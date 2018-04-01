₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by CeoNewshelm(m): 9:23pm On Mar 31
Nigeria is a country of diverse culture with each culture having a distinctive dressing peculiar to them and every Saturday night is known for partying in the Big Brother Naija house.
In celebrating the country’s cultural divergence, the organisers of BBNaija are hosting the housemates to a cultural party.
A South Africa based Afro Jazz live band called the Saxokay Afrojazz was on ground to provide them with live music.
Check out how your favorite housemates appeared for their party below:
http://newshelm.ng/photos-bbnaija-hosts-housemates-to-cultural-party/
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by CeoNewshelm(m): 9:25pm On Mar 31
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by CeoNewshelm(m): 9:26pm On Mar 31
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by Mariangeles: 9:36pm On Mar 31
Now this is probably the best and only meaningful thing I've noticed since the show began...showcasing Nigeria's diverse culture and attire to the rest of Africa!
I hope they finally evict the ogbanje girl after the treasonable offence she committed by disrespecting a whole tribe and her country!
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by medexico(m): 9:37pm On Mar 31
Cee C is an idiooot
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by KingsleyCEO: 10:49pm On Mar 31
I regret taking this space because I have said I don't want to talk concerning this big brother thing...
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by Teaser0904(f): 10:49pm On Mar 31
medexico:A complete one
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by NwaliE01(m): 10:50pm On Mar 31
Bam Bam just got evicted
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by Lily4star(f): 10:50pm On Mar 31
Isn't Anthony Joshua's fight suppose to be on front page since he is fighting tonight?. what's up with this whack news?
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by AnyDevice: 10:50pm On Mar 31
what is the major contribution of this program human development and to our economy... The fact that it's not done here in Nigeria is discouraging, This program is just delayed blue film and nothing else!
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by XML33: 10:51pm On Mar 31
Miracle's outfit is the best.
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by puma90: 10:51pm On Mar 31
bam bam evicted
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by MyPWisINCORRECT: 10:51pm On Mar 31
Abi dem don begin evict for night?
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by Sosqui: 10:52pm On Mar 31
NwaliE01:Yes ooo!
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by Mutemenot: 10:52pm On Mar 31
medexico:
Just an idiot ? That's an insult to the idiotic kingdom . She's worst than that.
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by koolcat: 10:52pm On Mar 31
Lily4star:me sef am surprise o
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by KingsleyCEO: 10:54pm On Mar 31
Lily4star:
I'm giving you my space
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by Neatb(m): 10:55pm On Mar 31
So glad bambam has been evicted
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by pitar40(m): 10:56pm On Mar 31
puma90:Eh be like film trick ... but I liked it lol
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by MillionDollars: 10:58pm On Mar 31
Mariangeles:Wo
There’s nothing meaningful in what they Are showing, its normal and people wear it normally
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by amosblisz: 11:00pm On Mar 31
Bam bam eviction might be April fool I guess
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by Tphoto1(f): 11:03pm On Mar 31
As for today's eviction? I bliv is a trick.
April fool loading .
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by Mariangeles: 11:05pm On Mar 31
MillionDollars:Let's give them a little credit...
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by tukdi: 11:23pm On Mar 31
I love Manchester City FC
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by thundafire: 11:41pm On Mar 31
Proudly Efik
|Re: BBNaija Hosts Housemates To Cultural Party (Photos) by Lily4star(f): 12:06am
KingsleyCEO:
Lol, isn't this Bbn thing boring?, I rather pick beans all day than watch that poo. I only get the awareness here
