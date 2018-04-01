₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by XaviDayo: 11:43pm On Mar 31
BluntBoy:
You correct person, yet u sef insult ....nawa o
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by kinibigdeal(m): 11:43pm On Mar 31
Very very boring
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Newboss(m): 11:43pm On Mar 31
I no talk am say Joshua too big for this guy?
Abeg make Joshua go face his muscle mates!
See his face like who wan fùck Micki Mirage!
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by yunnyp(m): 11:43pm On Mar 31
Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by sirfee(m): 11:44pm On Mar 31
Gullah:Thanks for the update bro...AJ all the way.
We are waiting for Deontay W...
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by no1madman(m): 11:44pm On Mar 31
watchindelta:Right
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Oloripelebe: 11:44pm On Mar 31
Come help us knock buhari nao AJ
be a patriot nao
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Simeony007(m): 11:44pm On Mar 31
Joshua parkaged parker
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Realdeals(m): 11:44pm On Mar 31
Joshua clearly wins most of the round.
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by mightyfacts: 11:44pm On Mar 31
And its finally over.
Anthony Joshua won.
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by yunnyp(m): 11:44pm On Mar 31
ANTHONY JOSHUA BEATS JOSEPH PARKER COURTESY OF A UNANIMOUS POINTS DECISION!
We are Africa! We are Nigeria!! We are made of Black!!! Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua (AJ) has done it again.
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Mogidi: 11:44pm On Mar 31
nairavsdollars:Deontay is a different fighter. It won't be this easy.
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by kayultimate(m): 11:44pm On Mar 31
Up AJ!
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Butterflyleo: 11:44pm On Mar 31
AJ just proved he can go 12 rounds. He never showed tiredness, showed tactic and also proved that he cannot only fight strong but he can fight smart too
Wilder is Next.
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by mymadam: 11:44pm On Mar 31
Joshua the winner:
118-110 (two judges)
119-109.(3rd judge)
Good night.
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by victrick105: 11:45pm On Mar 31
(shouting)...Anthony Joshua!!!
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by idris4eva(m): 11:45pm On Mar 31
Aj is just too big for him
Let them bring wider
Na DAT one be His mate
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by stilldoingokay(f): 11:45pm On Mar 31
nairavsdollars:
I swear God will not forgive NEPA or aedc whatever there call there self now.
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Andrez123(m): 11:45pm On Mar 31
Nice! Anthony Joshua wins Parker on points, the referee for this match is a clown, always breaking up the flow of the fight, he shouldn't be allowed to referee a top boxing match like this one ever again.
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by juhlyouss(m): 11:45pm On Mar 31
up AJ.......correct guy.....
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Shroud: 11:45pm On Mar 31
BluntBoy:shut your mouth filled with kola-stained teeth and bury your head in a mud.
You idiots thought AJ would lose. Parker this Parker that! If not for the interfering ref, Parker would be hitting the floor.
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Yameater(f): 11:45pm On Mar 31
Anthony Joshua wins by unanimous decision
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Butterflyleo: 11:45pm On Mar 31
Mogidi:
Wilder would be easier because wilder does not fight smart. He fights strong and when it comes to fighting strong Joshua will be a colossus before him.
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Gullah: 11:45pm On Mar 31
loomer:Lol, those were in the days of mike Tyson, Lennox lewis and co. Nowadays heavyweights play it safe. Mayweather has taught everyone how to fight defensively for 12 rounds and still win
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Somebodydaddy01: 11:46pm On Mar 31
How many rounds please
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Galadimat: 11:46pm On Mar 31
Joshua wins by unanimous verdict
Well done AJ.
Won by eight rounds, eight rounds, and nine rounds on the cards.
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by BluntBoy(m): 11:46pm On Mar 31
loomer:
There are people called cutmen who manage swellings and all in between rounds.
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Gullah: 11:46pm On Mar 31
Joshua has won the fight!!
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by ballerin: 11:46pm On Mar 31
21-0. First career win by unanimous decision. Congrats! Wilder you're next!
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by no1madman(m): 11:47pm On Mar 31
Butterflyleo:Correct bro !
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Mogidi: 11:47pm On Mar 31
Butterflyleo:We will see
|Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by ciopnigeria: 11:47pm On Mar 31
Ref can spoil match. AJ would would have hospitalised this guy since
