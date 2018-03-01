Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yemi Alade Wears Tiny Bikini (Photos) (4198 Views)

Nigerian music star,Yemi Alade put her curvaceous body on display in a tiny bikini made of Ghanaian Kente fabric. The star struck sexy poses as she chilled on a boat in Dubai . 4 Likes

Hmmm

They do great songs but we take their songs as ordinary....compare to Tiwa Babee that hide under other good celebs to get her fame...Tiwa savage is overrated, she must always colabo to have a hit song from top artiste and that is not a too talented artiste.. ...Kudos to them all..



Go girl, Baadest body on her, no man that will see those body on her that will not Fantsize ...lol, even pastors will take style look...aswear , she did her home work to get those banging and dazzling body that can make the devil repent and carry bible grin grin grin....



Yemi alade, wende coal, m.i etc are underated artistes in Nigeria.

Oh boy see wetin Taye dey enjoy..

hmm.... well shaved 1 Like





Bikinis and majority of these western products aren't made to have fittings on black pple. Don't get me wrong, some happen to pull it thru but, majority of them just look like goats wearing diamond rings. Cuz they can afford it doesn't mean it's made for them. African pple look best in their traditional attires and stuff. Just look at the Black Panther movie and the sky-rocket rise in the prices of African native wears in the western worlds.



Like Tommy Hilfiger infamously said... "His clothing lines are made for white pple NOT, people of color" Black pple and their derailed poverty / neo-colonial-oppressed mentality. Kini itumo gbogbo rada rada yi gan sef?Bikinis and majority of these western products aren't made to have fittings on black pple. Don't get me wrong, some happen to pull it thru but, majority of them just look like goats wearing diamond rings. Cuz they can afford it doesn't mean it's made for them. African pple look best in their traditional attires and stuff. Just look at the Black Panther movie and the sky-rocket rise in the prices of African native wears in the western worlds.Like Tommy Hilfiger infamously said... "His clothing lines are made for white pple NOT, people of color" 6 Likes

She is calling for a mate, her Womb wants to carry. 1 Like

Sooner or later bikini dress will be common in some areas, mark my words

Chubby





Few Observations



D suck belle here no be small

Thought the chest used to be bigger

D discoloration of the kpekus shown below, shey na wax gone wrong or bros akamu get acid inside.



No wonder na international olosho (Naomi Cambell) Ambode organise for babas historic visit, local is falling hand.



Nobody should quote me o, if all you show is your body, expect comments on just your body.



Babe is no more looking for Johnny but now looking for big Johnson.
Few Observations
D suck belle here no be small
Thought the chest used to be bigger
D discoloration of the kpekus shown below, shey na wax gone wrong or bros akamu get acid inside.
No wonder na international olosho (Naomi Cambell) Ambode organise for babas historic visit, local is falling hand.
Nobody should quote me o, if all you show is your body, expect comments on just your body.
Anyways if she let me hit, I go die there

let see now why are covering t

Warrisdis 3 Likes

Hold ur breath well well yemi. If u know, u know 4 Likes

I use to think say this gal get big bweast, wey her bweast go ? 1 Like

You suck belle to snap... All the same just carry am come #GbeWa

360frolic:

Nigerian music star,Yemi Alade put her curvaceous body on display in a tiny bikini made of Ghanaian Kente fabric. The star struck sexy poses as she chilled on a boat in Dubai .



suck belle , snap picture suck belle , snap picture 4 Likes

LOOKS like melon seed

Ashilolo

It's a good one.



It's a good one.

Na pusssssssy sit down gidigba for down there so?

OKorowanta:

Oh boy see wetin Taye dey enjoy.. Who be taye again o? Who be taye again o?

Oluwa o if you like it shave click like

Better Pikin



Go and get ur PVC let do it for baba once again



Pmb till 2023

that tummy though.

This girl go sweet in za oza room o

See shaves pekus..... And photoclean body marks

FUNKEHHHHHHHHH

Uglyyyy

TDEMONEW:

FUNKEHHHHHHHHH

This geh is sexually repulsive