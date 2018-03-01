₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Manchester United Vs Swansea Today At 3pm by Ochoochogift(m): 1:00pm
Saturday's Premier League fixture as Swansea travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.
Manchester United:
With a two-point lead and a game in hand over third place Liverpool, Jose Mourinho's men will be eager to kick on and cement their position as admirable runners-up. With Luke Shaw on the ropes at Old Trafford, it'll be interesting to see whether he makes the cut with Ashley Young having suffered a knock on international duty.
Daley Blind (ankle) and Sergio Romero (knee) will both sit this one out for the Red Devils.
Swansea:
In 14th place, but still just three points above the drop, manager Carlos Carvalhal will know that any unexpected points his side can pick up will be pivotal in the Swans' bid for survival. They go into this one as the underdogs, but they certainly love giant-killing and have already beaten Liverpool and Arsenal this season.
Angel Rangel (groin), Renato Sanches (hamstring), Wilfried Bony (knee) and Leroy Fer (achilles) make up Swansea's extensive injury list. Jordan Ayew will serve the last game of a three match ban for his horror tackle on Huddersfield's Jonathan Hogg.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho:
"We will face a team that are very well organised, especially from a defensive point of view. Swansea are dangerous on the counter-attack."
Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal:
"For this game 99.99 per cent of people will see them as favourites. But the 0.01 per cent - me and my team - think we can achieve points."
|Re: Manchester United Vs Swansea Today At 3pm by Yankiss(m): 2:17pm
FTC for the first time in many years. I dedicate this to all Nairalanders. This is a small country of its own.
Though a lover of the round lather game and a footballer myself, this update is Greek to me. Why not we promote our local league? Why are we in love with everything foreign?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Swansea Today At 3pm by NoDulling4here(m): 2:17pm
Hmmmmmm
When will man utd buy a left winger?
Or better still just stick to a 4-3-3 formation?
Really need to be attack minded.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Swansea Today At 3pm by ben4y: 2:18pm
Ok
|Re: Manchester United Vs Swansea Today At 3pm by lapo(m): 2:18pm
Let the better side win
|Re: Manchester United Vs Swansea Today At 3pm by Proudlyngwa(m): 2:18pm
Rubbish formation from United again.
We might win, but this system is for workaholics not flair players, against a team like Swansea, we should be experimenting more adventurous formations not this useless 4-2-3-1
|Re: Manchester United Vs Swansea Today At 3pm by RoyalBlak007: 2:19pm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Swansea Today At 3pm by binsanni(m): 2:24pm
welcome back guys
it a must win match
another 3point loading........................................................................
|Re: Manchester United Vs Swansea Today At 3pm by Lucas10: 2:25pm
Dis is my life
|Re: Manchester United Vs Swansea Today At 3pm by elclassical(m): 2:33pm
GGMU
|Re: Manchester United Vs Swansea Today At 3pm by Naythan(m): 2:41pm
GGMU
|Re: Manchester United Vs Swansea Today At 3pm by aieromon(m): 2:42pm
Reporting for duty.....
|Re: Manchester United Vs Swansea Today At 3pm by xynerise(m): 2:52pm
