|Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by Olabenjamen22(m): 5:47pm
By Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo
The Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun state, Oba Adbulrasheed Akanbi Saturday made history when he dropped the the title of Oba and declared his resolve to adopt the Emir title popularly known with Northern traditional rulers.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/yoruba-oba-drops-title-becomes-emir/
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by priceaction: 5:54pm
Omo ale. If you are fighting with majority of the Yoruba monarchs, that means you are the proud one. Was he not same king that was accused of frauds in Canada? I mean yahoo yahoo king? Don't worry, in fact, you can invite Fulani herdsman to come and be chiefs and decision makers too in your kingdom. This is a type of a king that can sell his kingdom for money. No regard for any of his senior fellow..And he is the type that makes a won omo ajokuta mamumi, feeling funky, ( won oni pe show ni bi yi na).
Afonja cases never teach you lesson. By the time they are through with you and your people, they will put rope in your neck and turn you to dog, guiding their cows while you bark up and down.
12 Likes
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by oluwasegun007(m): 6:07pm
this will always happen when;
1. The choice of the oracle is disobeyed when selecting an Oba.
2. when you instal an Oba that doesn't know history or tradition..
.....long live the king.
2 Likes
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by Standardcosting: 6:07pm
Okay
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by Zico5(m): 6:07pm
And somebody is saying this man won't enter market soonest. I have watched him closely and it seems something is seriously wrong with his brain. This is what happens when u choose immature, reckless and extravagant man to rule because he has some cash to spend. This is one of the youths that we are clamouring to lead us to the promise land. shame on sons and daughters of iwoland if they fail to remove this bastard calling himself king. He single-handedly desecrated the revered tool of iwoland. So shall calamity comes upon him and his generation.
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by Pepsi101: 6:07pm
Slavery is really embedded in the gene of the Afonjas
Small time now, Ooni go vex change him title to Sultan of Ife
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by OSUigbo: 6:07pm
OSU ALUSI ORU UME BASTARDS will soon invade this thread with their jealousy and stupidity.
1 Like
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by OSUigbo: 6:07pm
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by stevodot22(m): 6:08pm
This one na Oba or gee guy?
2 Likes
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by meeky007(m): 6:08pm
hmm
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by themonk(m): 6:08pm
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by irepnaija4eva(m): 6:08pm
Lolzzzzz.....slowly they are taking over o..
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by ODVanguard: 6:09pm
This oluwo just can't help acting stvpid and foolish. He deserves to be deposed for this crap. Smh.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by ednut1(m): 6:09pm
Apart from eating from state resources wat exactly are these numerous monarchs useful for
3 Likes
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by oluwafemim(m): 6:09pm
Olabenjamen22:Radarada
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by BlackDBagba: 6:09pm
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by hucienda: 6:10pm
Like play like play, the Ilorin situation could coast towards the Atlantic in south-western fashion ...
3 Likes
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by sotall(m): 6:10pm
Tribal e-warriors and keyboard warriors....Food don ready
2 Likes
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by FOLYKAZE(m): 6:10pm
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by LotannaAnaekwe: 6:10pm
Imhotep
LZAA
where at thou?
This is associated licking and slavery taken to a whole new level. Chai.
Yoruba Christians ntoooorrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!!!!!
Chai I give up!!! ;DThis stupidity pass my power.
Oba Akanbi said until Yoruba Obas come together, shun enmities and backbiting, Hausas would continue to rule Nigeria
LMAO!!!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by coluka: 6:11pm
Olabenjamen22:
He said Yoruba traditional rulers lacks expected royal characters saying the Yoruba Obas have been polarized owing to enmities.Chai!!!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by Eziokwu1: 6:11pm
Yoruba Muslims are the problem with Yorubas.
Nobody should say or tell me otherwise.
I am just here imagining how progressive, forward thinking and trail blazing the Yorubas would have been if they were 100% christian, if they can achieve what they have right now with just 50%.
Check out the list of top 100 Yoruba intellectuals or 95% of any positivity that comes out of the Yorubas and you will see that Yoruba muslims are gross underperformers.
Islam always a negative to development.
I just thank God for my own people. Aspiring to be a jew (Highest achieveing ethnic group on the planet). Infact, just about any other thing out there is 1000% better than being a Mohammedan headslammer with acute slave mentality and innate inferiority conplex.
Tufiaa
Argue with your shadow.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by itchie: 6:11pm
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by mcfynest(m): 6:11pm
But what is this nah! The throne is not for comic purposes.
Want to learn more about the Yorubas?
Visit, like and follow http://Www.facebook.com/wetheyorubapeople
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by deji17: 6:11pm
Emir is nothing but a muslim title. If he likes he can call himself Revd Father, that is his cup of tea.
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by Intrepid01(m): 6:12pm
that is what happens when you install a kid as a king....everything he does breathes stupidity....
2 Likes
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by Sctests: 6:12pm
E don reach fp.
Cc Lzaa, Imhotep, Gworochewinmaga gworochewingmaga
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by Vinstel: 6:12pm
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by johnnyvid(m): 6:13pm
this is very bad from the king of iwo land. the SSG to the state government that always gives staff of office to the kings should do the needful and withdraw the staff from him. this is against Yoruba culture.
2 Likes
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by conductorGX: 6:13pm
I tell you, this people no get sense.
7 Likes
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo Drops Title, Becomes Emir by lilfreezy: 6:13pm
Afonja part 2 will be out soon
They will use his throne as a strategic enslavement point
3 Likes
