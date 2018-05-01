Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court (6589 Views)

“See you in Court” - Footballer, Emmanuel Emenike‘s wife, Iheoma tells her wedding planner, Adenike Balogun.



wetin CONSIGN us 12 Likes

Kiloletoyi 2 Likes

This girl get Wahala ooooo

Eminike don enter trouble.....



He better divorce her now 16 Likes





Kwatinue going to court, ur sensational court divorce is equally loading! Very stupid woman! The court session is part of her honeymoon or what? Asides her stupid self, who else is complaining about the wedding!Kwatinue going to court, ur sensational court divorce is equally loading! 8 Likes

It seems this Emenike's wife is a troublesome human being, nawa oo 6 Likes









My mother told me;

"A bad attitude is just like the body odour of a he-goat; it follows you everywhere".



Iheoma Nnadi has finally shown the world what nastiness she is made of. I was put off the first day we met at the embassy, I was further repulsed when our paths crossed again at an event.



Emenike will see shege in this marriage. He has carried Karashika home. It would have been a wiser decision to have left her as a babymama.



Now see how her newly exalted position as a wife is "shacking" her.



This one wan start her married life with "court case", isn't she supposed to be enjoying her honeymoon? 11 Likes

This girl like wahala sha 2 Likes

Stupid woman. The rudeness and anger in your statement reveals whom you are. Why not just let go 4 Likes







childish... just everything be on social media 3 Likes

this is a big one 2 Likes

Most it always end in court, what happened to humanity. 1 Like

Just enjoy your honey moon and avoid trouble ...congrats 1 Like









comments above tells u more about nigerian youth: ignorant and educated illiterates that doesn't ignore their right... major reason why politicians see dem as dunce 6 Likes 1 Share

This one don make mistake in selecting wife again.







After error selecting clubs.





People never change. 5 Likes 1 Share

Stupid troublesome woman

And to think the Lady in question did not even apologize is so annoying, she deserve to be sued

I'm with iheoma on this.. she needs to sue her ass, so that next time she will learn how to treat clients.

6 Likes

Only those with inferiority complex or slave mentality will crucify her, I mean you pay for something and you didn't get full value for your money, then there's absolutely every reason to complain and an apology from such party is deserved. Don't know why we enjoy been taking for granted, same things our politicians keep doing to us. I think the earlier we start to change our mentalities and forgetting the crap about things such as letting sleeping dogs lie and begin to make them pay, the better. 1 Like

Una money abi? How much you join



Wait! Why is she telling us sef?



Oh wait! There wasn't enough attention to the wedding, so she gats do am by herself.

That's the best thing to do "we paid her alot of money"Una money abi? How much you joinWait! Why is she telling us sef?Oh wait! There wasn't enough attention to the wedding, so she gats do am by herself.That's the best thing to do 1 Like 1 Share

"Uninvited guests were trouping in "..With this statement alone i absolve the wedding planner of any wrong doing,Emenike don enter one chance be that.Those "univited guests' made your husband the super star he is today ,gold digger 1 Like

Why telling me??

Should I go with them??

oshe11:

This girl get Wahala ooooo



Eminike don enter trouble.....





He better divorce her now No, she doesn't!



And what is it with a lot of you talking about 'her wahala?'



Weddings are special days in the lives of those who enter into marriages. And if you mess up mine, you had better be ready to pay for it. Especially if you were paid a huge sum to make sure that things don't go south.



Besides, the wedding planner should have quietly called her and taken the corrections that her client noticed in her wedding. This can only end badly for the wedding planner. This is bad PR. No, she doesn't!And what is it with a lot of you talking about 'her wahala?'Weddings are special days in the lives of those who enter into marriages. And if you mess up mine, you had better be ready to pay for it. Especially if you were paid a huge sum to make sure that things don't go south.Besides, the wedding planner should have quietly called her and taken the corrections that her client noticed in her wedding. This can only end badly for the wedding planner. This is bad PR. 10 Likes

I pity her husband? 1 Like