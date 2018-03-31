₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by ogododo: 1:27pm
Ambode tweeted that he commissioned it
We took a tour of the Eko Atlantic City with Mr. President as he officially commissioned the project. Eko Atlantic is a good example of what Public and Private partnership can do to the Nigerian economy.
https://mobile.twitter.com/AkinwunmiAmbode/status/979689376409116673?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
Presidency tweeted denying it
President @MBuhari did not commission or launch Eko Atlantic City. His visit was a tour, as part of his 2-day Official Visit to Lagos State, and the plaque he unveiled was to commemorate the visit to the site.
https://mobile.twitter.com/NGRPresident/status/980051592882917376
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by BrownChima212(m): 1:58pm
Technically, the president only commissioned a bridge in lagos?
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by ogododo: 2:00pm
Iam not understanding
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by ogododo: 2:05pm
We took a tour of the Eko Atlantic City with Mr. President as he officially commissioned the project. Eko Atlantic is a good example of what Public and Private partnership can do to the Nigerian economy. @akinwunmiambode
cc Lalasticlala
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by SarkinYarki: 2:21pm
we keep exposing them
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by ogododo: 2:24pm
SarkinYarki:Media can expose anything
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by ogododo: 2:40pm
Garba Sheu, Adesina, Bashir, Tolu not doing enough
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by deomelo: 2:44pm
Must they always respond to every lie and irresponsible conduct by ipobs and anti Nigerian elements?
Do they not have anything better to do?
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by dodelight(m): 3:09pm
Confused set of people! How did we manage to put these fools and i*diots in the seat of power? Must there be an unveiling of plague because the president is having a tour?
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by dodelight(m): 3:13pm
dodelight:I think what's really in the very heart of this administration is to erase anything good about Jonathan.
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by OBAGADAFFI: 4:16pm
How many denials will they make
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by buhariguy(m): 4:25pm
OBAGADAFFI:because idiotic pigs of Biafra terrorist group are illiterate, they don't know how government function,
It seems everything this brilliant president does is alien to PDP and idiotic pigs of Biafra.
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by OBAGADAFFI: 4:28pm
buhariguy:
Don't ever reply me with your bigoted post.
If you can put your words together just move on.
Ok.
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by buhariguy(m): 4:31pm
buhariguy:
OBAGADAFFI:
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by napoleon77(m): 4:47pm
Ambode must have lied? I guess he would send a new tweet like Naomi Campbell did
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by billante(m): 4:50pm
buhariguy:
Brilliant!? please don't make me laugh
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by pedel: 4:54pm
Sometimes they have to respond.
Some information are weaponized to cause problem. We live in the age of information warfare.
Do you know how many people still believe Buhari doesn't have school certificate or that he claimed to make Nigeria ungovernable?
Propaganda is a weapon used in Democratic politics.
Unfortunately, APC are very poor in managing those distraction.
deomelo:
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by ogododo: 5:05pm
Otito osi mo: iro loku
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by ogododo: 5:19pm
Warri people go say otumopopo don enter water. Lala sighted you spying
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by pawesome(m): 5:34pm
So na only bus station him go commission?
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by dunkem21(m): 5:35pm
He finally denies Ambode..
Buhari is like Peter, he has one more denial to make before the cocck crow
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by kings09(m): 5:36pm
Ambode is ipob - deomelo
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by NaijaMutant(f): 5:37pm
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by W3xy1(m): 5:37pm
Era of denying. The hardest job on planet earth now is special advisers to Buhari on social medias
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by ipobarecriminals: 5:38pm
.Spit
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by masada: 5:38pm
Ambode goofed on dis one
Eko Atlantic was commissioned by GEJ during his tenure
Buhari jus did a tour of it ni wit Naomi Campbell
Ambode caused d misinformation
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by ogododo: 5:38pm
Who is lying now
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by tizzle(m): 5:38pm
They invited Naomi to come and service the chief herdsman... she posted she was invited... they denied inviting her... now the host who brought Naomi to oil our head of state has posted his own and they have denied...
...who the gods want to kill they first make mad
The presidency... they are mad... they Lagos state government... they are mad... APC... very mad
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by jaxxy(m): 5:38pm
Confusionists. Did he not cut the ribbon or not. Wat does dat signify to u?
|Re: Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City by ceejayluv(m): 5:38pm
Buhari issa fumbler..
