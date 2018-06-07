₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by Blonchilli(m): 10:02am On May 14
1. Get the right woman - Forget the slay queens and women with looks but zero brains. Get a woman who will not only support your vision but will also push you to achieve more. A woman who will inspire you to work hard and not a woman who just makes you hard. He who finds a real woman finds a good thing and obtains favour and power to create wealth.
Source: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/six-ways-men-can-escape-poverty-christian-kisia
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by whitebeard(m): 10:35am On May 14
Not bad..!
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by Timagex(m): 11:52am On May 14
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by SoapQueen(f): 12:06pm On May 14
No. 2 is kind of conflicting. What do you mean by "cheap drinks"? A plastic bottle of Pepsi that is sold for #100 in most places, goes for #600 in places like Johnny Rockets, Abuja. In my own opinion, nothing in life is cheap or expensive. It is just the value you place on it.
In addition to that, won't they go broke if they keep buying expensive bottles of drinks?
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by Blonchilli(m): 1:16pm On May 14
SoapQueen:I don't mean in the literal sense. I'm belittling guys that buy cheap drinks, I opt for cheap drinks too. I will go for a cheaper price to save money for better things. They're some places that you go to and even I won't take myself to. Sometimes it's better to remain indoors than bother going to some places because at the end you will not get something from it rather than vain things and people with vain ideas.
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by IamPlato(m): 1:20pm On May 14
...
The Big Men Put A Barricade Against Small Men... How Then Does The Smaller Men Access Them?
Finding The Right Woman Is A Problem. Its My Problem... I Havent found Her
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by Nwaohafia1(f): 3:24pm
Number 2 is so true.
Many people get to abuse point 5. Don't ever ask big men for money no matter what but ask them for ideas. The day you ask a mentor money is the day he will stop taking you serious and stop seeing you.
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by Fukafuka: 3:24pm
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by OrestesDante(m): 3:25pm
☣ ☠
∆ The lives of all these people that compile silly lists around are not in any way better than their audience. ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by Berrilite(f): 3:25pm
7. If you are so loaded and you want to spend all on your woman, pause and think If your mum and sister has hugely benefited from you.
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by lawrence35(m): 3:25pm
Seriously
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by abdulyaro66(m): 3:25pm
I still don’t believe drinking expensive drinks will make you rich �
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by happney65: 3:26pm
By doing yahoo yahoo...
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by Omojolaray(m): 3:26pm
See talk.... Baba pray, work and be a giver..... That's all
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by GeeString: 3:26pm
7. Stop playing bet9ja: No additional write up needed here.
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by tsharp(m): 3:26pm
rubbish
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by myners007: 3:26pm
OGOGORO AND PALM WINE, ARE THEY CHEAP DRINKS, IF SO THOSE NAIRALANDERS WHO PATRONISE JOINTS WHERE THRY ARE BEING SOLD SHOULD DESIST FROM THE ACT.
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by Muckross1122(m): 3:27pm
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by Blooddiamond: 3:27pm
Fukafuka:Why are u angry? Lazy Buhari youth!
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by EsotericMonk: 3:27pm
My own is men should learn to think with their head and not their dicks.
You have not fed yourself 3sq meals and you are scheming on how to bed a sexy lady with the attendant capital outlay. You don't need a man in white to tell you that you're an unfortunate fellow.
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by Olachase(m): 3:27pm
Brother you have energy for 5 round of sex
Buh you don't have energy to work no worry poverty way go strick you still day with boko haram
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by Mikeross62: 3:27pm
Cool
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by yeyerolling: 3:27pm
show us ur account balance
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by Sulemanial: 3:28pm
SEE YOU CAN'T ESCAPE POVERTY IN THIS TIME OF APC, HOPEFULLY IF PDP RETURNS BACK, I TRUST THEM BECAUSE PDP BELIEVE IN CHOP MAKE I CHOP
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by Headlesschicken(m): 3:28pm
Know God...
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by moscobabs(m): 3:28pm
U are on point expecially the number 1
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by pocohantas(f): 3:28pm
One way women can escape poverty.
Marry a man that has escaped poverty
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by jjbest123(m): 3:28pm
Ok
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by freezyprinzy(m): 3:29pm
Yahoo Yahoo,
Money ritual,
Carrying drugs,
Kidnapping,
Sell your kidney e.t.c e.t.c
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by futprintz(m): 3:29pm
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by kingola87: 3:29pm
Is to stop sleeping upandan wish all this Oloshho.
|Re: Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty by fajob: 3:30pm
Ok.
