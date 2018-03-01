₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by BoneBlogger(m): 7:19am
A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband while he was fast asleep following accusation of infidelity. According to reports, the woman stabbed the man to death in his sleep for having a baby with another woman in Gabon.
The deceased who is reported to be a sergeant in the Gabonese army - died immediately after the knife attack by his jealous wife.
During interrogation, the woman allegedly confessed that she killed him for cheating on her and having a baby behind her back.
Taking advantage that he was asleep on Wednesday night, the scorned woman inflicted several stab wounds on the man which led to his death.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/gabonese-woman-stabs-her-husband-to-death-for-having-baby-with-another-woman.html
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by BoneBlogger(m): 7:20am
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by Mynd44: 7:23am
Stop marrying/dating crazy people and if you do, do not do things to tick them off.
I am not victim blaming, I am just saying self-preservation is key
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by Olalan(m): 7:25am
Wickedness of the highest order.People should avoid partners with anger issues, cause they can do crazy stuffs when angry
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by CodeTemplar: 7:25am
The thought he was testing himself for fertility.
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by Gossiplover: 7:26am
this is very sad. why are some people really devilish. Se just ended his life in his sleep. how unfortunate
lalasticlala and mynd44 come and see gobe
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by merbenko(m): 7:29am
That is why I run away from any babe that treating me when dating
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by YorubaAssasin: 7:31am
Women... I fear them!
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by Ever8054: 7:31am
nawaoooo....what will she tell there children when they grew up?...
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by YorubaAssasin: 7:34am
Ever8054:
Dude, can't you read? Did you read the story or you recently escaped from Yaba-Left?
This is one of Africa's biggest problems... 'Laziness to read'
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by CAPSLOCKED: 7:38am
Ever8054:
THE MAN SHA FKK UP.
FIRSTLY YOU MARRIED A CRAZY WOLF.
SECONDLY YOU GOT ANOTHER WOMAN PREGNANT.
TWO TIME FKK UP.
DESERVED TO BE TREATED ACCORDINGLY, NO EXCUSES.
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by Flirtyjane(f): 7:44am
some people are just really heartless.
Gossiplover:
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by OrestesDante(m): 7:50am
Ever8054:
☣ ☠
∆ Which children? Which tell?
The marriage has no child.
The woman may be sentenced to death or life imprisonment. So that your question dey one kain ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by pp802: 7:54am
Olalan:
There are some with anger issues, but they can't even hurt a fly. There are some that don't get angry easily, they are quiet.....what they will do is in their hearts. They are the worst.
We all get angry with our gf's, bf's, husbands and wives, at some point in our lives, but the ability to control it and make ammends in no time without spilling over, differentiates us.
#just pray you marry a good wife/husband.
Date/Court him/her for sometime and be very sure of what you want to embark on.
#Character can't hide for long
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by Shedrack777(m): 8:02am
instead of her to chop off his dick, she decided to kill him. she looks like all those village witches
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by DIKEnaWAR: 8:55am
The way women are going violent these days, best thing is baby mama. Everybody stay on your own while I live my life.
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by Ifebaby16(m): 10:39am
This is pure wickedness.... That woman belongs to jail.
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by Sweetcollins: 10:40am
Rate of careless infidelity is very high
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by pweshboi(m): 10:40am
Jezzz... This one wey women they kill their husbands this days... Wat to do now?
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by Fukafuka: 10:40am
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by psychologist(m): 10:40am
Exactly what you get when you marry an older lady
Rip to the dead
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by cardoctor(m): 10:40am
Too bad. May his soul rest in peace
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by datola: 10:40am
Beast
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by phranklyn92(m): 10:41am
God save us from bad spouses! Jeez!
First, you were unable to give him children and when he decided to TEST RUN himself out of wedlock, that's when you decided to kill him
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by YorubaAssasin: 10:41am
CAPSLOCKED:
So, he deserves to die, right?
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by xynerise(m): 10:41am
Mynd44:
Madness can be triggered. Angels can be demons when led astray
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by Kizyte(m): 10:42am
Which kind house is this? Is that not toilet I'm seeing close to the bed?
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by ngwababe(f): 10:42am
Umu uwa
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by idu1(m): 10:42am
Another one?
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by AngelicBeing: 10:43am
Mynd44:lt is better to remain a single man forever than marry these Lucifers daughter called a wife, nonsense
|Re: Wife Kills Her Husband In His Sleep For Having Baby With Another Lady. Graphic by enemyofprogress: 10:43am
Ordinary knife they used to kill him and he called himself a soldier mtcheeeeeew
What is ur Hidden Talent? Mine is d ability to open a Cooking pot without any sound,
as in you no go hear peem���
