Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Six Ways Men Can Escape Poverty (7221 Views)

10 Ways Men Behave When Their Heart Isn't Really With You / Six Ways A Man Can Escape Poverty... Funny But True / 5 Ways Men Can overcome the act of Philandering. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

1. Get the right woman - Forget the slay queens and women with looks but zero brains. Get a woman who will not only support your vision but will also push you to achieve more. A woman who will inspire you to work hard and not a woman who just makes you hard. He who finds a real woman finds a good thing and obtains favour and power to create wealth.



2. Stop Taking Cheap Drinks - I have no problem with having drinks during social interaction and networking. However, when you drink cheap drinks or drink in cheap places, you hang out with cheap people who have cheap ideas and a cheap future. Big business opportunities are found in places where the average person do not go frequently . In fact, in places where they sell cheap drinks, the only people you will find there are people who will be asking you for money. They even clap when you come knowing 'big buyer' has come.



3. Stop being Lazy - "Man ooh Man, why art thou Lazy?" You are too lazy for your own good. You sleep the whole day and blame the government for your poverty. "A Little Sleep, a Little Slumber, poverty shall overtake you like a political cadre in overalls". A lot of men are just lazy when it comes to making money. They have enough energy to give a woman five orgasms, but have no energy to start one organization, that's why it is so easy for men to manufacture children than it is to make even pegs for putting children's clothes on the line..





[b]4. Know Productive Things - If you keep too much junk in your head, you get a junk life. I know a lot of men who are so sharp when you are talking about girls, about soccer and about street politics, Who is Rich who is not,Who has a good house but you can't bring a topic about investment, innovation and business, they start looking at their phone, yawning or saying bye.. Useless things, videos and memes go viral fast than constructive things.. A man must know how to do at least one productive thing (have one skill) even without having gone to college.



5. Get Connected to Big Men Who are better than you - A lot of men are failing because they are not mentored. They don't have anyone to whom they can sit down and listen, with obedience. In the old days, old men would sit young men down and show them how to hunt and kill animals... and no man was considered a man enough until he has personally killed an animal... now these men of nowadays are not mentored and can't even kill a bird. There are men out there who have made it in life, find a way to get mentored by big men who are making waves and impacting people in our community.



6. Work - Stop Spending your whole day just praying and fasting yet you know that both Quran and Bible tells you that God will bless the work of your hands. Yes yes The blessing finds you on your way doing something,Stop using Prayer as an excuse not to work. Work hard.

It’s an error for your pockets to be empty and your brain to be empty too.





Source: Source: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/six-ways-men-can-escape-poverty-christian-kisia 22 Likes 4 Shares

Not bad..! 10 Likes 3 Shares

No. 2 is kind of conflicting. What do you mean by "cheap drinks"? A plastic bottle of Pepsi that is sold for #100 in most places, goes for #600 in places like Johnny Rockets, Abuja. In my own opinion, nothing in life is cheap or expensive. It is just the value you place on it.



In addition to that, won't they go broke if they keep buying expensive bottles of drinks? 18 Likes

SoapQueen:

No. 2 is kind of conflicting. What do you mean by "cheap drinks"? A plastic bottle of Pepsi that is sold for #100 in most places, goes for #600 in places like Johnny Rockets, Abuja. In my own opinion, nothing in life is cheap or expensive. It is just the value you place on it.



In addition to that, won't they go broke if they keep buying expensive bottles of drinks? I don't mean in the literal sense. I'm belittling guys that buy cheap drinks, I opt for cheap drinks too. I will go for a cheaper price to save money for better things. They're some places that you go to and even I won't take myself to. Sometimes it's better to remain indoors than bother going to some places because at the end you will not get something from it rather than vain things and people with vain ideas. I don't mean in the literal sense. I'm belittling guys that buy cheap drinks, I opt for cheap drinks too. I will go for a cheaper price to save money for better things. They're some places that you go to and even I won't take myself to. Sometimes it's better to remain indoors than bother going to some places because at the end you will not get something from it rather than vain things and people with vain ideas. 1 Like

...





The Big Men Put A Barricade Against Small Men... How Then Does The Smaller Men Access Them?











Finding The Right Woman Is A Problem. Its My Problem... I Havent found Her 2 Likes

Number 2 is so true.





