She can be seen concealing her fingers in the photos. She captioned them;



“Princess Linda…��. #SoBlessed!



2018…thank you! ���”



Fake people fake life. It's not easy to keep up a life of a celeb.

She knew people would be after her fingers and she posed in such a manner that would make us think it was an unconscious pose. 17 Likes 1 Share

Wher d guy pix na?

Time is going aunty, no time for hiding finger up n dan 16 Likes 1 Share

she is definitely messing with peoples curiosity about her engagement Rumour, well, thats life of a blogger, trying to raise dusts which inturn is a good thing for herself and career



well she is coming of age, but still keeping those shapes of hers, its not easy, but she does her home works well...Get the Body shape you desire.

Na your wahala

Would you believe if i tell you that top she's wearing is a shirt?

I'm still suspecting it's don jazzy that proposed to her

Why she dey hide her hand now 1 Like

I guess she wanted to first confirm that she wasn't dreaming

But this lady is not bad o. 5 Likes

haywire07:

Fake people fake life. It's not easy to keep up a life of a celeb.

She knew people would be after her fingers and she posed in such a manner that would make us think it was an unconscious pose.

If someone is living a fake life







Its obviously not Linda





She is a very real person





Ok

Marriage that won't last up a month, rubbish!!! 2 Likes

WISHIN U AL D BEST LADY 1 Like

Why she come dey cover hand and also putting hand in the pocket. She wan start guess again Abeg no be her go be the first person to dey engage as we dey now self someone somewhere is engaging someone else in One part of the world.







Jst negodu ? Why is Linda playing hide nd seek wt d engagement ring now ehnJst negodu 1 Like





Thats one Igbo woman i will like to fuccck but congratulation to her. 5 Likes

Auntie Linda why you de shy na

OriginalKogiboy:

Wher d guy pix na? See am See am 4 Likes

You need ur hubby and kids baby

mexxmoney:

I'm still suspecting it's don jazzy that proposed to her Don Jazzy the big baby.



She would be downgrading herself going for Don Jazzy even with his money. The guy is not mentally mature for Linda's level .



I expect her to look for someone serious. An educated and intelligent young man blazing a trail in business, engineering,health ,education or commerce. Don Jazzy the big baby.She would be downgrading herself going for Don Jazzy even with his money. The guy is not mentally mature for Linda's level .I expect her to look for someone serious. An educated and intelligent young man blazing a trail in business, engineering,health ,education or commerce. 1 Like

Smelling pussy, reminds me of one to shot executive lady I met years ago, after Bleep I vomit 3 Likes 1 Share

why is she covering her hand?





Haters will hate but I am truly happy for her. But who is this mystery Ex...



a woman who have destroyed many homes, crashed many marriages with her gossip blog wants to make her secret... if am her I will not bother getting married cos many eyes is going to b her .. I hope her marriage last as long as those ones she don crash... karma is always lingering around d corner waiting for a bitch to hit 3 Likes

NonFarmPayrol:





If someone is living a fake life







Its obviously not Linda





She is a very real person





Who paid her dues well seems u re her relative or you live in the same house seems u re her relative or you live in the same house

Holyfield1:

Would you believe if i tell you that top she's wearing is a shirt? no sir I don't think we will believe no sir I don't think we will believe