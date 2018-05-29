Rice and beans crooner and Top naija music awards 2017 winner, Kizito (Ogakizito), teams up with Verse6ix, Frankiefree and Lord X in this sensational cover of Cobhams Asuquo's trending "One Hit" single.So much Word plays and punchlines. A balance diet tune.follow Kizito on instagram, twitter : @ogakizitodownload:Soundcloud:

