Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by deantimes(m): 3:01pm
OLISA Metuh, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, has reacted to the inclusion of his name in the recently published list of those who amassed wealth illegally from the nation’s treasury.
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by deantimes(m): 3:10pm
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by NwaAmaikpe: 4:55pm
Olisa Metuh should shut up his stealing mouth.
Shebi his mouth is sharp to talk now.
When it's time to show up for his trial, he'd become a dumb, wheelchair-bound invalid.
That's when he becomes meek.
He should be jailed for life because if only he had shared the election campaign money as instructed by GEJ, Nigerians won't be in the mess of having a dullard like Buhari as President.
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by GrammarlyDude: 4:56pm
APC and Buhari are forgetting presidency is not a birthright and when another party takes over they should be ready for the same treatment.
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by desmont004: 4:56pm
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by tesppidd: 4:57pm
Corruption and technicalities in the Nigerian Judiciary system.
An endemic problem.
Some of them who have already owned up to receiving money from the NSA are still grandstanding.
Those whose bank accounts have revealled that there was a transaction between them and the NSA are grandstanding.
The PDP story is like a bank robber who gets caught redhanded with his loot and his gun.
And he tells you, "I am not a robber until the courts declare me guilty."
That's the PDP story.
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by kollinpowel(m): 4:57pm
Is he not a thief?
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by chiscodedon(m): 4:57pm
If only our court works, you have a good case... Unfortunately, they are the judge of their case
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by Jazzlite: 4:58pm
Lai Mohd just shot the APC federal government in the mouth
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by sped1oro(m): 4:59pm
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by pedel: 4:59pm
You see a burglar threatening the home owner.
The fact is that you collected money from NSA which you reasonably should know is a proceed of unlawful activities.
If you and your likes hadn't stolen all the money, some of the people that would soon be defending you here now would have had a chance at good education.
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by Omeokachie: 4:59pm
I am loving this.
Lai Mohammed and APC already convicted people for cases that are still pending in court.
I just hope they don't finish the funds in the TSA account paying for damages.
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by nairavsdollars(f): 4:59pm
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by matgold(m): 5:00pm
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by dheilaw1(m): 5:01pm
this thief still get mouth to talk
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by Jazzlite: 5:01pm
pedel:You mean he stole from the NSA's office? Very intelligent of you.
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by Alejob: 5:01pm
Adding all the amount Lai listed it doesn't amount to much at all... Can't even pay overhead of parastatal in a ministry for a year.....
If this is the foul APC has been shouting and claimed has not allowed them to hit the ground running then they are jokers and not ready to lead us to the promise land they promised!
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by Dannyset(m): 5:02pm
Person wey dey carry handcuffs up and down sef dey sue, Naija in trouble
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by frank417: 5:03pm
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by pedel: 5:04pm
Intelligent people understands simple expression.
Jazzlite:
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by TourismMan(m): 5:04pm
Where is the list abeg make I check weda my name follow dey there?
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by ebujany(m): 5:04pm
All this yam eaters both in APC and PDP should shut their mouth and face their warrant
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by Throwback: 5:05pm
3) The charge was brought regardless of the fact that neither President Jonthan who gave me the assignment and directed the release of the funds nor Col Dasuki(rtd), who effected the release of the funds have ever been interrogated nor even interviewed in this regard. As a matter of fact, officers of the office of the National Security Adviser have testified in court that the payment made to me followed all due process usually observed in the establishment.
Metuh continues to indict Jonathan who has made sure to distance himself like a coward even ignoring court summons from Metuh, from a case that would indict him.
Metuh also continues to sound like a fool, who is still insisting he did a private job for Jonathan but was paid for the job by ONSA after he supplied his bank account details to Jonathan. One would think he did a media job on security operations of the government, or that the ONSA is a media arm of the PDP or Jonathan reelection campaign organisation.
Rather than return the money when the government made the offer, he steadfastly held on to N400m like a pauper, claiming that if the prosecution have a case against him, they should charge him to court.
After the charge to court and the failure of his many gimmicks to avoid trial like claiming the judge was his classmate in Law school, he began to beg to be allowed to return the money.
Now he has become a dramatist who is handicapped and strewn on a stretcher, begging to be allowed to access healthcare abroad and leave the country his party ruled for 16yrs.
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by Germandude: 5:06pm
Imagine in his statement, he said even Jonathan DAT authorised the release of the funds is yet to be questioned even without metuh knowing d source of the funds.if this statement is true or not,APC has passed its boundary of guilty without charge
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by Butterflyleo: 5:06pm
deantimes:
Metuh should shut up and go to court already. Why has been unable to state what the money from the NSA to him was for if it was his own by right?
He is now vocal but was acting like an invalid over a court appearance the other day.
Nigeria has a lot more comedians than people in authority
If he is claiming that Jonathan himself who authorised the release of the funds to him had not been questioned, he who received the funds did he not ask Jonathan what the funds was meant for? This man is a big ode.
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by Throwback: 5:07pm
GavelSlam:
Metuh is a confused thief who only heard the sound of police sirens in the faraway streets, but being of guilty conscience, quickly organised a press conference to declare that he did a job for Jonathan and the Buhari regime that was yet to mention the matter, would use that against him.
He was already jittery knowing his hands are not clean.
In his eyes, the ONSA is the fundraising arm of the PDP, so the money was justified having done the media job for Jonathan.
Even Jonathan is avoiding him and PDP has abandoned him.
Anytime Metuh speaks, Jonathan suffers a mild stroke out of fear for the hollow gallows.
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by kings09(m): 5:07pm
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by allstarfestus: 5:07pm
kollinpowel:, you are just an illiterate and a fool
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by Butterflyleo: 5:08pm
allstarfestus:
How is he a fool?
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:10pm
Whether it is media trial or not, the fact still remains that you personally collected money that was meant for well meaning Nigerians.
Re: Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou by kingthreat(m): 5:11pm
One reason I dont want PDP back is for criminals like this to go to jail
