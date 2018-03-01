Saturday's Premier League fixture as Swansea travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.





Manchester United:



With a two-point lead and a game in hand over third place Liverpool, Jose Mourinho's men will be eager to kick on and cement their position as admirable runners-up. With Luke Shaw on the ropes at Old Trafford, it'll be interesting to see whether he makes the cut with Ashley Young having suffered a knock on international duty.



Daley Blind (ankle) and Sergio Romero (knee) will both sit this one out for the Red Devils.



Swansea:



In 14th place, but still just three points above the drop, manager Carlos Carvalhal will know that any unexpected points his side can pick up will be pivotal in the Swans' bid for survival. They go into this one as the underdogs, but they certainly love giant-killing and have already beaten Liverpool and Arsenal this season.



Angel Rangel (groin), Renato Sanches (hamstring), Wilfried Bony (knee) and Leroy Fer (achilles) make up Swansea's extensive injury list. Jordan Ayew will serve the last game of a three match ban for his horror tackle on Huddersfield's Jonathan Hogg.



Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho:



"We will face a team that are very well organised, especially from a defensive point of view. Swansea are dangerous on the counter-attack."



Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal:



"For this game 99.99 per cent of people will see them as favourites. But the 0.01 per cent - me and my team - think we can achieve points."



