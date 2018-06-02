

I will try to be persistent with updates and your criticism will be appreciated



Its a happy new year from me o.



have missed you all(mauh).





MARRIED AGAIN



Copyrights



The write of ownership is solely entitled to Lorrenta kefas a.k.a Blair.No part of this book should be reviewed or reproduced in any site, onlinebookstore or any electronic media without permission from the above name.



Disclaimer

All characters in these book have no existence outside the authours imaginations.And have no relationship with anyone bearing name or whoseover.



This chapter is dedicated my darling friend Theophilus who sent me my lost stories after my phone loss.Thanks dear,your'e one in a million.



Chapter one



Will you Denyinfa Pamela Ebiere take Ayibaemi layefa simon as your lawfully weded husband ?



The atmosphere became tensed as they all waited for the bride..not a single movement was made neither any word spoken.She tried to say the words but she couldn't, had she become mute all of a sudden...she looked at the love of her life whose eyes were pleading hers to say "I do".When she tried for the second time without a word coming from her lips she collapsed.



Jesus!she breathed heavily.It was only a dream...her mind wandered back to her dream.How could it be?she muttered.The sound of her alarm distracted her thoughts as she sighed heavily. She had set an alarm for 4pm to prepare dinner.



She stood up lazily stretching her body.Pulled in her red mickey mouse gown she had abadoned on the bed before her seista and headed for the

kitchen as her mind occasionally drifted to her dream.



She peeled the plantain before washing it into a medium sized pot.It was the tradition of the family to accompany boiled plantain with every swallow meal .She had made the garri and the vegetable soup still on fire.



As the only one left with her parents she was entitled to cooking and every other house chores.Third child and first girl of a family of five,her 2elder brothers were both married and based in port Harcourt and Asaba respectively. Her immediate younger sister was happily married to a calabar man although they resided in Benin.while the last boy was a student of the university of Benin .



Ebi..Her mother called for her

from the living room.She had just gotten back from one of her numerous meetings



Mummy welcome,am almost done with the food she said in an attempt to leave.She had been avoiding her mum constant naggings since her younger sister got married.



They were not always like that,in fact she was her mum's favorite child until her younger sister got married the previous year.Her mother had personally told her it was a taboo.How can you sit lazily and allow your younger sister marry before you?Claiming to be one stupid career Lady..instead of paying attention to men that ask for your hand in marriage.Their relationship worsened on daily basis with her mother constantly reminding her of tieng the knot.



Have you heard?Laye had enganged that yoruba girl and I wonder what you're still doing in this house unmarried.



And i had my hopes up,thinking it would be laye..You are just so dumb.How can you let another woman snatch him away'



I Didnt mama,he was never mine she had wanted to say but swallowed her words.





Go and marry or this house will no longer contain us both..am in my husband house,look for your own husband.



It was like a bomb had exploded on her head.Laye..He didn't even deem it fit to tell her first,they were more than close.What they had was more than best friends!but the painful part was she had been crushing on him since age 15.He read her like a book but couldn't figure out she had been in love with him since she knew what it meant to be attracted to the opposite sex. And she couldn't bring herself to tell him,until during his service year were he met and fell in love with Bisola











She had tried a countless times to kill what she felt for him but it had persisted.The smell of burnt soup caught her attention and she ran to the kitchen were she let it all out after putting the gas off.



It was another night of going to bed with an empty stomach...what was food when her heart had been smashed to a thousand pieces.Oh how much she loved him! His dark skin glowing in her imagination,he had the sweetest smile she had ever seen.His eyes calling out for her,his broad chest the center of his attraction.He was what people Called created after God's rest.But she was so unlucky! He wasn't meant for her..his heart had been captured by the light skinned lady with the petite figure"Bisola".She was so endowered and she knew she was no match for her.

She brought out her diary and scribbled in some words.



Dear diary



Today 24th day of march 2011,Laye enganged Bisola. My heartthrob is gone,have lost him forever.



She dropped her pen and hugged her teddybear.Laye had gotten her it for on her 24th birthday but she still cherished it like he had given her yesterday'.She turned the screen of her vibrating phone and checked the caller I.D



"Besty mi"



They had both saved their names as Besti mi on their respective phones,maybe he had called to break the news to her.Hearing it from him was going to hurt more so she placed the phone on silent and sobbed continuously hugging her teddy.



