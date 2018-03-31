₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Building Collapse At Agege, Lagos, Five People Killed by muckross(m): 5:02pm
At least five people are feared dead and several others injured, following the collapse of a residential building, today, on Abeje street, Agege, Lagos.
It was gathered that the incident occurred around 10:30a.m today. Rescue efforts are ongoing to retrieve those believed to be trapped under the rubble.
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/5-feared-killed-in-building-collapse-in.html
|Re: Building Collapse At Agege, Lagos, Five People Killed by madridguy(m): 5:04pm
Another sad news in Lagos.
RIP
|Re: Building Collapse At Agege, Lagos, Five People Killed by Godsent4life: 6:04pm
|Re: Building Collapse At Agege, Lagos, Five People Killed by Vicjustice: 6:05pm
Sad, there are so many buildings that were built without appropriate structural designed by qualified architect and proper professional supervisions: yet, no maintenance and no life-span nor expiring dates on any thing pertaining to the buildings
|Re: Building Collapse At Agege, Lagos, Five People Killed by Doerstech(m): 6:05pm
The main two points that leads to building collapse in this part of the world....are
|Re: Building Collapse At Agege, Lagos, Five People Killed by bugidon(m): 6:05pm
Any state the dullard visits is always ridden with tragedies
Any day buhari comes to my state I will travel out of the country
|Re: Building Collapse At Agege, Lagos, Five People Killed by 4hys: 6:06pm
|Re: Building Collapse At Agege, Lagos, Five People Killed by maxiquadrian(m): 6:06pm
God of mercy
|Re: Building Collapse At Agege, Lagos, Five People Killed by OSUigbo: 6:06pm
It's natural.
|Re: Building Collapse At Agege, Lagos, Five People Killed by ifedex: 6:06pm
lai Muhammed again ??
|Re: Building Collapse At Agege, Lagos, Five People Killed by zombieHUNTER: 6:07pm
Why did they allow him to visit
I know something like this will happen
I talk am
|Re: Building Collapse At Agege, Lagos, Five People Killed by cecymiammy(f): 6:09pm
rip
|Re: Building Collapse At Agege, Lagos, Five People Killed by LastSurvivor11: 6:10pm
Nawaooo. .
RIP to the dead..
|Re: Building Collapse At Agege, Lagos, Five People Killed by Mutemenot: 6:11pm
Too many dilapidated buildings in Lagos. Last time I visited someone in ijesha, I couldn't sleep in the house cos the deck was already peeling off. It's time the state Government take decisive action
|Re: Building Collapse At Agege, Lagos, Five People Killed by Awoleesu: 6:12pm
...And the evil visitor left behind him sorrow, tears and blood!
|Re: Building Collapse At Agege, Lagos, Five People Killed by Sndfrank: 6:14pm
Whaooo, may God save us oooooo This collapse of building self is something else...
|Re: Building Collapse At Agege, Lagos, Five People Killed by 4kDdullard: 6:15pm
|Re: Building Collapse At Agege, Lagos, Five People Killed by segebase(m): 6:15pm
|Re: Building Collapse At Agege, Lagos, Five People Killed by kmaster007: 6:20pm
d owner of dat Land suld just 4get it bcoz Lagos govt already step on it. own by govt nw
|Re: Building Collapse At Agege, Lagos, Five People Killed by justwawblog(f): 6:22pm
indeed a bad news...
|Re: Building Collapse At Agege, Lagos, Five People Killed by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:23pm
This is sad. May God grant the departed souls an eternal rest.
