Continue to see more photos



Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo and his wife, Jumobi, attended their son, Tega's High school graduation, in the US yesterday May 30th. The proud parents shared the photos from the ceremony.Continue to see more photos

Jobless man 1 Like

CONGRATULATIONS .



Jumobi sef no wan grow old anymore o, same with RMD.



Nigerians making us proud in Yankee.

I can't count how many Nigerians graduating abroad I read just this past one week alone!

Thumbs up guys! 1 Like 1 Share





congrats man

We see you, congrats. Immediate job is assured.

youngest85:

Jobless man

Troll Troll 2 Likes

na abroad every rich man pikin dey graduate now, so poor people should be coping with Nigeria institution abi? God dey ooo. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Ok









So he is just in High school and he is already dressing like a miscreant. So he is just in High school and he is already dressing like a miscreant. 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:

torin:

Both of una hug transformer?! Both of una hug transformer?! 2 Likes 1 Share

robinso01:

na abroad every rich man pikin dey graduate now, so poor people should be coping with Nigeria institution abi? God dey ooo. who say mk u no get money who say mk u no get money

robinso01:

na abroad every rich man pikin dey graduate now, so poor people should be coping with Nigeria institution abi? God dey ooo.

How we for do? Make GOD help us too How we for do? Make GOD help us too

Why are they zooming the camera far away from Jumobi to reduce her size

wow!!!

Chai... See as their auditorium fine pass our national stadium...

Wow!!!! Congratulations

ednut1:

who say mk u no get money

As if.... As if.... 1 Like

Thank God

Congratulations RMD.



OboOlora:

Why are they zooming the camera far away from Jumobi to reduce her size How did u get to know all this Monitoring spirit. How did u get to know all thisMonitoring spirit. 1 Like

I just love this man... i love his personality.. Letter to my unborn kids..



His sons name is Tega? Interested!



Seems he named the boy after his act name in the Violated

I loved RMD even more after watching HUSH.

go watch it if u haven't.

Fine boy, handsome dad





That's one thing about robust ladies. Our faces and bodies always look supple and soft. Unlike A dancer i know *coughs * , with her scrawny neckline, clawlike fingers and bony face, * coughs again* .sighs I don't pray to be that skinny.



Go girl!



Lovely couple inbetween. Jumobi still looking young with forever beautyThat's one thing about robust ladies. Our faces and bodies always look supple and soft. Unlike A dancer i know *coughs * , with her scrawny neckline, clawlike fingers and bony face, * coughs again* .sighs I don't pray to be that skinny.Go girl!Lovely couple inbetween. 1 Like

jennifermahan:

congrats to the lad congrats to the lad

congrats

Hmmmmn!! 1 Like

adecz:







Hmmmmn!! May Ellen-Ezekiel should be his mum right? May Ellen-Ezekiel should be his mum right?