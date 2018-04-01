₦airaland Forum

Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by XaviDayo: 11:43pm On Mar 31
BluntBoy:


You don't have to call anyone an idiot. After all, many of you foolishly felt that AJ will knock Parker out in no time.


You correct person, yet u sef insult ....nawa o

Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by kinibigdeal(m): 11:43pm On Mar 31
Very very boring
Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Newboss(m): 11:43pm On Mar 31
I no talk am say Joshua too big for this guy? angry angry

Abeg make Joshua go face his muscle mates! angry

See his face like who wan fùck Micki Mirage! angry

Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by yunnyp(m): 11:43pm On Mar 31
Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua

Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by sirfee(m): 11:44pm On Mar 31
Gullah:
Joshua is coasting home to victory, totally dominating parker in round 12
Thanks for the update bro...AJ all the way.



We are waiting for Deontay W...
Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by no1madman(m): 11:44pm On Mar 31
watchindelta:
Jp wat him to gas out angry but aj get sense
Right
Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Oloripelebe: 11:44pm On Mar 31
Come help us knock buhari nao AJ


be a patriot nao grin

Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Simeony007(m): 11:44pm On Mar 31
Joshua parkaged parker
Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Realdeals(m): 11:44pm On Mar 31
Joshua clearly wins most of the round.
Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by mightyfacts: 11:44pm On Mar 31
And its finally over.

Anthony Joshua won.

Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by yunnyp(m): 11:44pm On Mar 31
ANTHONY JOSHUA BEATS JOSEPH PARKER COURTESY OF A UNANIMOUS POINTS DECISION!
We are Africa! We are Nigeria!! We are made of Black!!! Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua (AJ) has done it again.

Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Mogidi: 11:44pm On Mar 31
nairavsdollars:
AJ will knock out Wilder in round 4
Deontay is a different fighter. It won't be this easy.

Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by kayultimate(m): 11:44pm On Mar 31
Up AJ!

Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Butterflyleo: 11:44pm On Mar 31
AJ just proved he can go 12 rounds. He never showed tiredness, showed tactic and also proved that he cannot only fight strong but he can fight smart too

Wilder is Next.

Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by mymadam: 11:44pm On Mar 31
shocked Joshua the winner:

118-110 (two judges)
119-109.(3rd judge)

Good night.

Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by victrick105: 11:45pm On Mar 31
(shouting)...Anthony Joshua!!!
Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by idris4eva(m): 11:45pm On Mar 31
Aj is just too big for him

Let them bring wider

Na DAT one be His mate

Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by stilldoingokay(f): 11:45pm On Mar 31
nairavsdollars:
Parker down!

I swear God will not forgive NEPA or aedc whatever there call there self now.

Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Andrez123(m): 11:45pm On Mar 31
Nice! Anthony Joshua wins Parker on points, the referee for this match is a clown, always breaking up the flow of the fight, he shouldn't be allowed to referee a top boxing match like this one ever again.

Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by juhlyouss(m): 11:45pm On Mar 31
up AJ.......correct guy.....
Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Shroud: 11:45pm On Mar 31
BluntBoy:


You don't have to call anyone an idiot. After all, many of you foolishly felt that AJ will knock Parker out in no time.
shut your mouth filled with kola-stained teeth and bury your head in a mud.

You idiots thought AJ would lose. Parker this Parker that! If not for the interfering ref, Parker would be hitting the floor.

Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Yameater(f): 11:45pm On Mar 31
Anthony Joshua wins by unanimous decision
Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Butterflyleo: 11:45pm On Mar 31
Mogidi:

Deontay is a different fighter. It won't be this easy.

Wilder would be easier because wilder does not fight smart. He fights strong and when it comes to fighting strong Joshua will be a colossus before him.

Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Gullah: 11:45pm On Mar 31
loomer:
I no understand why nowadays boxers no dey carry scattered face comot from ring
Lol, those were in the days of mike Tyson, Lennox lewis and co. Nowadays heavyweights play it safe. Mayweather has taught everyone how to fight defensively for 12 rounds and still win

Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Somebodydaddy01: 11:46pm On Mar 31
How many rounds please
Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Galadimat: 11:46pm On Mar 31
Joshua wins by unanimous verdict
Well done AJ.

Won by eight rounds, eight rounds, and nine rounds on the cards.
Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by BluntBoy(m): 11:46pm On Mar 31
loomer:
I no understand why nowadays boxers no dey carry scattered face comot from ring

There are people called cutmen who manage swellings and all in between rounds.
Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Gullah: 11:46pm On Mar 31
Joshua has won the fight!!
Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by ballerin: 11:46pm On Mar 31
21-0. First career win by unanimous decision. Congrats! Wilder you're next!
Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by no1madman(m): 11:47pm On Mar 31
Butterflyleo:
AJ just proves he can go 12 rounds. He never showed tiredness, showed tactic and also proved that he cannot only fight strong but he can fight smart to

Wilder is Next.
Correct bro !

Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by Mogidi: 11:47pm On Mar 31
Butterflyleo:


Wilder would be easier because wilder does not fight smart. He fights strong and when it comes to fighting strong Joshua will be a colossus before him.
We will see
Re: Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) by ciopnigeria: 11:47pm On Mar 31
Ref can spoil match. AJ would would have hospitalised this guy since

