Salah ended up finishing second at polls even beating one of the candidates but all votes accruing to him were declared invalid



Mohamed Salah's popularity in Egypt continues to soar, The Liverpool forward has been in electrifying form for

Liverpool in 2017-18, scoring 36 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions. Salah has also racked up 33 goals in 55 caps for Egypt, and scored the last-minute penalty that secured Egypt's qualification for the 2018 World Cup, in a 2-1 win over congo



It is perhaps unsurprising, then, that over a million voters crossed out the two names on the ballot - Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi, the winner, and Moussa Mustafa Moussa - in order to write Salah's name



Mr Al-Sisi won 92 per cent of the vote according to The Economist but more than one million people spoiled their ballots, with many exercising their democratic right to protest by scribbling Salah's name in the box instead.



I thought Egypt was more civilized than this? Apparently Africans are all the same. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Africans are truly mad but they have no one to tell them



Please check my signature for more

Fools. Does scoring goals translate to knowing anything about governance?





Egypt deserve Al sisi, if not him, Hosni Mubarak 2 Likes 1 Share

Mara ni awon eleyi o

This haters above me, take a chill pill..





Mo is very gifted and very humble. He truly makes me proud, although I am not Egyptian, I am more than happy to claim the African brother.. but sha I dey fear the guy for World Cup, if by chance Nigeria qualify I definitely don’t want to them to meet Egypt.



Even with no titles, i hope he wins world best for next year, he deserves it. 12 Likes

;Dfootball rules







Progress elude those who bask in ignorance.



Real change happen when people vote wisely. Progress elude those who bask in ignorance.Real change happen when people vote wisely. 1 Like





He has a lot of political value oh











One million votes is enough for the other politicians to recognize his strength HmmmHe has a lot of political value ohOne million votes is enough for the other politicians to recognize his strength





Isn't it sad that that in Africa, we have entertainers with credibility than career political leaders.



Criticize the voters but one thing stands:



It's still a decent mode of protest against a repressive government masquerading itself as democratic.



The Arabs are a little conscious of their political rights



The Nigerian voter will never challenge their oppressors.



With as little as bread and 500 naira, the Nigerian voter will sell his destiny and future to political criminals Isn't it sad that that in Africa, we have entertainers with credibility than career political leaders.Criticize the voters but one thing stands:It's still a decent mode of protest against a repressive government masquerading itself as democratic.The Arabs are a little conscious of their political rightsThe Nigerian voter will never challenge their oppressors.With as little as bread and 500 naira, the Nigerian voter will sell his destiny and future to political criminals 16 Likes 1 Share

TIA







THIS IS AFRICA

While millions of voters here are eagerly waiting to Oust PMB........ Way a Beautiful World? 1 Like

thesicilian:

I thought Egypt was more civilized than this? Apparently Africans are all the same.

Sisi is not very popular among large segments of the population, plus many opposition candidates were barred from running in the election.



This kind of protest is very popular in many countries, including the USA. If you feel dissatisfied with one candidate, write in the name of a 'preferred' candidate as a form of protest.



Here is an example of people voting for Mickey Mouse and Jesus in a recent senate election in the USA. Sisi is not very popular among large segments of the population, plus many opposition candidates were barred from running in the election.This kind of protest is very popular in many countries, including the USA. If you feel dissatisfied with one candidate, write in the name of a 'preferred' candidate as a form of protest. 9 Likes

Lol! Whereas Salah is on the pitch doing what he knows how to do best 1 Like

Egypt greatest player of all time











Mo salah aka Egyptian messi 1 Like

Its just a statement. . .the same way over 11,000 voters in one state (I think it was Illinois/Ohio) voted for Harambe (a dead Gorilla) to as a way of saying that Both Trump and Clinton weren't qualified candidates. Here in Nigeria we don't have the guts to choose anyone but APC and PDP. 4 Likes

africans will always be africans.

The people dey stupid like Airforce1 1 Like

Even The logo of the political parties in Egypt is crazy. How aeroplane go be political party logo? where dem dey fly go? 3 Likes

Leetunechi:

Nice move.... The dude is amazingly hot this year

I think they ;Dshould rather vote him as the national team captain