|Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by CeoNewshelm(m): 7:21am
The member representing Lokoja/Kogi Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, late Buba Umar Jibril was on Friday buried at Kabawa Cemetery in Lokoja, amid tears and prayers from families, friends and colleagues.
Jibril, 58, a three-time member of the House of Representatives, died in the early hours of Friday in Abuja.
http://newshelm.ng/photos-tears-flow-at-burial-of-late-reps-deputy-majority-leader-jibril/
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by eezeribe(m): 7:30am
They should have just used mat to burry him according to their tradition or religion;why trying to go against their own custom by using something that mimics a coffin...
That wooden box looks like what market women use in smoking cat fish...
May his soul rest in peace...
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by Ololade1999: 7:48am
This is the end of all living. All of our politicians must always remember that they will all leave this earth someday.
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by Helpfromabove1(m): 7:52am
look at the...., pls is this also a coffin
with all the monthly allowee in million and other padding, bribery, allocation ....e.t.c
buried like a ........
we must always remember that we will all leave this earth one day, and that day can be any day
RIP
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by meditator(m): 9:57am
eezeribe:he's not going to buried with the mock coffin as you assume. Muslims don't do that! the only thing he's going to be buried with is white garment which is a symbol of peace and goodness.
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by meditator(m): 10:06am
CeoNewshelm:the lawmaker was known for winning elections back to back but was finally defeated by death. Of all his accumulated wealth (either from good or bad source), this where it all ends. Being buried just a normal man on the street according to Islamic injunctions. this goes to show we are all equal in the sight of the lord and we should treat each other decent coupled with political justice in our day to day affairs. this should be a wake up call to other politicians to do good so they can be remembered for good. May his soul rest in peace
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by yeyeboi(m): 10:34am
RIP May You Find Peace In Eternity
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by madridguy(m): 10:34am
Every soul will taste of death. And ye will be paid on the Day of Resurrection only that which ye have fairly earned.
May Allah accept his soul and grant him Al Jannah Firdaous.
May Allah SWT forgive us too before killing us, may he again forgive us after killing us and make us Ahlil Janaa, Ameen
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by fk001: 10:35am
RIP Sir
To law makers are down in less than a month..
Nothing last forever
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by AngelicBeing: 10:35am
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by bukynkwuenu: 10:36am
y they no bury am wit d Jeep given to lawmakers......or do they want him to trek in the underworld
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by Mutemenot: 10:37am
Death good o. The only humbler I much respect!
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by Brazzaville(m): 10:37am
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by Lukgaf(m): 10:38am
eezeribe:
What you know is strictly less than what you know not
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by Ifebaby16(m): 10:38am
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by crackhouse(m): 10:38am
His body been carried by poor men that ordinarily wouldn't have come near him if he was still alive.
Where are the big men he wine and dine with? Let them come and carry him nah or better still help dig his grave.
Now they are nowhere to be found.
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by funnix: 10:39am
eezeribe:[color=#006600][/color]
How is that your problem? Stop displaying your stupidity everywhere. If you don't know you ask politely
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by Bimpe29: 10:39am
You can say that again. I pray they can change for better.
Ololade1999:
Allahumo Ighifirillahu War'amhu.
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by midehi2(f): 10:41am
which kind kpako plank be this
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by Fukafuka: 10:42am
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by madridguy(m): 10:43am
Wetin do the kpako?
The kpako na community property used on specially day like this.
midehi2:
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by free2ryhme: 10:46am
CeoNewshelm:
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by midehi2(f): 10:46am
madridguy:Ok but it look very very odd, for this kind man too
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by eluquenson(m): 10:47am
He will be questioned
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by cosmatika(m): 10:50am
One Idi Amin of NL banned me for 2mnths now. May ur case be like dat of Jubri Bubar
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by madridguy(m): 10:51am
Once person die, no respect again my sister. Do you see where they placed Abacha? Or where Yar'adua was buried. No big man for death in Islam.
Wrap inside white cloth, pray for the body, lower inside grave and pour sand. Shikena
midehi2:
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by Billionboi: 10:51am
And yahaya bello and Dino still dey fight
Life is vanity
|Re: Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader by CaptainFM1: 10:52am
eezeribe:
It is the same thing they use in carrying Agege bread!
