₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,884 members, 4,278,384 topics. Date: Monday, 04 June 2018 at 09:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / One Hit (Cover) By Kizito Ft Verse6ix, Frankiefree And Lord X (1022 Views)
On & On By Verse6ix Ft Lordx And Kizito / "Why" By Verse Ft Kizito, Eddy Prodigy, And Lord X / Kizito - D Boi Ft Frankiefree (new Music) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|One Hit (Cover) By Kizito Ft Verse6ix, Frankiefree And Lord X by ogakizito(m): 2:41am On May 30
Rice and beans crooner and Top naija music awards 2017 winner, Kizito (Ogakizito), teams up with Verse6ix, Frankiefree and Lord X in this sensational cover of Cobhams Asuquo's trending "One Hit" single.
So much Word plays and punchlines. A balance diet tune.
follow Kizito on instagram, twitter : @ogakizito
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAEJB4Jw8oI
download:
http://topnaijamusic.com/download-kizito-ft-verse6ix-frankie-free-lord-x-one-hit-cover/
Soundcloud:
https://soundcloud.com/ogakizito/kizito-one-hitcover-ft-verse6ix-frankiefree-lord-x
1 Share
|Re: One Hit (Cover) By Kizito Ft Verse6ix, Frankiefree And Lord X by Speakdatruth: 8:19pm
Weldone guys, consistency key
|Re: One Hit (Cover) By Kizito Ft Verse6ix, Frankiefree And Lord X by Ginger23: 8:20pm
color=#990000]Track and know the exact location of your car anywhere on your mobile phone[/color]
With our car tracker device, you can stop and start your car engine on your phone
You can know exact location of your car and your driver on your phone
You can listen to live conversation of what people are saying inside your car
You can set your car speed limit and check fuel history.
For more info pls call the phone number below. Price is #35.000
|Re: One Hit (Cover) By Kizito Ft Verse6ix, Frankiefree And Lord X by ANNOY(m): 8:20pm
Hi, you guys should follow @fashionbomb.ng on instagram.
If you are a Nigerian student follow it.
|Re: One Hit (Cover) By Kizito Ft Verse6ix, Frankiefree And Lord X by Nedfed(m): 8:23pm
Nice one@ Op
More Grease To Your Elbow
|Re: One Hit (Cover) By Kizito Ft Verse6ix, Frankiefree And Lord X by henrixx(m): 8:25pm
Since may 30th this thread never blow
Nairalanders put banger on this thread
|Re: One Hit (Cover) By Kizito Ft Verse6ix, Frankiefree And Lord X by Bossontop(m): 8:31pm
Nice one.......but na God dey give hit worldly song??....i jus dey ask because i no know oo
|Re: One Hit (Cover) By Kizito Ft Verse6ix, Frankiefree And Lord X by EzendiEgo1: 8:33pm
Why low comments
Abi the song no good at all
|Re: One Hit (Cover) By Kizito Ft Verse6ix, Frankiefree And Lord X by adewumiopeyemi(m): 8:43pm
Hi guys u can check the pics. Of the nairaland party will did on saturday... and the video http://www.nairaland.com/4542523/happy-nairalanders-having-fun-house
|Re: One Hit (Cover) By Kizito Ft Verse6ix, Frankiefree And Lord X by Offpoint: 8:54pm
I'll download it next year December
|Re: One Hit (Cover) By Kizito Ft Verse6ix, Frankiefree And Lord X by 12inches1(m): 9:05pm
Sounds good. This dudes keep getting better. Thumbs up.
|Re: One Hit (Cover) By Kizito Ft Verse6ix, Frankiefree And Lord X by anaya11: 9:07pm
like the song
|Re: One Hit (Cover) By Kizito Ft Verse6ix, Frankiefree And Lord X by chrisaz: 9:15pm
Wanna be next millionaire? Come to POWER 3! EASY WINNING up to NGN 20 Million every 5 minutes and won 32% commission every day. SUPA CODE: KG2G. Join at http://om.bet/zjcw
(0) (Reply)
Raypower Is 12 Years Today! / Dixie Chicks! Love 'em! / Ja-rule Or 50cent
Viewing this topic: olayi1992, MrGift(m), lolipopandy(f) and 10 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30