Many people get to abuse point 5. Don't ever ask big men for money no matter what but ask them for ideas. The day you ask a mentor money is the day he will stop taking you serious and stop seeing you. 5 Likes







☣ ☠





∆ The lives of all these people that compile silly lists around are not in any way better than their audience. ∆





☣ ☠ 5 Likes

7. If you are so loaded and you want to spend all on your woman, pause and think If your mum and sister has hugely benefited from you. 1 Like





Start your ecommerce website and sell to riches



http://www.nairaland.com/4505379/what-dropshiping-how-make-huge SeriouslyStart your ecommerce website and sell to riches

I still don’t believe drinking expensive drinks will make you rich � 1 Like

By doing yahoo yahoo...

See talk.... Baba pray, work and be a giver..... That's all 1 Like

7. Stop playing bet9ja: No additional write up needed here. 3 Likes

rubbish 1 Like

OGOGORO AND PALM WINE, ARE THEY CHEAP DRINKS, IF SO THOSE NAIRALANDERS WHO PATRONISE JOINTS WHERE THRY ARE BEING SOLD SHOULD DESIST FROM THE ACT.

Fukafuka:

Why are u angry? Lazy Buhari youth! Why are u angry? Lazy Buhari youth!

My own is men should learn to think with their head and not their dicks.

You have not fed yourself 3sq meals and you are scheming on how to bed a sexy lady with the attendant capital outlay. You don't need a man in white to tell you that you're an unfortunate fellow. 1 Like

Brother you have energy for 5 round of sex

Buh you don't have energy to work no worry poverty way go strick you still day with boko haram

Cool



You can as well buy from amazon and eBay and sell at higher price In Nigeria. Check our siggy

show us ur account balance

SEE YOU CAN'T ESCAPE POVERTY IN THIS TIME OF APC, HOPEFULLY IF PDP RETURNS BACK, I TRUST THEM BECAUSE PDP BELIEVE IN CHOP MAKE I CHOP

Know God... Know God...

U are on point expecially the number 1





Marry a man that has escaped poverty One way women can escape poverty.Marry a man that has escaped poverty 1 Like 1 Share

Ok

Yahoo Yahoo,

Money ritual,

Carrying drugs,

Kidnapping,

Sell your kidney e.t.c e.t.c

Many might have forgotten that the current IG , Idris was the CP of Kano State when Buhari polled 2Million votes and Jonathan only 150,000 in the last 2015 election.

The then INEC Returning Officer in Kano was burnt to death together with his family in their home, immediately after the election and the result announced.



Till date no arrest nor anything found as the cause of the fire .



NOW HEAR THIS:-

As if it is a payback for a job well done,CP Idris was promoted to IGP over 12 other senior CPs, over 22 senior AIGs, and of course over the 7 most senior DIG police officers to become IGP immediately Buhari was sworn in.



Every other officer that was senior to CP Idris was retired just to make way for the now IG Idris to occupy this highest position.



Corruption is not only when you embezzled money.

There are several forms of corruption that has become cankerworm in our governance, nepotism is one of them. Comr Ohinoyi Mathew Okene wrote :



Idris Ibrahim was a CP in Kano during the 2015 election. That was in March 2015. How did he become Inspector Gen by March, 2016?

CP - AIG - DIG - IGP. Classical corruption from Buhari. FACTS DON'T LIE

Here is the list of the AIGs that were retired to make former Kano state commissioner of police, Idris Ibrahim, the IGP:



1 Bala A Hassan

2.Yahaya Garba Ardo

3. Irmiya F Yarima

4. Danladi Y Mshebwala

5. Tambari Y. Mohammed

6..Bala Magaji Nasarawa

7. MUsa Abdulsalam

8. Adisa Bolanta

9. Mohammed J Gana

10. Umaru Abubakar Manko

11. Lawal Tanko

12. Olufemi A. Adenaike

13. Johson A Ogunsakin

14. Adenrele T. Shinaba

15. James O. Caulcrick

16 Olufefemi David Ogumbayode

17. Edgar T Nanakumo

18. Kalafite H. Adeyemi

19. Patrick D Dokumor

20. Mbu Joseph Mbu

21. Sabo Ibrahim Ringim.



21of them

ALL the 7 DIGs were also retired. That was a lot of heads to roll for one man's. Remember also that Kano INEC returning officer, with his whole family, was burnt to death. Till date the case has not seen the light of day. All the registered voters in Kano for 2015 presidential election voted 100% for APC. No single invalid vote, no card reader malfunction. Go figure



Please note that I am not saying anything other than supplying facts. Dazzall.

#COPIED 5 Likes

Is to stop sleeping upandan wish all this Oloshho.