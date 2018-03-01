₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by 247frolicboss(m): 8:15pm
Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus stepped out in a sexy low cut jumpsuit and fans think its her sexiest look yet .
She looks good too.
http://newshelm.ng/is-this-eniola-badmus-sexiest-look-yet/
cc lalasticlala mynd44
2 Likes
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by cbngov01(m): 9:00pm
Chai...My ETISALAT network, can't believe I bought mtn buy one get one free modem that there's been no network in mtn office since Thursday to register. I can't leave my love ETISALAT.
Back to the thread, she's not looking bad.she'd be fine is she trims down a bit.
Happy Easter fam
1 Like
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by Uyiii: 9:00pm
She miss am like the way yakubu take miss that goal for world cup.
honestly sha, I didn't really need to see the picture befr knowing it's gonna be a miss, unsurprisingly, I wasn't disappointed when I did see the picture.
issa miss abeg
Lol, she belike inflated economy, see how person carry leg like cassava tuber.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by michael142(m): 9:00pm
I like give her big perenren suck
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by Amirullaha(m): 9:00pm
Massive miss...
Her face looks OK with the makeup...
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by Taduma1(f): 9:00pm
No comments, front page
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by Queenext: 9:00pm
What's that?
Deflated tube.
Ayama
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by mykemiley(f): 9:00pm
Yea
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by gbaby4live: 9:00pm
Ounje Agba
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by kelicaweb(m): 9:01pm
Big hit
2 Likes
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by Somebodydaddy01: 9:01pm
Next
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by goslowgoslow: 9:01pm
Where is the cleavelage?
1 Like
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by Akalia(m): 9:01pm
Old orobo kibo.
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by SleakBuzzPR: 9:01pm
reaching to touch the boobies like:
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by noble71(m): 9:01pm
the fallen hero is on life support, remove that bra and you will be surprised with what you will see.
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by dubilo: 9:02pm
she looks gorgeous.
4 Likes
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by banty: 9:02pm
Female rick ross
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by LASISIELENU(m): 9:02pm
SHE'S CUTE
1 Like
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by FRANKOSKI(m): 9:03pm
FATS ERYWEH
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by moscobabs(m): 9:03pm
All I want in her is the breast
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by Engraced2020: 9:03pm
What is this sef...
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by yungmayor02(m): 9:03pm
so barcelona has vowed to cut my ticket
1 Like
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by Coldfeets: 9:04pm
It couldn't make my boy rise.
So it's a miss.
A big miss, in fact!
1 Like
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by Sultty(m): 9:04pm
don't means to crucify this b*tch but she looks like a man eater
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by BabatCargo(m): 9:04pm
Miss to sure...
Why cant they leave the camera for once
Ship from China/USA to Nigeria @ $4.5/kg
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by thatabokiboiy: 9:05pm
Evening newspaper
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by chiefojiji(m): 9:05pm
:O Àbí irú kí leyi báyìí
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by Ellabae(f): 9:05pm
Hit. She looks pretty
1 Like
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by Simeony007(m): 9:06pm
What a misa
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by pweshboi(m): 9:07pm
Missy Elliot!!!!!
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by exlinkleads(f): 9:07pm
na fat she fat
no boobs their
|Re: Is This Eniola Badmus’ Sexiest Look Yet? by pat077: 9:07pm
waristhis
