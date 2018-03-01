₦airaland Forum

Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by Olabenjamen22(m): 5:47pm
By Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun state, Oba Adbulrasheed Akanbi Saturday made history when he dropped the the title of Oba and declared his resolve to adopt the Emir title popularly known with Northern traditional rulers.


Speaking at the installation and turbarning ceremony of an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Yahquub Abdul-Baaqi Mohammed as first Waziri of Yoruba land, Oba Akanbi said he decided to now bear “Emir of Iwoland” because he wants to emulate the attitudes of northern Emirs.
According to Oluwo, Northern traditional rulers are better behaved than his counterparts from the Southwest saying Yoruba Obas are full of bickering, acrimony and enmities.

He said Yoruba traditional rulers lacks cooperation and expected royal characters saying the Yoruba Obas have been polarized owing to enmities.

Oba Akanbi said until Yoruba Obas come together, shun enmities and backbiting, Hausas would continue to rule Nigeria.

“I have decided to officially adopt Emir title today because I want to emulate the attitudes of Northern Emirs. They don’t begrudge themselves like Yoruba Obas.

” It will surprise you to discover that for the past two years, there has not been meeting of Yoruba traditional rulers just because of enmities. There is nothing strange in adopting Emir title. I am the Emir of Yorubaland,” Oluwo said.

Meanwhile, amid tight security presence, Oba Akanbi installed and turbarned an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Yahquub Abdul-Baaqi Mohammed as first Waziri of Yoruba land.

At the well attended ceremony held at the palace of of the traditional ruler in Iwo on Saturday, Islamic scho)lars, Islamic organisations, Imams and Alfas, government functionaries among other notable personalities in the state were present.

The installation of the Waziri was against warning served on Oluwo by the League of Imams and Alfas in Southwest Nigeria, Edo and Delta States asking Oba Akanbi to desist from installing Alhaji Mohammed as the Waziri of the Southwest.

In a statement signed by the President , League of lmams and Alfas, Southwest Nigeria, Edo and Delta States, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere Bello urged Oba Akanbi to limit the title to Iwoland and not to the entire Yorubaland as being purported.

” The proposed installation of the said recipient by your Highness as the Waziri of Iwo land is no doubt the result of your avowed commitment to the development of lslam, the lwo Community and Osun State in general
“However, it is our considered hope that your Highness should as a matter of urgency correct the rumours making the round that the organisers of this event are trying to over blow the ceremony to capture the entire Yorubaland. This is not right.”

But Oba Akanbi shunned warnings by the Islamic leaders and installed the Waziri amid pomp and pageantry saying “Iwo has used this Waziri title to announce to the world that truly Iwo is the citadel of Islamic knowledge.”

The traditional ruler added that “Iwo has a unique and distinctive traditional history among the entire Yoruba race. And these peculiarities have made Iwo to be at the forefront in Yoruba land.

” The occasion of the installation of Waziri Yorubaland is another great opportunity to create the necessary awareness and promote to the entire world the deep Islamic culture and heritage in Iwo.

“Waziri did not come from Northern part of Hausa tribe but from God. So, there is nothing strange in installing Waziri. Yoruba has forgotten their history. Whoever is critisising me lacks history of Yorubaland,” the monarch noted.

The new Waziri promised to render selfless services that would promote religious growth and peaceful coexistence in Yorubaland.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/yoruba-oba-drops-title-becomes-emir/

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by priceaction: 5:54pm
Omo ale. If you are fighting with majority of the Yoruba monarchs, that means you are the proud one. Was he not same king that was accused of frauds in Canada? I mean yahoo yahoo king? Don't worry, in fact, you can invite Fulani herdsman to come and be chiefs and decision makers too in your kingdom. This is a type of a king that can sell his kingdom for money. No regard for any of his senior fellow..And he is the type that makes a won omo ajokuta mamumi, feeling funky, ( won oni pe show ni bi yi na).
Afonja cases never teach you lesson. By the time they are through with you and your people, they will put rope in your neck and turn you to dog, guiding their cows while you bark up and down.

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by oluwasegun007(m): 6:07pm
this will always happen when;
1. The choice of the oracle is disobeyed when selecting an Oba.
2. when you instal an Oba that doesn't know history or tradition..


.....long live the king.

