Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" (11933 Views)

Emir Sanusi, Wife, Children, Aliko Dangote Attend Polo Event In London / Beauty Of North Central Women (nupe, Ebira , Gwari Etc) / Osi Opa Festival (Cane Festival), Where The King Canes The Subjects (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Zubairu Gwari, emir of Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state, has asked his subjects to defend themselves against suspected bandits invading their communities.



One of the 23 local government areas in Kaduna, Birinin Gwari has recorded a high level of insecurity in recent times.



It was in the area that 11 soldiers were killed earlier in the month.



In an interview with Daily Trust , the first class traditional ruler said he asked his subjects not to “behave like fools” and get killed.



“A month ago, in one area called Anguwan Gajere, the bandits attacked a village, and the villagers fought back, in the process they killed more bandits than the people of the town,” he said.



“All of a sudden, we were told that the people who came were Fulani men, and Miyetti Allah was in the vanguard of protecting them. What we have been preaching to our people is that they should not sit down like fools and watch themselves and their families get killed. If you can do anything to protect yourselves, protect yourself. I will repeat it in front of anybody.



“We can’t be fools to wait for somebody that will not come. Nobody can stop me from telling my people to protect themselves.



And that is what we are doing now because the policemen that are in Birnin Gwari cannot protect. The soldiers that are being brought come and sometimes make matters worse. I am also appealing to the president to come and see things for himself, because we are also Nigerians.”



The emir said his people are living in hell adding that the activities of the suspects have stunted all development activities in the area.



“We have been standing up against these people, fighting them in the hope that it would end, all to no avail,” he said.



” I must say that the Kaduna state government, particularly this present governor, has done his best, and I believe he is still doing so, but I think when you say somebody is doing his best, maybe their best is not enough. That is why, when they do something, it would look like they are succeeding, but then, eventually, the bandits find a way to unleash terror on us.”



Gwari’s call comes a week after Theophilus Danjuma, a retired army general, called on Nigerians to defend themselves against killers.

The statement of the elder statesman sparked a wave of criticism.



https://www.thecable.ng/kaduna-monarch-subjects-dont-killed-like-fools-defend 9 Likes 2 Shares

Good one. It is time for everyone to defend themselves against those fools. 87 Likes 4 Shares





Northerners killing Northerners is always music to my ears. If non-Muslims can find a way of encouraging MUDslims to turn the destructive power of Islam on their fellow MUDslims, we can keep them busy enough to leave us in peace. Northerners killing Northerners is always music to my ears. If non-Muslims can find a way of encouraging MUDslims to turn the destructive power of Islam on their fellow MUDslims, we can keep them busy enough to leave us in peace. 44 Likes 5 Shares

Anarchy is looming we need to avert this doom by voting right in 2019. 33 Likes 2 Shares

Nutase:

Anarchy is looming we need to avert this doom by voting right in 2019. Well said... But dem Odegbami and Abdullateef will still vote for the beast with just a plate of Amala filled with flies and Ewedu. Well said... But demwill still vote for the beast with just a plate of Amala filled with flies and Ewedu. 85 Likes 12 Shares

Oh I remembered my days in kafanchan 1 Like

Nice one from the Monarch. No one deserves to be killed by the dullard's backed terrorists. 11 Likes 1 Share

Zubairu Gwari, emir of Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state, has asked his subjects to defend themselves against suspected bandits invading their communities.



One of the 23 local government areas in Kaduna, Birinin Gwari has recorded a high level of insecurity in recent times.



It was in the area that 11 soldiers were killed earlier in the month.



In an interview with Daily Trust , the first class traditional ruler said he asked his subjects not to “behave like fools” and get killed.



“A month ago, in one area called Anguwan Gajere, the bandits attacked a village, and the villagers fought back, in the process they killed more bandits than the people of the town,” he said

Fool.ani herdsmen and not bandits. Fool.ani herdsmen and not bandits. 5 Likes

VanNistelrooy24:

Well said... But dem Odegbami and Abdullateef will still vote for the beast with just a plate of Amala filled with flies and Ewedu. I wonder when you shukwudis go get sense



You better be ready to cry more cause you never see anything.



Even during the period of GEJ,heardsmen were killing people.



What we need now is state police, and the president can't order for it,it's only possible through the NA I wonder when you shukwudis go get senseYou better be ready to cry more cause you never see anything.Even during the period of GEJ,heardsmen were killing people.What we need now is state police, and the president can't order for it,it's only possible through the NA 9 Likes

On point.



Defend yourself and it is called self defence. 2 Likes

I confirm dat... u get to defend urself in any situation u find urself. (O correct)... 2 Likes





When we have established a system that is going to hinder everything you are doing don't stop in a way to live this country and come back for tourism in Nigeria as well as doing enamours things to make things great.



Mehn there is no joy in this country if you read this comment kindly It will get better maybe not soon but it will When we have established a system that is going to hinder everything you are doing don't stop in a way to live this country and come back for tourism in Nigeria as well as doing enamours things to make things great.Mehn there is no joy in this country if you read this comment kindlyIt will get better maybe not soon but it will

bnn

Waiting for a hero to come and save you is the quickest way to extinction. 3 Likes

Buhari has failed 5 Likes

Cursed North!! 3 Likes 1 Share

i'm sorry I don't agree with this,u cant preach violence against one another,we have to find a peaceful resolution and solution to the killings, not violence.

Since The government is helpless

All they do is siphon billions budgeted for security





Please defend yourself 3 Likes 1 Share

God have mercy!

Jflex07:

Cursed North!! only the cursed knows a cursed. only the cursed knows a cursed.

HamzaAbdullahi8:

i'm sorry I don't agree with this,u cant preach violence against one another,we have to find a peaceful resolution and solution to the killings, not violence.

Don't drop your guard

Defend yourselves

Their supporters are everywhere

Don't be fooled Don't drop your guardDefend yourselvesTheir supporters are everywhereDon't be fooled

APC government have destroyed Nigeria.



what is happening in this country now are signs of war. 1 Like 1 Share

One of them earlier said so, but yet they wanted to persecute him raw

This is music to ma ears, since the government has failed in protecting its citizens except those in power and those that can pay for police protection smh

When Kanu said Igbos should defend themselves, these bastards were calling for his head. Let's see what the reaction to these utterances would be. 6 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians are tired of waiting for dis disgrace of a president and his security party men. More ppl need to wake up. 1 Like 1 Share

Onechancearmy:





Northerners killing Northerners is always music to my ears. if non-Muslims find a way of encouraging MUDslims to turn the destructive power of Islam on MUDslims, we can keep them busy enough to leave us in peace. your foolishness and bigotry is beyond human comprehension,you are not better than anyone u ar nt a saint. your foolishness and bigotry is beyond human comprehension,you are not better than anyone u ar nt a saint. 1 Like

Well this has been going on in zamfara state too since last year. There's serious militancy going on in these northern states. It's coordinated and well funded. The governor even said he suspects they're not Nigerians. Zamfara is already a sharia state wt no christians so it's not a minority/majority thing.



I think pple should stop cheapening this crisis by shouting'Fulani herdsmen', this fight is not about cows. Nigeria is slowly becoming a failed state and Buhari and the Nigerian army needs to identify what the exact threat is. They are sooo grossly incompetent. And he's a former general. 3 Likes

Sinking ship is my Country