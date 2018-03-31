Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Romantic Easter Cooking For My Girlfriend And I, best Chef On Nl (pic) (17705 Views)

There's nothing wrong in showing your girlfriend or wifey,how much you love by cooking for her.I promise you she will never never leave you for another guy even if the guy have big gun under his lags.



So as Easter is around I took the opportunity to cook for my girlfriend (if you no get girlfriend hide your face )



What I have in the picture below is porridge plantain for this Saturday and Stew stuff for tomorrow.



I create this thread to show Airforce1 how best to please your girlfriend not by giving her or preparing Children food for her to eat.



Oga lefulefu here I come you can relate



Ladies out there if your husband or boyfriend can't boil water for you push him away from your life



#Money is not everything



You are indeed a great cook, but after she finish eating your food, she will be dancing nakked in my bed... So be fast.









That's a secret though. 84 Likes 9 Shares



Like what the poster above said, might not be his bed but his whole idea/assertion isn't far fetched.



more so, it baffles me when I see grown arse niggas come up with threads like this. you cooking for your gf, so what?

so we should now goan look for cattarh to fry abii

this only shows how often you don't do this and how intoxicated you're with this very act that's normal in a sane world/environment.

you even had the stupid effrontery to say 'if you nor get girlfriend, hide your face', like wtf, when did having a girlfriend become a national award/achievement??



to crown your stupidity , you had to compare yourself with airforce1.

kuku kill me abeg



P.s: amani my guy, no strings attached to my comment, nothing personal at all.

you did put this up for peeps to drop their opinions and I did oblige to dropping mine.

Just that I don't really like what I hate.



Like what the poster above said, might not be his bed but his whole idea/assertion isn't far fetched.

more so, it baffles me when I see grown arse niggas come up with threads like this. you cooking for your gf, so what?

so we should now goan look for cattarh to fry abii

this only shows how often you don't do this and how intoxicated you're with this very act that's normal in a sane world/environment.

you even had the stupid effrontery to say 'if you nor get girlfriend, hide your face', like wtf, when did having a girlfriend become a national award/achievement??

to crown your stupidity , you had to compare yourself with airforce1.

kuku kill me abeg

P.s: amani my guy, no strings attached to my comment, nothing personal at all.

you did put this up for peeps to drop their opinions and I did oblige to dropping mine.

Just that I don't really like what I hate.

the meal looks delicious, mouthwatering and inviting sha, cheers man

amani63:





I create this thread to show Airforce.1 how best to please your girlfriend not by giving her or preparing Children food for her.



Oga lefulefu here I come



nice one bro ... ur girlfriend can gain a lot of nutrient from eating this . No be by soaking cabin biscuits inside milk and pouring the whole dangote sugar in d world and u will be calling dat one food . nice one bro ... ur girlfriend can gain a lot of nutrient from eating this. No be by soaking cabin biscuits inside milk and pouring the whole dangote sugar in d world and u will be calling dat one food 10 Likes

amani63:





There's nothing wrong in showing your girlfriend or wifey,how much you love by cooking for her.I promise you she will never never leave you for another guy even if the guy have big gun under his lags.

I've never heard that the way to a lady's heart is through the stomach(cooking all manner of delicacies to serve her). Nice one though. I've never heard that the way to a lady's heart is through the stomach(cooking all manner of delicacies to serve her).Nice one though. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Not bad. I hope your mom has also enjoyed your fine cooking before. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Unlike the noise maker that was disturbing us with pictures of rotten fruits he bought for his ajegunle girlfriend. 43 Likes 2 Shares

lefulefu:

nice one bro ... ur girlfriend can gain a lot of nutrient from eating this . No be by soaking cabin biscuits inside milk and pouring the whole dangote sugar in d world and u will be calling dat one food . oga lefulefu no kill me ooh oga lefulefu no kill me ooh 23 Likes 3 Shares

5thElement:

Not bad. I hope your mom has also enjoyed your fine cooking before. for sure bro for sure bro

amani63:

for sure bro

Cool. Cool. 2 Likes

You need a qualify QC to certify your food. Oya DHL the pot let me access it

lefulefu:

nice one bro ... ur girlfriend can gain a lot of nutrient from eating this . No be by soaking cabin biscuits inside milk and pouring the whole dangote sugar in d world and u will be calling dat one food . kikikikiki kikikikiki 3 Likes

your food looks good amani,would love to have a taste

OriakuAmara:

Unlike the noise maker that was disturbing us with pictures of rotten fruits he bought for his ajegunle girlfriend.





