Saying that popular entertainment journalist, Gbolahan Adetayo, who was the Yoruba Movie Columnist for City People Magazine and Celeb Publicist has extended his chain of businesses recently after he shot his debut movie titled "Aala Ife" meaning "Boundary of Love" is like stating the obvious.



The Ipara Remo, Ogun State-born pen pusher, officially joined the industry as a movie producer when he shot the movie in November 2nd 2017.



The latest gist now that, the multi-talented dude has decided to take the movie to cinema.



We gathered that come April 1st and 2nd 2017, which are Easter Sunday and Monday, Aala Ife will be shown at the National Theater, Iganmu, Lagos.



The first view will come up by 12noon, followed by 3pm and 9pm of the two days.



If you must know, Aala Ife is a story of a young man who so much loved and shows special regards for his mum. Just as he loves his wife, he also shows much love to his mother who suffered partial stroke. Unknowing to him, his wife was not in support of his display of affections to his mother. He went on a business trip and before he returned, the unexpected occurred in the family. Aala Ife is a movie to watch for the single men and women, as well as the married couples, especially those in troubled relationships/marriages. This movie actually opens your sight to the type of wife or husband to marry before you accept the proposal.



"I don't want to sound like a prophet of doom, but many of we young people of this generation don't understand what marriage is all about. We love the idea of marriage but we are truly not ready for the journey. It's scary, the marriage institution in Nigeria is now built on faulty foundation and more marriages are packing up in just a few weeks of wedding than ever. The only solution to a happy marriage in this generation is to go back to our parents and ask them how they were able to do it successfully. Unfortunately, many youths, particularly the female will tell you that the marriage ideas of their parents are obsolete and they will rather go with the modern trend, which is where the problem begins. All the intrigues are treated in the movie, Aala Ife", Says Gbolahan Adetayo.



The flick, written and produced by Gbolahan Adetayo and Directed by Okiki Afolayan, features stars like Femi Adebayo, Liz Da Silver, Jumoke George, Ladi Folarin, Ayonimofe Onibiyo, Abolanle Abdusalam, Kudi Salau, Tamilore Ojo Martins, Femi Fabunmi, Oluwatoyin Oki, Tope Saint, Adenike Iwalewa Amusa and more.



Save yourself the long story cos all i can see is movie advert..







Mod must have been paid to move this to FP..







I still wish i could get a re-fund for paying to watch Black-Panther 1 Like

Our parents where not successful .They only endured because no way out. 13 Likes

Everyone now turned a marriage counselor. Who is againEveryone now turned a marriage counselor. 2 Likes

We that believe have a way of seeing beyond what the ordinary eyes can see.



People with ordinary eye will tell you :



He must be tall

Dark skined

Six packs

Lives in his apartment

Have a own car

MUST NOT EARN Less THAN 100K

The specs is actually endless



Don't even quote me if you don't understand spiritual stuff. 1 Like









Movie Star!!! 2 Likes

Marriage matter........ Na GOD dey help person 2 Likes

If there is such a thing as a good marriage, it is because it resembles friendship rather than love 7 Likes

From the narrative, it's already clear how nonsensical the movie will be.



What sane wife has a problem with a man catering to the needs of his sick mother? And who told him our mothers were all happily married? Oh please! 2 Likes

If only feminists repent 2 Likes















Back to the matter; in those days our mothers don’t have phones to talk to other men online and they could get caught if they attempt adultery easily in the neighborhood (don’t get me wrong they still cheats bet na small small with shame ). Less fake friends to talk to and the gossip is not heard all over the continent (no social media for those kinda lifestyle)



Back to 21st century; too many niggas online seeking for your wife’s attention too many BFF too many fake lifers with fake smiles to deceive your woman



Every lady now finds it easy to reach the media first instead of going to her parents for advice. Consulting the other half first instead of consulting gram for matrimonial advice.



In conclusion: marry an illiterate with little social media know-how and your life may be a little bit comfortable



P.s don’t forget to thank me later I don run buy land lemme now contributeBack to the matter; in those days our mothers don’t have phones to talk to other men online and they could get caught if they attempt adultery easily in the neighborhood (don’t get me wrong they still cheats bet na small small with shame). Less fake friends to talk to and the gossip is not heard all over the continent (no social media for those kinda lifestyle)Back to 21st century; too many niggas online seeking for your wife’s attentiontoo many BFF too many fake lifers with fake smiles to deceive your womanEvery lady now finds it easy to reach the media first instead of going to her parents for advice. Consulting the other half first instead of consulting gram for matrimonial advice.In conclusion: marry an illiterate with little social media know-how and your life may be a little bit comfortableP.s don’t forget to thank me later 2 Likes

nice Ad. but he's not too far from the truth.

tracyfemmmm:

Our parents where not successful .They only endured because no way out.

life is all about endurances....they protect dignities life is all about endurances....they protect dignities

Marriage is a business institution,

If the principle is applied accurately ,

U see profit.

But once you forget one principle, you will see the marriage losing profit.

Forgive yourself when you make a mistake.

Forgive your partner all his/ her wrongs.

Forgive your children.

Be positive and happy always, no matter the situation. 1 Like

The fact that marriages last in those days doesn't mean the marriage was heaven on earth, some of the couple; women especially endured their marriage. I think what we need in this new age is the fear of God which will help us to be selfless and loving. 1 Like

Nonsense producer that did nt follow wat he/she produce