Tecno has launched another Power device called the "TECNO POUVOIR 2" which is a phone with 5,000mah battery. I was wowed when I saw the battery, so I bought it and Here is the unboxing video if you are interested.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2CU7azfMGfo



So, tell me what you think about the specifications and what tecno should improve on. Lets create a conversation with no insults.... Remember New Nigeria begins with you!



I will love to hear your opinions and suggestions.. please also subscribe to my youtube channel, it means a lot to me!



continue collecting gullible people money. many people don't have what they are using fone for except to chat yet they will be changing fone as if dey know it's usefulness. wasting of money always. if u are in a category of using fone to chat alone, stick with ur fone in as much it's not giving u problems. thanks. 14 Likes 1 Share

Bruv.. Buy one for me please, thanks! 1 Like





Looks like a direct competition of the Infinix Hot 6 Pro I reviewed





henry007:

Great video quality.



One of the phones I'd recommend for heavy users

Tecno dey release phone like pure water..









I just wish iPhones were this cheap









henry007:

Great video quality.



Dont steal his shine. He is also a vlogger, open your own thread to showcase the video and mention lala to move it to the promise land. Dont steal his shine. He is also a vlogger, open your own thread to showcase the video and mention lala to move it to the promise land. 1 Like

that phone can't be sold in any other part of the world, except in Nigeria......

this people just they confuse people with many crappy options.

some people don't even make 1 naira with their phone, yet they change it like cloths 4 Likes

If It's not Samsung, it can never be android

Price pls

This techno x don do me. Wetin sef? 1 Like



This my Tecno Y6 old pass Buhari tenure

Tell us the price

see as techno marketers pack full here hyping their nonsense of a fone.. mtcheeew

ollah2:





Dont steal his shine. He is also a vlogger, open your own thread to showcase the video and mention lala to move it to the promise land.

Lool @ Promise land.



Any Vlogger is welcome to "steal my shine" too.



Lool @ Promise land.

Any Vlogger is welcome to "steal my shine" too.

We support one another.

The condition in Nigeria has programmed our minds to think that what matters on a device is big battery

All these phones sha I wish other brands like ulephone, doogee, Leagoo, oukutel and the likes can set up shops in Nigeria so this Tecno and Infinix rubbish can stop 1 Like

Tecno produces at the rate of 1phone/month.

NotBeenPaid:

The condition in Nigeria has programmed our minds to think that what matters on a device is big battery Not entirely true.

some people want decent performance and big battery.

some people want awesome camera, decent performance, decent battery.

some people want great performance, decent camera, decent battery.

Not entirely true.

some people want decent performance and big battery.

some people want awesome camera, decent performance, decent battery.

some people want great performance, decent camera, decent battery.

some people want great performance, great camera, great battery (flagship).

superjaks:

Does more battery Mah really mean lo her battery life after a single charge? If na so eh, this phone na wizard.