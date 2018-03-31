₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,520 members, 4,164,556 topics. Date: Saturday, 31 March 2018 at 09:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" (11933 Views)
Emir Sanusi, Wife, Children, Aliko Dangote Attend Polo Event In London / Beauty Of North Central Women (nupe, Ebira , Gwari Etc) / Osi Opa Festival (Cane Festival), Where The King Canes The Subjects (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by dre11(m): 5:15pm
Zubairu Gwari, emir of Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state, has asked his subjects to defend themselves against suspected bandits invading their communities.
https://www.thecable.ng/kaduna-monarch-subjects-dont-killed-like-fools-defend
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by clevvermind(m): 5:30pm
Good one. It is time for everyone to defend themselves against those fools.
87 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by dunkem21(m): 5:32pm
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by Onechancearmy(m): 5:35pm
Northerners killing Northerners is always music to my ears. If non-Muslims can find a way of encouraging MUDslims to turn the destructive power of Islam on their fellow MUDslims, we can keep them busy enough to leave us in peace.
44 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by Nutase: 5:50pm
Anarchy is looming we need to avert this doom by voting right in 2019.
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by VanNistelrooy24: 6:09pm
Nutase:Well said... But dem Odegbami and Abdullateef will still vote for the beast with just a plate of Amala filled with flies and Ewedu.
85 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by Homeboiy: 6:11pm
Oh I remembered my days in kafanchan
1 Like
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by 4kDdullard: 6:19pm
Nice one from the Monarch. No one deserves to be killed by the dullard's backed terrorists.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by IdisuleOurOwn(m): 6:25pm
Zubairu Gwari, emir of Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state, has asked his subjects to defend themselves against suspected
Fool.ani herdsmen and not bandits.
5 Likes
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by Omololu001: 6:51pm
VanNistelrooy24:I wonder when you shukwudis go get sense
You better be ready to cry more cause you never see anything.
Even during the period of GEJ,heardsmen were killing people.
What we need now is state police, and the president can't order for it,it's only possible through the NA
9 Likes
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by IsYou: 6:58pm
On point.
Defend yourself and it is called self defence.
2 Likes
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by kmaster007: 6:58pm
I confirm dat... u get to defend urself in any situation u find urself. (O correct)...
2 Likes
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 6:58pm
When we have established a system that is going to hinder everything you are doing don't stop in a way to live this country and come back for tourism in Nigeria as well as doing enamours things to make things great.
Mehn there is no joy in this country if you read this comment kindly It will get better maybe not soon but it will
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by oluwasegun007(m): 6:59pm
bnn
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by NothingDoMe: 6:59pm
Waiting for a hero to come and save you is the quickest way to extinction.
3 Likes
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by Omeokachie: 7:00pm
Buhari has failed
5 Likes
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by Jflex07(m): 7:01pm
Cursed North!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by HamzaAbdullahi8(m): 7:01pm
i'm sorry I don't agree with this,u cant preach violence against one another,we have to find a peaceful resolution and solution to the killings, not violence.
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by BruncleZuma: 7:01pm
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by zombieHUNTER: 7:02pm
Since The government is helpless
All they do is siphon billions budgeted for security
Please defend yourself
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by Soljaboi44(m): 7:02pm
God have mercy!
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by HamzaAbdullahi8(m): 7:02pm
Jflex07:only the cursed knows a cursed.
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by zombieHUNTER: 7:03pm
HamzaAbdullahi8:
Don't drop your guard
Defend yourselves
Their supporters are everywhere
Don't be fooled
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by osazeeblue01: 7:03pm
APC government have destroyed Nigeria.
what is happening in this country now are signs of war.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by canalily(m): 7:04pm
One of them earlier said so, but yet they wanted to persecute him raw
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by Proadroit: 7:04pm
This is music to ma ears, since the government has failed in protecting its citizens except those in power and those that can pay for police protection smh
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by fSociety: 7:04pm
When Kanu said Igbos should defend themselves, these bastards were calling for his head. Let's see what the reaction to these utterances would be.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by Igba123: 7:05pm
Nigerians are tired of waiting for dis disgrace of a president and his security party men. More ppl need to wake up.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by HamzaAbdullahi8(m): 7:06pm
Onechancearmy:your foolishness and bigotry is beyond human comprehension,you are not better than anyone u ar nt a saint.
1 Like
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by janellemonae: 7:06pm
Well this has been going on in zamfara state too since last year. There's serious militancy going on in these northern states. It's coordinated and well funded. The governor even said he suspects they're not Nigerians. Zamfara is already a sharia state wt no christians so it's not a minority/majority thing.
I think pple should stop cheapening this crisis by shouting'Fulani herdsmen', this fight is not about cows. Nigeria is slowly becoming a failed state and Buhari and the Nigerian army needs to identify what the exact threat is. They are sooo grossly incompetent. And he's a former general.
3 Likes
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by NoBetterNigeria: 7:07pm
Sinking ship is my Country
|Re: Emir Zubairu Gwari To Subjects In Kaduna: "Defend Yourselves" by Jflex07(m): 7:07pm
HamzaAbdullahi8:Dont ever in your entire existence quote me again Mr man
9 Likes 1 Share
African Languages And Cultures Need To Be Eliminated As Soon As Possible. / 6 Reasons Gender Equality is beneficial To Nigerian MEN And Society At Large / Hii! Vot For This Half Kenyan/nigerian Girlll Miss--competition
Viewing this topic: chrischina(m), danobi908, wuyexzy, IslamicRebel, lobbyist(m), lordtrigg(m), butterfly777(m), ultimateyankee, phoenix45(m), skyblue4real(m), flamingfire24(m), Eluwilussit(m), eduman07(m), 3rdeye1(m), omozu1(m), dam2000, no1madman(m), mirob(f), guysmat(m), boneruns(m), Milldon(m), ebenezerdaniel(m), bart10, ibrahimdoc, sonogo(m), kixzy(m), Okexidase(m), Thescienceprof(m), Ake1, ifyan(m), Hugo12(m) and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21