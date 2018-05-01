₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by TechyNigerian: 3:26am
Hello Everyone,
Tecno has launched another Power device called the "TECNO POUVOIR 2" which is a phone with 5,000mah battery. I was wowed when I saw the battery, so I bought it and Here is the unboxing video if you are interested.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2CU7azfMGfo
So, tell me what you think about the specifications and what tecno should improve on. Lets create a conversation with no insults.... Remember New Nigeria begins with you!
I will love to hear your opinions and suggestions.. please also subscribe to my youtube channel, it means a lot to me!
CC mynd44
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by princeade86(m): 4:41am
continue collecting gullible people money. many people don't have what they are using fone for except to chat yet they will be changing fone as if dey know it's usefulness. wasting of money always. if u are in a category of using fone to chat alone, stick with ur fone in as much it's not giving u problems. thanks.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by yungchop: 5:38am
Bruv.. Buy one for me please, thanks!
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by henry007(m): 6:27am
Great video quality.
Looks like a direct competition of the Infinix Hot 6 Pro I reviewed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvAh0a6J5Co
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by tbadejo25: 6:52am
henry007:
Snapdragon vs MTK. Lol
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by BlackHatNaija: 7:20am
One of the phones I'd recommend for heavy users
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by laurel03: 7:20am
Tecno dey release phone like pure water..
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by UNIZIK1stSon: 7:21am
Nice Phone....
I just wish iPhones were this cheap
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by ollah2: 7:22am
henry007:
Dont steal his shine. He is also a vlogger, open your own thread to showcase the video and mention lala to move it to the promise land.
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by AnonymousIP: 7:22am
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by bluePointers(m): 7:22am
that phone can't be sold in any other part of the world, except in Nigeria......
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by classicalbenson(m): 7:23am
this people just they confuse people with many crappy options.
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by b0rn2fuck(m): 7:23am
some people don't even make 1 naira with their phone, yet they change it like cloths
4 Likes
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by handsomeclouds(m): 7:23am
If It's not Samsung, it can never be android
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by qualityGod(m): 7:24am
Price pls
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by pweshboi(m): 7:25am
This techno x don do me. Wetin sef?
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by DemonHunTER: 7:26am
This my Tecno Y6 old pass Buhari tenure
Make man do buy new phone seff
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by ZeeBaba17(m): 7:27am
Tell us the price
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by Abudu2000(m): 7:28am
The thread isn't complete until u see the comment "price please" see as techno marketers pack full here hyping their nonsense of a fone.. mtcheeew
3 Likes
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by henry007(m): 7:31am
ollah2:
Lool @ Promise land.
Any Vlogger is welcome to "steal my shine" too.
We support one another.
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by NotBeenPaid(m): 7:37am
The condition in Nigeria has programmed our minds to think that what matters on a device is big battery
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by mysteriousman(m): 7:38am
All these phones sha I wish other brands like ulephone, doogee, Leagoo, oukutel and the likes can set up shops in Nigeria so this Tecno and Infinix rubbish can stop
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by jojomario(m): 7:40am
Tecno produces at the rate of 1phone/month.
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by karna63: 7:40am
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by superjaks(m): 7:45am
Nairalanders...Show me some love
Happy birthday to me!
2 Likes
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by Abdstrakt(m): 7:57am
NotBeenPaid:Not entirely true.
some people want decent performance and big battery.
some people want awesome camera, decent performance, decent battery.
some people want great performance, decent camera, decent battery.
some people want great performance, great camera, great battery (flagship).
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by Olulinks(m): 7:57am
superjaks:Birthday mate. Happy birthday to you and myself.
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by Abdstrakt(m): 7:57am
superjaks:happy birthday oga. enjoy life.
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by Rubiesangel: 8:04am
Does more battery Mah really mean lo her battery life after a single charge? If na so eh, this phone na wizard.
|Re: Tecno Pouvoir 2 Unboxing -- A Phone With 5,000mah Battery! by EternalBeing: 8:06am
Ok.
