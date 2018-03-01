₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,428 members, 4,164,071 topics. Date: Saturday, 31 March 2018 at 02:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote's Daughter Wedding
|Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by ToriBaze: 10:28am
Fatima Dangote and Jamil Abubakar shut down Lagos a week ago with their wedding that had 6 parts which held in Abuja, Kano and Lagos, a man criticised the lavish wedding on social media saying Bill gates who have spent billions on immunisation won’t stage such a big wedding.
http://toribaze.com/entertainment/ali-baba-slams-man-criticised-dangotes-daughter-wedding/
3 Likes
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by Rollins777(m): 2:19pm
Fire for fire to critics
2 Likes
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by Yemea1: 2:19pm
Wait for your time
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by junkiesneverdie: 2:20pm
OTONDO
2 Likes
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by oshe11: 2:20pm
Alibaba be licking ASS........
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by lapo(m): 2:20pm
Kk
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by Simplecore(m): 2:20pm
�
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by Tunizzy(m): 2:20pm
True sha
3 Likes
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by MuKesh12: 2:21pm
Nawa
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by AfonjaBoston: 2:21pm
kai Alhaji haba mana
1 Like
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by babyfaceafrica: 2:21pm
Agree....people talk too much ..is it their money?
3 Likes
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by Agrogbeide: 2:22pm
Abeg make una carry una wahala commot for here.
Pew.
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by Pascal181: 2:24pm
He would av passed a decent message if not to get church collection of tithes comparison. Ali baba u just ended ur message like a fool.
1 Like
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by Fukafuka: 2:24pm
.....Ali Baba ! Na baba wooooo !
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by Radicalface: 2:24pm
Is he the Ali baba, that g boys are running to do
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by AdaNri1(f): 2:25pm
Hehehe...it’s like Alibaba was a beneficiary of this wedding
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by joenor(m): 2:27pm
Funny thing the man spend he money... Haba
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by Yankiss(m): 2:27pm
Well, that Bill Gates did Charity in Northern Nigeria didn't mean Dangote has not. It is a matter of opinion. I do not like lavish events or showiness. But who has and want to flaunt it is free. It is their sweat. So far as it isn't stolen from our commonwealth or proven to be stolen, it is their business. It is a matter of persons and individual conscience.
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by NwaAmaikpe: 2:27pm
Ali Baba should keep licking ass.
He should be more concerned with his wife's job security right now.
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by danjumakolo: 2:27pm
Wat a hard punch rebuttal this man got from Alibaba!!!
1 Like
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by CSTR1002: 2:31pm
Look at this one.
Because they have paid you handsomely.
He will complain about corruption and politicians on twitter and still go to perform for them in real life.
Yeye man deceiving the gullible.
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by ngwababe(f): 2:36pm
Well said Sir.
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by petenweke: 2:39pm
So it's confirmed, Ali Baba is an asslicker now. He is the PA to Dangote now? I tot after the MC engagement that was it. But he seem to have extended his services by fire by force
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by Maxcollins042(m): 2:39pm
Some people sha. The ironic and hypocritical thing here is that this individual lamenting might spend more than Dangote if he were in his shoes.
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by Maxcollins042(m): 2:40pm
petenweke:hmmm
|Re: Ali Baba Slams Man Who Criticised Dangote’s Daughter Wedding by 5thElement(m): 2:51pm
Lol. The people who criticize Dangote for giving his daughter a befitting wedding celebration will do worse if they had one-tenth of his wealth.
This is how you know jealous and perpetually broke wanna-be social media critics.
Their logic is always upside down.
