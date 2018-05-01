₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,011,657 members, 4,269,809 topics. Date: Thursday, 31 May 2018 at 08:31 AM

Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! - Phones - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! (2795 Views)

Battle Of The Power Kings: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Vs Tecno L9 Plus / Tecno Pouvoir 2 Price And Specifications (Thread) / Have You Seen This Power Bank With 100,000mah Battery Capacity ? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by TechyNigerian: 3:26am
Hello Everyone,

Tecno has launched another Power device called the "TECNO POUVOIR 2" which is a phone with 5,000mah battery. I was wowed when I saw the battery, so I bought it and Here is the unboxing video if you are interested.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2CU7azfMGfo

So, tell me what you think about the specifications and what tecno should improve on. Lets create a conversation with no insults.... Remember New Nigeria begins with you!

I will love to hear your opinions and suggestions.. please also subscribe to my youtube channel, it means a lot to me!

CC mynd44

Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by princeade86(m): 4:41am
continue collecting gullible people money. many people don't have what they are using fone for except to chat yet they will be changing fone as if dey know it's usefulness. wasting of money always. if u are in a category of using fone to chat alone, stick with ur fone in as much it's not giving u problems. thanks.

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by yungchop: 5:38am
Bruv.. Buy one for me please, thanks! smiley

1 Like

Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by henry007(m): 6:27am
Great video quality.

Looks like a direct competition of the Infinix Hot 6 Pro I reviewed


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvAh0a6J5Co

1 Like

Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by tbadejo25: 6:52am
henry007:
Great video quality.

Looks like a direct competition of the Infinix Hot 6 Pro I reviewed


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvAh0a6J5Co


Snapdragon vs MTK. Lol
Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by BlackHatNaija: 7:20am
One of the phones I'd recommend for heavy users
Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by laurel03: 7:20am
Tecno dey release phone like pure water..
Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by UNIZIK1stSon: 7:21am
Nice Phone....



I just wish iPhones were this cheap cry cry cry




Warning! This VIDEO!!!! Leaked Online and Got The Lady Sacked From Her Job...!! Don't Watch!
Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by ollah2: 7:22am
henry007:
Great video quality.

Looks like a direct competition of the Infinix Hot 6 Pro I reviewed


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvAh0a6J5Co


Dont steal his shine. He is also a vlogger, open your own thread to showcase the video and mention lala to move it to the promise land.

1 Like

Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by AnonymousIP: 7:22am
grin
Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by bluePointers(m): 7:22am
that phone can't be sold in any other part of the world, except in Nigeria......
Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by classicalbenson(m): 7:23am
this people just they confuse people with many crappy options.
Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by b0rn2fuck(m): 7:23am
some people don't even make 1 naira with their phone, yet they change it like cloths

4 Likes

Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by handsomeclouds(m): 7:23am
If It's not Samsung, it can never be android
Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by qualityGod(m): 7:24am
Price pls
Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by pweshboi(m): 7:25am
This techno x don do me. Wetin sef?

1 Like

Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by DemonHunTER: 7:26am
This my Tecno Y6 old pass Buhari tenure
Make man do buy new phone seff grin cry
Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by ZeeBaba17(m): 7:27am
Tell us the price
Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by Abudu2000(m): 7:28am
The thread isn't complete until u see the comment "price please" grin grin see as techno marketers pack full here hyping their nonsense of a fone.. mtcheeew

3 Likes

Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by henry007(m): 7:31am
ollah2:


Dont steal his shine. He is also a vlogger, open your own thread to showcase the video and mention lala to move it to the promise land.

Lool @ Promise land.

Any Vlogger is welcome to "steal my shine" too.

We support one another.

1 Like

Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by NotBeenPaid(m): 7:37am
The condition in Nigeria has programmed our minds to think that what matters on a device is big battery
Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by mysteriousman(m): 7:38am
All these phones sha I wish other brands like ulephone, doogee, Leagoo, oukutel and the likes can set up shops in Nigeria so this Tecno and Infinix rubbish can stop

1 Like

Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by jojomario(m): 7:40am
Tecno produces at the rate of 1phone/month.
Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by karna63: 7:40am
Empower yourself today for free

Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by superjaks(m): 7:45am
Nairalanders...Show me some love
Happy birthday to me!

2 Likes

Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by Abdstrakt(m): 7:57am
NotBeenPaid:
The condition in Nigeria has programmed our minds to think that what matters on a device is big battery
Not entirely true.
some people want decent performance and big battery.
some people want awesome camera, decent performance, decent battery.
some people want great performance, decent camera, decent battery.
some people want great performance, great camera, great battery (flagship).
Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by Olulinks(m): 7:57am
superjaks:
Nairalanders...Show me some love Happy birthday to me!
Birthday mate. Happy birthday to you and myself.

1 Like

Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by Abdstrakt(m): 7:57am
superjaks:
Nairalanders...Show me some love Happy birthday to me!
happy birthday oga. enjoy life.

1 Like

Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by Rubiesangel: 8:04am
Does more battery Mah really mean lo her battery life after a single charge? If na so eh, this phone na wizard.
Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by EternalBeing: 8:06am
Ok.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Messenger On Phone. / Infinix Zero Cracked Screen / Why Are The Hands In Nokia Phone White?

Viewing this topic: mars999(m), Bamiji811, Aircondition(m), Pressea(m), Iammelvin(m), fitednafordable(m), Mrflyguy, lukfame(m), sweeterman(m), kkani, amadika(m), Agebrown(m), bodeogunyomi, ironben(m), tmanuelle, mcevans1(m) and 27 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.