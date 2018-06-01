₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by uzolexis(f): 7:01pm
dammyd46:True
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by jibs4lv(m): 7:02pm
abeg who score for naija , someone is not watching rainow
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by lexy2014: 7:02pm
Walelavender:and d keeper. He had a superb performance
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by dammyd46(m): 7:02pm
3DCYCLOPS:You are super wrong bro go back and check the performance of Cameroon and Ghana we are made for soccer but politics is destroying everything
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by Ekaka1(m): 7:02pm
Walelavender:Yes, but he needs to impose himself a little bit more ...and play a little faster too . Overall, he's a good lad.
I also feel this coach is playing him out of position today
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by dammyd46(m): 7:02pm
Britishcoins:you are reading the wrong words Nigeria ain't going to do well. we can qualify pass the group stage if we keep playing like this
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by Benbobola(m): 7:02pm
Please why is Rohr playing iwobi in central midfield
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by sammyomal(m): 7:02pm
dynicks:If i quote you now, you will say I've started.
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by PataAlhaja(m): 7:03pm
peachie:
... nothing stupid in it, you bimbo!
It's one of the extremities in the world of football. Ozil who has Turkish parents was booed by Turkish fans when Germany played Turkey sometimes ago ...
Na normal thing so shut up!
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by CecyAdrian(f): 7:03pm
robosky02:
Is it this 'changed game' that they will use for world cup?
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by walyx(m): 7:04pm
God help us in Russia
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by DonMekino(m): 7:04pm
Is the commentator calling Ebuehi Eboue?
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by lexy2014: 7:04pm
Nightingale:he wasn't really getting any supply. D first half was awful
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by blakid(m): 7:05pm
Gooooooaaaall 2-2
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by Zanas: 7:05pm
90mins on the clock
Four minutes added on time
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by odyx: 7:05pm
2 mins to go any hope for Najia
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by peachie(f): 7:06pm
PataAlhaja:Who took the jam out of your doughnut E pain you. i call your name? Ode
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by noble2faith(m): 7:07pm
blakid:Are u normal?
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by VIPERVENOM(m): 7:07pm
blakid:
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by dammyd46(m): 7:07pm
CecyAdrian:Abi o, the "changed game" that can not draw or beat England
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by princeemmma(m): 7:07pm
noble2faith:am not sure, maybe its weed at work
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by jtwest(m): 7:08pm
I believe onazi and Joel obi should goan be selling the jersey at aba, not go to the world cup.
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by jaxxy(m): 7:08pm
ibkayee:
How convenient
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by DonMekino(m): 7:08pm
Benbobola:Exactly wat changed the match for better
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by NoDulling4here(m): 7:08pm
Game is getting dull.
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by ibkayee(f): 7:08pm
jaxxy:
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by dammyd46(m): 7:08pm
blakid:You are watching the wrong game
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by zirgam: 7:09pm
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by Ekpekus(m): 7:09pm
FT England 2 Nigeria 1
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by adioolayi(m): 7:09pm
If by now, you still doubting this Eagles to make it out of tje group stage, you are on a long thing....
#Let'sGoRussia2018
#FlyEaglesFly
|Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by Ekaka1(m): 7:09pm
Last kick for Naija
