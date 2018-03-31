Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Building Collapse At Agege, Lagos, Five People Killed (2429 Views)

It was gathered that the incident occurred around 10:30a.m today. Rescue efforts are ongoing to retrieve those believed to be trapped under the rubble.



http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/5-feared-killed-in-building-collapse-in.html At least five people are feared dead and several others injured, following the collapse of a residential building, today, on Abeje street, Agege, Lagos.It was gathered that the incident occurred around 10:30a.m today. Rescue efforts are ongoing to retrieve those believed to be trapped under the rubble.

Sad, there are so many buildings that were built without appropriate structural designed by qualified architect and proper professional supervisions: yet, no maintenance and no life-span nor expiring dates on any thing pertaining to the buildings

The main two points that leads to building collapse in this part of the world....are







Too many dilapidated buildings in Lagos. Last time I visited someone in ijesha, I couldn't sleep in the house cos the deck was already peeling off. It's time the state Government take decisive action

Whaooo, may God save us oooooo This collapse of building self is something else...

