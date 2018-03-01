₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by TunezMediaTV: 7:23am
Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph got hurt by a fan when she shared a cute Selfie with Chioma Akpotha and Ufuoma McDermott from the Miss Africa Beauty Pageant. She referred to themselves as super stars in the photo but a fan crushed her for it.
http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/03/anita-joseph-tagged-local-champion.html
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by Ever8054: 7:25am
Nigerians sabi find trouble ehnnn!!!!
9 Likes
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by Helpfromabove1(m): 7:44am
na true the fan talk na
7 Likes
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by Shedrack777(m): 7:47am
i only see 2 superstars and 1 bush girl rather
3 Likes
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by OKorowanta: 7:51am
The time wey dem dey sell one sim card N20k dis kind nonsense no dey happen.
Na since sim card come down to N100 and 50mb for ten naira,naim dis yeye trolling come full social media.
6 Likes
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by pyyxxaro: 8:20am
See as she be like Queen of the coast
1 Like
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by Saviour22(m): 8:45am
Anita Joseph looking good ,Chioma looking good , that lady at the left hand be looking like demon. and why is she smiling like a monkey
2 Likes
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by EVILFOREST: 9:30am
Shedrack777:U SUMMARIZED it well.
May Amadioha Bless U.
....na real BUSH GIRL
1 Like
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by IdeyFindWife: 9:57am
Will we say her fans don't know her well enough?
When she sef nor get anytin beta to offer than boobs, pancake face and bumbum!
Maybe the dissing will reduce once she grows some real talent beyond those poor, old, over-sucked boobies she's suffering everywhere!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by Thegamingorca(m): 10:02am
Na she dey middle?
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by Tednersy: 10:24am
Y
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by skrraman: 10:25am
Nigerians with their bad mouth. they can make u commit suicide in 5 minutes. simply because u dont know the lady she is now a local champion. what if she is the reason the picture was taken? what if those people u see as international champion are trying to seek endorsment frm her?
you peope shud stop being savage
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by amani63(m): 10:25am
Savage Fan
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by Holywizard(m): 10:25am
Did they apply groundnut oil that was mixed with sperm on their bodies?
1 Like
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by Somebodydaddy01: 10:25am
village people at work .....career destroyed
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by kikiwendy(f): 10:26am
Chioma is the only one looking good in that pix
1 Like
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by Brazzaville(m): 10:27am
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by IambackPro: 10:28am
ghy
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by lastempero: 10:30am
If them no squeeze their boobs they no go be yeyebrities.
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by 400billionman: 10:30am
Is that Anita the daughter of Joseph?
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by SlayQueenSlayer: 10:33am
OKorowanta:
Na China phone I blame pass. Dem for just leave us with iPhone and Samsung galaxy make I see how some people go do.
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by Solz7(m): 10:34am
Holywizard:Hehehehe!!!!
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by xsoonest741: 10:35am
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by xynerise(m): 10:36am
Women and makeup
Now, it seems they are making themselves look terrible and scary
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by 1x2x3: 10:36am
Who is the Anita among them? They all look trashy
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by sharpwriter: 10:36am
Saviour22:
lol... exactly my thoughts.... the picture no favor her at all... her black face with that grin makes her look like horror
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by pweshboi(m): 10:38am
Yee... You mean I fine pass her?
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by sharpwriter: 10:45am
pweshboi:
You are horrible... that dark creepy looking girl by the left better pass you.
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by pweshboi(m): 10:48am
sharpwriter:Heheheh that's not me nah... No be that girl for una street?
|Re: Anita Joseph Called Local Champion In Pic With Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott by Houseofglam7(f): 10:52am
Wakanda pink hair is she wearing
