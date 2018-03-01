Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic (4310 Views)

The deceased who is reported to be a sergeant in the Gabonese army - died immediately after the knife attack by his jealous wife.



During interrogation, the woman allegedly confessed that she killed him for cheating on her and having a baby behind her back.



Taking advantage that he was asleep on Wednesday night, the scorned woman inflicted several stab wounds on the man which led to his death.



Stop marrying/dating crazy people and if you do, do not do things to tick them off.





I am not victim blaming, I am just saying self-preservation is key 12 Likes

Wickedness of the highest order.People should avoid partners with anger issues, cause they can do crazy stuffs when angry 2 Likes

The thought he was testing himself for fertility. 1 Like

this is very sad. why are some people really devilish. Se just ended his life in his sleep. how unfortunate



That is why I run away from any babe that treating me when dating 1 Like

Women... I fear them! 1 Like

nawaoooo....what will she tell there children when they grew up?... 1 Like

nawaoooo....what will she tell there children when they grew up?...

Dude, can't you read? Did you read the story or you recently escaped from Yaba-Left?



Dude, can't you read? Did you read the story or you recently escaped from Yaba-Left?

This is one of Africa's biggest problems... 'Laziness to read'

nawaoooo....what will she tell there children when they grew up?...





THE MAN SHA FKK UP.



FIRSTLY YOU MARRIED A CRAZY WOLF.

SECONDLY YOU GOT ANOTHER WOMAN PREGNANT.



TWO TIME FKK UP.

DESERVED TO BE TREATED ACCORDINGLY, NO EXCUSES. THE MAN SHA FKK UP.FIRSTLY YOU MARRIED A CRAZY WOLF.SECONDLY YOU GOT ANOTHER WOMAN PREGNANT.TWO TIME FKK UP.DESERVED TO BE TREATED ACCORDINGLY, NO EXCUSES. 6 Likes

this is very sad. why are some people really devilish. Se just ended his life in his sleep. how unfortunate



lalasticlala and mynd44 come and see gobe some people are just really heartless.

nawaoooo....what will she tell there children when they grew up?...





∆ Which children? Which tell?



The marriage has no child.

The marriage has no child.

The woman may be sentenced to death or life imprisonment.







Wickedness of the highest order.People should avoid partners with anger issues, cause they can do crazy stuffs when angry

There are some with anger issues, but they can't even hurt a fly. There are some that don't get angry easily, they are quiet.....what they will do is in their hearts. They are the worst.



We all get angry with our gf's, bf's, husbands and wives, at some point in our lives, but the ability to control it and make ammends in no time without spilling over, differentiates us.



#just pray you marry a good wife/husband.



Date/Court him/her for sometime and be very sure of what you want to embark on.

#Character can't hide for long There are some with anger issues, but they can't even hurt a fly. There are some that don't get angry easily, they are quiet.....what they will do is in their hearts. They are the worst.We all get angry with our gf's, bf's, husbands and wives, at some point in our lives, but the ability to control it and make ammends in no time without spilling over, differentiates us.#just pray you marry a good wife/husband.Date/Court him/her for sometime and be very sure of what you want to embark on.#Character can't hide for long 6 Likes 1 Share

instead of her to chop off his dick, she decided to kill him. she looks like all those village witches

The way women are going violent these days, best thing is baby mama. Everybody stay on your own while I live my life. 1 Like



This is pure wickedness.... That woman belongs to jail. 1 Like

Rate of careless infidelity is very high 1 Like

Jezzz... This one wey women they kill their husbands this days... Wat to do now?





Rip to the dead Exactly what you get when you marry an older ladyRip to the dead 1 Like

Too bad. May his soul rest in peace

Beast



First, you were unable to give him children and when he decided to TEST RUN himself out of wedlock, that's when you decided to kill him God save us from bad spouses! Jeez!First, you were unable to give him children and when he decided to TEST RUN himself out of wedlock, that's when you decided to kill him 1 Like

THE MAN SHA FKK UP.



FIRSTLY YOU MARRIED A CRAZY WOLF.

SECONDLY YOU GOT ANOTHER WOMAN PREGNANT.



TWO TIME FKK UP.

DESERVED TO BE TREATED ACCORDINGLY, NO EXCUSES. THE MAN SHA FKK UP.FIRSTLY YOU MARRIED A CRAZY WOLF.SECONDLY YOU GOT ANOTHER WOMAN PREGNANT.TWO TIME FKK UP.DESERVED TO BE TREATED ACCORDINGLY, NO EXCUSES.

So, he deserves to die, right? So, he deserves to die, right?

Stop marrying/dating crazy people and if you do, do not do things to tick them off.





I am not victim blaming, I am just saying self-preservation is key

Madness can be triggered. Angels can be demons when led astray Madness can be triggered. Angels can be demons when led astray

Which kind house is this? Is that not toilet I'm seeing close to the bed?

Umu uwa

Another one?

Stop marrying/dating crazy people and if you do, do not do things to tick them off.





I am not victim blaming, I am just saying self-preservation is key lt is better to remain a single man forever than marry these Lucifers daughter called a wife, nonsense lt is better to remain a single man forever than marry these Lucifers daughter called a wife, nonsense 1 Like