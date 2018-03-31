Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / 2018 World Cup: Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play (10411 Views)

22 year old Ibe, rejected the chance to switch allegiance to Nigeria in 2015, while Sunday Oliseh was still in charge.







That was two seasons ago, when he broke into the limelight while playing for Liverpool.



Ibe has since moved to Bournemouth, where he has seven assists in all competitions with a goal to his name this season.







A source close to the player claimed he was offered a chance to represent Nigeria at the World Cup later this year, but he is yet to consider the offer as he is still hoping of forcing his way into the England squad.









I hope he takes a closer look to agbonlahor that's how England treats blacks 19 Likes 1 Share

Just commenting for the second time...

we are waiting

princechurchill:

I hope he takes a closer look to agbonlahor that's how England treats blacks smh. Ashley cole,david james ,campbell, heskey barnes vassell are white na smh. Ashley cole,david james ,campbell, heskey barnes vassell are white na 63 Likes 5 Shares

So wat is he waiting for?

Na we get this World Cup ooo...

no,thanks we alrdy have ahmed musa. 11 Likes

No na wait for England 1 Like

I would rather see Kanu come out of retirement if we are this desperate.... 41 Likes 1 Share

Not good enough. He can't solve our striking problems. 10 Likes





Please see my signature

Make e park go one side 2 Likes

maybe he means break into the England squad on PLAYSTATION 16 Likes

Guy remain whr u are n aspire to play 4 perrenial under achievers, england. 1 Like

When did he tel you that one? 1 Like

This one wants to use us and do England the same wayo Tammy Abraham did them.



No be only Rohr dey find you, even Onigbinde dey find you. Make e no just near Naija airport with those his two left legs 27 Likes

ednut1:

smh. Ashley cole,david seaman ,campbell, heskey are white na how many immigrants have made it in the Three Lions? From Agbonlahor to Fashanu, dem plenty, na use and dump dem dey use them do. Tammy is the latest one to be played, they will keep playing all of them and spoiling their international careers since sense is far from them how many immigrants have made it in the Three Lions? From Agbonlahor to Fashanu, dem plenty, na use and dump dem dey use them do. Tammy is the latest one to be played, they will keep playing all of them and spoiling their international careers since sense is far from them 8 Likes

We don't need him.



He should continue dreaming to play for England. 10 Likes 1 Share



That guy snubbed Nigeria

He must pay so that others will learn



He must not play for the eagles or I will never support this coach again God forbidThat guy snubbed NigeriaHe must pay so that others will learnHe must not play for the eagles or I will never support this coach again 11 Likes

When others don suffer qualify us. Abeg remain there.



Can u imagine hes even considering it like he's a Messi we desperately need.



Seven assist and a goal in a whole season u wan break into England team, na miracle worker prophet dey deceive you 10 Likes

He should wait for England. 8 Likes

This guy is paying someone to write this 1 Like

Who want u... All dis average players b forming Ronaldo de lima upandan...

Una no sabi reach Efan ekoku of wimbledon bak den or John fash, Dem no Mk d cut for England...

If rohr call u leave boys Wey hustle qualification for us, Na boil from orunmila baba agbonmeregun go scata his ball ⚽...

Ibe Ko agbado ni 23 Likes

ednut1:

smh. Ashley cole,david seaman ,campbell, heskey are white na

David seaman na black? David seaman na black? 4 Likes

safarigirl:

how many immigrants have made it in the Three Lions? From Agbonlahor to Fashanu, dem plenty, na use and dump dem dey use them do. Tammy is the latest one to be played, they will keep playing all of them and spoiling their international careers since sense is far from them raheem sterling was born in jamaica he is in the england squad. Dele alli was born and bred in uk he dey der. Agbonlahor na poo player na. Same with tammy , can he bench ighalo or kelechi ni. If a player is good he is good. Pple like mark noble, kevin nolan, le tissier shud have played for nigeria na raheem sterling was born in jamaica he is in the england squad. Dele alli was born and bred in uk he dey der. Agbonlahor na poo player na. Same with tammy , can he bench ighalo or kelechi ni. If a player is good he is good. Pple like mark noble, kevin nolan, le tissier shud have played for nigeria na 8 Likes

ednut1:

smh. Ashley cole,david seaman ,campbell, heskey are white na David Seaman is a white,you meant David James.. David Seaman is a white,you meant David James..

When we beg people to come play for us we will continue to beg them to play well

After him don wash finish. Efulefu striker 7 Likes 1 Share

ednut1:

smh. Ashley cole,david james ,campbell, heskey are white na

So seaman is black.



Hia nawao So seaman is black.

hIS TWEET



http://www.gistful.com/2018/03/31/2018-world-cup-jordon-ibe-claims-coach-rohr-wants-him-to-play-for-super-eagles/