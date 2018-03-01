₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by muckross(m): 7:40pm
The controversial daughter of oil billionaire mogul "Djcuppy" got a surprise gift from her boyfriend "Asa Asika" as they celebrates their three months anniversary of dating.
Congratulations To Them.
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/djcuppy-and-asa-asika-marks-their-3.html
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by abdul6211: 7:44pm
Mumu.....Ftc sha...
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by OriginalKogiboy(m): 8:33pm
Asika kor! aseibi ni!
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by Ellabae(f): 8:49pm
Wow so sweet of him
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by Fukafuka: 8:49pm
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by noble71(m): 8:49pm
Misplaced priority, you borrow money buy billionaire daughter gift, is it not madness?
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by Kruzxx: 8:49pm
Three month of wetin? Choping ur puna or trying to chop ur puna
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by gurunlocker: 8:50pm
This girl full small o.....
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by Evablizin(f): 8:50pm
3 months and you're making noise.
Social media don suffer.
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by omogin(f): 8:50pm
Na only to chop poo and Bleep Africans sabi. People and doing great things around the world
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by Amirullaha(m): 8:50pm
Corrinthians:
Evablizin:
Kruzxx:
noble71:
OriginalKogiboy:
abdul6211:Jealous guys/gals...
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by Premiumwriter: 8:50pm
Don't know what to comment.
Please check my signature.
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by Upaka(f): 8:51pm
Congrats
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by anuoluwapo884: 8:51pm
And so Na so she drop anichebe off after enjoying all his luxuries
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by fedorahat: 8:51pm
When I saw 3 months
.
Make i no sha talk wetin dey my mind.
Lubbish, I was even thinking its asa akira self.
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by IjeleNwa(m): 8:51pm
3months of fornication and abortion and waste of sperm.
This world will surely end one day!
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by Corrinthians(m): 8:52pm
See his nose like Windows Operating system.
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by chiefojiji(m): 8:52pm
Izit 3 months or 3 years??
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by Spar7tan(m): 8:52pm
Anthony joshua and Joseph parker. Who will win! Joshua no 4k up abeg
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by Smarty98(m): 8:52pm
OriginalKogiboy:lolz,I neva knew Kogi speak Yoruba ooo
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by michael142(m): 8:52pm
These ones are truly children. Relationship when nor go reach Christmas. She dey use the guy heal
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by chumaster(m): 8:52pm
fyn gaal
Corrinthians:
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by Yian1(m): 8:53pm
And so... were you the first girl to be given gift by her boo? Stop this nonsense and don't make people verify that, to be rich is one thing, and to have common sense and be mature is another thing.
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by AuntyAmope(m): 8:54pm
Funny how everything we know about their relationship always comes from Cuppy. The guy doesn’t even talk. What a clear sign
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by mKc9ET(m): 8:54pm
Soon we will hear ''3 months'' single and happy.
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by magzey: 8:54pm
Congrat for tiri month pregnancy Abi I no read am wella ? Happy mari laid. DJ cuppy
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by Lexusgs430: 8:55pm
When you start counting 3,6,12 months....... Such relationships are time bombs and would explode in time ........
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by OLUWANISH0LA(m): 8:55pm
Yimu
Ellabae:
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by Emeskhalifa(m): 8:56pm
Pls what's the name of that her sister that is dating Mr Eazi??
Been trying to remember her name for d past wan week now oo
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by Akalia(m): 8:56pm
Celebration of only 3 months of dating or rather should I say only three months of lusts, infatuation and fornication? DJ cuppy if that nigga loves you, he should put a ring on it cos you are getting older by the day. The dude even looks way dapper than her sef.
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by RexTramadol1(m): 8:57pm
I suspect that thing to be s.x toy
maybe the guy is impo........
One ewu made me laff up there, e say d guy nose be like microsoft windows OS.
Chai
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika Mark Their 3 Month Anniversary Of Dating by DrHighchief(m): 8:58pm
Which one dat upcoming musician dey date?
