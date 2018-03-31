Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Presidency Denies Ambode's Tweet That Buhari Commissioned Eko Atlantic City (7777 Views)

We took a tour of the Eko Atlantic City with Mr. President as he officially commissioned the project. Eko Atlantic is a good example of what Public and Private partnership can do to the Nigerian economy.

Presidency tweeted denying it President @MBuhari did not commission or launch Eko Atlantic City. His visit was a tour, as part of his 2-day Official Visit to Lagos State, and the plaque he unveiled was to commemorate the visit to the site.

Technically, the president only commissioned a bridge in lagos? 16 Likes 1 Share

Iam not understanding 2 Likes

cc Lalasticlala 1 Like

we keep exposing them we keep exposing them 30 Likes 2 Shares

SarkinYarki:

we keep exposing them Media can expose anything Media can expose anything 2 Likes

Garba Sheu, Adesina, Bashir, Tolu not doing enough 3 Likes 1 Share

Must they always respond to every lie and irresponsible conduct by ipobs and anti Nigerian elements?



Do they not have anything better to do? 3 Likes 6 Shares

Confused set of people! How did we manage to put these fools and i*diots in the seat of power? Must there be an unveiling of plague because the president is having a tour? 28 Likes 1 Share

dodelight:

How many denials will they make

OBAGADAFFI:

How many denials will they make because idiotic pigs of Biafra terrorist group are illiterate, they don't know how government function,

buhariguy:

because idiotic pigs of Biafra terrorist group are illiterate, they don't know how government function

Don't ever reply me with your bigoted post.



If you can put your words together just move on.



buhariguy:

because idiotic pigs of Biafra terrorist group are illiterate, they don't know how government function,

Ambode must have lied? I guess he would send a new tweet like Naomi Campbell did 11 Likes 1 Share

buhariguy:

because idiotic pigs of Biafra terrorist group are illiterate, they don't know how government function,

Brilliant!? please don't make me laugh Brilliant!? please don't make me laugh



Some information are weaponized to cause problem. We live in the age of information warfare.

Do you know how many people still believe Buhari doesn't have school certificate or that he claimed to make Nigeria ungovernable?

Propaganda is a weapon used in Democratic politics.

Unfortunately, APC are very poor in managing those distraction.



deomelo:

Must they always respond to every lie and irresponsible conduct by ipobs and anti Nigerian elements?



Otito osi mo: iro loku 2 Likes

Warri people go say otumopopo don enter water. Lala sighted you spying

So na only bus station him go commission? 3 Likes

He finally denies Ambode..



Era of denying. The hardest job on planet earth now is special advisers to Buhari on social medias 4 Likes

Eko Atlantic was commissioned by GEJ during his tenure



Buhari jus did a tour of it ni wit Naomi Campbell



Who is lying now 1 Like

They invited Naomi to come and service the chief herdsman... she posted she was invited... they denied inviting her... now the host who brought Naomi to oil our head of state has posted his own and they have denied...



...who the gods want to kill they first make mad



The presidency... they are mad... they Lagos state government... they are mad... APC... very mad 6 Likes 1 Share

Confusionists. Did he not cut the ribbon or not. Wat does dat signify to u? 2 Likes