Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by Zanas: 4:31pm
Liverpool star Mohammed Salah was reportedly the reason for a number of spoiled ballots in the recently concluded presidential elections in Egypt with many of the country's football fans desperately trying to elect him president though he wasn't a candidate in the elections
Salah ended up finishing second at polls even beating one of the candidates but all votes accruing to him were declared invalid
Mohamed Salah's popularity in Egypt continues to soar, The Liverpool forward has been in electrifying form for
Liverpool in 2017-18, scoring 36 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions. Salah has also racked up 33 goals in 55 caps for Egypt, and scored the last-minute penalty that secured Egypt's qualification for the 2018 World Cup, in a 2-1 win over congo
It is perhaps unsurprising, then, that over a million voters crossed out the two names on the ballot - Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi, the winner, and Moussa Mustafa Moussa - in order to write Salah's name
Mr Al-Sisi won 92 per cent of the vote according to The Economist but more than one million people spoiled their ballots, with many exercising their democratic right to protest by scribbling Salah's name in the box instead.
http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2767584-mohamed-salah-received-write-in-votes-during-egyptian-presidential-election
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by thesicilian: 4:38pm
I thought Egypt was more civilized than this? Apparently Africans are all the same.
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by GrammarlyDude: 4:49pm
Africans are truly mad but they have no one to tell them
Please check my signature for more
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by DIKEnaWAR: 4:50pm
Fools. Does scoring goals translate to knowing anything about governance?
Egypt deserve Al sisi, if not him, Hosni Mubarak
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by tobidipity(m): 4:50pm
Mara ni awon eleyi o
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by DeutschJunge: 4:50pm
This haters above me, take a chill pill..
Mo is very gifted and very humble. He truly makes me proud, although I am not Egyptian, I am more than happy to claim the African brother.. but sha I dey fear the guy for World Cup, if by chance Nigeria qualify I definitely don’t want to them to meet Egypt.
Even with no titles, i hope he wins world best for next year, he deserves it.
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by pawesome(m): 4:51pm
;Dfootball rules
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by Leetunechi: 4:51pm
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by naijjaman(m): 4:51pm
Progress elude those who bask in ignorance.
Real change happen when people vote wisely.
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by Sarang(f): 4:51pm
Please see my signature
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by NoDulling4here(m): 4:51pm
Lol
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by NonFarmPayrol: 4:51pm
Hmmm
He has a lot of political value oh
One million votes is enough for the other politicians to recognize his strength
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by Skepticus: 4:51pm
Isn't it sad that that in Africa, we have entertainers with credibility than career political leaders.
Criticize the voters but one thing stands:
It's still a decent mode of protest against a repressive government masquerading itself as democratic.
The Arabs are a little conscious of their political rights
The Nigerian voter will never challenge their oppressors.
With as little as bread and 500 naira, the Nigerian voter will sell his destiny and future to political criminals
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by alfredo4u(m): 4:51pm
Nice
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by Odunsco01(m): 4:51pm
hmm
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by elmisti(m): 4:52pm
TIA
THIS IS AFRICA
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by bedspread: 4:52pm
While millions of voters here are eagerly waiting to Oust PMB........ Way a Beautiful World?
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by tsamson(m): 4:52pm
Nawa ooo
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by Cromcruach91: 4:53pm
thesicilian:
Sisi is not very popular among large segments of the population, plus many opposition candidates were barred from running in the election.
This kind of protest is very popular in many countries, including the USA. If you feel dissatisfied with one candidate, write in the name of a 'preferred' candidate as a form of protest.
Here is an example of people voting for Mickey Mouse and Jesus in a recent senate election in the USA.
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by ZarahBuhari: 4:53pm
Lol! Whereas Salah is on the pitch doing what he knows how to do best
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by ebujany(m): 4:53pm
Egypt greatest player of all time
Mo salah aka Egyptian messi
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by AnonyNymous(m): 4:53pm
Its just a statement. . .the same way over 11,000 voters in one state (I think it was Illinois/Ohio) voted for Harambe (a dead Gorilla) to as a way of saying that Both Trump and Clinton weren't qualified candidates. Here in Nigeria we don't have the guts to choose anyone but APC and PDP.
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by lovelylad(m): 4:54pm
africans will always be africans.
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by samtinx(m): 4:54pm
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by Bahddo(m): 4:54pm
Hahahaha...... Boss!
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by ultimateyankee: 4:56pm
The people dey stupid like Airforce1
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by Masama: 4:56pm
Even The logo of the political parties in Egypt is crazy. How aeroplane go be political party logo? where dem dey fly go?
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by CarlosTheJackal: 4:56pm
Leetunechi:Just #25 naira. your destiny is the laps of one stripper
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by busky101(m): 4:57pm
Nice move.... The dude is amazingly hot this year
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by Aibuckher(m): 4:58pm
I think they ;Dshould rather vote him as the national team captain
Re: Millions Of Voters Attempt To Elect Mo Salah As President Of Egypt by HigherEd: 4:59pm
Lol when a president attempts to manipulate his ppl and the ppl aren't having any of it.
