|Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by CeoNewshelm(m): 10:06pm On Mar 31
Cee-C's outfit is a Calabar Bridal attire belonging to the Calabar people of Cross River State, Nigeria.
She didn't like the outfit, complained bitterly about it, cut it and changed the look.
Do you think actions will be taken on this act
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by ikemesit4477: 10:41pm On Mar 31
CeoNewshelm:been herself will put this girl in trouble one day!
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by computergeek(f): 10:49pm On Mar 31
I never like to spell out Cece's bitterness and unbridled anger at the world and everything in it.
If you read her story and you have a deep heart, you'll understand. Anyone who has walked through her circumstances will understand why she's so angry at all times.
But the girl just be pulling hatred all over Africa like gravity...
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by praise087(m): 10:50pm On Mar 31
Which story??
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by roarik(f): 10:56pm On Mar 31
this ceec gal should just go home..her wahala too much.
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by abike12(f): 10:59pm On Mar 31
Sourpuss at it again.
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by VampireeM(f): 10:59pm On Mar 31
In as much as I am not a fan of Ceec and she being an ingrate, but to hell with Payporte and that ugly attire looking like masquerade outfit
Why didn't they give the yeye outfit to someone else
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by amani63(m): 11:00pm On Mar 31
She try
This is what I call creative or creativity mindset
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by mykemiley(f): 11:00pm On Mar 31
Wetin concern agbero wit ova load
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by Chevronstaff: 11:00pm On Mar 31
If CeeC was as classy and pretty as
Tboss, I would understand her shitty attitude. But you can’t be dragging height with the kitchen table and be forming attitude....
Destroying the image of a brand that gave you a platform to succeed too bad and disrespectful ..
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by life2017: 11:00pm On Mar 31
She didn't break any rule.
There is no rule in the house that said she cannot redesign paporte supplied clothes.
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by OCHULORC(f): 11:01pm On Mar 31
Very very disrespectful I must say... must she always have her wy? Spoilt poo!
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by JOHNSONSOLAFUNMI: 11:01pm On Mar 31
And some people will watch this good for nothing program for hours
This bbnaija is too boring I swear
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by ngwababe(f): 11:01pm On Mar 31
Education(intelligence) isn't smartness!
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by kenonze(f): 11:01pm On Mar 31
Disrespectful to the tribe and the organizers
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by Adeyinka123: 11:01pm On Mar 31
Cee C again
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by OCHULORC(f): 11:02pm On Mar 31
computergeek:who doesn't have a story?
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by Divay22(f): 11:02pm On Mar 31
It should o, so as not to give the other HMs edge of doing same thing to any outfit they don't like..
It was a cultural attire and doing that shows she has no respect for culture..
Everything must not be gumming body.
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by Alb305(m): 11:04pm On Mar 31
But the outfit does look better on her after the alterations so what's the big deal??... Na by force to like cloth?
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by MillionDollars: 11:04pm On Mar 31
That girl is just a spoilt brat
And a witch
She even despised the cloth as if its her father that bought it fr her
Omo ale oshi
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by infinitytutor: 11:05pm On Mar 31
BB naija all the way
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by Jh0wsef(m): 11:05pm On Mar 31
computergeek:
Oya. narrate her story give me.
I no wan sleep early today
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by IForgotMyLoginD(f): 11:06pm On Mar 31
Lol. I believe they could have gotten a better outfit too.
VampireeM:
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by Tphoto1(f): 11:06pm On Mar 31
What? They just evicted bam bam after Saturday party.
Fine its expected but not like this na.
I smell April fool.
Bam bam will b back and its fake eviction.
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by Queenext: 11:06pm On Mar 31
The girl is lost,and she feels she is on top.
There's what we called branding,and she accepted to showcase payporte ,irrespective of either she likes it or not.
She's a bitter person,and contaminant.
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by Mariangeles: 11:10pm On Mar 31
She has probably created a new trend with that outfit though...
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by safarigirl(f): 11:15pm On Mar 31
The original outfit was ugly and I would have trashed it too. No be everything dem give pesin to wear e must wear
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by 360great(m): 11:16pm On Mar 31
Dis wowo girl agaaaiiiinnnn
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by jaxxy(m): 11:17pm On Mar 31
She thinks shes d only one who can react? Lol she will get a strike. For sure
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by MyFlair(m): 11:19pm On Mar 31
hmm
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by CARLOSZ: 11:20pm On Mar 31
computergeek:
Where's her story, I want to read as well
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear by haslaw(m): 11:22pm On Mar 31
computergeek:
People like you are one of the problems of this world. You see the truth and you would rather bury your head in the sand than say the truth. Cee-C is not the first person to lose her mother. I know folks who lost both parents and they never carried a grudge against the whole of mankind
Cee-C is just a bitter, foul attitude and toxic mumu girl. People have gone though worst things in life and they grew out of it and became the better for it.
Some of the privileges that the psychologically unstable Cee-c had growing up were not available to some kids and they still became great in life.
Cee-C has no excuse whatsoever for her foul and shitty attitude. she goes around dampening other people's mood
