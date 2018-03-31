Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Metuh Describes Inclusion In Looters List As Media Trial, To Seek Redress In Cou (2813 Views)

OLISA Metuh, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, has reacted to the inclusion of his name in the recently published list of those who amassed wealth illegally from the nation’s treasury.



The government had in response to the PDP published names of those it said stole from the treasury while it was in power.



Metuh’s name was included in the list.



Mr Metuh in a statement he personally signed on Saturday, described the publication as a media trial threatening to seek redress in court.





The statement reads:“My attention has been drawn to the recent release of names of ‘looters’ by the APC led Federal Government through the Minister of information, Lai Mohammed. By this publication the federal government has breached our constitution by seeking to burden me with two criminal trials on the same charge, one before Justice Okon Abang and the other before the media.



“In response to the scandalous publication, I wish to state as follows :



1) Since my arrest on the 5th day of January 2016 and subsequent arraignment, I have refrained from publicly discussing my persecution and travails by the government because as a lawyer, trained in the finest traditions of the Bar, I know that it is wrong to discuss a matter that is subjudice. However the present action of the government leaves me no option than to defend my name and integrity. I have therefore decided to avail the public of the true state of the contrived case against me.



2) The charge against me is that I received the sum of N400 million from the Office of the National Security Adviser to carry out duties assigned to me as the then National Publicity Secretary of the PDP by then President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The major crux of the prosecution argument is that I ought to have known that the money was a part of an alleged and yet to be proven unlawful activity of Col Sambo Dasuki(rtd), former NSA to President Jonathan.



3) The charge was brought regardless of the fact that neither President Jonthan who gave me the assignment and directed the release of the funds nor Col Dasuki(rtd), who effected the release of the funds have ever been interrogated nor even interviewed in this regard. As a matter of fact, officers of the office of the National Security Adviser have testified in court that the payment made to me followed all due process usually observed in the establishment.



4) It is of interest to note that the prosecution has not alleged any mens rea or collusion on my part other than the suggestion that I ‘ought to have known’ of the alleged unlawful activity. Also the alleged illegality of the funds has neither been established in law nor in fact.



5) I have NEVER held a government office and/or position and could not therefore have had any access to government funds.

6) In view of the weakness of the case against me, the APC led Federal Government resorted to all kinds of dirty tactics to dehumanise and intimidate me.They have done everything humanly possible to ensure complete persecution starting from bringing me to court in handcuffs( and parading the capture of Nigeria’s most wanted) to media trials and constant interference with my case.



7) I have been reliably informed that the Federal Government has ordered a conviction at all cost to ensure that the PDP is tainted before the elections. The government ‘s determination to achieve this objective is clearly highlighted by the refusal to allow me attend to my deteriorating health notwithstanding several expert medical opinion on the matter.



.By going to the media to name me a looter(without cross-checking the definition and dictionary meaning of the word) the federal government has not only given a body language but has issued a direct intimidation and threat to the judiciary to get a compulsory conviction.



9) It is now clear that the APC led government that thrives in impunity and intimidation of other arms of government will not allow justice to be done in my matter. It is incontrovertible that our country has descended into the worst form of draconian rule where the executive arm directly interferes and seeks to control and determine matters within the purview of the legislature and the judiciary.



10) In view of this unprecedented executive rascality and lawlessness, I have asked my lawyers to review the implications of this latest attack by the government and take appropriate steps for redress.



11) In all, my faith is firm in God that this tyranny will not last forever and that no mortal is omnipotent in my matter.

Olisa Metuh should shut up his stealing mouth.

Shebi his mouth is sharp to talk now.



When it's time to show up for his trial, he'd become a dumb, wheelchair-bound invalid.

That's when he becomes meek.



He should be jailed for life because if only he had shared the election campaign money as instructed by GEJ, Nigerians won't be in the mess of having a dullard like Buhari as President.

APC and Buhari are forgetting presidency is not a birthright and when another party takes over they should be ready for the same treatment.



What a country

Corruption and technicalities in the Nigerian Judiciary system.

An endemic problem.

Some of them who have already owned up to receiving money from the NSA are still grandstanding.

Those whose bank accounts have revealled that there was a transaction between them and the NSA are grandstanding.



The PDP story is like a bank robber who gets caught redhanded with his loot and his gun.

And he tells you, "I am not a robber until the courts declare me guilty."

That's the PDP story. 1 Like

Is he not a thief?

If only our court works, you have a good case... Unfortunately, they are the judge of their case 2 Likes

Lai Mohd just shot the APC federal government in the mouth

say something else metuh

You see a burglar threatening the home owner.

The fact is that you collected money from NSA which you reasonably should know is a proceed of unlawful activities.

If you and your likes hadn't stolen all the money, some of the people that would soon be defending you here now would have had a chance at good education. 3 Likes

I am loving this.





Lai Mohammed and APC already convicted people for cases that are still pending in court.





I just hope they don't finish the funds in the TSA account paying for damages. 1 Like

Media trial koo; Journalism trial nii

this thief still get mouth to talk

You see a burglar threatening the home owner.

The fact is that you collected money from NSA which you reasonably should know is a proceed of unlawful activities.

