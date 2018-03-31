₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,520 members, 4,164,556 topics. Date: Saturday, 31 March 2018 at 09:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play (10411 Views)
Jordon Ibe Looks Set To Pledge His Allegiance To Nigeria. / Jordon Ibe Robbed At Knifepoint, His N9M Rolex Watch Stolen / Sunday Oliseh Visits Liverpool Jordon Ibe (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by celebsnestng: 7:08pm
Bournemouth winger, Jordon Ibe, claims he has received an offer from the head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, to play at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, a source close to the player told Owngoalnigeria.com.
22 year old Ibe, rejected the chance to switch allegiance to Nigeria in 2015, while Sunday Oliseh was still in charge.
That was two seasons ago, when he broke into the limelight while playing for Liverpool.
Ibe has since moved to Bournemouth, where he has seven assists in all competitions with a goal to his name this season.
A source close to the player claimed he was offered a chance to represent Nigeria at the World Cup later this year, but he is yet to consider the offer as he is still hoping of forcing his way into the England squad.
https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/jordon-ibe-claims-coach-rohr-wants-play/
2 Shares
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by princechurchill(m): 7:13pm
I hope he takes a closer look to agbonlahor that's how England treats blacks
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by Dozie32: 7:13pm
Just commenting for the second time...
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by Oyinlade07(m): 7:13pm
we are waiting
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by ednut1(m): 7:14pm
princechurchill:smh. Ashley cole,david james ,campbell, heskey barnes vassell are white na
63 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by Lomprico2: 7:14pm
So wat is he waiting for?
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by Dozie32: 7:14pm
Na we get this World Cup ooo...
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by HamzaAbdullahi8(m): 7:14pm
no,thanks we alrdy have ahmed musa.
11 Likes
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by Theyveedo(m): 7:14pm
No na wait for England
1 Like
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by NwaNimo1(m): 7:14pm
I would rather see Kanu come out of retirement if we are this desperate....
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by arijay(m): 7:14pm
Not good enough. He can't solve our striking problems.
10 Likes
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by Sarang(f): 7:15pm
Please see my signature
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by Haggui: 7:15pm
Make e park go one side
2 Likes
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by Ajeborhustler1: 7:15pm
maybe he means break into the England squad on PLAYSTATION
16 Likes
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by Igba123: 7:15pm
Guy remain whr u are n aspire to play 4 perrenial under achievers, england.
1 Like
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by canalily(m): 7:16pm
When did he tel you that one?
1 Like
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by safarigirl(f): 7:16pm
This one wants to use us and do England the same wayo Tammy Abraham did them.
No be only Rohr dey find you, even Onigbinde dey find you. Make e no just near Naija airport with those his two left legs
27 Likes
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by safarigirl(f): 7:18pm
ednut1:how many immigrants have made it in the Three Lions? From Agbonlahor to Fashanu, dem plenty, na use and dump dem dey use them do. Tammy is the latest one to be played, they will keep playing all of them and spoiling their international careers since sense is far from them
8 Likes
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by sdindan: 7:18pm
We don't need him.
He should continue dreaming to play for England.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by zombieHUNTER: 7:18pm
God forbid
That guy snubbed Nigeria
He must pay so that others will learn
He must not play for the eagles or I will never support this coach again
11 Likes
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by julimax(m): 7:19pm
When others don suffer qualify us. Abeg remain there.
Can u imagine hes even considering it like he's a Messi we desperately need.
Seven assist and a goal in a whole season u wan break into England team, na miracle worker prophet dey deceive you
10 Likes
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by Pavore9: 7:19pm
He should wait for England.
8 Likes
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by jerrythafinisher(m): 7:19pm
This guy is paying someone to write this
1 Like
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by cutefergiee(m): 7:20pm
Who want u... All dis average players b forming Ronaldo de lima upandan...
Una no sabi reach Efan ekoku of wimbledon bak den or John fash, Dem no Mk d cut for England...
If rohr call u leave boys Wey hustle qualification for us, Na boil from orunmila baba agbonmeregun go scata his ball ⚽...
Ibe Ko agbado ni
23 Likes
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by stanisbaratheon: 7:21pm
ednut1:
David seaman na black?
4 Likes
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by ednut1(m): 7:21pm
safarigirl:raheem sterling was born in jamaica he is in the england squad. Dele alli was born and bred in uk he dey der. Agbonlahor na poo player na. Same with tammy , can he bench ighalo or kelechi ni. If a player is good he is good. Pple like mark noble, kevin nolan, le tissier shud have played for nigeria na
8 Likes
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by donbenie(m): 7:21pm
ednut1:David Seaman is a white,you meant David James..
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by oloriooko(m): 7:23pm
When we beg people to come play for us we will continue to beg them to play well
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by Odobaone: 7:24pm
After him don wash finish. Efulefu striker
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by kels4fun(m): 7:24pm
ednut1:
So seaman is black.
Hia nawao
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by 4hys: 7:26pm
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play by Boss13: 7:27pm
They both won’t make it to play for England since they both play for underachieving clubs, Swansea and Bournemouth. If they have good management team, it would be wise for them to play for Nigeria and let the world see their talent.
FABIO CAPELLO Accused Of Allowing Victor Moses To Slip Through England / Steps To Making Money From 1960BET In Nigeria. A Must Read! / Nigerian Globacom Premier League Table.
Viewing this topic: etebefia, Truidstar, Jezyfreezman(m), PefHouse, Chinexng(m), Obaiyski(m), erisegun, onyetunge, BlairsinZigi(f), Chukwudi4naija(m), SmartyPants(m), OLamylove, Molayan, chrysolite1, Abdul9025(m), Bamz(m), brobro, lukman22, Seyitosino(m), Onugbu, HAH, chinice25(m), Solowande(m), Enoma222(m), selch(m), Goodgate111(f), Manwisdom, Fidelarinze9(m), okooloyun1(m), chiji89(m), Oyejay(m), engrbhadmus(m), Longjohn2023, EROMS38(m), abbenism001(m), richkal(m), cve90, marowaterproof(m), artboll(m), Okwyjesus(m) and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 31