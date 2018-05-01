₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by Mztarstrechy(m): 5:21pm
Nigerian and Arsenal player(on loan at MVV Maastricht in the Eerste Divisie ) Kelechi Nwakali was pictured rocking matching outfits with his girlfriend Francis Jacquelyn as they stepped out together.
Love is a beautiful thing!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/05/nigerian-player-kelechi-nwakali-steps.html
1 Like
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by itspzpics(m): 5:28pm
Isok oo
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by sellerph(m): 7:01pm
That is his sister.
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:17pm
sellerph:Don't say what u don't know.You can check them out on IG
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by AprokoGirl: 7:51pm
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:51pm
.....step out to Russia or where exactly?!
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by Vicjustice: 7:51pm
Who are they?
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by loadedvibes: 7:52pm
Them break your leg now.. wahala for naija
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by NwaAmaikpe: 7:52pm
This boy is a disgrace to other Nigerian footballers who are ballers.
See his Kabiru-made whack native.
Why is he still holding on to this local bushmeat girlfriend of his when there are lots of beauty queens yearning for his attention?
No matter how long they've been together,
he should just dump this girl for something classier.
She is not befitting enough.
5 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by mart001: 7:53pm
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by BlackHatNaija: 7:54pm
He deserves to be at the world cup. I hope he gets another opportunity.
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by Kellibae(f): 7:54pm
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by sydneyobioha(m): 7:54pm
Igbo women and beauty is like 5 and 6..
Igbo kwen!
2 Likes
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by Kirchhoff01: 7:55pm
Okay, talking about the second picture? abeg make una help the person complete the house. That kinda house shouldn't be near yours...
#money$peaks$...
1 Like
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by holluphemydavid(m): 7:55pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:U know notin about football, we d football lovers knew Dat he hasn't mature to Dat level, he is just coming up and has a prospect
1 Like
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by princepee: 7:55pm
Kel is balling :oas him no go Russia him dey enjoy for house.. Maybe he will make it in the next world cup.
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by Leetunechi: 7:56pm
NwaAmaikpe:Drop it like it's hot
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by dhabrite(m): 7:56pm
Kkk
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by Bellgal: 7:56pm
mart001:Good question, pls ask them.
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by Neimar: 7:56pm
His elder brother Divine is an Anglican Priest
d guy sabi play ball tho
family of footballers
1 Like
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by CSTR1003: 7:58pm
His girl friend is home based?
He is still young. It is only a matter of time before those white girls snap him up.
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by BOOMnaija(m): 7:59pm
So should we now fry catarrh or wat
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by Dronedude(m): 8:01pm
Some people just deserve d good life.
1 Like
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by Viking007(m): 8:02pm
NwaAmaikpe:
7 Likes
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by BOOMnaija(m): 8:03pm
NwaAmaikpe:Haba! Dem swear for u?
2 Likes
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by solayemi(m): 8:03pm
NwaAmaikpe:Where have you been?
Abi oga lala.... do u strong thing ni?
WBOD.
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by maron5(m): 8:04pm
Nice one...check my signature and start earning online immediately
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by RexTramadol1(m): 8:04pm
Kirchhoff01:
You too get sharp sight.
1 Like
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits by VivaLaFrans(m): 8:06pm
.
