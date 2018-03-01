Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Cattle Rustlers Arrested By Soldiers While Sharing Cow Meat In A Forest. Photos (3734 Views)

2 Iceland Cultists Killed In Imo During Shootout In A Forest (Graphic Pics) / 4 Cattle Rustlers Arrested In Ogun / Killers Of Landlord In Benin Caught While Sharing Loot (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Commanding Officer of the Battalion, Lt.-Col. Sani Adamu, gave the names of the suspects as: Hammanjulde Yahya, 50; Umaru Yahya, 40; Paul Samuel, 35; Juli Adamu, 30; Ibrahim Yusufa, 27; and Usumanu Buba, 25.



While parading them at Mayo-Ndaga in Sardauna Local Government Area of the state, Adamu said 30 cows were recovered from the suspects.



According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Adamu said the soldiers were on patrol of the troubled area, where several persons had been killed and hundreds of cows stolen earlier in the month.



He noted that the soldiers invaded the forest when they got information that the cattle rustlers were in the forest.



The village head of Mayo-Ndaga, Alhaji Auwalu Mansur, had told the officers that his subjects had not been able to recover cows stolen from them during the recent crisis. The suspects were handed over to the Taraba State Police Command for further action.



Source; Six suspected cattle rustlers in Taraba State were unlucky on Friday as they were arrested in the bush while they were busy sharing the cows they had rustled. They were arrested in Nyogor forest by a military patrol team from the 20 Mechanised Battalion, Serti, operating in Mambilla, Taraba State.The Commanding Officer of the Battalion, Lt.-Col. Sani Adamu, gave the names of the suspects as: Hammanjulde Yahya, 50; Umaru Yahya, 40; Paul Samuel, 35; Juli Adamu, 30; Ibrahim Yusufa, 27; and Usumanu Buba, 25.While parading them at Mayo-Ndaga in Sardauna Local Government Area of the state, Adamu said 30 cows were recovered from the suspects.According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Adamu said the soldiers were on patrol of the troubled area, where several persons had been killed and hundreds of cows stolen earlier in the month.He noted that the soldiers invaded the forest when they got information that the cattle rustlers were in the forest.The village head of Mayo-Ndaga, Alhaji Auwalu Mansur, had told the officers that his subjects had not been able to recover cows stolen from them during the recent crisis. The suspects were handed over to the Taraba State Police Command for further action.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/six-cattle-rustlers-arrested-by-troops-in-nyogor-forest-in-taraba-state.html

Buhari is a mad dog with no iota of wisdom and a certified slowpoke 8 Likes

Good update.

Easter meat don ready for dem.......seize all d meats.

You let killers of men be but go after killers of cows, aren't you fools 11 Likes 1 Share

may God punish the Nigerian army, their main duty now is to protect herdsmen from rustlers and arrest rustlers immediately, but can't arrest Fulani terrorist killing everywhere. 9 Likes

This is what happen when the country blindly put cow sympathizers as the first family to represent humans . 6 Likes

bonechamberlain:

may God punish the Nigerian army, their main duty now is to protect herdsmen from rustlers and arrest rustlers immediately, but can't arrest Fulani terrorist killing everywhere. Easy dear is not really thier fault,they are following orders from the superiors. Easy dear is not really thier fault,they are following orders from the superiors. 2 Likes

That is not the full cow. did the soldiers confiscate pert of the cow? Let us know





☣ ☠





∆ Who will now eat the meat? That's my Question ∆







☣ ☠ 1 Like

So na this meat sharing men you fit catch. Those that butcher men haven't bn found yet

They touched bubus annointed.

So na the meat be their problem













Evil people every where





They no shoot them at sight like they killed IPOB youths?



God must have touched them....





How did they get the security alert of where they r sharing meat but has not gotten any about armed herdsmen entering to invade the village?? They no shoot them at sight like they killed IPOB youths?God must have touched them....How did they get the security alert of where they r sharing meat but has not gotten any about armed herdsmen entering to invade the village??

Ok

madridguy:

Good update. you are as daft as your Shithole president buhari.......





What is good about Nigerian army going into forest in search of missing cows?



An army that is funded by taxi payers money, is now working for cows, how many herdsmen have they caught? You are very silly and uneducated like buhari.



Idiota! you are as daft as your Shithole president buhari.......What is good about Nigerian army going into forest in search of missing cows?An army that is funded by taxi payers money, is now working for cows, how many herdsmen have they caught? You are very silly and uneducated like buhari.Idiota!

Fulani military. This is the same forest the Fulani terrorist herdsmen retreat to after each bloody attack they carry out. And for once we have never heard of any arrest made by the nizooria army.

Hunger!

Na wa oo.

Cattle rustlers can be arrested but not even one arrest for the murderous herdsmen.

Truly,under Buhari, cows matter more than human lives.

The same people.

WELcome to Nigeria where is easier and of more importance to arrest a cow thief than to arrest a murderer

madridguy:

Good update.

They can easily and quickly capture cow rustlers but can't trace herdsmen terrorizing communities. Interesting They can easily and quickly capture cow rustlers but can't trace herdsmen terrorizing communities. Interesting

Angelparadise:

This is what happen when the country blindly put cow sympathizers as the first family to represent humans .

In zoo, animal is superior than human life. In zoo, animal is superior than human life.

So the Millitary are now meant to catch meat thieves?

Woooooooooooooooooooooooow..Buuuuuuuuhaaaaaaaariiiiiiiiiiiiiii

Evablizin:

Easy dear is not really thier fault,they are following orders from the superiors.

I mean of a person's superior in the army tells them to go to their bill village and slaughter people, they should do it?



Then good men there should quit if ur opinion is the case.



U cant perpetrate evil n blame ur superiors. I mean of a person's superior in the army tells them to go to their bill village and slaughter people, they should do it?Then good men there should quit if ur opinion is the case.U cant perpetrate evil n blame ur superiors.

Nairaland is really becoming dumb and a dumpsite. Cattle rustlers are mostly fulani, and most of them are the ones that perpetrate this criminal acts on innocent citizens, now they have been caught and you people are making jest of the army.

I just want to know if dislike for a person really wipes out every atom of reasoning, if posts on Nairaland is really a reflection of Nigerian youths mentality, I am really afraid for the future of this country and will actively fight for recolonisation.

Party don spoil for them bad pple