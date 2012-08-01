Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Number Of Candidates Per State For Police Recruitment 2018 (1514 Views)

Adamawa State - 140



Akwa Ibom State - 194



Anambra State - 146



Bauchi State - 133



Bayelsa State - 54



Benue State - 157



Borno State - 189



Cross River State - 122



Delta State - 166



Ebonyi State - 91



Edo State - 125



Ekiti State - 84



Enugu State - 119



Federal Capital Territory - 42



Gombe State - 75



Imo State - 181



Jigawa State - 189



Kaduna State - 161



Kano State - 308



Katsina State - 238



Kebbi State - 144



Kogi State - 140



Kwara State - 110



Lagos State - 136



Nasarawa State - 89



Niger State - 169



Ogun State - 140



Ondo State - 125



Osun State - 211



Oyo State - 225



Plateau State - 116



Rivers State - 138



Sokoto State - 161



Taraba State - 112



Yobe State - 110



Zamfara State - 99



See where to check

First Position - Kano

Second Position - Katsina

As expected

I want to believe dis is done base on the crime rate in the state,



am jst sayin 3 Likes

ojun50:

I want to believe dis is done base on the crime rate in the state,



Maybe just maybe... It must be a coincident.

stainlink:



kind of

I think nine from each local government. Kano and Kastina has the highest number of local government.

So after the got employed; they will start embarrassing yahoo boiz up and down abi



They had better be educated and well meaning individuals or we are just increasing the number of illegal roadblocks manned by armed toll collectors.

Quota system over merit

Oga... Na WA for this recruiting process. Why can't every state produce the same number of candidate...

Welcome Development

There is nothing really bad about the numbers from each?

Katsina and Kano

There is nothing really bad about the numbers from each state

HOPE THEY CAN TRANSMIT

stainlink:

First Position - Kano

kill your self. Oni jaba jaba

I laff in yagba language

