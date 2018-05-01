₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by akum78: 5:45pm
@APROKOGIRL
“See you in Court” - Footballer, Emmanuel Emenike‘s wife, Iheoma tells her wedding planner, Adenike Balogun.
BY APROKO GIRL : https://aprokogirl.com/9379/see-you-in-court-footballer-emmanuel-emenikes-wife-iheoma-tells-her-wedding-planner-adenike-balogun/
cc; lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by akum78: 5:45pm
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by RETIREDMUMU(m): 5:47pm
wetin CONSIGN us
12 Likes
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by itspzpics(m): 5:48pm
Kiloletoyi
2 Likes
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by oshe11: 5:55pm
This girl get Wahala ooooo
Eminike don enter trouble.....
He better divorce her now
16 Likes
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by GistersNG: 6:31pm
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by Patrinus: 6:57pm
Very stupid woman! The court session is part of her honeymoon or what? Asides her stupid self, who else is complaining about the wedding!
Kwatinue going to court, ur sensational court divorce is equally loading!
8 Likes
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by Sleekbaby(f): 7:32pm
It seems this Emenike's wife is a troublesome human being, nawa oo
6 Likes
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by NwaAmaikpe: 8:02pm
My mother told me;
"A bad attitude is just like the body odour of a he-goat; it follows you everywhere".
Iheoma Nnadi has finally shown the world what nastiness she is made of. I was put off the first day we met at the embassy, I was further repulsed when our paths crossed again at an event.
Emenike will see shege in this marriage. He has carried Karashika home. It would have been a wiser decision to have left her as a babymama.
Now see how her newly exalted position as a wife is "shacking" her.
Mumu girl.
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by soberdrunk(m): 8:02pm
This one wan start her married life with "court case", isn't she supposed to be enjoying her honeymoon?
11 Likes
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by DIYhackers: 8:02pm
This girl like wahala sha
2 Likes
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by Leonbonapart(m): 8:02pm
Stupid woman. The rudeness and anger in your statement reveals whom you are. Why not just let go
4 Likes
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by Segunade10: 8:03pm
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by johnmattew: 8:03pm
childish... just everything be on social media
3 Likes
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by mart001: 8:03pm
2 Likes
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by Famousqueen(f): 8:03pm
this is a big one
2 Likes
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by Centrallock: 8:03pm
Most it always end in court, what happened to humanity.
1 Like
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by Philinho(m): 8:03pm
Just enjoy your honey moon and avoid trouble ...congrats
1 Like
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by Wasky101: 8:03pm
Ok, go to court, dunno if you wld still be married to emenike after the first long Adjourment. Naija Judge be like case Adjourned till 28may 2023.
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by johnmattew: 8:04pm
comments above tells u more about nigerian youth: ignorant and educated illiterates that doesn't ignore their right... major reason why politicians see dem as dunce
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by AntiWailer: 8:04pm
This one don make mistake in selecting wife again.
After error selecting clubs.
People never change.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by Alphafeezay(m): 8:04pm
Stupid troublesome woman
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by Kellibae(f): 8:04pm
And to think the Lady in question did not even apologize is so annoying, she deserve to be sued
I'm with iheoma on this.. she needs to sue her ass, so that next time she will learn how to treat clients.
6 Likes
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by ceononi: 8:04pm
Only those with inferiority complex or slave mentality will crucify her, I mean you pay for something and you didn't get full value for your money, then there's absolutely every reason to complain and an apology from such party is deserved. Don't know why we enjoy been taking for granted, same things our politicians keep doing to us. I think the earlier we start to change our mentalities and forgetting the crap about things such as letting sleeping dogs lie and begin to make them pay, the better.
1 Like
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by Optimistdude: 8:04pm
Aprokogirl
1 Like
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by kullozone(m): 8:04pm
"we paid her alot of money"
Una money abi? How much you join
Wait! Why is she telling us sef?
Oh wait! There wasn't enough attention to the wedding, so she gats do am by herself.
That's the best thing to do
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by niceprof: 8:04pm
"Uninvited guests were trouping in "..With this statement alone i absolve the wedding planner of any wrong doing,Emenike don enter one chance be that.Those "univited guests' made your husband the super star he is today ,gold digger
1 Like
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by Adebowhales(m): 8:04pm
Why telling me??
Should I go with them??
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by zicoraads(m): 8:04pm
oshe11:No, she doesn't!
And what is it with a lot of you talking about 'her wahala?'
Weddings are special days in the lives of those who enter into marriages. And if you mess up mine, you had better be ready to pay for it. Especially if you were paid a huge sum to make sure that things don't go south.
Besides, the wedding planner should have quietly called her and taken the corrections that her client noticed in her wedding. This can only end badly for the wedding planner. This is bad PR.
10 Likes
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by josessybj: 8:04pm
I pity her husband?
1 Like
|Re: Iheoma Nnadi To Take Adenike Balogun, Her Wedding Planner To Court by princeade86(m): 8:04pm
I pity emenike in advance.