*******"*"*****

Why are you doing this to yourself Doye asked'



Doye was her only friend apart from preye and the only one that knew Pamela had something for preye.



They worked together as nurses in Faith clinic.



Doye am hurting so bad,but what can I do?his my best friend.I love him so much and want nothing but his happiness, If Bisola makes him happy then there's nothing I can do.



Yes I know,Pam I know you want nothing but the best for him..but I dont like the way you are handling it..look at your eyes,there are eyesbags.Am sure you cried yourself to sleep last night,that's if you slept at all.And the person you're killing yourself for is having fun with the love of his life.



Am fine Doye,thanks for caring.She said lowering her eyes to hide the unshed tears'.



I know you didn't eat last night and this morning..Pamela made to talk but she cuts her short.



Shhh..let's go to the canteen,my treat.She pulled Pamela while they walked hand in hand.



Pamela knocked softly on the gate..while waiting for the gateman she fingercombed her hair.she had been a mess this morning, she hadn't even taken a glance at the mirror before she left for work.



Madam welicom'



She almost laughed at his accent but stopped when she remembered her predicament. Musa greetings always made her laugh and she always mimicked'..his inability to pronounce words properly.



She waved at him and made her away inside.

Her countenance changed when she saw her visitors"Preye and Bisola"



Hi,goodafternoon guys.



Besti mi welcome, Laye greeted showing his 32.



Have you been waiting for long?she asked.



Not really,we just got here.Have you forgotten I know your shifts.



Oh that..yeah,what should I get you two?



Anything is fine.Bisola spoke for the first time.Right baby?she asked preye.



Anything my lady says.



Pamela brought 2pack of juice from the fridge and placed it on a tray in front of them with glasses.



Are you sure you slept lastnight?you have eyes bags..Besti mi have you been crying? he asked concerned.



That was it..he could read her like the back of his palm but couldn't figure out she loved him.



Am fine..I had this fever last night,so I didn't get enough sleep.



Sorry dear..hope you''v taken drugs



Sure, I have,she said faking a smile.



Please take good care of yourself and rest well Bisola added.





Thanks she muttered and took a seat opposite them.



About my calls last night,you never picked and never returned any.



You called she said acting surprised.



Yes I did..dont tell me you haven't seen them.



No..am sorry ,my phone is on silent and I forgot at home.

Okay..Here is the big news.BISI accepted to be my forever.

He said happily'



She did??she asked eyes widened.Bisola waved her in ring in the air happily.



Wow am so happy for you two she hugged them in turns.



















The soon to be couples left after spending two hours with her'..she sighed heavily. Two hours of pretence was over.After changing from her work outfit she fell asleep on her bed but not after crying her eyes out.







But she took the one person that matter most to you'







Pamela turned her face from eye saw' using her best technique to clean her tears.She had followed them to Ogun for the wedding.. Even if she was broken inside,she couldn't miss the chance of watching her best friend get married. She was among the bridal train .And had been with her throughout the preparation, she even took work leave to ensure everything was successful. she shut the evil voice that had asked her to standup when the pastor said a countless times If there was anyone against the union,this was the happiest day of Laye's life..she wouldn't want to ruin it for him.She watched them say ' I do'.



She left for yenagoa two days after the wedding, when the newly weds had gone to Paris for their honeymoon.



The familiar aroma hastened her footsteps to the kitchen.Could it be her kidsis was back..her stew always had this killer aroma anyone could perceive from a distance. But she never mentioned anything of sort and they conversed on daily basis.



Her suspicion was confirmed when she saw Cassandra stirring the stew.



Akpossss she screamed excitedly and hugged her from behind.



Cassandra had stopped bearing Akpos saying it sounded too local for her since Age 20 but Pamela had never cease to call her that.

"I am not a guy intreasted in you,your name remains Akpos" she will always say and they will laugh over it.



What is doing you?you this babe,why didn't you mention you were around when we spoke this morning. She said as her eyes scrutinised her sister.



It's part of the surprise ,If I had said it earlier you wouldn't have screamed.



See her head like scream,her eyes glistened with exicitment.



Girl you're pregnant..Idemette did not waste time o,she teased happily.



Ide is a good player..we can't wait to be parents she smiled.



Yeah..I know that feeling,are you up to 1month?she asked examining her again.



No,I month 3weeks.she rubbed her belly tenderly.



