₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,011,658 members, 4,269,812 topics. Date: Thursday, 31 May 2018 at 08:32 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son (6418 Views)
Richard Mofe-Damijo And His Beautiful Wife, Jumobi, In Adorable Photo / RMD And Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary / RMD Celebrates His Wife, Jumobi's Birthday (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by jennifermahan(f): 7:14am
Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo and his wife, Jumobi, attended their son, Tega's High school graduation, in the US yesterday May 30th. The proud parents shared the photos from the ceremony.
Continue to see more photos
source : https://www.made4naija.com/2018/05/rmd-and-his-wife-jumobi-attend-their-sons-graduation-in-the-us-photos/
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by youngest85(m): 7:15am
Jobless man
1 Like
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:16am
CONGRATULATIONS .
Jumobi sef no wan grow old anymore o, same with RMD.
Nigerians making us proud in Yankee.
I can't count how many Nigerians graduating abroad I read just this past one week alone!
Thumbs up guys!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by torin: 7:25am
SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE>>> https://www.gistmore.com/rmd-wife-jumobi-attend-sons-graduation-us-photos
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by nicholartsdesign: 7:26am
congrats man
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by ClintonEmex: 7:30am
We see you, congrats. Immediate job is assured.
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by YOUNGELDER1(m): 7:34am
youngest85:
Troll
2 Likes
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by robinso01(m): 7:40am
na abroad every rich man pikin dey graduate now, so poor people should be coping with Nigeria institution abi? God dey ooo.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by Alwaysking: 7:43am
Ok
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by NwaAmaikpe: 8:03am
So he is just in High school and he is already dressing like a miscreant.
1 Like
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:04am
NwaAmaikpe:
torin:Both of una hug transformer?!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by ednut1(m): 8:05am
robinso01:who say mk u no get money
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by libertyfather(m): 8:05am
robinso01:
How we for do? Make GOD help us too
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by OboOlora(f): 8:05am
Why are they zooming the camera far away from Jumobi to reduce her size
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by noya5: 8:06am
wow!!!
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by nuelzy: 8:06am
Chai... See as their auditorium fine pass our national stadium...
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by Bellgal: 8:07am
Wow!!!! Congratulations
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by libertyfather(m): 8:07am
ednut1:
As if....
1 Like
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by EzendiEgo1: 8:07am
Thank God
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by QuickStandard: 8:09am
Congratulations RMD.
However you can contact us for all your solar solutions.
Also, you can sell your used, scrap, and (or) condemned inverter and UPS batteries.
+2348020979952
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by Bellgal: 8:09am
OboOlora:How did u get to know all this Monitoring spirit.
1 Like
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by KIDfurniture(m): 8:09am
I just love this man... i love his personality.. Letter to my unborn kids..
Daddy may not relocate to America but Daddy promise to save up well so he can send his wife/mummy to America to deliver you in one of the best Hospitals in America .. This I hope and pray to Almighty God to achieve and many more achievements to follow.. I just can't struggle outside Nigeria but i love to enjoy only outside Nigeria... Let God bless our Hustle here in Nigeria /Africa . No place like Home... No place like Nigeria.. .. We still sell the best imported furniture , buy/sell gift cards, bitcoin, perfect money....we re into stainless railings for exterior and interior deco of your homes.
+234-80-58-222-672
1 Like
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by Iaz93: 8:10am
His sons name is Tega? Interested!
Seems he named the boy after his act name in the Violated
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by Infocitadel: 8:15am
I loved RMD even more after watching HUSH.
go watch it if u haven't.
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by DonPiiko: 8:18am
Fine boy, handsome dad
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by victorian(f): 8:20am
Jumobi still looking young with forever beauty
That's one thing about robust ladies. Our faces and bodies always look supple and soft. Unlike A dancer i know *coughs * , with her scrawny neckline, clawlike fingers and bony face, * coughs again* .sighs I don't pray to be that skinny.
Go girl!
Lovely couple inbetween.
1 Like
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by nabegibeg: 8:21am
jennifermahan:
congrats to the lad
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by meekmillery: 8:24am
congrats
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by adecz(m): 8:24am
Hmmmmn!!
1 Like
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by PaChukwudi44: 8:28am
adecz:May Ellen-Ezekiel should be his mum right?
|Re: Tega Mofe-Damijo Graduates From High School In US: RMD & Wife Jumobi Support Son by Senorita123(f): 8:31am
victorian:The fact that u are trying so hard to console yourself doesn't mean u shd do dat by insulting others. FAT IS FAT. What happened to your morals?
(0) (Reply)
Western Or Central/southern African Women Beauties / Tonto Dikeh Uncensored – ‘my Smoking Is Nobody Business!’ / Pictures Of Different James Bond Till Date: Which Has Been The Best?
Viewing this topic: Mashrock, okwysplace, Ganjababe, beeorlar89, Ekeke1(m), Ligang, Milllz, ihec(m), nosingwa, cardinal1, Sharmeenator(m), som4reel(f), Brightglory77, andybini(m), olamiide327(m), groundnutoil(m), Google63(m), stepo707, Luyi2015, Sotrue1234, Iyalayaibomaku, jhummie04, KehindeAke(m), made4naijamusic, waledudu(m), Glodangel1, funkdr(m), Odumanudo, Ghabu(m), Psoul(m), gifftson101(f), Harzzie(m), Addme, sacramento1212, Mikechinos(m), Yels, maxibrainz02(m), Deniolami, dovereignsbaba, PrinceDuro, Niwdog(m), okito, ferhyntorlah(f), farsh(m), gustavo440, idibuzo(m), 9gerian, NinaArsenal(f), vincent561(m), sunnymighty(m), slimmykisses(f), ogayor, sirnoah(m), mailemy(m), Saudaau86, daamazing(m), nghealthcare, jaydeeking(m), Fluidelvis(m), dikenna, claremont(m), phdmjjm(m), mumayo, chegzyshade(m), blinging101, Usefulusman(m), Osaos(m), elsalami, jefferymulas, seunH, feodan, packagerz, bigmummy16, letustalk(m), funkyfrevy(f), Hyfer(m), dave00733(m), jeweltab(f), darmylolah(m), jaycole(m), Swaycater(m), Getrich47(m), mustmust(m), Senorita123(f) and 201 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10