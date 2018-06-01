₦airaland Forum

Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by uzolexis(f): 7:01pm
dammyd46:

you are reading the wrong words Nigeria ain't going to do well. we can qualify pass the group stage if we keep playing like this
True

2 Likes

Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by jibs4lv(m): 7:02pm
abeg who score for naija , someone is not watching rainow embarassed
Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by lexy2014: 7:02pm
Walelavender:
We need Ogu in d world cup. Not doing badly
and d keeper. He had a superb performance

1 Like

Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by dammyd46(m): 7:02pm
3DCYCLOPS:


LOL since i was young, i've always had this believe that blacks "Nigeria" are not made for soccer..in fact sports. always too slow and stiff.


And my boy Iwobi gets the goal!! cheesy cheesy
You are super wrong bro go back and check the performance of Cameroon and Ghana we are made for soccer but politics is destroying everything

4 Likes

Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by Ekaka1(m): 7:02pm
Walelavender:
We need Ogu in d world cup. Not doing badly
Yes, but he needs to impose himself a little bit more ...and play a little faster too . Overall, he's a good lad.
I also feel this coach is playing him out of position today

1 Like

Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by dammyd46(m): 7:02pm
Britishcoins:
Nigeria will definitely do well in Russia. I love what I am reading here
you are reading the wrong words Nigeria ain't going to do well. we can qualify pass the group stage if we keep playing like this
Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by Benbobola(m): 7:02pm
Please why is Rohr playing iwobi in central midfield
Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by sammyomal(m): 7:02pm
dynicks:
GOOOOOOAAALLL......
nobody should quote me please.....i'm hungry
If i quote you now, you will say I've started.

1 Like

Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by PataAlhaja(m): 7:03pm
peachie:
Nigerians at the stadium showing their stupidity, in booing Dele Ali Awon Ode

... nothing stupid in it, you bimbo!

It's one of the extremities in the world of football. Ozil who has Turkish parents was booed by Turkish fans when Germany played Turkey sometimes ago ...

Na normal thing so shut up!

28 Likes

Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by CecyAdrian(f): 7:03pm
robosky02:
hope you still there
Game has changed

Is it this 'changed game' that they will use for world cup?

1 Like

Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by walyx(m): 7:04pm
God help us in Russia

3 Likes

Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by DonMekino(m): 7:04pm
Is the commentator calling Ebuehi Eboue?

4 Likes

Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by lexy2014: 7:04pm
Nightingale:
ighalo doesn't really pose any threat in my opinion. We need someone pacey.
he wasn't really getting any supply. D first half was awful
Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by blakid(m): 7:05pm
Gooooooaaaall 2-2
Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by Zanas: 7:05pm
90mins on the clock

Four minutes added on time
Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by odyx: 7:05pm
2 mins to go any hope for Najia
Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by peachie(f): 7:06pm
PataAlhaja:


... nothing stupid in it, you bimbo!

It's one of the extremities in the world of football. Ozil who has Turkish parents was booed by Turkish fans when Germany played Turkey sometimes ago ...

Na normal thing so shut up!

Who took the jam out of your doughnut E pain you. i call your name? Ode
Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by noble2faith(m): 7:07pm
blakid:
Gooooooaaaall 2-2
Are u normal?

2 Likes

Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by VIPERVENOM(m): 7:07pm
blakid:
Gooooooaaaall 2-2

7 Likes

Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by dammyd46(m): 7:07pm
CecyAdrian:


Is it this 'changed game' that they will use for world cup?
Abi o, the "changed game" that can not draw or beat England
Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by princeemmma(m): 7:07pm
noble2faith:


Are u normal?
am not sure, maybe its weed at work undecided undecided undecided undecided

1 Like

Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by jtwest(m): 7:08pm
I believe onazi and Joel obi should goan be selling the jersey at aba, not go to the world cup.

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by jaxxy(m): 7:08pm
ibkayee:
Thank God I'm not Nigerian sha

How convenient
Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by DonMekino(m): 7:08pm
Benbobola:
Please why is Rohr playing iwobi in central midfield
Exactly wat changed the match for better

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by NoDulling4here(m): 7:08pm
Game is getting dull.
Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by ibkayee(f): 7:08pm
jaxxy:


How convenient
grin
Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by dammyd46(m): 7:08pm
blakid:
Gooooooaaaall 2-2
You are watching the wrong game

1 Like

Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by zirgam: 7:09pm
England vs Nigeria Full Match And Highlights
Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by Ekpekus(m): 7:09pm
FT England 2 Nigeria 1
Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by adioolayi(m): 7:09pm
If by now, you still doubting this Eagles to make it out of tje group stage, you are on a long thing....
#Let'sGoRussia2018
#FlyEaglesFly

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: England Vs Nigeria Friendly - 2 - 1 (Full-Time) by Ekaka1(m): 7:09pm
Last kick for Naija

