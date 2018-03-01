Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Burial Photos Of Buba Umar Jibril, Late Reps Deputy Majority Leader (3180 Views)

Dino Melaye On Condolence Visit To Umar Jibril's Family In Abuja (Photos) / Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) / Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Jibril, 58, a three-time member of the House of Representatives, died in the early hours of Friday in Abuja.



http://newshelm.ng/photos-tears-flow-at-burial-of-late-reps-deputy-majority-leader-jibril/









The member representing Lokoja/Kogi Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, late Buba Umar Jibril was on Friday buried at Kabawa Cemetery in Lokoja, amid tears and prayers from families, friends and colleagues.Jibril, 58, a three-time member of the House of Representatives, died in the early hours of Friday in Abuja.

They should have just used mat to burry him according to their tradition or religion;why trying to go against their own custom by using something that mimics a coffin...

That wooden box looks like what market women use in smoking cat fish...

May his soul rest in peace... 2 Likes

This is the end of all living. All of our politicians must always remember that they will all leave this earth someday.

look at the...., pls is this also a coffin



with all the monthly allowee in million and other padding, bribery, allocation ....e.t.c





buried like a ........



we must always remember that we will all leave this earth one day, and that day can be any day



RIP 4 Likes

eezeribe:

They should have just used mat to burry him according to their tradition or religion;why trying to go against their own custom by using something that mimics a coffin...

That wooden box looks like what market women use in smoking cat fish...

May his soul rest in peace... he's not going to buried with the mock coffin as you assume. Muslims don't do that! the only thing he's going to be buried with is white garment which is a symbol of peace and goodness. he's not going to buried with the mock coffin as you assume. Muslims don't do that! the only thing he's going to be buried with is white garment which is a symbol of peace and goodness. 10 Likes 1 Share

CeoNewshelm:

The member representing Lokoja/Kogi Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, late Buba Umar Jibril was on Friday buried at Kabawa Cemetery in Lokoja, amid tears and prayers from families, friends and colleagues.



Jibril, 58, a three-time member of the House of Representatives, died in the early hours of Friday in Abuja.



http://newshelm.ng/photos-tears-flow-at-burial-of-late-reps-deputy-majority-leader-jibril/



cc lalasticlala mynd44







the lawmaker was known for winning elections back to back but was finally defeated by death. Of all his accumulated wealth (either from good or bad source), this where it all ends. Being buried just a normal man on the street according to Islamic injunctions. this goes to show we are all equal in the sight of the lord and we should treat each other decent coupled with political justice in our day to day affairs. this should be a wake up call to other politicians to do good so they can be remembered for good. May his soul rest in peace the lawmaker was known for winning elections back to back but was finally defeated by death. Of all his accumulated wealth (either from good or bad source), this where it all ends. Being buried just a normal man on the street according to Islamic injunctions. this goes to show we are all equal in the sight of the lord and we should treat each other decent coupled with political justice in our day to day affairs. this should be a wake up call to other politicians to do good so they can be remembered for good. May his soul rest in peace

RIP May You Find Peace In Eternity

Every soul will taste of death. And ye will be paid on the Day of Resurrection only that which ye have fairly earned.



May Allah accept his soul and grant him Al Jannah Firdaous.



May Allah SWT forgive us too before killing us, may he again forgive us after killing us and make us Ahlil Janaa, Ameen 1 Like 1 Share

RIP Sir







To law makers are down in less than a month..









Nothing last forever

y they no bury am wit d Jeep given to lawmakers......or do they want him to trek in the underworld y they no bury am wit d Jeep given to lawmakers......or do they want him to trek in the underworld

Death good o. The only humbler I much respect!

For inspirational and motivational stories visit www.evhiemenisa.blogspot.com

eezeribe:

They should have just used mat to burry him according to their tradition or religion;why trying to go against their own custom by using something that mimics a coffin...

That wooden box looks like what market women use in smoking cat fish...

May his soul rest in peace...

What you know is strictly less than what you know not What you know is strictly less than what you know not 1 Like

His body been carried by poor men that ordinarily wouldn't have come near him if he was still alive.

Where are the big men he wine and dine with? Let them come and carry him nah or better still help dig his grave.

Now they are nowhere to be found. 2 Likes

eezeribe:

They should have just used mat to burry him according to their tradition or religion;why trying to go against their own custom by using something that mimics a coffin...

That wooden box looks like what market women use in smoking cat fish...

May his soul rest in peace... [color=#006600][/color]





How is that your problem? Stop displaying your stupidity everywhere. If you don't know you ask politely [color=#006600][/color]How is that your problem? Stop displaying your stupidity everywhere. If you don't know you ask politely 1 Like



Ololade1999:

This is the end of all living. All of our politicians must always remember that they will all leave this earth someday.

Allahumo Ighifirillahu War'amhu. You can say that again. I pray they can change for better.Allahumo Ighifirillahu War'amhu. 1 Like

which kind kpako plank be this





The kpako na community property used on specially day like this.



midehi2:

which kind kpako plank be this Wetin do the kpako?The kpako na community property used on specially day like this.

CeoNewshelm:

The member representing Lokoja/Kogi Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, late Buba Umar Jibril was on Friday buried at Kabawa Cemetery in Lokoja, amid tears and prayers from families, friends and colleagues.



Jibril, 58, a three-time member of the House of Representatives, died in the early hours of Friday in Abuja.



http://newshelm.ng/photos-tears-flow-at-burial-of-late-reps-deputy-majority-leader-jibril/











madridguy:

Wetin do the kpako?



The kpako na community property used on specially day like this.



Ok but it look very very odd, for this kind man too Ok but it look very very odd, for this kind man too

He will be questioned

One Idi Amin of NL banned me for 2mnths now. May ur case be like dat of Jubri Bubar



Wrap inside white cloth, pray for the body, lower inside grave and pour sand. Shikena



midehi2:



Ok but it look very very odd, for this kind man too Once person die, no respect again my sister. Do you see where they placed Abacha? Or where Yar'adua was buried. No big man for death in Islam.Wrap inside white cloth, pray for the body, lower inside grave and pour sand. Shikena

And yahaya bello and Dino still dey fight



Life is vanity