Savagery Ladies all over d place Savagery Ladies all over d place 12 Likes

madridguy:

You need a qualify QC to certify your food. Oya DHL the pot let me access it no be only DHL

Open your xender at least that one is fast than DHL but if you are afraid of me using your MB we can use Bluetooth no be only DHLOpen your xender at least that one is fast than DHL but if you are afraid of me using your MB we can use Bluetooth 3 Likes

Preshy561:

your food looks good amani,would love to have a taste



Longer throat kill u there



u no get bf Longer throat kill u thereu no get bf 23 Likes

Randy91:





Longer throat kill u there

u no get bf looking for amani kinda bf looking for amani kinda bf 3 Likes

Preshy561:

your food looks good amani,would love to have a taste thanks Bae

If you can find your way come Togo there is no problem thanks BaeIf you can find your way come Togo there is no problem

Preshy561:

your food looks good amani,would love to have a taste amani na correct husband material.the guy can cook for Africa. Just see as u and kimbra just dey salivate over d food .. Even though kimbra dey form say d food no thrill am . amani na correct husband material.the guy can cook for Africa. Just see as u and kimbra just dey salivate over d food.. Even though kimbra dey form say d food no thrill am 2 Likes

amani63:

thanks Bae

If you can find your way come Togo there is no problem sure,will come tomorrow sure,will come tomorrow

lefulefu:

amani na correct husband material.the guy can cook for Africa. Just see as u and kimbra just dey salivate over d food .. Even though kimbra dey form say d food no thrill am .

oga lefu,the stew make sense for eyes,but I need to taste it for proper confirmation.



you know how this thing works

amani is a very good husby material in terms of stomach infrastructure. oga lefu,the stew make sense for eyes,but I need to taste it for proper confirmation.you know how this thing worksamani is a very good husby materialin terms of stomach infrastructure. 1 Like

Preshy561:

looking for amani kinda bf 2 Likes

Preshy561:



sure,will come tomorrow tomorrow go sweet ooh tomorrow go sweet ooh 4 Likes

Preshy561:





oga lefu,the stew make sense for eyes,but I need to taste it for proper confirmation.



you know how this thing works

amani is a very good husby material in terms of stomach infrastructure. believe me when a food looks good for eye it almost also be tasty . The salt is not too much,the pepper is moderate..and the onions he added made it smell and tasty more yummy .with all those ingredients in place the food will taste good . Na wen ingredient no complete for food d food dey taste yamayama . believe me when a food looks good for eye it almost also be tasty. The salt is not too much,the pepper is moderate..and the onions he added made it smell and tasty more yummy.with all those ingredients in place the food will taste good. Na wen ingredient no complete for food d food dey taste yamayama 4 Likes

lefulefu:

believe me when a food looks good for eye it almost also be tasty . The salt is not too much,the pepper is moderate..and the onions he added made it smell and tasty more yummy .with all those ingredients in place the food will taste good . Na wen ingredient no complete for food d food dey taste yamayama .

so,I'm giving him 10/10.

he's really trying,his type won't bother eating food outside,so long the strength is there.I will train my male children to be like amani. ;P so,I'm giving him 10/10.he's really trying,his type won't bother eating food outside,so long the strength is there.I will train my male children to be like amani.;P 1 Like

Preshy561:





oga lefu,the stew make sense for eyes,but I need to taste it for proper confirmation.



you know how this thing works

amani is a very good husby material in terms of stomach infrastructure. stomach infrastructure

You think so stomach infrastructureYou think so 3 Likes

amani63:

stomach infrastructure You think so I admire your cooking skills to be honest. I admire your cooking skills to be honest.

amani63:

tomorrow go sweet ooh lmao lmao 1 Like 1 Share

This guy dey cook sha . 1 Like

Preshy561:





I admire your cooking skills to be honest. thanks dear but stomach infrastructure no be only my quality

Quality many like rivers of water thanks dear but stomach infrastructure no be only my qualityQuality many like rivers of water 1 Like