If you haven't You mean he stole from the NSA's office? Very intelligent of you. You mean he stole from the NSA's office? Very intelligent of you. 2 Likes

Adding all the amount Lai listed it doesn't amount to much at all... Can't even pay overhead of parastatal in a ministry for a year.....







If this is the foul APC has been shouting and claimed has not allowed them to hit the ground running then they are jokers and not ready to lead us to the promise land they promised! 2 Likes

Person wey dey carry handcuffs up and down sef dey sue, Naija in trouble

You mean he stole from the NSA's office? Very intelligent of you. Intelligent people understands simple expression. 1 Like

All this yam eaters both in APC and PDP should shut their mouth and face their warrant

3) The charge was brought regardless of the fact that neither President Jonthan who gave me the assignment and directed the release of the funds nor Col Dasuki(rtd), who effected the release of the funds have ever been interrogated nor even interviewed in this regard. As a matter of fact, officers of the office of the National Security Adviser have testified in court that the payment made to me followed all due process usually observed in the establishment.







Metuh continues to indict Jonathan who has made sure to distance himself like a coward even ignoring court summons from Metuh, from a case that would indict him.



Metuh also continues to sound like a fool, who is still insisting he did a private job for Jonathan but was paid for the job by ONSA after he supplied his bank account details to Jonathan. One would think he did a media job on security operations of the government, or that the ONSA is a media arm of the PDP or Jonathan reelection campaign organisation.



Rather than return the money when the government made the offer, he steadfastly held on to N400m like a pauper, claiming that if the prosecution have a case against him, they should charge him to court.



After the charge to court and the failure of his many gimmicks to avoid trial like claiming the judge was his classmate in Law school, he began to beg to be allowed to return the money.



Now he has become a dramatist who is handicapped and strewn on a stretcher, begging to be allowed to access healthcare abroad and leave the country his party ruled for 16yrs. Metuh continues to indict Jonathan who has made sure to distance himself like a coward even ignoring court summons from Metuh, from a case that would indict him.Metuh also continues to sound like a fool, who is still insisting he did a private job for Jonathan but was paid for the job by ONSA after he supplied his bank account details to Jonathan. One would think he did a media job on security operations of the government, or that the ONSA is a media arm of the PDP or Jonathan reelection campaign organisation.Rather than return the money when the government made the offer, he steadfastly held on to N400m like a pauper, claiming that if the prosecution have a case against him, they should charge him to court.After the charge to court and the failure of his many gimmicks to avoid trial like claiming the judge was his classmate in Law school, he began to beg to be allowed to return the money.Now he has become a dramatist who is handicapped and strewn on a stretcher, begging to be allowed to access healthcare abroad and leave the country his party ruled for 16yrs. 3 Likes 1 Share

Imagine in his statement, he said even Jonathan DAT authorised the release of the funds is yet to be questioned even without metuh knowing d source of the funds.if this statement is true or not,APC has passed its boundary of guilty without charge

https://www.headlineng.com/metuh-describes-inclusion-looters-list-media-trial-seek-redress-court/amp/

Metuh should shut up and go to court already. Why has been unable to state what the money from the NSA to him was for if it was his own by right?



He is now vocal but was acting like an invalid over a court appearance the other day.



Nigeria has a lot more comedians than people in authority



If he is claiming that Jonathan himself who authorised the release of the funds to him had not been questioned, he who received the funds did he not ask Jonathan what the funds was meant for? This man is a big ode. Metuh should shut up and go to court already. Why has been unable to state what the money from the NSA to him was for if it was his own by right?He is now vocal but was acting like an invalid over a court appearance the other day.Nigeria has a lot more comedians than people in authorityIf he is claiming that Jonathan himself who authorised the release of the funds to him had not been questioned, he who received the funds did he not ask Jonathan what the funds was meant for? This man is a big ode. 1 Like 1 Share

So why did you offer to refund the 400 million Naira?



https://www.google.no/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/206202-metuh-offers-refund-n400-million-expresses-support-corruption-war.html/amp





Metuh is a confused thief who only heard the sound of police sirens in the faraway streets, but being of guilty conscience, quickly organised a press conference to declare that he did a job for Jonathan and the Buhari regime that was yet to mention the matter, would use that against him.



He was already jittery knowing his hands are not clean.



In his eyes, the ONSA is the fundraising arm of the PDP, so the money was justified having done the media job for Jonathan.



Even Jonathan is avoiding him and PDP has abandoned him.



Anytime Metuh speaks, Jonathan suffers a mild stroke out of fear for the hollow gallows. Metuh is a confused thief who only heard the sound of police sirens in the faraway streets, but being of guilty conscience, quickly organised a press conference to declare that he did a job for Jonathan and the Buhari regime that was yet to mention the matter, would use that against him.He was already jittery knowing his hands are not clean.In his eyes, the ONSA is the fundraising arm of the PDP, so the money was justified having done the media job for Jonathan.Even Jonathan is avoiding him and PDP has abandoned him.Anytime Metuh speaks, Jonathan suffers a mild stroke out of fear for the hollow gallows. 1 Like 1 Share

Is he not a thief? , you are just an illiterate and a fool , you are just an illiterate and a fool

allstarfestus:

, you are just an illiterate and a fool

How is he a fool? How is he a fool? 1 Like

Whether it is media trial or not, the fact still remains that you personally collected money that was meant for well meaning Nigerians.