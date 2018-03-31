₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by amani63(m): 1:39pm
There's nothing wrong in showing your girlfriend or wifey,how much you love by cooking for her.I promise you she will never never leave you for another guy even if the guy have big gun under his lags.
So as Easter is around I took the opportunity to cook for my girlfriend (if you no get girlfriend hide your face )
What I have in the picture below is porridge plantain for this Saturday and Stew stuff for tomorrow.
Best chef on Nl (nobody born of a woman can take that title away.)
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by amani63(m): 1:42pm
I create this thread to show Airforce1 how best to please your girlfriend not by giving her or preparing Children food for her to eat.
Oga lefulefu here I come you can relate
Ladies out there if your husband or boyfriend can't boil water for you push him away from your life
#Money is not everything
Food is ready if you no mind join the best chef
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by JasonScolari: 1:44pm
You are indeed a great cook, but after she finish eating your food, she will be dancing nakked in my bed... So be fast.
That's a secret though.
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by Uyiii: 1:45pm
if you like prepare intercontinental dishes for her, whenever she feels like, she'll still fvck your friends and complement it with a bj.
Like what the poster above said, might not be his bed but his whole idea/assertion isn't far fetched.
more so, it baffles me when I see grown arse niggas come up with threads like this. you cooking for your gf, so what?
so we should now goan look for cattarh to fry abii
this only shows how often you don't do this and how intoxicated you're with this very act that's normal in a sane world/environment.
you even had the
to crown your
kuku kill me abeg
P.s: amani my guy, no strings attached to my comment, nothing personal at all.
you did put this up for peeps to drop their opinions and I did oblige to dropping mine.
Just that I don't really like what I hate.
the meal looks delicious, mouthwatering and inviting sha, cheers man
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by lefulefu(m): 1:48pm
amani63:nice one bro ... ur girlfriend can gain a lot of nutrient from eating this. No be by soaking cabin biscuits inside milk and pouring the whole dangote sugar in d world and u will be calling dat one food .
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by kimbraa(f): 1:50pm
amani63:I've never heard that the way to a lady's heart is through the stomach(cooking all manner of delicacies to serve her). Nice one though.
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by 5thElement(m): 1:51pm
Not bad. I hope your mom has also enjoyed your fine cooking before.
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by OriakuAmara(f): 1:54pm
Unlike the noise maker that was disturbing us with pictures of rotten fruits he bought for his ajegunle girlfriend.
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by amani63(m): 1:57pm
lefulefu:oga lefulefu no kill me ooh
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by amani63(m): 2:00pm
5thElement:for sure bro
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by 5thElement(m): 2:12pm
amani63:
Cool.
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by madridguy(m): 2:12pm
You need a qualify QC to certify your food. Oya DHL the pot let me access it
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by Preshy561(f): 2:16pm
lefulefu:kikikikiki
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by Preshy561(f): 2:17pm
your food looks good amani,would love to have a taste
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by Randy91(m): 2:28pm
OriakuAmara:
Savagery Ladies all over d place
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by amani63(m): 2:30pm
madridguy:no be only DHL
Open your xender at least that one is fast than DHL but if you are afraid of me using your MB we can use Bluetooth
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by Randy91(m): 2:30pm
Preshy561:
Longer throat kill u there
u no get bf
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by Preshy561(f): 2:31pm
Randy91:looking for amani kinda bf
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by amani63(m): 2:31pm
Preshy561:thanks Bae
If you can find your way come Togo there is no problem
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by lefulefu(m): 2:32pm
Preshy561:amani na correct husband material.the guy can cook for Africa. Just see as u and kimbra just dey salivate over d food.. Even though kimbra dey form say d food no thrill am.
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by Preshy561(f): 2:32pm
amani63:sure,will come tomorrow
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by Preshy561(f): 2:34pm
lefulefu:
oga lefu,the stew make sense for eyes,but I need to taste it for proper confirmation.
you know how this thing works
amani is a very good husby material in terms of stomach infrastructure.
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by Randy91(m): 2:36pm
Preshy561:
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by amani63(m): 2:39pm
Preshy561:tomorrow go sweet ooh
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by lefulefu(m): 2:40pm
Preshy561:believe me when a food looks good for eye it almost also be tasty. The salt is not too much,the pepper is moderate..and the onions he added made it smell and tasty more yummy.with all those ingredients in place the food will taste good. Na wen ingredient no complete for food d food dey taste yamayama.
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by Preshy561(f): 2:43pm
lefulefu:
so,I'm giving him 10/10.
he's really trying,his type won't bother eating food outside,so long the strength is there.I will train my male children to be like amani.;P
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by amani63(m): 2:44pm
Preshy561:stomach infrastructure
You think so
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by Preshy561(f): 2:44pm
amani63:I admire your cooking skills to be honest.
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by Preshy561(f): 2:45pm
amani63:lmao
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by Chikita66(f): 2:46pm
This guy dey cook sha .
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by amani63(m): 2:47pm
Preshy561:thanks dear but stomach infrastructure no be only my quality
Quality many like rivers of water
|Re: Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) by amani63(m): 2:52pm
Chikita66:you can change pic like fire
Nice pic ma