Am happy for you baby..come here.They embraced each other.Though Pamela was 2years older,She looked younger than Cassandra.While Cassy was more beautiful,Pamela was more endowed physically and both were light skinned But they loved each other not minding their differences



How are you holding up?Cassy asked when they had disengaged.



Trust mum wahala now..everyday I must marry slogan.



That wasn't what I meant..how are you holding up?I know you love him Pam,I just didn't say anything since you always choosed to lock up on how you feel about him.



You knew..her voice trailed off.



I know exactly how you feel but love would come,just open your heart sis.They are so many men out there that can treat you like a queen.



Not everyone is as lucky as you are when it comes to finding love'



Dont say that..there's a man for you there,you just haven't meant him.



You don boil rice? She asked trying to brush the topic aside.She was tired of hearing about him,the fact that his stucked on her mind was enough pain already.



when they had eaten and chatted with their parents they retired to their room.Since Cassy was spending a week,they had decided to share one room .Cassy had waited for Pamela to shower before droppong the topic.



Don't you think staying here would affect you more?



I dont understand Pam said while massaging her cream on her glowing skin.



Well I believe it's gonna be harder for you watching those love birds when they get back,you should change environment. I mean leave this city.



Pamela kept quiet for a while thinking about what Cassy had said



What of my job?she asked after a while.



Is that your problem?you just need to say yes and I will talk to Ide to get you one.A friend of his manage a big hospital in Cal.



Wait....I don't understand



Yes..It quite far from here and We could see everyday.she winked.



You know I won't be comfortable, come on.You are my kidsis and besides you are married'



Pam,Ide would love to have you live with us but if you won't be comfortable you can rent an apartment as soon as you get your first pay.



I will have to give it a thought.She said bitting her lowerlip.



Cassy knew how difficult Pam could be sometimes, she always felt like a burden but she was the most accommodating and loving person to be with.



Just say yes..Do this for you,for your happiness.



Alright.. But I have to write my resignation letter and faith clinic won't let me leave unless they find my replacement and it might take a while.



Well,you are free to come whenever you've sorted it out.But please write your resignation letter tonight so we can hand it over tommorow'..it saves us the stress of waiting for approval for long.



