₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,478 members, 4,164,347 topics. Date: Saturday, 31 March 2018 at 06:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News (9453 Views)
Linda Ikeji Shares Before And After Pictures / Tonto Dikeh Shares First Post Baby Photo / Tania Omotayo Shares First Photo Since Wizkid Second Baby News (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by Ayodele70: 5:09pm
Popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji has shared first photos since the news of her engagement broke.
She can be seen concealing her fingers in the photos. She captioned them;
“Princess Linda…��. #SoBlessed!
2018…thank you! ���”
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/linda-ikeji-conceals-fingers-shares-first-photos-since-engagement-news.html
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by haywire07(m): 5:12pm
Fake people fake life. It's not easy to keep up a life of a celeb.
She knew people would be after her fingers and she posed in such a manner that would make us think it was an unconscious pose.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by OriginalKogiboy(m): 5:13pm
Wher d guy pix na?
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by fuckerstard: 5:14pm
Time is going aunty, no time for hiding finger up n dan
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by alphacyborg(m): 5:20pm
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by KingsCare: 5:28pm
she is definitely messing with peoples curiosity about her engagement Rumour, well, thats life of a blogger, trying to raise dusts which inturn is a good thing for herself and career
well she is coming of age, but still keeping those shapes of hers, its not easy, but she does her home works well...Get the Body shape you desire.
feel under 18 with our Tea "Magic Tummy And Body Fat Reducing Herbal Tea" very effective and woks like magic to keep you in good shape...%100 Organic....Home Delivery, Pay On Delivery and supports services...get us on whatsapp....check my profile
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by Bari22(m): 5:41pm
Na your wahala
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by Holyfield1(m): 5:41pm
Would you believe if i tell you that top she's wearing is a shirt?
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by mexxmoney: 5:41pm
I'm still suspecting it's don jazzy that proposed to her
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by LesbianBoy(m): 5:41pm
Why she dey hide her hand now
1 Like
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by omocalabar(m): 5:41pm
I guess she wanted to first confirm that she wasn't dreaming
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by CSTR1002: 5:42pm
But this lady is not bad o.
5 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by NonFarmPayrol: 5:42pm
haywire07:
If someone is living a fake life
Its obviously not Linda
She is a very real person
Who paid her dues well
5 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by cutefergiee(m): 5:42pm
Ok
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by EvilChild: 5:43pm
Marriage that won't last up a month, rubbish!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by senatorshegsy5(m): 5:43pm
WISHIN U AL D BEST LADY
1 Like
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by Teewhy2: 5:43pm
Why she come dey cover hand and also putting hand in the pocket. She wan start guess again Abeg no be her go be the first person to dey engage as we dey now self someone somewhere is engaging someone else in One part of the world.
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by Olukokosir(m): 5:44pm
Why is Linda playing hide nd seek wt d engagement ring now ehn
Jst negodu ?
1 Like
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by Naijaguy12345(m): 5:44pm
Thats one Igbo woman i will like to fuccck but congratulation to her.
5 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by naijjaman(m): 5:45pm
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by Aibuckher(m): 5:46pm
Auntie Linda why you de shy na
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by pweshboi(m): 5:46pm
OriginalKogiboy:See am
4 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 5:46pm
You need ur hubby and kids baby
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by CSTR1002: 5:46pm
mexxmoney:Don Jazzy the big baby.
She would be downgrading herself going for Don Jazzy even with his money. The guy is not mentally mature for Linda's level .
I expect her to look for someone serious. An educated and intelligent young man blazing a trail in business, engineering,health ,education or commerce.
1 Like
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by SweetJoystick(m): 5:46pm
Smelling pussy, reminds me of one to shot executive lady I met years ago, after Bleep I vomit
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by Mizsuccess2018(f): 5:48pm
why is she covering her hand?
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by chucks92: 5:48pm
I just downloaded Opera News and got ₦25 of free airtime. You can get the same here https://lucky-ams.op-mobile.opera.com/share/q48q8?source=w_wa
the more u invite the more u earn
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by GrammarlyDude: 5:48pm
Haters will hate but I am truly happy for her. But who is this mystery Ex...
Please check my signature for Lifetime Premium Grammarly Account
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by bizza45: 5:49pm
a woman who have destroyed many homes, crashed many marriages with her gossip blog wants to make her secret... if am her I will not bother getting married cos many eyes is going to b her .. I hope her marriage last as long as those ones she don crash... karma is always lingering around d corner waiting for a bitch to hit
3 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by haywire07(m): 5:50pm
NonFarmPayrol:seems u re her relative or you live in the same house
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by kaymical(m): 5:50pm
Holyfield1:no sir I don't think we will believe
|Re: Linda Ikeji Shares First Photos Since Engagement News by Optimisticlady: 5:51pm
She is a beautiful lady and very rich. Love you Linda and congrats
]
Is J T Tom West Really Dead? / Michael Jackson & His Family All Running Out Of Money / Meet Africa’s Queen-of-booty Miss Corazon
Viewing this topic: Naturalobserver(m), verygudbadguy(m), Phrank1222, shaybebaby(f), Meta4element(m), DAZZLEME88(m), Ivanspring(f), josiahriches(m), osytex, agbekeOreke86(f), KingsCare, JustAboyy, generaliy, Jhorsh(m), MissWrite(f), festwiz(m), Truthbtold1, DVALOROUS, Neoteny(m), johnnyvid(m), CORELDRAW(m), adoniza(m), Ifalade01, alphawg(m), Medunah(f), cooljoe(m), sylva1, PrimadonnaO(f), kunlesufyan(m), OreoPaschal(m), nanoken, omoluabiguy, Kloness(f), donsamtex(m), Oluwaiphee, chuckcy(m), Harzzie(m), sheguy(m), munalyn, Techiekingee(m), DaphneBr(f), ATinaC(f), taylor89(m), alpacino2014(m), 9japunter, maduka87(m), endisticks(m), MisterKennedy(m), LMAyedun(m), ericsmith, jesusislor(m), shegzhkn, Xsem(m), Ortintin, morgist(m), moneybag4411(m), papadee93(m), noble2012(m), Yinxies(f), qloreal, iphunanya(f), Claracuzio, Ugoeze2016, freeman95(m), Aicebaba, d4real890(m), mitchelljnr(m), fajul, wickyyolo, danielconstant, Chris100, confirmigalaboy, QueenRock(f), tamethem(m), Qrisful, Philistine(m), evesogodo, PMWSpirit(m), Iambees(m), hydrazone, bellville, zabson(m), Sleezwizz, Maradonna, Jossy4u1, Richkid97(m), MizOmalicha(f), omotaryoh(f), OOOS(m), akinboluwarin(m), stalit4ril(f), Bridget95(f), dennisworld1(m), AryaSand(f), aaaazq(m), Teewhy2, Gmekx(m), dat1989girl(f), enigmae90, andy121223(m), Patini147(m), mabea, Seenyo, certifiedosondu(m), Itcharles(m), brunofarad(m), AdetayoS(m), buccee, eemjay76(m), obrigado080, ojayfrancis(m), dyoungforester(m), natanyin, eloyce(f), Otykween(f), voltibaba, Easyclan, mclaaro(f), vikkeee(m), Eagle1(m), emmasite05(m), Festy2018, pamijlove(f), bravehost4u(m), deboski6, 3Dobserver, Duyetare, jegz25(m) and 222 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10