₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,561 members, 4,164,717 topics. Date: Sunday, 01 April 2018 at 12:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Gbolahan Adetayo: "The Only Solution For Successful Marriage In This Era" (4309 Views)
Dr Sid And Simi Esiri’s Marriage In Crisis, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram / Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted / Photos From Comedian Akpororo's Traditional Marriage In Ibadan Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Gbolahan Adetayo: "The Only Solution For Successful Marriage In This Era" by Towncrier247: 9:55pm On Mar 31
Saying that popular entertainment journalist, Gbolahan Adetayo, who was the Yoruba Movie Columnist for City People Magazine and Celeb Publicist has extended his chain of businesses recently after he shot his debut movie titled "Aala Ife" meaning "Boundary of Love" is like stating the obvious.
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2018/03/the-only-solution-for-successful.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Gbolahan Adetayo: "The Only Solution For Successful Marriage In This Era" by Towncrier247: 9:56pm On Mar 31
More
|Re: Gbolahan Adetayo: "The Only Solution For Successful Marriage In This Era" by vchykp(m): 10:34pm On Mar 31
Save yourself the long story cos all i can see is movie advert..
Mod must have been paid to move this to FP..
I still wish i could get a re-fund for paying to watch Black-Panther
1 Like
|Re: Gbolahan Adetayo: "The Only Solution For Successful Marriage In This Era" by tracyfemmmm: 10:34pm On Mar 31
Our parents where not successful .They only endured because no way out.
13 Likes
|Re: Gbolahan Adetayo: "The Only Solution For Successful Marriage In This Era" by medolab90(m): 10:35pm On Mar 31
Who is again?
Everyone now turned a marriage counselor.
2 Likes
|Re: Gbolahan Adetayo: "The Only Solution For Successful Marriage In This Era" by KingsleyCEO: 10:35pm On Mar 31
We that believe have a way of seeing beyond what the ordinary eyes can see.
People with ordinary eye will tell you :
He must be tall
Dark skined
Six packs
Lives in his apartment
Have a own car
MUST NOT EARN Less THAN 100K
The specs is actually endless
Don't even quote me if you don't understand spiritual stuff.
1 Like
|Re: Gbolahan Adetayo: "The Only Solution For Successful Marriage In This Era" by BruncleZuma: 10:35pm On Mar 31
Movie Star!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Gbolahan Adetayo: "The Only Solution For Successful Marriage In This Era" by Dodo5: 10:35pm On Mar 31
ok
|Re: Gbolahan Adetayo: "The Only Solution For Successful Marriage In This Era" by cassidy1996(m): 10:36pm On Mar 31
Marriage matter........ Na GOD dey help person
2 Likes
|Re: Gbolahan Adetayo: "The Only Solution For Successful Marriage In This Era" by AnyDevice: 10:37pm On Mar 31
If there is such a thing as a good marriage, it is because it resembles friendship rather than love
7 Likes
|Re: Gbolahan Adetayo: "The Only Solution For Successful Marriage In This Era" by freecocoa(f): 10:39pm On Mar 31
From the narrative, it's already clear how nonsensical the movie will be.
What sane wife has a problem with a man catering to the needs of his sick mother? And who told him our mothers were all happily married? Oh please!
2 Likes
|Re: Gbolahan Adetayo: "The Only Solution For Successful Marriage In This Era" by sacluxisback(m): 10:40pm On Mar 31
If only feminists repent
2 Likes
|Re: Gbolahan Adetayo: "The Only Solution For Successful Marriage In This Era" by tundelis(m): 10:41pm On Mar 31
I don run buy land lemme now contribute
Back to the matter; in those days our mothers don’t have phones to talk to other men online and they could get caught if they attempt adultery easily in the neighborhood (don’t get me wrong they still cheats bet na small small with shame ). Less fake friends to talk to and the gossip is not heard all over the continent (no social media for those kinda lifestyle)
Back to 21st century; too many niggas online seeking for your wife’s attention too many BFF too many fake lifers with fake smiles to deceive your woman
Every lady now finds it easy to reach the media first instead of going to her parents for advice. Consulting the other half first instead of consulting gram for matrimonial advice.
In conclusion: marry an illiterate with little social media know-how and your life may be a little bit comfortable
P.s don’t forget to thank me later
2 Likes
|Re: Gbolahan Adetayo: "The Only Solution For Successful Marriage In This Era" by PMWSpirit(m): 10:43pm On Mar 31
Story
|Re: Gbolahan Adetayo: "The Only Solution For Successful Marriage In This Era" by jericco1(m): 10:46pm On Mar 31
nice Ad. but he's not too far from the truth.
|Re: Gbolahan Adetayo: "The Only Solution For Successful Marriage In This Era" by omorttee4u(m): 10:46pm On Mar 31
tracyfemmmm:
life is all about endurances....they protect dignities
|Re: Gbolahan Adetayo: "The Only Solution For Successful Marriage In This Era" by lilyheaven: 10:47pm On Mar 31
Marriage is a business institution,
If the principle is applied accurately ,
U see profit.
But once you forget one principle, you will see the marriage losing profit.
Forgive yourself when you make a mistake.
Forgive your partner all his/ her wrongs.
Forgive your children.
Be positive and happy always, no matter the situation.
1 Like
|Re: Gbolahan Adetayo: "The Only Solution For Successful Marriage In This Era" by SirNumeroUno: 10:48pm On Mar 31
The fact that marriages last in those days doesn't mean the marriage was heaven on earth, some of the couple; women especially endured their marriage. I think what we need in this new age is the fear of God which will help us to be selfless and loving.
1 Like
|Re: Gbolahan Adetayo: "The Only Solution For Successful Marriage In This Era" by adetes: 11:13pm On Mar 31
Nonsense producer that did nt follow wat he/she produce
|Re: Gbolahan Adetayo: "The Only Solution For Successful Marriage In This Era" by Mayydayy(m): 11:44pm On Mar 31
Polygamy is the secret.we all know that despite living in denial of it.
(0) (Reply)
Jay-z Issues Statement On Nigeria Visit / Beauty Queen Pours Her Curves Into Tight Dress! / Skales Replies Nigerians After They Said #bbnaija Efe Is Now Richer Than Him
Viewing this topic: datimogal(f), noboski, godfreytom(m), bigbabyboy, Cletus77(m), goldenprince1(m), Greene66, SolnergyPower, oloriadejoke(f), sexybaby22(f), Mentholated, savage76(m), ogbordan(m), missgoldenbrown(f), sulaimon22, tim1256(m), emmyasam0, DENEMEKA, IamUdo(m), Dheartless, ossybluez(m) and 18 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12