|Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by onyxdiarymedia: 7:34am On May 29
Lol! This went left real quick!
1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by onyxdiarymedia: 7:38am On May 29
Hahahaha!
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by Nukilia: 7:40am On May 29
Dangerous
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by updatechange(m): 7:43am On May 29
Busted!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by Issakendrick: 7:49am On May 29
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by shortgun(m): 7:51am On May 29
I don't know why most of these scammers are dumb no wonder they can't make a decent living
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by malificent(f): 8:14am On May 29
Bone thugs and harmony got me
Baba looks like an angry bird
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by Lonestar124: 8:18am On May 29
Why the scammer come ugly like this
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by donstan18(m): 8:18am On May 29
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by Lonestar124: 8:20am On May 29
malificent:yah yah yah angry bird really his face is scary
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by CAPSLOCKED: 8:28am On May 29
"MY CAMERA IS BAD"
9 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by mrvocalprowess(m): 8:00pm On May 29
lmao
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by wordpressdony(m): 8:11pm On May 29
It's very sad!
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by muckross(m): 12:39pm
wordpressdony:
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by Yummyben: 12:39pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by Authoreety: 12:40pm
Bjj
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by KrystosCJ(m): 12:41pm
Money without morals.
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by Metuh: 12:41pm
Hunger is really bad.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by wiloy2k8(m): 12:42pm
Choi
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by TheUbermensch: 12:42pm
Bone Thugs and Harmony.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by Didi2d(m): 12:42pm
Hahahahahaha!
Me and one dey chat like this, him never know say I don code say him be guy.
Send the money, I will come and spend the night with you, Na song him dey sing for me since. I just dey use am play
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by AerialMapper: 12:42pm
Lonestar124:
Answer: He is from the south west
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by Sijo01(f): 12:43pm
He looks like a northerner. begging is in their DNA
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by Gangster1ms: 12:44pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by Opinionated: 12:44pm
Funny ish.
These small boys that don't to work will want to scam their grandfather mate. Terrible.
6 Ways to Protect Elders from Scams
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by Hotzone(m): 12:44pm
Scammer must be highly intellectual or voodoo inclined maybe luckily related
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by PrincessB1(f): 12:44pm
Busted!
Look at his scary face
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Tried To Scam On Twitter With A Fake Female Profile, But Got Caught by lovelylad: 12:45pm
CAPSLOCKED:LMFAOOOOOOO was it not the same camera that did a recorded video?wow, you don cast yourself.
