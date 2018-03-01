₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by 360frolic(m): 7:18am
Nigerian music star,Yemi Alade put her curvaceous body on display in a tiny bikini made of Ghanaian Kente fabric. The star struck sexy poses as she chilled on a boat in Dubai .
http://newshelm.ng/photos-yemi-alade-flaunts-banging-bod-in-tiny-bikini/
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by Rapsino(m): 7:26am
Hmmm
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by kingscare1(m): 7:33am
Yemi alade, wende coal, m.i etc are underated artistes in Nigeria. They do great songs but we take their songs as ordinary....compare to Tiwa Babee that hide under other good celebs to get her fame...Tiwa savage is overrated, she must always colabo to have a hit song from top artiste and that is not a too talented artiste.. ...Kudos to them all..
Go girl, Baadest body on her, no man that will see those body on her that will not Fantsize ...lol, even pastors will take style look...aswear , she did her home work to get those banging and dazzling body that can make the devil repent and carry bible grin grin grin....
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by OKorowanta: 7:55am
Oh boy see wetin Taye dey enjoy..
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by cassidy1996(m): 8:26am
hmm.... well shaved
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by YorubaAssasin: 8:40am
Black pple and their derailed poverty / neo-colonial-oppressed mentality. Kini itumo gbogbo rada rada yi gan sef?
Bikinis and majority of these western products aren't made to have fittings on black pple. Don't get me wrong, some happen to pull it thru but, majority of them just look like goats wearing diamond rings. Cuz they can afford it doesn't mean it's made for them. African pple look best in their traditional attires and stuff. Just look at the Black Panther movie and the sky-rocket rise in the prices of African native wears in the western worlds.
Like Tommy Hilfiger infamously said... "His clothing lines are made for white pple NOT, people of color"
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by deolurexy1(m): 10:23am
She is calling for a mate, her Womb wants to carry.
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by Sweetcollins: 10:42am
Sooner or later bikini dress will be common in some areas, mark my words
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by xynerise(m): 10:43am
Chubby
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by RogueX: 10:43am
Babe is no more looking for Johnny but now looking for big Johnson.
Few Observations
D suck belle here no be small
Thought the chest used to be bigger
D discoloration of the kpekus shown below, shey na wax gone wrong or bros akamu get acid inside.
No wonder na international olosho (Naomi Cambell) Ambode organise for babas historic visit, local is falling hand.
Nobody should quote me o, if all you show is your body, expect comments on just your body.
Anyways if she let me hit, I go die there
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by ct2(m): 10:43am
let see now why are covering t
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by Troublemaker007(m): 10:43am
Warrisdis
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by pedrilo: 10:43am
Hold ur breath well well yemi. If u know, u know
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by denkyw(m): 10:43am
I use to think say this gal get big bweast, wey her bweast go ?
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 10:44am
You suck belle to snap... All the same just carry am come #GbeWa
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:44am
360frolic:
suck belle , snap picture
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by Sunkyphil(m): 10:44am
LOOKS like melon seed
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by sheguy(m): 10:44am
Ashilolo
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by Ifebaby16(m): 10:45am
It's a good one.
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by Bonjoro: 10:45am
Na pusssssssy sit down gidigba for down there so?
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by edo3(m): 10:46am
OKorowanta:Who be taye again o?
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by favourmic(m): 10:46am
Oluwa o if you like it shave click like
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by laffwitmi: 10:47am
Better Pikin
Go and get ur PVC let do it for baba once again
Pmb till 2023
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by daveP(m): 10:47am
that tummy though.
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by danduj(m): 10:48am
This girl go sweet in za oza room o
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by Temidayo9(m): 10:49am
See shaves pekus..... And photoclean body marks
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by TDEMONEW: 10:49am
FUNKEHHHHHHHHH
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by medolab90(m): 10:49am
Uglyyyy
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by TDEMONEW: 10:50am
TDEMONEW:
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by Earthbound(m): 10:50am
This geh is sexually repulsive
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) by san316(m): 10:51am
Oh boy eehh. See factory fitted body. But e b like say she hold her breath small oo. Because inspite of say she tie d Belle, e still dey try to protrude
