolomiurenyi(m), driy65(m), GudluckIBB(m), omoolurla(m), kingi777, wakaman, Sunmolar(m), OfficialAwol(m), Beedoc, capip120(m), phemolala07(m), cosmatika(m), blinzho69(m), VocalWalls, booscy(m), Nairalanddist, Spacedot(m), Benuromi, alabig(m), emmygzy(m), Gidoka(m), seniorkachion(m), OCHOdee(f), PSTEMMA1960(m), osundu(m), Yameater(f), Majlaw(m), pennylland, austanoy2k, NimiMudi, proprince(m), yemosquare, afereg, Roverguy, DTOBS(m), johnkay316, Eralia, ko40(m), Ayo7, gabe15(m), Shonice12, Emman8(m) and 134 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27