Thankyou sis.She stood up and encircled her hands around Cassy who sat on the bed. Sneezes(pheew).So after dissapearing for what seemed like forever.Am back with a story that am so much inlove with although am still writting.I will try to be persistent with updates and your criticism will be appreciatedIts a happy new year from me o.have missed you all(mauh).MARRIED AGAINCopyrightsThe write of ownership is solely entitled to Lorrenta kefas a.k.a Blair.No part of this book should be reviewed or reproduced in any site, onlinebookstore or any electronic media without permission from the above name.DisclaimerAll characters in these book have no existence outside the authours imaginations.And have no relationship with anyone bearing name or whoseover.This chapter is dedicated my darling friend Theophilus who sent me my lost stories after my phone loss.Thanks dear,your'e one in a million.Chapter oneWill you Denyinfa Pamela Ebiere take Ayibaemi layefa simon as your lawfully weded husband ?The atmosphere became tensed as they all waited for the bride..not a single movement was made neither any word spoken.She tried to say the words but she couldn't, had she become mute all of a sudden...she looked at the love of her life whose eyes were pleading hers to say "I do".When she tried for the second time without a word coming from her lips she collapsed.Jesus!she breathed heavily.It was only a dream...her mind wandered back to her dream.How could it be?she muttered.The sound of her alarm distracted her thoughts as she sighed heavily. She had set an alarm for 4pm to prepare dinner.She stood up lazily stretching her body.Pulled in her red mickey mouse gown she had abadoned on the bed before her seista and headed for thekitchen as her mind occasionally drifted to her dream.She peeled the plantain before washing it into a medium sized pot.It was the tradition of the family to accompany boiled plantain with every swallow meal .She had made the garri and the vegetable soup still on fire.As the only one left with her parents she was entitled to cooking and every other house chores.Third child and first girl of a family of five,her 2elder brothers were both married and based in port Harcourt and Asaba respectively. Her immediate younger sister was happily married to a calabar man although they resided in Benin.while the last boy was a student of the university of Benin .Ebi..Her mother called for herfrom the living room.She had just gotten back from one of her numerous meetingsMummy welcome,am almost done with the food she said in an attempt to leave.She had been avoiding her mum constant naggings since her younger sister got married.They were not always like that,in fact she was her mum's favorite child until her younger sister got married the previous year.Her mother had personally told her it was a taboo.How can you sit lazily and allow your younger sister marry before you?Claiming to be one stupid career Lady..instead of paying attention to men that ask for your hand in marriage.Their relationship worsened on daily basis with her mother constantly reminding her of tieng the knot.Have you heard?Laye had enganged that yoruba girl and I wonder what you're still doing in this house unmarried.And i had my hopes up,thinking it would be laye..You are just so dumb.How can you let another woman snatch him away'I Didnt mama,he was never mine she had wanted to say but swallowed her words.Go and marry or this house will no longer contain us both..am in my husband house,look for your own husband.It was like a bomb had exploded on her head.Laye..He didn't even deem it fit to tell her first,they were more than close.What they had was more than best friends!but the painful part was she had been crushing on him since age 15.He read her like a book but couldn't figure out she had been in love with him since she knew what it meant to be attracted to the opposite sex. And she couldn't bring herself to tell him,until during his service year were he met and fell in love with BisolaShe had tried a countless times to kill what she felt for him but it had persisted.The smell of burnt soup caught her attention and she ran to the kitchen were she let it all out after putting the gas off.It was another night of going to bed with an empty stomach...what was food when her heart had been smashed to a thousand pieces.Oh how much she loved him! His dark skin glowing in her imagination,he had the sweetest smile she had ever seen.His eyes calling out for her,his broad chest the center of his attraction.He was what people Called created after God's rest.But she was so unlucky! He wasn't meant for her..his heart had been captured by the light skinned lady with the petite figure"Bisola".She was so endowered and she knew she was no match for her.She brought out her diary and scribbled in some words.Dear diaryToday 24th day of march 2011,Laye enganged Bisola. My heartthrob is gone,have lost him forever.She dropped her pen and hugged her teddybear.Laye had gotten her it for on her 24th birthday but she still cherished it like he had given her yesterday'.She turned the screen of her vibrating phone and checked the caller I.D"Besty mi"They had both saved their names as Besti mi on their respective phones,maybe he had called to break the news to her.Hearing it from him was going to hurt more so she placed the phone on silent and sobbed continuously hugging her teddy.*******"*"*****Why are you doing this to yourself Doye asked'Doye was her only friend apart from preye and the only one that knew Pamela had something for preye.They worked together as nurses in Faith clinic.Doye am hurting so bad,but what can I do?his my best friend.I love him so much and want nothing but his happiness, If Bisola makes him happy then there's nothing I can do.Yes I know,Pam I know you want nothing but the best for him..but I dont like the way you are handling it..look at your eyes,there are eyesbags.Am sure you cried yourself to sleep last night,that's if you slept at all.And the person you're killing yourself for is having fun with the love of his life.Am fine Doye,thanks for caring.She said lowering her eyes to hide the unshed tears'.I know you didn't eat last night and this morning..Pamela made to talk but she cuts her short.Shhh..let's go to the canteen,my treat.She pulled Pamela while they walked hand in hand.Pamela knocked softly on the gate..while waiting for the gateman she fingercombed her hair.she had been a mess this morning, she hadn't