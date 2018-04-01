Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Anthony Joshua Defeats Joseph Parker (Live Thread) (39803 Views)

BluntBoy:





You don't have to call anyone an idiot. After all, many of you foolishly felt that AJ will knock Parker out in no time.



You correct person, yet u sef insult ....nawa o You correct person, yet u sef insult ....nawa o 5 Likes

Very very boring





Abeg make Joshua go face his muscle mates!



See his face like who wan fùck Micki Mirage! I no talk am say Joshua too big for this guy?Abeg make Joshua go face his muscle mates!See his face like who wan fùck Micki Mirage! 2 Likes

Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua 7 Likes 1 Share

Gullah:

Joshua is coasting home to victory, totally dominating parker in round 12 Thanks for the update bro...AJ all the way.







We are waiting for Deontay W... Thanks for the update bro...AJ all the way.We are waiting for Deontay W...

watchindelta:

Jp wat him to gas out but aj get sense Right Right







be a patriot nao Come help us knock buhari nao AJbe a patriot nao 14 Likes

Joshua parkaged parker

Joshua clearly wins most of the round.

And its finally over.



Anthony Joshua won. 10 Likes

ANTHONY JOSHUA BEATS JOSEPH PARKER COURTESY OF A UNANIMOUS POINTS DECISION!

We are Africa! We are Nigeria!! We are made of Black!!! Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua (AJ) has done it again. 36 Likes 1 Share

nairavsdollars:

AJ will knock out Wilder in round 4 Deontay is a different fighter. It won't be this easy. Deontay is a different fighter. It won't be this easy. 4 Likes

Up AJ! 2 Likes

AJ just proved he can go 12 rounds. He never showed tiredness, showed tactic and also proved that he cannot only fight strong but he can fight smart too



Wilder is Next. 13 Likes

Joshua the winner:



118-110 (two judges)

119-109.(3rd judge)



Good night. Joshua the winner:118-110 (two judges)119-109.(3rd judge)Good night. 6 Likes

(shouting)...Anthony Joshua!!!

Aj is just too big for him



Let them bring wider



Na DAT one be His mate 10 Likes

nairavsdollars:

Parker down!

I swear God will not forgive NEPA or aedc whatever there call there self now. I swear God will not forgive NEPA or aedc whatever there call there self now. 8 Likes

Nice! Anthony Joshua wins Parker on points, the referee for this match is a clown, always breaking up the flow of the fight, he shouldn't be allowed to referee a top boxing match like this one ever again. 6 Likes

up AJ.......correct guy.....

BluntBoy:





You don't have to call anyone an idiot. After all, many of you foolishly felt that AJ will knock Parker out in no time. shut your mouth filled with kola-stained teeth and bury your head in a mud.



You idiots thought AJ would lose. Parker this Parker that! If not for the interfering ref, Parker would be hitting the floor. shut your mouth filled with kola-stained teeth and bury your head in a mud.You idiots thought AJ would lose. Parker this Parker that! If not for the interfering ref, Parker would be hitting the floor. 12 Likes

Anthony Joshua wins by unanimous decision

Mogidi:



Deontay is a different fighter. It won't be this easy.

Wilder would be easier because wilder does not fight smart. He fights strong and when it comes to fighting strong Joshua will be a colossus before him. Wilder would be easier because wilder does not fight smart. He fights strong and when it comes to fighting strong Joshua will be a colossus before him. 6 Likes

loomer:

I no understand why nowadays boxers no dey carry scattered face comot from ring Lol, those were in the days of mike Tyson, Lennox lewis and co. Nowadays heavyweights play it safe. Mayweather has taught everyone how to fight defensively for 12 rounds and still win Lol, those were in the days of mike Tyson, Lennox lewis and co. Nowadays heavyweights play it safe. Mayweather has taught everyone how to fight defensively for 12 rounds and still win 21 Likes

How many rounds please

Joshua wins by unanimous verdict

Well done AJ.



Won by eight rounds, eight rounds, and nine rounds on the cards.

loomer:

I no understand why nowadays boxers no dey carry scattered face comot from ring

There are people called cutmen who manage swellings and all in between rounds. There are people called cutmen who manage swellings and all in between rounds.

Joshua has won the fight!!

21-0. First career win by unanimous decision. Congrats! Wilder you're next!

Butterflyleo:

AJ just proves he can go 12 rounds. He never showed tiredness, showed tactic and also proved that he cannot only fight strong but he can fight smart to



Wilder is Next. Correct bro ! Correct bro ! 1 Like

Butterflyleo:





Wilder would be easier because wilder does not fight smart. He fights strong and when it comes to fighting strong Joshua will be a colossus before him. We will see We will see