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by Standardcosting: 6:07pm
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by Zico5(m): 6:07pm
And somebody is saying this man won't enter market soonest. I have watched him closely and it seems something is seriously wrong with his brain. This is what happens when u choose immature, reckless and extravagant man to rule because he has some cash to spend. This is one of the youths that we are clamouring to lead us to the promise land. shame on sons and daughters of iwoland if they fail to remove this bastard calling himself king. He single-handedly desecrated the revered tool of iwoland. So shall calamity comes upon him and his generation.
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by Pepsi101: 6:07pm
Slavery is really embedded in the gene of the Afonjas

Small time now, Ooni go vex change him title to Sultan of Ife

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by OSUigbo: 6:07pm
OSU ALUSI ORU UME BASTARDS will soon invade this thread with their jealousy and stupidity.

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by OSUigbo: 6:07pm
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by stevodot22(m): 6:08pm
This one na Oba or gee guy?

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by meeky007(m): 6:08pm
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by themonk(m): 6:08pm
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by irepnaija4eva(m): 6:08pm
Lolzzzzz.....slowly they are taking over o..
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by ODVanguard: 6:09pm
This oluwo just can't help acting stvpid and foolish. He deserves to be deposed for this crap. Smh.

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by ednut1(m): 6:09pm
Apart from eating from state resources wat exactly are these numerous monarchs useful for

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by oluwafemim(m): 6:09pm
Olabenjamen22:
By Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/yoruba-oba-drops-title-becomes-emir/
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by BlackDBagba: 6:09pm
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by hucienda: 6:10pm
Like play like play, the Ilorin situation could coast towards the Atlantic in south-western fashion ...

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by sotall(m): 6:10pm
Tribal e-warriors and keyboard warriors....Food don ready

grin grin grin

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by FOLYKAZE(m): 6:10pm
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by LotannaAnaekwe: 6:10pm
angry

Imhotep
LZAA
where at thou?
This is associated licking and slavery taken to a whole new level. Chai.
Yoruba Christians ntoooorrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!!!!! grin grin grin grin
Chai I give up!!! cheesy cheesy ;DThis stupidity pass my power.





Oba Akanbi said until Yoruba Obas come together, shun enmities and backbiting, Hausas would continue to rule Nigeria

LMAO!!!!!

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by coluka: 6:11pm
Olabenjamen22:

According to Oluwo, Northern traditional rulers are better behaved than his counterparts from the Southwest saying Yoruba Obas are full of bickering, acrimony and enmities.


He said Yoruba traditional rulers lacks expected royal characters saying the Yoruba Obas have been polarized owing to enmities.
Chai!!!

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by Eziokwu1: 6:11pm
Yoruba Muslims are the problem with Yorubas. grin
Nobody should say or tell me otherwise.

I am just here imagining how progressive, forward thinking and trail blazing the Yorubas would have been if they were 100% christian, if they can achieve what they have right now with just 50%.

Check out the list of top 100 Yoruba intellectuals or 95% of any positivity that comes out of the Yorubas and you will see that Yoruba muslims are gross underperformers.
Islam always a negative to development.

I just thank God for my own people. Aspiring to be a jew (Highest achieveing ethnic group on the planet). Infact, just about any other thing out there is 1000% better than being a Mohammedan headslammer with acute slave mentality and innate inferiority conplex.

Tufiaa

Argue with your shadow.

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by itchie: 6:11pm
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by mcfynest(m): 6:11pm
But what is this nah! The throne is not for comic purposes.


Want to learn more about the Yorubas?
Visit, like and follow http://Www.facebook.com/wetheyorubapeople
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by deji17: 6:11pm
Emir is nothing but a muslim title. If he likes he can call himself Revd Father, that is his cup of tea.
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by Intrepid01(m): 6:12pm
that is what happens when you install a kid as a king....everything he does breathes stupidity....

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by Sctests: 6:12pm
E don reach fp. grin

Cc Lzaa, Imhotep, Gworochewinmaga gworochewingmaga

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by Vinstel: 6:12pm
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by johnnyvid(m): 6:13pm
this is very bad from the king of iwo land. the SSG to the state government that always gives staff of office to the kings should do the needful and withdraw the staff from him. this is against Yoruba culture.

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by conductorGX: 6:13pm
I tell you, this people no get sense.

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by lilfreezy: 6:13pm
Afonja part 2 will be out soon grin

They will use his throne as a strategic enslavement point

