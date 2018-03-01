Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Bbnaija: Cee-c Risks Disqualification After Re-designing Her Party Wear (11508 Views)

She didn't like the outfit, complained bitterly about it, cut it and changed the look.



“This is Calabar or whatever ... please I’m not wearing this nonsense.” She also referred to it as "rubbish". She then cut it to a crop top."



Do you think actions will be taken on this act





been herself will put this girl in trouble one day! been herself will put this girl in trouble one day! 1 Like 1 Share

I never like to spell out Cece's bitterness and unbridled anger at the world and everything in it.



If you read her story and you have a deep heart, you'll understand. Anyone who has walked through her circumstances will understand why she's so angry at all times.



But the girl just be pulling hatred all over Africa like gravity... 13 Likes

Which story?? 1 Like 1 Share

this ceec gal should just go home..her wahala too much. 9 Likes

Sourpuss at it again. 1 Like

In as much as I am not a fan of Ceec and she being an ingrate, but to hell with Payporte and that ugly attire looking like masquerade outfit

Why didn't they give the yeye outfit to someone else 20 Likes

She try



This is what I call creative or creativity mindset 2 Likes

Wetin concern agbero wit ova load

If CeeC was as classy and pretty as

Tboss, I would understand her shitty attitude. But you can’t be dragging height with the kitchen table and be forming attitude....



Destroying the image of a brand that gave you a platform to succeed too bad and disrespectful .. 17 Likes 1 Share

She didn't break any rule.

There is no rule in the house that said she cannot redesign paporte supplied clothes.

Very very disrespectful I must say... must she always have her wy? Spoilt poo! 13 Likes

And some people will watch this good for nothing program for hours

This bbnaija is too boring I swear 1 Like

Education(intelligence) isn't smartness!

Disrespectful to the tribe and the organizers 7 Likes

Cee C again

computergeek:

who doesn't have a story? who doesn't have a story? 11 Likes 2 Shares

It should o, so as not to give the other HMs edge of doing same thing to any outfit they don't like..

It was a cultural attire and doing that shows she has no respect for culture..



Everything must not be gumming body. 1 Like

But the outfit does look better on her after the alterations so what's the big deal??... Na by force to like cloth? 1 Like

That girl is just a spoilt brat

And a witch

She even despised the cloth as if its her father that bought it fr her

Omo ale oshi 3 Likes 1 Share

BB naija all the way

Oya. narrate her story give me.

I no wan sleep early today Oya. narrate her story give me.I no wan sleep early today 1 Like 1 Share





In as much as I am not a fan of Ceec and she being an ingrate, but to hell with Payporte and that ugly attire looking like masquerade outfit

Why didn't they give the yeye outfit to someone else Lol. I believe they could have gotten a better outfit too.

What? They just evicted bam bam after Saturday party.

Fine its expected but not like this na.

I smell April fool.

Bam bam will b back and its fake eviction.

The girl is lost,and she feels she is on top.



There's what we called branding,and she accepted to showcase payporte ,irrespective of either she likes it or not.



She's a bitter person,and contaminant. 1 Like 1 Share

She has probably created a new trend with that outfit though... 1 Like

The original outfit was ugly and I would have trashed it too. No be everything dem give pesin to wear e must wear 1 Like

Dis wowo girl agaaaiiiinnnn 1 Like 1 Share

She thinks shes d only one who can react? Lol she will get a strike. For sure

hmm

Where's her story, I want to read as well Where's her story, I want to read as well