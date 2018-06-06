Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught (6849 Views)

Dangerous 5 Likes

Busted!!! Busted!!! 2 Likes



I don't know why most of these scammers are dumb no wonder they can't make a decent living I don't know why most of these scammers are dumb no wonder they can't make a decent living 5 Likes 1 Share





Baba looks like an angry bird Bone thugs and harmony got meBaba looks like an angry bird 22 Likes 2 Shares

Why the scammer come ugly like this 3 Likes

Bone thugs and harmony got me



Baba looks like an angry bird yah yah yah angry bird really his face is scary yah yah yah angry bird reallyhis face is scary 2 Likes

"MY CAMERA IS BAD" 9 Likes

lmao 1 Like

It's very sad!

It's very sad!

Money without morals.

Hunger is really bad. 2 Likes

Choi

Bone Thugs and Harmony. 1 Like

Hahahahahaha!



Me and one dey chat like this, him never know say I don code say him be guy.

Send the money, I will come and spend the night with you, Na song him dey sing for me since. I just dey use am play 3 Likes

Why the scammer come ugly like this

Answer: He is from the south west Answer: He is from the south west 2 Likes

He looks like a northerner. begging is in their DNA 1 Like





These small boys that don't to work will want to scam their grandfather mate. Terrible.



6 Ways to Protect Elders from Scams Funny ish.These small boys that don't to work will want to scam their grandfather mate. Terrible.

Scammer must be highly intellectual or voodoo inclined maybe luckily related



Look at his scary face Busted!Look at his scary face 1 Like