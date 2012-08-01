₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by stainlink(m): 6:12pm
Abia State - 114
Adamawa State - 140
Akwa Ibom State - 194
Anambra State - 146
Bauchi State - 133
Bayelsa State - 54
Benue State - 157
Borno State - 189
Cross River State - 122
Delta State - 166
Ebonyi State - 91
Edo State - 125
Ekiti State - 84
Enugu State - 119
Federal Capital Territory - 42
Gombe State - 75
Imo State - 181
Jigawa State - 189
Kaduna State - 161
Kano State - 308
Katsina State - 238
Kebbi State - 144
Kogi State - 140
Kwara State - 110
Lagos State - 136
Nasarawa State - 89
Niger State - 169
Ogun State - 140
Ondo State - 125
Osun State - 211
Oyo State - 225
Plateau State - 116
Rivers State - 138
Sokoto State - 161
Taraba State - 112
Yobe State - 110
Zamfara State - 99
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by trendymarseey(f): 6:16pm
Hmmmmmn
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by Rich4god(m): 6:17pm
I laf in Nigeria...
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by stainlink(m): 6:20pm
First Position - Kano
Second Position - Katsina
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by oshe11: 6:30pm
As expected
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by ojun50(m): 6:39pm
I want to believe dis is done base on the crime rate in the state,
am jst sayin
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by stainlink(m): 6:42pm
ojun50:Maybe just maybe... It must be a coincident.
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by ojun50(m): 6:50pm
stainlink:kind of
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by Elnino4ladies: 8:14pm
I think nine from each local government. Kano and Kastina has the highest number of local government.
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by veekid(m): 8:27pm
So after the got employed; they will start embarrassing yahoo boiz up and down abi
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by majorbravo: 8:28pm
They had better be educated and well meaning individuals or we are just increasing the number of illegal roadblocks manned by armed toll collectors.
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by ednut1(m): 8:28pm
Quota system over merit
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by DAREH13: 8:28pm
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by Emassive(m): 8:30pm
Oga... Na WA for this recruiting process. Why can't every state produce the same number of candidate...
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by SaAbbas(m): 8:30pm
Welcome Development
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by asawanathegreat(m): 8:30pm
There is nothing really bad about the numbers from each?
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by lawalosky(m): 8:30pm
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by Fesomu(m): 8:31pm
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by Harrynight(m): 8:31pm
Katsina and Kano
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by asawanathegreat(m): 8:31pm
There is nothing really bad about the numbers from each state
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by lawalosky(m): 8:31pm
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by Zamad(m): 8:31pm
HOPE THEY CAN TRANSMIT
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by id4sho(m): 8:31pm
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by Fesomu(m): 8:31pm
stainlink:kill your self. Oni jaba jaba
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by tayo4ng: 8:32pm
I laff in yagba language
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by Bolustical: 8:32pm
|Re: Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 by Bolustical: 8:32pm