even taken a glance at the mirror before she left for work.Madam welicom'She almost laughed at his accent but stopped when she remembered her predicament. Musa greetings always made her laugh and she always mimicked'..his inability to pronounce words properly.She waved at him and made her away inside.Her countenance changed when she saw her visitors"Preye and Bisola"Hi,goodafternoon guys.Besti mi welcome, Laye greeted showing his 32.Have you been waiting for long?she asked.Not really,we just got here.Have you forgotten I know your shifts.Oh that..yeah,what should I get you two?Anything is fine.Bisola spoke for the first time.Right baby?she asked preye.Anything my lady says.Pamela brought 2pack of juice from the fridge and placed it on a tray in front of them with glasses.Are you sure you slept lastnight?you have eyes bags..Besti mi have you been crying? he asked concerned.That was it..he could read her like the back of his palm but couldn't figure out she loved him.Am fine..I had this fever last night,so I didn't get enough sleep.Sorry dear..hope you''v taken drugsSure, I have,she said faking a smile.Please take good care of yourself and rest well Bisola added.Thanks she muttered and took a seat opposite them.About my calls last night,you never picked and never returned any.You calledshe said acting surprised.Yes I did..dont tell me you haven't seen them.No..am sorry ,my phone is on silent and I forgot at home.Okay..Here is the big news.BISI accepted to be my forever.He said happily'She did??she asked eyes widened.Bisola waved her in ring in the air happily.Wow am so happy for you two she hugged them in turns.The soon to be couples left after spending two hours with her'..she sighed heavily. Two hours of pretence was over.After changing from her work outfit she fell asleep on her bed but not after crying her eyes out.But she took the one person that matter most to you'Pamela turned her face from eye saw' using her best technique to clean her tears.She had followed them to Ogun for the wedding.. Even if she was broken inside,she couldn't miss the chance of watching her best friend get married. She was among the bridal train .And had been with her throughout the preparation, she even took work leave to ensure everything was successful. she shut the evil voice that had asked her to standup when the pastor said a countless times If there was anyone against the union,this was the happiest day of Laye's life..she wouldn't want to ruin it for him.She watched them say ' I do'.She left for yenagoa two days after the wedding, when the newly weds had gone to Paris for their honeymoon.The familiar aroma hastened her footsteps to the kitchen.Could it be her kidsis was back..her stew always had this killer aroma anyone could perceive from a distance. But she never mentioned anything of sort and they conversed on daily basis.Her suspicion was confirmed when she saw Cassandra stirring the stew.Akpossss she screamed excitedly and hugged her from behind.Cassandra had stopped bearing Akpos saying it sounded too local for her since Age 20 but Pamela had never cease to call her that."I am not a guy intreasted in you,your name remains Akpos" she will always say and they will laugh over it.What is doing you?you this babe,why didn't you mention you were around when we spoke this morning. She said as her eyes scrutinised her sister.It's part of the surprise ,If I had said it earlier you wouldn't have screamed.See her head like scream,her eyes glistened with exicitment.Girl you're pregnant..Idemette did not waste time o,she teased happily.Ide is a good player..we can't wait to be parents she smiled.Yeah..I know that feeling,are you up to 1month?she asked examining her again.No,I month 3weeks.she rubbed her belly tenderly.Am happy for you baby..come here.They embraced each other.Though Pamela was 2years older,She looked younger than Cassandra.While Cassy was more beautiful,Pamela was more endowed physically and both were light skinned But they loved each other not minding their differencesHow are you holding up?Cassy asked when they had disengaged.Trust mum wahala now..everyday I must marry slogan.That wasn't what I meant..how are you holding up?I know you love him Pam,I just didn't say anything since you always choosed to lock up on how you feel about him.You knew..her voice trailed off.I know exactly how you feel but love would come,just open your heart sis.They are so many men out there that can treat you like a queen.Not everyone is as lucky as you are when it comes to finding love'Dont say that..there's a man for you there,you just haven't meant him.You don boil rice? She asked trying to brush the topic aside.She was tired of hearing about him,the fact that his stucked on her mind was enough pain already.when they had eaten and chatted with their parents they retired to their room.Since Cassy was spending a week,they had decided to share one room .Cassy had waited for Pamela to shower before droppong the topic.Don't you think staying here would affect you more?I dont understand Pam said while massaging her cream on her glowing skin.Well I believe it's gonna be harder for you watching those love birds when they get back,you should change environment. I mean leave this city.Pamela kept quiet for a while thinking about what Cassy had saidWhat of my job?she asked after a while.Is that your problem?you just need to say yes and I will talk to Ide to get you one.A friend of his manage a big hospital in Cal.Wait....I don't understandYes..It quite far from here and We could see everyday.she winked.You know I won't be comfortable, come on.You are my kidsis and besides you are married'Pam,Ide would love to have you live with us but if you won't be comfortable you can rent an apartment as soon as you get your first pay.I will have to give it a thought.She said bitting her lowerlip.Cassy knew how difficult Pam could be sometimes, she always felt like a burden but she was the most accommodating and loving person to be with.Just say yes..Do this for you,for your happiness.Alright.. But I have to write my resignation letter and faith clinic won't let me leave unless they find my replacement and it might take a while.Well,you are free to come whenever you've sorted it out.But please write your resignation letter tonight so we can hand it over tommorow'..it saves us the stress of waiting for approval for long.Thankyou sis.She stood up and encircled her hands around Cassy who sat on the bed. 4 Likes 1 Share