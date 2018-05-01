Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Kelechi Nwakali & Girlfriend, Francis Jacquelyn Rock Matching Outfits (9515 Views)

Love is a beautiful thing!



Nigerian and Arsenal player(on loan at MVV Maastricht in the Eerste Divisie ) Kelechi Nwakali was pictured rocking matching outfits with his girlfriend Francis Jacquelyn as they stepped out together.

Isok oo

That is his sister.

sellerph:

That is his sister.



Don't say what u don't know.You can check them out on IG Don't say what u don't know.You can check them out on IG 1 Like 1 Share

.....step out to Russia or where exactly?!

Who are they?

Them break your leg now.. wahala for naija









This boy is a disgrace to other Nigerian footballers who are ballers.

See his Kabiru-made whack native.



Why is he still holding on to this local bushmeat girlfriend of his when there are lots of beauty queens yearning for his attention?



No matter how long they've been together,

he should just dump this girl for something classier.

She is not befitting enough. This boy is a disgrace to other Nigerian footballers who are ballers.See his Kabiru-made whack native.Why is he still holding on to this local bushmeat girlfriend of his when there are lots of beauty queens yearning for his attention?No matter how long they've been together,he should just dump this girl for something classier.She is not befitting enough. 5 Likes 4 Shares

He deserves to be at the world cup. I hope he gets another opportunity.

Igbo women and beauty is like 5 and 6..

Igbo kwen! 2 Likes

Okay, talking about the second picture? abeg make una help the person complete the house. That kinda house shouldn't be near yours...



#money$peaks$... 1 Like

MANNABBQGRILLS:

.....step out to Russia or where exactly?!

Is this the time to be stepping out with bae when your colleagues are stepping into the plane with their teammates. U know notin about football, we d football lovers knew Dat he hasn't mature to Dat level, he is just coming up and has a prospect U know notin about football, we d football lovers knew Dat he hasn't mature to Dat level, he is just coming up and has a prospect 1 Like

Kel is balling :oas him no go Russia him dey enjoy for house.. Maybe he will make it in the next world cup.

NwaAmaikpe:

Drop it like it's hot Drop it like it's hot 1 Like 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe:

Drop it like it's hot Drop it like it's hot 1 Like 1 Share

Kkk

mart001:

Step out to where Good question, pls ask them. Good question, pls ask them.

His elder brother Divine is an Anglican Priest



d guy sabi play ball tho



family of footballers 1 Like

His girl friend is home based?



He is still young. It is only a matter of time before those white girls snap him up.

So should we now fry catarrh or wat

Some people just deserve d good life. 1 Like

7 Likes

Haba! Dem swear for u? Haba! Dem swear for u? 2 Likes

Where have you been?

Abi oga lala.... do u strong thing ni?

WBOD. Where have you been?Abi oga lala.... do u strong thing ni?WBOD.

Kirchhoff01:

Okay, talking about the second picture? abeg make una help the person complete the house. That kinda house shouldn't be near yours...



#money$peaks$...











You too get sharp sight. You too get sharp sight. 1 Like